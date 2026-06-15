Welcome to edition #43 of 54 Shades of Opportunity, a weekly deep dive into Africa’s distinct markets. Each Monday, we explore innovation, culture, and investment opportunities across the continent, one country at a time.

Note: This analysis draws on publicly available sources, including government reports, international organizations, business publications, and research institutions. It’s not exhaustive; readers should explore further and, where relevant, consult local expertise before making decisions.

Madagascar at a Glance

Madagascar is the Indian Ocean’s largest island economy navigating its fifth political crisis since independence and its most consequential for the global critical minerals supply chain. October 2025, youth-led protests over chronic electricity shortages, poverty, and corruption escalated into military intervention: Colonel Michaël Randrianirina assumed interim presidential responsibilities after President Andry Rajoelina reportedly fled aboard a French military aircraft. The AU suspended Madagascar immediately. The transitional government inherited an economy already under pressure: GDP growth moderated to approximately 3% (2025) from 4.2% (2024), inflation above 7%, a 47% US tariff on exports announced April 2025 (later revised to 15%), AGOA expiration removing duty-free textile access, and a poor rice harvest compounding food insecurity affecting a population where 80.5% live in extreme poverty, Africa’s highest rate. Yet the coup also unlocked a frozen asset: in January 2026, the transitional government lifted a 16-year mining permit moratorium, reopening critical mineral categories (nickel, cobalt, graphite, rare earths, mineral sands, iron ore) to foreign investment precisely as global energy transition demand surges. Madagascar holds world-class positions across multiple supply chains: second-largest global graphite producer (behind China), one of Africa’s largest nickel-cobalt complexes (Ambatovy), rare earth deposits comparable to southern China’s ionic clays, 80% of global vanilla supply, world’s largest clove exporter. Approximately 31 million people, GDP $19.4B nominal (2025), GDP per capita $616 (186th globally), heavily aid-dependent, COMESA/SADC/IOC member, IMF Extended Credit Facility ($337M) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility ($321M) signed June 2024.

Size: 587,041 km² (roughly the size of France and Benelux combined, fourth-largest island globally, Indian Ocean, 5,000km+ coastline).

Population: Approximately 31 million, eighteen Malagasy ethnic groups (Merina, Betsimisaraka, Betsileo, others), Malagasy and French official languages, 80%+ rural, population growth 2.6% annually.

Capital: Antananarivo (central highlands, 3M+ metropolitan, political/commercial center), major towns include Toamasina/Tamatave (eastern port, Ambatovy pipeline terminus), Mahajanga (northwestern port), Toliara (southwest, Energy Fuels minerals project), Antsiranana/Diego Suarez (northern port, strategic Indian Ocean position).

Economic Profile: GDP $19.4B nominal (2025), ~3% growth (2025, moderated from 4.2% in 2024), inflation 7%+ (2025), GDP per capita $616, mining 49.2% exports (2022), vanilla 17-26% exports (price-dependent), textiles significant, agriculture 23.7% GDP, services 60.3%, public debt ~52.9% GDP (2025), transitional government since October 2025.

Strategic Position: Indian Ocean island (Mozambique Channel, between Africa and Asia shipping routes), COMESA member, SADC member, Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) member, AfCFTA signatory, EU Economic Partnership Agreement (duty-free access), second-largest graphite producer globally, critical mineral endowment intersecting energy transition supply chains.

Independence, Recurring Crises, and the 2025 Transition

Madagascar achieved independence from France June 26, 1960. Post-independence political history follows a pattern of civilian governments punctuated by crisis-driven transitions: 1972 (military coup deposing Philibert Tsiranana), 1991 (mass protests forcing Didier Ratsiraka transition), 2002 (contested election crisis, Marc Ravalomanana eventually prevailing), 2009 (military-backed removal of Ravalomanana, Andry Rajoelina installing himself as transition authority, triggering AU suspension, AGOA loss, aid freeze), 2025 (military coup removing Rajoelina following youth protests).

The pattern reveals structural feature rather than isolated events: formal democratic institutions coexist with governance deficits, corruption (ranked 140th of 180 countries, Transparency International 2024), extreme poverty (80.5% below $2.15/day), infrastructure failures (electricity access limited, road network deteriorated, water systems inadequate) that periodically generate legitimacy crises translating into political rupture. Each transition disrupts economic momentum, triggers aid suspension, resets investor confidence, then slowly reconstitutes under new arrangements until pressures accumulate again.

Rajoelina served two separate presidential periods: 2009-2014 (transitional, internationally contested), elected 2018, re-elected November 2023 (opposition boycott citing dual French-Malagasy nationality concerns, governance criticisms). September 2025, youth and student protests erupted across major urban centers focused on chronic electricity shortages and water system failures. Demonstrations broadened into governance demands. October 2025, military intervened, Colonel Randrianirina assumed interim presidential authority, transitional cabinet formed including former opposition figures and civilian ministers, 300 kg of emeralds discovered in the presidential palace allegedly hidden by the previous administration publicized by transitional authorities.

Transitional government structure: predominantly civilian ministers alongside military oversight, inclusion of former opposition leaders signaling broader political representation. Promises of democratic elections within transitional timeline. African Union suspended Madagascar per standard protocol for unconstitutional government changes. EITI placed Madagascar under enhanced scrutiny until November 2026. IMF, World Bank, bilateral donors monitoring governance trajectory before resuming full engagement.

Critical Minerals: Endowment, Moratorium Lifted, and Supply Chain Complexity

Madagascar’s mineral endowment intersects directly with global energy transition demands (battery supply chains (nickel, cobalt, graphite), rare earth magnets (wind turbines, EV motors), titanium/zirconium aerospace/industrial applications) creating investment interest exceeding the country’s governance stability profile.

Graphite: Second-largest global producer behind China. Graphite essential for lithium-ion battery anodes, every EV requires 50-100kg. China, India, Germany, United States lead purchasers. US sources 4% graphite imports from Madagascar (fourth-largest supplier). However, China controls over 90% of global graphite processing capacity. Raw graphite mined in Madagascar cannot reach battery supply chains without passing through Chinese-controlled processing facilities absent alternative infrastructure. Western investment in Malagasy graphite currently re-enters Chinese-controlled supply chains, a structural dependency limiting strategic value extraction until downstream processing developed domestically or in partner countries.

Ambatovy Nickel-Cobalt Complex: One of Africa’s largest lateritic nickel operations near Moramanga (central highlands), pipeline to Toamasina port. Jointly owned by Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation and South Korea’s KOMIR. Capacity: 60,000 tonnes nickel/year, 5,600 tonnes cobalt/year at full production. Japan sources roughly a quarter, South Korea roughly a third of their nickel from Madagascar, strategic dependency creating bilateral interest in political stability. Ambatovy survived October 2025 transition with operations continuing. Mining sector accounted for 4.6% GDP and 49.2% total exports (2022).

Toliara Project (Energy Fuels): US-based Energy Fuels acquired the Toliara mineral sands project October 2024, titanium, zirconium, rare earths, radioactive minerals deposit in southwest Madagascar. Company aims processing in Utah, positioning as US critical mineral supply chain asset. Political instability creates project timeline uncertainty though Energy Fuels maintaining engagement with transitional authorities.

Rare earths: Deposits described as comparable to southern China’s ionic clay deposits, highly sought for permanent magnets in wind turbines and EV motors. Largely unexplored/undeveloped. Strategic interest from US, EU, Japan given China’s dominant rare earth processing position.

Mining permit moratorium lifted (January 2026): 16-year freeze on new mining permit issuance (imposed 2010 following 2009 crisis) lifted by transitional government January 27-29, 2026. Covers nickel, cobalt, graphite, rare earths, mineral sands, iron ore, gold explicitly excluded pending further review. The reopening attracts investment interest but creates governance tension: AU suspension removes multilateral accountability mechanism precisely when resource sector reopens to foreign capital. 2023 Mining Code (enacted under Rajoelina) remains framework, stability guarantees, fiscal incentives ($50M+ investment threshold for tax/customs exemptions), increased community royalty rates (5% from 2%). Transitional government maintaining code provisions to signal continuity.

Vanilla, Cloves, and Agricultural Export Vulnerability

Madagascar dominates global vanilla supply: approximately 80% of world’s vanilla production from the SAVA region (northeast — Sambava, Antalaha, Vohémar, Andapa). World’s largest clove exporter. Both subject to significant price volatility, vanilla prices swung from ~$600/kg (2018 peak) to $25-50/kg (market lows) depending on harvest cycles, speculation, synthetic vanilla competition from global food manufacturers.

Vanilla represented 17-26% of Madagascar’s export earnings (percentage varies with price levels). Price dependency creates fiscal vulnerability: poor harvests or price corrections immediately impact foreign exchange earnings, government revenue, and farmer incomes. 2024 trade deficit rose sharply partly due to vanilla price contraction. 2025-2026 vanilla price recovery expected supporting export earnings.

Approximately 80,000 vanilla farming families manage hand-pollination in labor-intensive cultivation. Climate vulnerability is significant: cyclones periodically devastate northeast Madagascar crops. Deforestation (Madagascar loses significant forest cover annually) increases cyclone vulnerability, soil erosion, and watershed degradation affecting agricultural zones.

Fisheries sector remains underexploited relative to 5,000km+ coastline and rich Indian Ocean marine resources, artisanal and semi-industrial fishing versus potential for sustainable industrial-scale operation with appropriate regulation and infrastructure investment.

Textiles, AGOA, and US Trade Pressures

Madagascar’s textile and apparel sector (Export Processing Zone model, primarily Antananarivo and Antsirabe) employed significant formal workforce leveraging AGOA duty-free US market access. The US represented Madagascar’s second-largest export market (17.7% total exports, 2024). Garments constituted approximately 55% of Madagascar’s US exports, vanilla 17%.

AGOA expiration and US tariff imposition create dual pressure. April 2025 Trump administration announced 47% tariff on Madagascar exports (later revised to 15% base rate). Combined impact: US market price competitiveness reduced, textile sector restructuring underway, job losses documented. Former Rajoelina administration attempted AGOA negotiation without success.

Transitional government and textile sector pursuing market diversification: AfCFTA continental market access, EU Economic Partnership Agreement (preferential access), UAE economic partnerships, emerging market relationships. Near-term employment and export revenue impacts unavoidable. EU remains largest trading partner — EPA provides duty-free/quota-free market access for most Malagasy exports. Meeting EU sustainability standards, traceability requirements, and labor compliance for expanded textile access requires investment and institutional capacity.

Poverty, Infrastructure, and Development Constraints

80.5% extreme poverty rate (Africa’s highest, 2023) reflects convergence of structural factors: recurring political crises disrupting investment and aid cycles, infrastructure deficits (electricity access limited, chronic shortages triggering 2025 protests, road network deteriorated constraining market access), weak tax revenue mobilization (10.8% of GDP, among sub-Saharan Africa’s lowest), and aid dependence interrupted by political crises.

The electricity crisis is structural: inadequate generation capacity, distribution system deterioration, state utility (JIRAMA) financial difficulties creating chronic supply shortfalls. September 2025 protests triggered specifically by electricity and water failures, infrastructure deficit translating directly into political rupture. Transitional government identifying electricity sector reform as stabilization priority.

Tax revenue at 10.8% GDP (versus 16.8% sub-Saharan Africa average) reflects a large informal economy (estimated 42% of economic activity outside formal sector), weak administrative capacity, and corruption limiting compliance. Tax authority reform and digitalization of revenue collection represent fiscal consolidation prerequisites.

IMF program ($337M Extended Credit Facility, $321M Resilience and Sustainability Facility, June 2024) supports fiscal consolidation, energy sector reform, and monetary policy strengthening. Central Bank raised key interest rate 150 basis points to 12% (May 2025) responding to inflation pressures. Political crisis complicates program implementation, transitional government maintaining engagement seeking continuity, but governance conditions and aid suspension create uncertainty.

Deforestation threatens endemic biodiversity (90%+ species found nowhere else globally), watershed integrity, and ecotourism potential simultaneously, environmental degradation compounding development constraints rather than representing a separate challenge.

Tourism and Indian Ocean Positioning

Tourism represented approximately 15% of GDP (2024), recovery trajectory disrupted by October 2025 political crisis (significant booking cancellations, industry disruption). Madagascar’s natural endowment (lemurs found nowhere else, baobab forests, diverse ecosystems from rainforest to semi-arid) generates premium ecotourism appeal. Recovery depends on speed of political normalization, democratic transition credibility, and infrastructure improvement.

Indian Ocean positioning offers strategic dimensions beyond tourism: Mozambique Channel shipping route makes Madagascar relevant for maritime logistics and naval positioning. France maintains historical ties. China is active in infrastructure financing, fishing agreements, and mining interests. US interests include Energy Fuels’ Toliara project, graphite supply chains, and Indian Ocean strategic positioning. Competition for influence among external actors creates leverage for transitional and future governments but also risk of external interference complicating domestic political processes.

Medium-Term Outlook

Growth projected 4.0-4.3% (2026) assuming transitional government stability, partial mining sector recovery, vanilla export improvement, and tourism partial rebound. Downside risks remain substantial: failed democratic transition extending AU suspension and aid freeze, continued US trade pressures, cyclone season disrupting agriculture, global nickel and graphite price volatility.

Mining permit moratorium lifting creates investment opportunity but governance credibility, regulatory stability, community benefit-sharing, and environmental standards determine whether capital inflows generate sustainable development or enclave extraction with limited domestic linkages. The 16-year moratorium created a backlog of investor interest; the transitional government’s ability to manage transparent, accountable permitting will signal governance direction to the broader investor community.

Madagascar’s recurring crisis pattern suggests institutional reform matters as much as any sectoral investment strategy. Breaking the cycle of development disruption requires building institutions that outlast individual governments: tax administration capacity, electricity sector viability, judicial independence, anti-corruption enforcement. These are generational investments, not electoral cycle achievements.

The island’s extraordinary natural endowment (mineral wealth, agricultural potential, biodiversity, Indian Ocean positioning, endemic species found nowhere else) represents a development foundation that recurring political instability has repeatedly prevented from translating into broad-based prosperity. Whether the 2025 transition accelerates or delays that translation depends on the quality and credibility of the democratic restoration process now underway.

Thank you for reading!

Disclaimer: Market conditions in African economies change quickly. While this analysis relies on credible sources, readers are encouraged to conduct additional research and seek local insights before making investment or business decisions.

Further Reading & Sources

Take a short virtual tour of Madagascar with me. Can you spot the opportunity?

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