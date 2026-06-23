Welcome to edition #44 of 54 Shades of Opportunity, a weekly deep dive into Africa’s distinct markets. Each Monday, we explore innovation, culture, and investment opportunities across the continent, one country at a time. This edition also marks the beginning of the final countdown. With only 10 countries left to cover, we are entering the last stretch of a journey that has taken us across Africa’s diverse economies, histories, and opportunities.

Note: This analysis draws on publicly available sources, including government reports, international organizations, business publications, and research institutions. It’s not exhaustive; readers should explore further and, where relevant, consult local expertise before making decisions.

Zambia at a Glance

Zambia is Southern Africa’s copper engine completing one of the continent’s most closely watched debt restructuring turnarounds while racing to fix the energy deficit threatening to undercut it. President Hakainde Hichilema, seeking re-election in August 2026 elections, inherited an economy that had defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2020 and a treasury described as “literally empty.” Five years on, the IMF’s six-year Extended Credit Facility concluded in 2025 with its sixth and final review approved (a $190M disbursement, bringing total program support to $1.7B), over 90% of external debt restructuring commitments addressed, foreign exchange reserves built to roughly $6.5B (Zambia’s strongest position on record), and S&P upgrading Zambia’s sovereign credit rating to CCC+ from selective default. Growth reached an estimated 5.2% (2025) and is projected at 5.8% (2026), driven by a 17.8% surge in copper production in the first half of 2025 alone, record maize harvests, and improving electricity supply.

Copper remains the central story: production targets aim for 3 million tonnes annually within a decade (versus roughly 800,000 tonnes when Hichilema took office), more than $12B has flowed into the mining sector since 2022, and new local-content legislation effective January 2026 compels mines to source 20% of core goods and 100% of secondary goods and services from Zambian-owned businesses. Yet the recovery remains fragile at its foundation: Zambia endured its worst drought in twenty years through 2024-2025, hydropower (roughly 85% of generation capacity) collapsed to less than 25% of normal output, and load shedding reached up to 21 hours daily at its peak directly threatening the mining expansion and the US-backed Lobito Corridor railway meant to move Copperbelt minerals to Angola’s Atlantic coast.

Approximately 20.5 million people, GDP ~$28B nominal (2024 official figures), per capita income low despite mineral wealth, landlocked, SADC/COMESA member, elections scheduled August 13, 2026.

Size: 752,618 km² (roughly the size of Chile or Texas and Oklahoma combined, landlocked, bordered by eight countries including DRC, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Angola).

Population: Approximately 20.5 million, more than 70 ethnic groups (Bemba, Tonga, Lozi, Nyanja, others), English official language, 45% urban, one of the world’s youngest population age structures.

Capital: Lusaka (south-central, 3M+ metropolitan, political/commercial center), major towns include Ndola and Kitwe (Copperbelt province, mining hub), Livingstone (Victoria Falls, tourism gateway), Solwezi (northwestern copper frontier).

Economic Profile: GDP ~$28B nominal (2024), 5.2% growth (2025 estimate), 5.8% projected (2026), inflation declining toward Bank of Zambia’s target band (projected 9.3%), copper ~70% of export earnings, mining ~14% GDP, agriculture significant employment base, external debt largely restructured, reserves ~$6.5B, fiscal primary surplus targeted 3.8% GDP under former IMF program.

Strategic Position: Landlocked Copperbelt at the heart of the global battery metals supply chain, COMESA member, SADC member, AfCFTA signatory, Lobito Corridor rail connectivity (Angola’s Atlantic port), Zambia-DRC Battery Council (jointly hold 70%+ of world’s cobalt reserves plus abundant copper/nickel/manganese), proximity to fast-growing Asian copper demand, China/US/EU/Gulf states/India competing for mining and infrastructure investment.

Debt Crisis, Default, and the Hichilema Restructuring

Zambia’s 2020 sovereign debt default (the first pandemic-era default by an African nation) capped a decade of debt-financed infrastructure expansion under the previous administration, much of it through China’s Belt and Road Initiative, following a period (2005-2015) when GDP grew at an average 7.4% annually after earlier debt forgiveness under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries initiative. The 2014 commodity price collapse interrupted that growth trajectory, but government spending continued at elevated levels, debt servicing costs climbed, and by 2020 Zambia could no longer meet its obligations.

August 2021 elections delivered a watershed moment: Hichilema, a businessman contesting his sixth presidential campaign, won decisively with 60% of the vote on a platform of economic reconstruction and rule-of-law restoration, following a period of escalating authoritarian pressure under the outgoing administration (protest bans, army deployment, social media blockages). The peaceful transfer of power was internationally received as a relief for a country long considered one of Africa’s most stable democracies.

The restructuring that followed was prolonged and technically complex, involving bilateral creditors (notably China, Zambia’s largest single creditor), Eurobond holders, and the G20 Common Framework process. By 2025-2026, authorities reported more than 90% of external debt restructuring commitments addressed, the Eurobond exchange completed, and bilateral agreements concluded. S&P’s upgrade to CCC+ (from selective default) in 2025 reflected this progress alongside the copper production recovery. The IMF’s six-year Extended Credit Facility described by Fund staff as having achieved “substantial progress in restoring macroeconomic stability,” with debt largely restructured, reserves strengthened, growth recovering, and inflation declining toward target, concluded its final review in 2025, with Zambian authorities expressing interest in a successor arrangement, though substantive negotiations are expected only after the August 2026 elections once policy priorities under a confirmed government become clearer.

Fiscal pressures persist beneath the recovery narrative. IMF staff flagged that without corrective measures, the 2026 primary surplus is projected to decline by roughly one percentage point of GDP relative to the 3.8% target set under the completed program, a gap attributed in part to election-year spending dynamics. Fund staff have urged continued focus on strengthening revenue and customs administration to broaden the tax base toward a more progressive and less complex system, a structural reform agenda that outlasts any single electoral cycle.

The Copper Boom and the Local Content Mandate

Copper has defined Zambia’s economic identity since colonial-era mining began in the Copperbelt in the early twentieth century, and it remains the central pillar of the current recovery. Production surged 17.8% in the first half of 2025 alone. Major expansions at the Lumwana and Kansanshi mines (Barrick Gold and First Quantum Minerals operations, respectively) anchor the growth, alongside more than $12B in sector investment since 2022 flowing from China, increasingly from India and Gulf states, and from a United States re-entering a market it had largely exited decades ago.

Hichilema’s government has set a long-term target of 3 million tonnes of annual copper production within a decade, up from roughly 800,000-850,000 tonnes when he assumed office, a more than threefold increase. Whether this is achievable depends on sustained investment, reliable electricity (mining consumes roughly 7,650 GWh annually, nearly twice household consumption), and a stable royalty and taxation framework that keeps Zambia competitive as global copper demand intensifies, driven by the energy transition and described by some investment banks as “the new oil.” Zambia’s geographic position, closer to fast-growing Asian markets than the world’s top two producers, Chile and Peru, both navigating their own periods of political uncertainty, gives it a structural opening if policy stability holds.

From January 1, 2026, new local-sourcing legislation requires mining companies to purchase 20% of “core goods” (materials used directly in mining operations) and 100% of “secondary goods and services” from Zambian-owned businesses, with the core provision designed to rise to 40% over time. The policy aims to seed domestic manufacturing capacity (lubricants, explosives, personal protective equipment, foodstuffs) and is paired with government commitments to help nascent local suppliers build capacity and access capital through prepayment arrangements and loan guarantees. Hichilema has framed this candidly: “We still have to teach our people to do business.”

The approach also includes “tokenization” initiatives intended to boost transparency and investor confidence in mineral supply chains. Whether local suppliers can meet quality and reliability standards at scale, and whether mining companies absorb the policy as a genuine capacity-building partnership rather than a compliance burden, will determine whether the mandate generates durable domestic manufacturing or becomes a friction point in an otherwise investor-friendly reform narrative.

Zambia and the DRC which together hold more than 70% of the world’s cobalt reserves alongside substantial copper, nickel, and manganese deposits, established a joint Executive Battery Council in 2022 to coordinate policy toward an integrated electric vehicle battery value chain, backed by the African Export-Import Bank as a financial partner. Realizing this ambition requires moving beyond raw ore export toward regional processing and refining capacity, a transition that remains largely aspirational but increasingly central to both countries’ industrial strategy.

The Energy Crisis and Its Threat to the Recovery

Zambia’s electricity system depends on hydropower for roughly 80-85% of generation capacity, concentrated at the Kariba Dam (shared with Zimbabwe) and other Zambezi River Authority facilities. This dependency became a critical vulnerability through the worst drought in twenty years, which reduced water levels in key reservoirs so severely that power supply fell below 25% of normal capacity at points during 2024-2025. Load shedding reached as much as 21 hours per day, leaving some consumers with as little as three hours of electricity daily at the crisis’s peak. February 2024, Hichilema declared the drought a national disaster.

The consequences extended well beyond household inconvenience. Mining, which consumes nearly twice the electricity of the entire household sector and contributes roughly 14% of GDP, was forced into operational scale-backs. The energy shortage also directly threatens the Lobito Corridor, the US-backed rail infrastructure initiative connecting Angola’s Atlantic port to the Copperbelt, in which the US Development Finance Corporation has committed $553M in loans alongside contributions from the African Development Bank, Africa Finance Corporation, and other G7 partners totaling over $6B across the broader project. Analysts following the corridor have noted the structural contradiction starkly: without reliable power for mining and mineral processing, the rail connectivity meant to move Copperbelt minerals to port has nothing reliable to transport. Small businesses supporting the mining supply chain (equipment maintenance, logistics, catering, technical services) absorbed cascading disruption, in many cases forced into expensive backup generation or temporary closure.

Government response combined emergency and structural measures. The Energy Regulation Board approved emergency tariff increases (targeting roughly $15M monthly in additional revenue) to fund power imports, while the Ministry of Energy deployed diesel generators to critical sites (markets, hospitals) and fast-tracked a 100 MW solar plant at Chisamba. Electricity imports from Zimbabwe roughly doubled, from approximately 200 MW to around 400 MW. By January 2026, Hichilema reported a marked improvement in supply since December, attributing the turnaround to deliberate diversification policy rather than rainfall luck, while acknowledging continued reliance on regional imports. The Energy Ministry has identified 29 public and private generation and transmission projects under construction with combined capacity of 2,510 MW, scheduled for commissioning across 2025-2026, including the Maamba Phase II coal expansion (300 MW) and CEC Itimpi II (136 MW); 347 MW of new capacity had already been added to the grid by late 2025. Government officials have projected load shedding will ease substantially by August 2026, a timeline that notably coincides precisely with the election date, a convergence the political opposition is likely to scrutinize closely regardless of the underlying engineering reality.

The deeper structural lesson extends beyond any single drought cycle: a power system roughly 85% dependent on a single hydrological source in a region experiencing more frequent and severe climate variability represents a standing vulnerability to mining-led growth, regardless of how favorable copper prices or investment flows become. Diversification toward solar, and potentially toward the country’s substantial untapped hydro and even nuclear potential further down the development timeline, is less a discretionary upgrade than a precondition for the copper expansion targets to be realized reliably.

Agriculture, Social Spending, and the Aid Question

Zambia recorded its highest agricultural yield since independence in 1964 despite the severe regional drought, a recovery the government attributes to improved electricity supply enabling irrigation and government investment in expanding agricultural output, including a stated policy goal of irrigating 1.2 million acres of farmland to enable two maize harvests annually. Record maize production has been cited by the IMF as a direct contributor to the 2025-2026 growth recovery alongside mining.

Hichilema’s administration made primary and secondary education free in 2022, adding roughly 10,000 teachers to the existing 30,000-strong national teaching corps, alongside thousands of new health workers recruited in 2022. The Constituency Development Fund, a decentralized mechanism distributing resources directly to Zambia’s 156 constituencies, was expanded substantially as a tool for local job creation and infrastructure, growing from roughly $91,000 to $1.5M per constituency.

The January 2025 dismantling of USAID created an acute, if officially reframed, shock. Zambia had received approximately $600M annually in US assistance toward healthcare, food security, governance, and security; roughly $70M of that was cut. The immediate response required urgent food import distribution to prevent hunger among the country’s poorest. Hichilema has subsequently framed the aid cuts as an opportunity to entrench self-sufficiency rather than dependency, a position that downplays the genuine hardship the cuts caused in the near term but reflects a broader continental argument: aid dependency creates governance distortions, African nations pay substantially more to borrow than wealthier nations despite often lower debt-to-GDP ratios (an average African government spends roughly 18% of state revenue on interest payments, versus roughly 3% for EU nations), and capital flight from the continent (estimated at $88.6B annually, or 3.7% of Africa’s GDP) dwarfs the aid flows being debated. Zambia’s own experience is illustrative: an estimated $5B reportedly left the country’s coffers in 2021 alone (roughly 20% of GDP) underscoring that debt restructuring and aid policy questions sit alongside a parallel and arguably more consequential governance challenge around domestic resource leakage.

Political Context Ahead of the August 2026 Elections

Hichilema is seeking a second term in elections scheduled for August 13, 2026, having filed nomination papers alongside Vice President Mutale Nalumango. His re-election message centers on a contrast between the economic hardship and democratic backsliding of the pre-2021 period and the stability, debt restructuring, and expanded education access delivered since. Police have activated an Electoral Security Plan emphasizing proactive policing and intervention against political violence, with the Inspector General publicly stating zero tolerance for incitement or disorder before, during, or after the vote, a notable contrast to the army deployment and protest bans that characterized the 2021 transition period under the previous government.

The economic playbook pursued since 2021, debt restructuring first, fiscal discipline, mining-led growth, reserve accumulation, exchange rate stabilization, paired with free education and social cash transfers, represents a relatively disciplined macroeconomic-first sequencing uncommon among first-term governments facing acute public pressure for immediate relief. Whether voters credit this sequencing with the recovery now visible in growth and reserve figures, or judge the administration on the years of austerity and hardship endured to get there (including the drought-driven energy crisis that dominated 2024-2025 daily life), will be tested directly at the polls.

Medium-Term Outlook

Growth is projected at 5.8% for 2026, supported by continued mining expansion, improving electricity generation, and services sector growth, figures that would place Zambia among the faster-growing economies on the continent if realized. The principal risks are well-defined rather than diffuse: a successor IMF program remains under discussion but substantive negotiation is deferred until after the election, fiscal slippage in an election year could undermine the primary surplus discipline that anchored the restructuring’s credibility, and the energy system’s underlying climate vulnerability persists even as near-term supply improves through diversification and regional imports.

The copper sector outlook depends substantially on factors outside Zambia’s direct control: global commodity price trajectories, the pace of energy-transition demand growth, and competitive dynamics with Chile, Peru, and the DRC. Domestically, the local content mandate’s success in building genuine Zambian-owned supplier capacity rather than becoming a compliance formality, will shape whether the copper boom generates broad-based industrial development or remains concentrated in extraction with limited downstream linkage, a pattern that has constrained mineral-dependent economies across the continent.

Zambia’s trajectory over the past five years offers a relatively unusual data point in African debt-crisis recovery: a default resolved through a peaceful democratic transition, sustained multilateral engagement, and macroeconomic discipline sustained through a severe climate shock rather than abandoned in response to it. Whether that discipline survives an election year, and whether the energy diversification holds against the next drought cycle, will determine if the recovery becomes structural or remains a favorable but reversible conjuncture of copper prices and rainfall.

Thank you for reading!

Disclaimer: Market conditions in African economies change quickly. While this analysis relies on credible sources, readers are encouraged to conduct additional research and seek local insights before making investment or business decisions.

Further Reading & Sources

Take a short virtual tour of Zambia with me. Can you spot the opportunity?

Source: Pinterest

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