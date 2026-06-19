Rebecca Mbaya

Rebecca Mbaya

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Khimo Osawere's avatar
Khimo Osawere
19h

Thank you, Rebecca, for taking the time to tell my story so thoughtfully. I really appreciate the opportunity to share my journey and the vision behind the work. It was a pleasure contributing to The African Innovators Series.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebecca Mbaya
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rebecca Mbaya · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture