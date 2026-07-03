Welcome to Issue #68 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

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Today we spotlight Yann Le Beux, co-founder of YUX and Kitala.ai, whose path into one of AI’s most overlooked foundations, not the model itself but the test it is judged against, began long before the current AI boom. A decade of design and behavioral research across Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, and beyond taught him a lesson that many conversations about AI still overlook: technologies do not fail only because of poor engineering. They also fail because they misunderstand the people they are built for.

That experience now shapes how he thinks about artificial intelligence. His argument, which runs quietly through every answer in this conversation, is that cultural relevance is not a soft ideal to be considered after a model has been built. It is a technical challenge that must be designed, measured, and evaluated. Put differently, the real seat of power in AI is not only who trains the model, but who decides how that model is tested.

Through YUX and its AI evaluation platform, Kitala.ai, Yann is building infrastructure for that testing. Rather than relying solely on generic benchmarks or anonymous crowd-workers, his teams work with researchers, communities, and local evaluators across more than twenty African countries to examine how AI systems perform in real social contexts. The question is not simply whether a model is accurate, but whether the standards used to judge that accuracy reflect the realities of the people expected to rely on it.

YUX is a pan-African research and design company that brings together social science, design, and machine learning to co-create technology and AI products tailored to African communities. Today, the company is a team of 50 people based across Dakar, Abuja, Kigali, Nairobi, and Accra, working with organizations including Google, TikTok, Wikimedia, GSMA, UNICEF, and startups across health, education, and fintech. In 2025, YUX launched Kitala.ai, a platform for large-scale AI evaluation using human evaluators from more than twenty African countries, supporting projects with organizations including the Gates Foundation and Google.

Yann Le Beux | Co-Founder YUX & Kitala AI -- AI Evals | AI x Social Sciences

Yann holds an MSc in Material Engineering and is a Stanford University SEED Fellow. He lives in Dakar with his family and enjoys reading African science fiction.

Personal Journey

Q:You started in material engineering and moved into user research, design, and now AI evaluation across African contexts. What in your personal journey led you to this intersection?

A: My journey has always been guided by a desire to understand how complex systems work—and, more importantly, how they serve the people using them. I hold a Master of Science in Material Engineering, which trained me to look at the foundational building blocks of structures and how elements interact under real-world conditions. However, I soon realized that the most critical, unpredictable, and fascinating variable in any system isn't the material; it is the human being. This realization began taking shape when I worked in the US for two years supporting French high-tech startups entering the American market. During that time, I co-founded my first company focused on technology transfer toward emerging markets. While the company ultimately failed, it was a pivotal turning point: it introduced me to the vibrant African tech community in Boston, sparked a deep networking phase, and left me with an insatiable drive to understand the continent’s innovation potential. Driven by this new purpose, I moved to Senegal and joined a startup accelerator led by the inspiring entrepreneur Omar Cissé, who became a true mentor to me. For four years, we worked on growing amazing local startups. Through that immersion in the Senegalese tech ecosystem, a glaring gap became obvious to me and my designer friends, Camille and Daniel: the tech world was building rapidly, but it desperately lacked design and research approaches tailored to local contexts. To bridge that gap and build a methodology that could localize technology while preserving African cultures and identities , we created YUX in 2016. For the next eight years, we partnered with the world's leading tech companies and NGOs—including Google, TikTok, Wikipedia, UNICEF, and the Gates Foundation —proving that digital products fail when they ignore local behavioral dynamics. However, by 2024, the rapid rise of artificial intelligence presented a familiar danger: global models were being copy-pasted into African contexts with the exact same disregard for cultural nuance. We realized we needed to deeply master how AI works to understand the intersection between machine learning and social science. This led us to establish the YUX Cultural AI Lab in 2024. As we developed methodologies to test these models, we realized the ecosystem needed a specialized infrastructure to scale this philosophy. That is why we spun off Kitala.ai in 2025. Kitala is the culmination of this entire journey: a tool built to bring human feedback from across more than twenty African countries into the loop in a hyper-precise, structured way, ensuring AI respects our realities without erasing who we are.

Q: YUX brings together behavioral science, design, and machine learning. In your own words, what is YUX actually building?

A: When we look at what YUX has built over the last decade, it is a journey that started by embedding Human-Centered Design into the African digital ecosystem and has now evolved into building critical infrastructure for context-specific technology. In our early years, we focused on proving that digital products fail when they ignore local behavioral dynamics, leading us to build the core UI/UX and product strategies for over a million users across telecom, fintech, agriculture, and public health with partners like Orange, Wave, and the GSMA. Through this, we engineered our proprietary platform LOOKA, deploying a scalable network of over 400 field researchers in 18 countries to capture authentic quantitative and qualitative insights from both urban smartphone users and offline communities. Today, our activities are heavily focused on bringing this deep social science foundation directly into the machine learning loop. Through the YUX Cultural AI Lab and our 2025 spin-off platform, Kitala.ai, we are building the technical tools required to make AI safe and relevant for the continent. We develop domain-specific speech-to-text datasets like Nakala for local languages, build bias-evaluation frameworks like AfriStereo, and run large-scale AI evaluations with real humans across more than 20 African countries for global institutions like Google and the Gates Foundation.

Editorial Commentary: AI is often celebrated for its ability to generate, predict, and automate. Much less attention is paid to the question: how do we know whether these systems are actually working for the people they are intended to serve? While Yann’s career appears to move from engineering into design and eventually AI, each step reflects a growing concern with evaluation rather than invention. His work suggests that technological progress is not only about building more capable systems, but also about developing better ways of judging whether those systems understand the societies they operate within. This is a subtle but significant shift because AI conversations often assume that intelligence is something created inside models. Yann’s work points elsewhere. It suggests that intelligence also depends on the quality of the questions we ask, the people we choose to learn from, and the standards by which we decide a system is “good enough.” So evaluation should not be considered the final step of AI development. It is increasingly becoming one of its defining disciplines.

Making "Cultural Relevance" Technical

Q: Your work begins with user research and social sciences rather than technology alone. How does that change the way AI systems are conceived and built?

A: Right now, the AI industry is repeating a dangerous historical pattern: systems are being built almost exclusively by engineers, with machine learning experts driving the entire lifecycle. In the early days of software and mobile tech, we waited far too long before bringing designers and social scientists into the room. It took years of clunky, failed product adoptions to realize that code alone doesn't create value—human behavior does. If we wait for AI models to become fully mature before we start integrating social science, we will have built an automated world that is entirely disconnected from human realities. This oversight is an existential threat in emerging, low-resource markets where our entire cultures and perspectives are at risk of being flattened by global algorithms. Putting user research and social science at the very beginning completely upends how AI systems are conceived and built. Concretely, it means deploying co-creation and participatory research methodologies to define local context variables before any dataset is collected or evaluation framework is designed. It forces engineers to move away from anonymous, generic crowd-workers and instead utilize hyper-segmented profiles of localized evaluators who possess the exact native language nuances and cultural context required for the use case. We explicitly borrow from established social science literature—like ethnography and behavioral change frameworks—to turn qualitative human realities into precise technical guardrails. Ultimately, this shifts the entire development cycle away from relying solely on static benchmark datasets toward continuous evaluation with real people. This is how we ensure technology actually works for our communities without erasing who we are.

Q: “Culturally relevant AI” is often treated as a vague ideal. In your work, what makes it a concrete, measurable, and technical challenge?

A: To move 'culturally relevant AI' out of the realm of abstract, vague ideals, we have to treat it as a hard engineering problem with measurable, technical outcomes. For us, this means translating complex cultural and social dynamics into precise technical data assets, localized testing frameworks, and domain-specific benchmarks. We take what is typically treated as a soft concept and turn it into verifiable technical deliverables. Concretely, this technical challenge is measured through two core tracks in our current work: Algorithmic Bias and Stereotype Quantification : Through tools like AfriStereo, we build structured stereotype evaluation datasets to mathematically audit and prevent the amplification of harmful distortions inside global LLMs, starting with precise localization benchmarks across Nigeria, Kenya, and Senegal.

Domain-Specific Architectural Optimization: Rather than relying on generic, multi-purpose language processing, we fine-tune models to solve hyper-local technical limitations. For example, our Nakala initiative fine-tunes specialized Speech-to-Text translation models engineered to handle the specific linguistic and cultural nuances of languages like Wolof, Hausa, and Yoruba within the high-stakes context of maternal healthcare.

Editorial Commentary: One of the more consequential shifts in AI is happening quietly, in the language we use to describe problems. Concepts such as culture, trust, behaviour, or lived experience have traditionally belonged to the social sciences, while datasets, benchmarks, and evaluation have belonged to engineering. Yann’s work challenges that separation. His argument is that culture itself can be operationalised. What has long been treated as qualitative knowledge becomes something that can inform datasets, shape evaluation protocols, and define technical success. In other words, cultural context ceases to be an external consideration and becomes part of the system’s architecture. Whether this approach succeeds remains an open question, but it reflects a broader evolution in AI. As the technology moves into increasingly diverse societies, technical performance alone is becoming an incomplete measure of quality. The next generation of AI systems may be distinguished not only by how well they reason, but by how rigorously they are evaluated against the realities of the people expected to use them.

Evaluation as Sovereignty

Q: Through the Cultural AI Lab and platforms like Kitala, you focus on evaluating AI systems. What does it mean to control how AI systems are tested and why does that matter in an African context?

A: Controlling how AI systems are tested means defining the standard for what constitutes safety, accuracy, and empathy, rather than letting global tech hubs grade their own work using foreign benchmarks. In high-stakes areas like healthcare, controlling the evaluation infrastructure is the only way to ensure patient trust and safety. We are currently tackling this head-on through a major research project funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, evaluating cutting-edge Voice-to-Voice (V2V) AI models for patient self-care in Senegal. While these audio-to-audio models can preserve human elements like tone and emotion, they are developed almost exclusively for high-resource languages, creating immense accuracy and adoption barriers when deployed in low-resource environments. To address this, we are moving past abstract algorithmic benchmarks to test these models in realistic, nuanced contexts with real patients and their relatives using both Wolof and French. By leveraging the Pathways segmentation and Digital Personas data that our team previously helped create in Senegal, we run community-based red-teaming sessions and long-term online diary testing with highly precise, hyper-segmented groups of local users. We are capturing critical feedback on everything from a model's capacity to recognize specific health-related terms and local tone variations, to the cultural sensitivity of its responses. Ultimately, by controlling the test, we are building an open-source, living AI Evaluation Playbook to establish native evaluation methodologies, ensuring that global health tech genuinely respects and protects African lives.

Q: With tools like LOOKA, you’ve built infrastructure for large-scale, localized data collection. What have you learned about gathering meaningful data across diverse African communities?

A: Building LOOKA taught us that meaningful data collection in Africa cannot be done purely from behind a screen or through automated digital scraping. First, it requires an active, on-the-ground infrastructure of local surveyors and recruiters who are deeply embedded in the context, speak the local languages, and understand native social codes. Second, you cannot extract high-quality data without first establishing institutional trust. We learned that partnering closely with local civil society organizations (CSOs) and NGOs is essential; they serve as the trusted gatekeepers who validate our presence and ensure that communities feel secure and respected when participating in our research. We are now directly replicating this core on-the-ground expertise to how we evaluate AI models and create hyper-localized datasets today. Through Kitala, our dedicated AI evaluation platform, we integrate closely with LOOKA's proven participant recruitment expertise and massive human panels. By converting LOOKA's traditional field infrastructure into a dynamic human-in-the-loop framework, we can move away from generic crowd-workers. Instead, we leverage trusted, hyper-specific community groups to red-team models, track localized biases, and build datasets that reflect real-world human interactions.

Editorial commentary: Benchmarks are often presented as objective measures of technological performance. Yet every benchmark begins with a series of human decisions: what to test, whose experiences to include, which failures matter, and what success should look like. Evaluation is therefore never simply about measuring reality; it is about deciding which version of reality a system will ultimately be judged against. This is what gives Yann’s work a broader significance. By building African evaluation frameworks, he is questioning who has historically held the authority to define quality in the first place. That distinction matters because we know how a model can achieve impressive global performance while consistently underperforming in communities that were never meaningfully represented in its evaluation. This reframes evaluation as a question of governance rather than measurement alone. The issue is no longer only who develops AI or controls the underlying data, but who establishes the standards that determine whether a system is fit for deployment in a particular society.

Organizational Model

Q: Your work sits between social science and engineering—two fields that don’t always speak the same language. What does it take to make that collaboration actually work in practice?

A: Making collaboration work between engineers, data scientists, and social researchers requires a shared culture and a commitment to concrete, hands-on execution. Today, YUX is a team of 50 full-time talents representing 13 different nationalities, all based right here on the continent. Despite our growth, we remain a completely independent African company, which gives us the absolute freedom to define our own methodologies without external corporate constraints. As the leading Human-Centered Design firm in Africa, we bridge the language barrier between social science and engineering by refusing to let them operate in separate silos. In practice, our approach is straightforward: we put machine learning engineers, social researchers, and designers in the same room and force them to collaborate on tight, highly concrete research projects. There is no better translator than shared delivery. The success of this model is proven by our output; our cross-disciplinary teams are consistently producing top-tier research, publishing papers in premier academic and AI conferences like EACL 2026, CHI 2026, and DLI 2025/2026. When an engineer sees how a deep qualitative insight directly fixes a model’s accuracy, and a sociologist sees how algorithmic scoring validates human behavior at scale, both sides begin to speak the same language.

Q: YUX operates across multiple African cities and sectors. How do you maintain depth and contextual understanding while working at that scale?

A: Maintaining depth at a pan-African scale comes down to our structural composition and a clear operational philosophy. First and foremost, we rely entirely on permanent local teams embedded directly in hubs like Dakar, Accra, Abuja, Lagos, Brazzaville, Kigali, and Nairobi. We don't drop consultants into markets they don't understand; we build highly efficient local operations led by people who live the context daily. Interestingly, our team is not primarily made up of the returning diaspora. Instead, we have deliberately built our backbone around locally trained, exceptionally sharp, and independent-minded African talents who possess a raw, unfiltered understanding of their respective markets. Crucially, this talent base is driven by women, who make up 70% of our workforce. To keep these distinct hubs aligned without flattening their contextual differences, we rely on very tight, highly efficient online communication channels that keep us connected across borders. More importantly, we foster a corporate culture rooted in a massive amount of internal opinion and radical freedom of speech. We actively encourage our teams to challenge assumptions, debate methodologies, and push back against top-down ideas. This internal culture of open critique ensures that our local depth is never compromised by centralized scaling, allowing us to maintain localized precision whether we are working in Kenyan agritech or Senegalese public health.

Q: You collaborate with global organizations as well as local actors. How do you navigate ensuring that local knowledge and priorities are not overshadowed in these partnerships?

A: Navigating the power dynamic with massive global institutions comes down to understanding your partner and relying on objective human data. Every client is different: organizations like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation grant us immense intellectual and operational freedom, as long as our work fits squarely within their strategic thematic areas. On the other hand, partners like Google are incredibly precise and rigorous in their demands, but because we are a verified global partner in their Fast Research Program , they trust our execution implicitly. To protect local priorities from being overshadowed, we enforce two strict boundaries: De-centering Central Management : We ensure that the final authority on contextual decisions lies with the local teams on the ground, not with me or directors sitting in a different country. Our local project leads are trained to value the insights and critiques of their teammates in Dakar, Lagos, or Nairobi far more than any directive from centralized management.

Letting the Data End the Debate: We completely eliminate abstract opinion debates with global stakeholders by anchoring every presentation in hard, localized human data. When you show a global product team or an international donor raw, undeniable data on what real African communities think, what they desperately need, and—most importantly—what they do not want, the discussion shifts from Western institutional assumptions to local user realities. You cannot argue with the voice of the people.

Editorial commentary: It is easy to assume that organisational culture belongs to the business side of AI while technical performance belongs to engineering. In practice, the two are deeply connected. How teams are organised influences which assumptions are questioned, whose knowledge is valued, and ultimately what becomes embedded in the systems they build. Yann’s reflections point to an often-overlooked idea. If the goal is to build AI that reflects diverse societies, then diversity cannot exist only in the data. It must also exist in the institutions producing that data. Local leadership, interdisciplinary collaboration, and a culture that rewards disagreement are not simply management principles; they become part of the technical process itself because they influence what ultimately gets translated into datasets, evaluation frameworks, and design decisions. This suggests that organisational design is itself a form of AI infrastructure. Long before a model is trained, the way people collaborate has already begun shaping what that model will eventually learn to recognise, ignore, or misunderstand.

Localization Framework, Translation to Practice, and Closing Thesis

Q: Localization is often reduced to language or surface adaptation. From your perspective, what does true localization of AI systems require?

A: Indeed, reducing localization to surface-level language translation or basic accent adaptation is a major technical mistake. True localization of AI systems requires looking at the technology through a multi-dimensional, socio-technical lens. In our work, we break true localization down into four distinct structural layers: The Modality (ASR & TTS) : This is the voice layer—the Automatic Speech Recognition and Text-to-Speech capabilities. While having an AI that speaks and understands a language like Wolof or Hausa is an essential entry point, it is critical to realize that this is still just the surface. A model can speak a local language perfectly while completely missing the cultural reality of the speaker.

The Reasoning & Knowledge Base : True localization happens at the cognitive level of the model—its ability to understand and reason through local social norms, cultural taboos, and behavioral expectations. For example, in our dataset on maternal health and reproductive care in Senegal, the AI cannot just translate medical terms; it must understand the intricate social fabrics, religious context, and community norms that dictate how women actually discuss, navigate, and seek healthcare.

The Product Experience : This is the container—the 'box' in which you package the AI. True localization dictates a complete rethinking of the user interface and user experience (UX) to match local digital literacy, visual expectations, and cognitive mapping. It means moving past Western design paradigms to build product workflows that feel intuitively natural to the target community.

The Whole Socio-Technical System: An AI system does not exist in a vacuum; it must integrate seamlessly with the physical, non-digital touchpoints of the existing ecosystem. In an African context, this means designing the AI to actively support and collaborate with human networks on the ground—such as Community Health Workers (CHWs) or agricultural extension agents. True localization treats the community itself as a core part of the system architecture.

Q: A lot of research never translates into real-world systems. How do you ensure that insights from user research and evaluation actually shape the products being built?

A: The disconnect between research and real-world systems happens because traditional research agencies and consultancies treat their work as a static deliverable—they drop a 100-page report on a client’s desk and walk away. At YUX and Kitala, we refuse to work that way. We don't just deliver slide decks or abstract insights; we actively build tools and models alongside our partners. When our evaluations expose a specific performance or cultural gap in a model, we don't just point it out—we immediately pivot to help the client collect the exact, locally relevant data needed to retrain and fine-tune that model. The research process is a continuous loop of testing, building, and refining right next to the engineering teams, ensuring that user insights are instantly translated into code. We also ensure that our insights shape the broader ecosystem by changing how research is shared and socialized. We don't let our findings sit on private servers. We disseminate our work in two very intentional directions: academically, by publishing in top-tier global research conferences like EACL, CHI, and DLI to influence the global scientific community; and accessibly, through interactive formats and our regular AI Evaluation Meetups on the ground. By bringing local content creators, developers, policy makers, and community members into the same room as the technology teams, we transform research into a living, community-driven dialogue. This constant, open loop of co-creation ensures that the insights we uncover actually survive the gap between field research and the real-world products being deployed across the continent

Q: Is there anything about your work, or about the intersection of AI and social sciences in Africa, that you feel is often misunderstood or not explored deeply enough?

A: I am incredibly confident about where we are heading. In less than two years, we have seen a massive, palpable shift in the needle toward social sciences in AI. The global and local tech ecosystem is genuinely welcoming our work; people are no longer treating cultural relevance as a side conversation—they are actively inviting us to the main stage to share our methodologies and findings. But this is only the beginning. The biggest trap right now is letting this momentum dissolve into hype and empty talk. We don't need more abstract panel discussions or vague manifestos. What we need to do is keep our heads down, continue executing rigorous, robust research, and focus entirely on building practical products like Kitala.ai. We need to put tools in people's hands that concretely help them run precise evaluations, collect hyper-localized data, and engineer AI systems that actually work for local communities. It is time to talk less and build more.

Editorial commentary: For years, localization has largely meant taking technologies built elsewhere and adapting them to new markets, translating interfaces, adding local languages, or making modest adjustments to existing products. Yann’s answers suggest that this understanding is no longer sufficient. His four-layer framework quietly shifts localization from the end of the development process to the beginning. Rather than asking how an existing AI system can be made to fit African contexts, he asks what happens when those contexts shape the architecture of the system from the outset. Across this series, that question has surfaced in different forms, whether the conversation is about datasets, evaluation, infrastructure, or governance. The common thread is that context should inform design, not simply adaptation. In this framing, language becomes only one layer among many. Equally important are the assumptions embedded in a model's reasoning, the design of the user experience, and the social institutions within which the technology will ultimately operate. This also explains why he is skeptical of research that ends as a report. If research is separated from implementation, it risks becoming observational rather than transformative. In his model, research only fulfills its purpose when it changes how systems are built, tested, and refined. The boundary between research and engineering becomes deliberately porous, with each informing the other throughout the product lifecycle. Perhaps the broader implication is that the conversation about African AI is gradually moving beyond access and inclusion. The question is no longer simply whether global systems can accommodate African realities, but whether those realities can influence the design principles from which future systems emerge. That is a much more demanding proposition. It asks not for better adaptation, but for a different starting point.

Closing remarks

Throughout this conversation, Yann returns to a simple but consequential idea: AI systems cannot be separated from the societies in which they operate. Whether discussing evaluation, localization, organizational design, or user research, he consistently argues that social context is not something to account for after a model has been built, but something that should shape the process from the beginning.

The more AI moves into everyday life, the harder it becomes to separate technical performance from human experience. Understanding culture, behavior, and trust is no longer simply a social concern; it increasingly determines whether an AI system works as intended in the real world.

That may ultimately be the contribution of organizations like YUX and Kitala. They are helping demonstrate that social science is not peripheral to AI development. It is becoming part of the infrastructure through which more context-aware, accountable, and locally grounded AI systems are built.

Thank you for reading!

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For more content and pictures: see Kitala.ai and yux.design

Based on today’s conversation, which cluster in TAIS Knowledge map do you think best describes Yann’s thematic community?

Don’t see your pick in the options? Drop it in the comments. Yann joins the map this weekend.

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