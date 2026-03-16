Welcome to edition #30 of 54 Shades of Opportunity, a weekly deep dive into Africa’s distinct markets. Each Monday, we explore innovation, culture, and investment opportunities across the continent, one country at a time.

Note: This analysis draws on publicly available sources, including government reports, international organizations, business publications, and research institutions. It’s not exhaustive; readers should explore further and, where relevant, consult local expertise before making decisions.

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Zimbabwe at a Glance

Zimbabwe is a Southern African nation managing mineral wealth through governance transitions and currency stabilization. With approximately 16 million people, the country achieved 4.1% inflation in January 2026 - the lowest since 1997 - following introduction of the gold-backed ZiG currency in April 2024 and tight monetary policy since late 2024. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who won August 2023 elections with 52.6% amid observer criticisms of electoral process irregularities, governs as ZANU-PF extends its rule since independence in 1980. The economy projected 6.6% growth in 2025 (World Bank estimate) driven by agricultural recovery, services expansion, and mining investments, though inflation reached 4.1% (January 2026) after peaking at 779% (2023) and 687% (2024). Mining contributes 14.3% of GDP and 80% of exports, with gold production reaching 46.7 tonnes ($4B export revenue, 50% of total exports), lithium exports at 1.128M tonnes of spodumene concentrate (2025), and platinum group metals, diamonds, chrome significant.February 2026 raw lithium export ban accelerates beneficiation mandate originally scheduled for January 2027, with Chinese investors deploying $900M in processing facilities. Power deficits exceed 1,000MW as Kariba operates at 185MW (1,050MW capacity) due to drought, constraining industrial expansion despite mineral potential.

Size: 390,757 km² (roughly the size of Montana or Germany, landlocked between Zambia, Mozambique, Botswana, South Africa).

Population: Approximately 16 million, predominantly Shona (70-80%) and Ndebele (10-20%), 38% urban.

Capital: Harare (1.5M+), with Bulawayo second-largest city (southern industrial center).

Economic Profile: GDP growth projected 6.6% (2025), 5% (2026), mining 14.3% GDP/80% exports, agriculture recovering post-drought, services expanding, inflation 4.1% (January 2026) from 779% (2023), ZiG currency (gold-backed) introduced April 2024 stabilizing alongside USD dollarization (~60% transactions).

Strategic Position: Landlocked, SADC member, borders South Africa (primary trade partner), Zambia (Kariba Dam shared), Mozambique (Beira Corridor trade route), Botswana, second-largest platinum deposits globally, Africa’s largest lithium reserves, world’s sixth-largest lithium deposits.

History: Liberation to ZANU-PF Continuity

Zimbabwe gained independence from Britain in 1980 following liberation war (1964-1979) led by ZANU-PF under Robert Mugabe and ZAPU under Joshua Nkomo. Initial unity government (1980-1987) dissolved amid Gukurahundi violence (1983-1987) - estimated 20,000+ deaths in Matabeleland/Midlands provinces targeting ZAPU supporters and Ndebele populations. Unity Accord (1987) merged ZANU-ZAPU into ZANU-PF, establishing de facto one-party state.

The 1990s-2000s produced economic decline. Fast-Track Land Reform Programme (2000-2001) redistributed white-owned commercial farms to black Zimbabweans, disrupting agricultural production that previously generated 40%+ of export earnings. Tobacco output collapsed from 237,000 tonnes (2000) to 58,000 tonnes (2008). GDP contracted significantly 2000-2008. Hyperinflation peaked November 2008 at estimated 79.6 billion percent monthly (second-highest recorded globally after Hungary 1946), rendering Zimbabwean dollar worthless.

Zimbabwe adopted multicurrency system 2009 (primarily USD), stabilizing prices. Economic recovery followed through 2010s, though growth remained below potential given infrastructure decay, investment constraints, and governance challenges.

US sanctions applied 2001-2002 following land reform implementation, targeting specific individuals and entities for alleged human rights abuses and undermining democratic institutions. EU imposed similar restrictions. Sanctions expanded over decades - by 2020s approximately 140 entities/individuals under US restrictions. March 2024, US transitioned Zimbabwe sanctions to Global Magnitsky framework, designating President Mnangagwa, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, and others for corruption and human rights abuses while terminating Zimbabwe-specific sanctions program.

November 2017, military intervention removed Mugabe after 37-year rule. Emmerson Mnangagwa (Mugabe’s former vice president, dismissed weeks prior) assumed presidency. Initial optimism (”Zimbabwe is open for business” reforms promised) gave way to continued governance patterns.

August 2023 elections proceeded with Mnangagwa securing 52.6% against opposition leader Nelson Chamisa (44%). Multiple observer missions - SADC, African Union, Commonwealth, European Union - noted electoral process deficiencies including intimidation atmosphere, ballot delays, transparency gaps, failing to meet regional/constitutional standards. Opposition alleged fraud; results stood. ZANU-PF retained parliamentary majority. Mnangagwa announced September 2024 he would not seek third term in 2028, respecting constitutional two-term limit.

March 2025 protests opposed potential term extension, revealing ZANU-PF factional tensions between Mnangagwa supporters and Vice President Chiwenga faction. Zimbabwe has had two presidents since independence: Mugabe (1980-2017) and Mnangagwa (2017-present).

The ZiG Currency Stabilization

April 2024, Zimbabwe introduced Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) - sixth currency attempt since 2009 hyperinflation - claimed backed by $900M hard assets (foreign currencies, gold, precious metals). Previous Zimbabwean dollar (ZWL) had collapsed to 30,000-40,000 per USD by April 2024.

Initial performance mixed. ZiG started 13.56 per USD, depreciated to official 27 ZiG per USD by late September 2024 (parallel market 50+ ZiG). September 2024 inflation surged 37.2% (ZiG terms) versus 0.7% (USD terms), prompting Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) monetary tightening: halted quasi-fiscal operations, increased statutory reserves, raised policy rates.

Policy shifts stabilized currency late 2024-early 2025. ZiG monthly inflation fell to 0.3% (June 2025). Parallel market premium narrowed to ~20%. Foreign assets backing ZiG rose from $276M (April 2024) to $1.2B (December 2025), supported by gold price rally (reaching $5,100+ per ounce early 2026, record highs).

January 2026, annual inflation reached 4.1% - lowest since 1997, down from 15% (December 2025), 779% (2023), 687% (2024). Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube described outcome as “historic moment.” IMF approved 10-month staff-monitored program, projecting single-digit inflation maintenance in 2026 given tight monetary conditions.

ZiG adoption increased to ~40% of daily transactions (January 2026) from ~30% (February 2025), though USD remains dominant. Currency credibility constrained by history - six currency changes since 2009, 2008 hyperinflation eliminated savings/pensions, repeated reform failures. Exchange rate remains heavily managed by RBZ rather than freely floating despite initial claims.

The stabilization represents policy discipline improvement but durability depends on sustained tight monetary control, fiscal restraint, and avoiding previous patterns of monetary financing and quasi-fiscal operations that undermined predecessors.

Mining: Gold, Lithium, and Export Ban

Mining contributes 14.3% GDP, 80% exports - dominated by gold, platinum group metals (PGMs), lithium, diamonds, chrome.

Gold: Produced 46.7 tonnes (2025), generating $4B export revenue (50% total exports, ~60% forex inflows). Artisanal miners contributed 77% (31.75 tonnes), large-scale operations 23% (10.03 tonnes). Gold backs ZiG currency - RBZ accumulated 2.5 tonnes gold in reserves. Record-high global prices ($5,100+ per ounce early 2026) supported production economics and currency backing.

Caledonia Mining investing $132M (part of $162.5M capex program) developing Bilboes Gold Mine. Total project costs $584M, first production targeted late 2028. Illegal gold exports historically estimated $1.2B annually by small-scale miners, though government implementing measures (direct RBZ purchases through Fidelity Printers & Refiners) to reduce leakage.

Lithium: Africa’s largest reserves, world’s sixth-largest deposits. Exported 1.128M tonnes lithium-bearing spodumene concentrate (2025), up 11% from 2024. First-half 2025 exports surged 30% to 586,197 tonnes despite lithium price collapse (~90% decline over two years from peaks).

Sector dominated by Chinese investment: Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt ($422M Arcadia Lithium Project acquisition 2022, $400M lithium sulphate plant construction), Sinomine Resource Group ($180M Bikita Minerals acquisition 2022, $500M planned lithium sulphate plant), Sichuan Yahua (Kamativi mine), others. Combined Chinese investment approximately $900M in processing facilities.

February 2026, government imposed immediate ban on raw lithium/mineral concentrate exports - accelerating January 2027 deadline. Ban aims value addition: battery-grade lithium carbonate commands $7,000+ per tonne versus $570 for raw concentrate.

Export ban creates processing mandate compliance urgency. Chinese firms rapidly announced processing facility construction to maintain operations. However, beneficiation requires power (currently deficient 1,000+ MW), technical capacity, sustained investment - implementation challenges significant.

2025 lithium exports generated $571M, establishing sector among top revenue generators alongside PGMs, gold, diamonds. Processing mandate success determines whether Zimbabwe captures downstream value or disrupts exports without achieving beneficiation objectives.

Platinum Group Metals: Zimbabwe holds world’s second-largest platinum deposits (~2.8B tonnes PGM reserves), significant chromium (10B tonnes ore). Zimplats, Mimosa, Unki operations produce platinum, palladium, rhodium.

Chrome and Diamonds: Chrome exports significant; diamond production continues though past controversies around Marange diamond fields (alleged military involvement, smuggling, revenue opacity) created transparency concerns.

Governance challenges: Smuggling, illicit financial flows, transfer pricing, corruption affect sector. 2022 Center for Natural Resource Governance estimated $1.9B annual losses from artisanal mining leakages. US March 2024 sanctions designated President Mnangagwa for involvement in gold/diamond smuggling networks, providing “protective shield” to smugglers, directing officials to facilitate illicit market sales, taking bribes.

Mining sector potential constrained by power shortages (below), policy inconsistencies (export bans announced/reversed), infrastructure gaps, governance deficits limiting transparency and revenue capture.

Agriculture: Recovery from Drought

Agriculture employs majority but contributes declining share post-GDP rebasing. 2024 drought (El Niño-driven) severely impacted production, lowering agricultural output and hydropower generation. Growth slowed to 1.7% (2024) from 5% (2023) primarily due to drought effects.

2025 recovery followed better rainfall. Tobacco production rebounded - historically major export earner before land reform disrupted sector (237,000 tonnes peak 2000 declining to 58,000 tonnes 2008). Current production levels below historical peaks but recovering.

Maize, wheat, cotton production fluctuates with rainfall variability. Climate shocks (droughts, erratic rainfall) create agricultural volatility affecting rural populations (62% of total) dependent on rain-fed farming. Limited irrigation infrastructure increases climate vulnerability.

Land tenure remains complex. Fast-Track Land Reform redistributed commercial farms but created tenure insecurity - 99-year leases versus freehold titles, unclear inheritance/transfer rights, limited collateral for financing. Some white farmers returning under joint ventures with land reform beneficiaries - 2025 estimates suggested 900 farms operated by whites (mostly joint ventures). Government spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa indicated whites constituted largest group of returning Zimbabweans.

Agricultural potential significant given suitable climate, arable land availability. Constraints include land tenure insecurity limiting investment, mechanization deficits, input costs (fertilizer, seed), extension service gaps, climate vulnerability without irrigation expansion.

Power Crisis and Infrastructure Constraints

Power deficits exceed 1,000MW. Peak demand ~1,900MW; generation ~1,200MW or less. This represents critical infrastructure bottleneck constraining industrial expansion, mining operations, household access.

Hydro collapse: Kariba South (1,050MW installed capacity) operates at only 185MW due to drought-depleted Lake Kariba water levels. Shared facility with Zambia similarly affected. Hwange Thermal Power Station (1,520MW installed capacity) frequently runs below 700MW despite recent expansions/refurbishments.

Mining companies operate diesel generators rather than relying on grid - expensive, carbon-intensive alternative. Lithium processing mandate requiring companies connect to grid by 2040 creates demand but grid cannot currently supply.

Infrastructure responses: Zimbabwe and Zambia pledged combined $440M for Batoka Gorge hydropower project targeting 1,200MW to each country upon completion - timeline uncertain. Additional thermal capacity planned but financing constraints delay implementation.

Power shortages affect:

Mining operations (diesel generation costs reduce competitiveness)

Manufacturing (load-shedding disrupts production)

Households (limited access, frequent outages)

Services (telecommunications, hospitals, businesses)

Investment climate (unreliable power deters investors)

Roads, railways similarly degraded - maintenance backlog accumulated over decades. Beira Corridor (railway to Mozambican port) requires upgrades for efficient freight movement.

Infrastructure deficits compound governance challenges as primary constraint on economic potential realization. Addressing requires sustained capital investment ($billions), technical capacity, maintenance systems - beyond current fiscal/institutional capacity without external financing.

Economic Indicators and Projections

Growth:

2023: 5%

2024: 1.7% (drought impact)

2025: Projected 6.6% (World Bank), 6% (IMF) - agricultural recovery, services growth, mining

2026: Projected 5% (World Bank), 4.6% (IMF)

2027: Projected 3.5% (IMF) - reflecting macro stabilization uncertainties, fiscal constraints

Inflation:

2023: 779% (annual)

2024: 687% (annual)

January 2026: 4.1% (annual) - lowest since 1997

Currency: ZiG accounts for ~40% transactions, USD ~60%. ZiG backed by $1.2B foreign assets/gold (December 2025). Official exchange rate 25-26 ZiG per USD; parallel market premium ~20%.

Fiscal: Deficit narrowed but financing pressures intensified - net external financing turned negative, spending increased. Public debt elevated with substantial external arrears constraining access to concessional financing. Debt service costs crowd out social/infrastructure spending.

External: Current account surplus driven by mineral exports, remittance inflows. Foreign reserves low despite recurring surpluses. IMF notes reserves buffer inadequacy.

Poverty: 47.6% at international poverty line ($3 per person per day PPP, 2024 estimate). Rural populations particularly affected - dependence on rain-fed agriculture, limited off-farm employment, inadequate social protection. 2024 drought disproportionately impacted rural/agricultural households.

Investment Environment

Zimbabwe presents mineral sector opportunities balanced against governance uncertainties, infrastructure constraints, and policy unpredictability.

Opportunities:

Mining expansion: lithium processing facilities, gold operations, PGM development, diamond/chrome sectors

Mining services/equipment: supporting expanded production and processing mandate

Agriculture value chains: tobacco, horticulture, livestock - processing and export logistics

Infrastructure: power generation (particularly addressing 1,000+ MW deficit), roads, railways

Services: telecommunications, financial services, logistics expanding with economic growth

Structural constraints:

Governance: US/EU sanctions designating President and officials for corruption/human rights abuses; smuggling/illicit flows estimated $1.9B annually; transparency deficits in mineral revenue

Electoral credibility: 2023 process criticized by multiple observer missions; opposition alleging fraud

Policy predictability: export bans announced/reversed, regulatory changes affecting operations (Chinese mining firms threatened production cuts 2024 citing policy inconsistencies)

Power shortages: 1,000+ MW deficit constrains industrial operations

Currency history: six changes since 2009, hyperinflation 2008, ZiG adoption uncertain despite recent stabilization

Infrastructure: roads, railways, telecommunications degraded

Access to finance: international financing constrained by arrears, sanctions; capital costs elevated

Legal framework: Mining legislation requires local content provisions, beneficiation mandates (lithium export ban example). Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) channels mineral exports (except gold through Fidelity Printers & Refiners). Foreign currency retention 70% for mineral exporters, 30% converted to local currency.

Arrears clearance: Structured Dialogue Platform established addressing: (i) economic reforms, (ii) political-governance reforms, (iii) farmers’ compensation and land tenure reforms. Arrears clearance critical for accessing concessional external financing, improving debt sustainability. Progress determines international financial institution engagement depth.

Sanctions impact: March 2024 US transition to Global Magnitsky framework maintained individual/entity designations while terminating Zimbabwe-specific program. Sanctions affect access to international financial systems, investment climate perceptions, though defenders argue sanctions provided ZANU-PF convenient external blame narrative.

Opportunity of the Week

Sector context: 1,000+ MW power deficit, Kariba hydro collapse (1,050MW capacity operating at 185MW), industrial/household demand exceeding supply, mining processing mandates requiring grid connection by 2040 create structured power demand.

Technical fundamentals: Zimbabwe receives good solar irradiation supporting photovoltaic economics. Hydropower potential exists beyond Kariba (Batoka Gorge planned, other sites identified). Coal deposits support thermal generation though environmental considerations apply.

Market structure:

Independent power producers (IPPs): Generate power, sell to Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) or directly to industrial customers via power purchase agreements (PPAs). Solar farms, small hydro, biomass facilities feasible. Government encouraging IPP participation given parastatal ZESA’s capacity/financial constraints.

Mining-dedicated facilities: Mining companies requiring reliable power for processing operations (particularly lithium beneficiation) represent anchor customers. Can develop captive generation (solar, diesel-solar hybrid) or participate in IPP arrangements supplying both own operations and grid.

Grid infrastructure: Transmission/distribution network requires investment to evacuate power from generation sites to demand centers. Grid connection infrastructure essential for IPP viability.

Implementation requirements:

Engineering capacity: solar PV farms, small hydro development, grid integration expertise

Financing structures: development finance institutions, commercial banks, export credit agencies

Regulatory framework: PPA terms, tariff structures (cost-reflective versus subsidized), dispute resolution

Government engagement: ZESA coordination, licensing approvals, interconnection agreements

Local partnerships: equipment installation, operations/maintenance, community engagement

Risk considerations:

Payment discipline: ZESA financial position weak, tariff levels below cost-recovery affecting IPP payment capacity

Currency: PPA denominated in USD versus ZiG creates exchange rate risk given dollarization levels

Policy continuity: regulatory changes affecting IPP frameworks across electoral cycles

Grid constraints: transmission capacity limitations may restrict power evacuation

Fuel supply: thermal projects require coal logistics; hydro projects face climate variability (drought impacts)

Market timing: Power crisis acknowledged at highest levels. Mining sector growth (particularly lithium processing) creates industrial anchor demand. Government encouraging IPP frameworks. Regional power pool (SAPP - Southern African Power Pool) enables cross-border trade once domestic surplus achieved.

Sector assessment: Power generation in Zimbabwe offers clear demand (1,000+ MW deficit), industrial anchor customers (mining operations), government encouragement (IPP frameworks), and technical viability (solar/hydro potential). Success depends on PPA structures with appropriate risk allocation, DFI participation reducing commercial exposure, and realistic assumptions about payment capacity and policy stability. Small-scale projects (10-50MW solar) may execute more readily than large-scale facilities requiring complex financing.

The Editor’s take

Zimbabwe’s development trajectory combines significant mineral endowments, agricultural potential, and services sector growth against governance challenges, infrastructure decay, and policy unpredictability creating uneven opportunities.

Currency stabilization significance: January 2026 inflation at 4.1% (lowest since 1997) represents meaningful policy discipline improvement after hyperinflation destruction (779% in 2023, 687% in 2024, 2008 hyperinflation eliminating savings). ZiG currency backed by $1.2B foreign assets/gold demonstrates technical approach but history (six currency changes since 2009) constrains credibility. Durability depends on sustained monetary restraint and avoiding past quasi-fiscal operations/monetary financing patterns. Currency stability enables economic planning, investment, savings - foundational for development.

Mineral wealth capture challenges: Mining generates 80% exports but revenue capture affected by smuggling ($1.9B estimated annual losses), illicit flows, and governance deficits. US sanctions designating President Mnangagwa for gold/diamond smuggling involvement indicate high-level corruption concerns. Lithium export ban (February 2026) aims value addition but execution requires power availability (currently 1,000+ MW deficit), technical capacity, sustained investment - beneficiation mandate success uncertain given infrastructure constraints.

Electoral process and governance: August 2023 elections criticized by SADC, African Union, Commonwealth, EU observers for process deficiencies, intimidation atmosphere, transparency gaps. Results stood despite opposition fraud allegations. Pattern since independence shows ZANU-PF continuity (only party holding presidency, only two presidents in 44+ years). March 2025 factional protests (Mnangagwa versus Chiwenga supporters) reveal intra-party succession tensions. Governance affects investor confidence, policy predictability, international engagement.

Infrastructure as binding constraint: 1,000+ MW power deficit, degraded roads/railways, limited telecommunications represent primary obstacles to economic potential realization regardless of mineral wealth or agricultural capacity. Infrastructure gaps constrain mining expansion, manufacturing viability, household productivity. Addressing requires sustained capital investment ($billions scale) beyond current fiscal capacity - necessitates external financing conditional on arrears clearance and governance improvements.

Arrears and international engagement: Structured Dialogue Platform addressing arrears clearance, economic reforms, political-governance reforms, farmers’ compensation, land tenure represents pathway to concessional financing access and international financial institution normal relations. Progress determines available financing for infrastructure, development programs. Sanctions transition (March 2024) to Global Magnitsky individual designations while terminating Zimbabwe-specific program reflects continued governance concerns.

Three factors shape trajectory:

Currency stability maintenance: Sustaining tight monetary policy, avoiding fiscal dominance, building ZiG credibility over multi-year period determines macro foundation for investment, planning, growth. Lithium beneficiation execution: Processing infrastructure development (Chinese $900M investments), power supply expansion, technical capacity building determine whether export ban achieves value addition or disrupts revenue without beneficiation success. Execution visible 2026-2027. 2028 electoral transition: Mnangagwa constitutional term limit (announced no third term), ZANU-PF succession management (Chiwenga faction tensions), opposition participation determine political trajectory. Peaceful transition would contrast with 2017 military intervention precedent.

Bottom line

For Commercial Investment: Zimbabwe offers opportunities in mining operations/services (gold, lithium processing facilities, PGMs, chrome, diamonds), renewable energy generation (addressing 1,000+ MW deficit, industrial anchor demand from mining processing mandate), agriculture value chains (tobacco, horticulture processing/export), and infrastructure development (power, roads, railways). Key considerations: governance risks including US sanctions on President and officials for corruption/mineral smuggling, electoral process credibility concerns from 2023 observer assessments, currency history (six changes since 2009) despite recent ZiG stabilization (4.1% inflation January 2026), power shortages constraining industrial operations, policy unpredictability (export bans, regulatory changes). Structure projects with: political risk insurance (MIGA, bilateral programs), development finance co-investment (AfDB, IFC, EIB), USD-denominated contracts given dollarization (~60% transactions), supply agreements with credit-worthy off-takers (international mining companies), and realistic 10+ year timelines acknowledging infrastructure/governance constraints. Lithium processing sector offers structured opportunity but power availability and beneficiation execution capacity remain uncertain. Renewable energy IPPs viable with appropriate PPA structures and DFI participation reducing ZESA payment risk. Mining services/equipment for expanding gold/PGM production offer steady demand.

For Development Programs: Zimbabwe combines immediate infrastructure deficits (1,000+ MW power, roads/railways degraded) with governance reform requirements (mineral revenue transparency, electoral credibility, arrears clearance, land tenure). Priority interventions: power generation capacity (solar, hydro, transmission/distribution infrastructure), agriculture extension and climate resilience (irrigation systems, mechanization, tenure security supporting investment), mining sector governance (revenue transparency, environmental compliance, community benefit frameworks, anti-smuggling enforcement), and infrastructure rehabilitation (road/rail networks, Beira Corridor efficiency). Structured Dialogue Platform addressing arrears clearance and reforms provides framework for international engagement conditionality. Projects should incorporate: phased approaches with clear milestones tied to policy implementation, coordination with Zimbabwean institutions recognizing capacity constraints, regional integration (SADC power pool participation, transport corridor improvements), and climate adaptation given drought vulnerability affecting agriculture/hydropower. Currency stabilization (4.1% inflation) creates improved macro environment for project implementation versus 779-687% inflation 2023-2024 but requires sustained policy discipline monitoring.

For Regional Analysis: Zimbabwe’s experience demonstrates mineral wealth management challenges in contexts of governance deficits and infrastructure constraints. Key factors: significant endowments (world’s second-largest platinum, Africa’s largest lithium, major gold/PGM/chrome/diamonds) generating 80% exports but limited fiscal capture through smuggling/leakages ($1.9B estimated); currency instability pattern (six changes since 2009, 2008 hyperinflation) followed by recent stabilization (4.1% inflation January 2026) - durability uncertain; electoral process continuity (ZANU-PF only party since 1980, two presidents in 44+ years) with credibility concerns (2023 observer criticisms); infrastructure decay particularly power (1,000+ MW deficit) constraining growth despite mineral/agricultural potential; sanctions (US/EU targeting officials for corruption/rights abuses) affecting international engagement and investment perceptions. Cross-country comparisons should account for Zimbabwe-specific history: liberation war legacy, 2000s land reform economic disruption, 2008 hyperinflation, Mugabe 37-year rule followed by military intervention 2017, continued ZANU-PF governance. Lithium beneficiation mandate (February 2026 export ban) represents resource nationalism pattern seen regionally (DRC cobalt, Tanzania graphite) - success depends on execution capacity and infrastructure availability. For other mineral-rich states, Zimbabwe illustrates: currency discipline importance for macro stability, governance quality impact on resource revenue capture, infrastructure as binding constraint regardless of endowments, electoral credibility affecting investment climate and international engagement, sanctions effects on financing access and reputational considerations.

Thank you for reading!

Disclaimer: Market conditions in African economies change quickly. While this analysis relies on credible sources, readers are encouraged to conduct additional research and seek local insights before making investment or business decisions.

Further Reading & Sources

Government & Economic Data

Mining & Resources

Development & Analysis

Regional Context

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