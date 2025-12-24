“Why should I listen to you about AI?”

This is one of the most valid and necessary questions anyone engaging with AI should be asking. Not just of me. Of everyone. Every speaker at a conference. Every article you read. Every expert on a panel. Every company making claims. Every framework being promoted.

It’s a question every person speaking about AI should expect to answer.

And the response matters in this AI era, where attention is a valuable currency. Where you place it shapes not only your own understanding, but potentially that of entire generations. One uncritical choice, one misplaced authority, and misinformation can scale faster than wisdom.

So there’s a red flag to watch for in how people answer this question. If the answer sounds too comfortable, agreeing neatly with everything you already believe while stripping away context and complexity, adding no real depth, and never challenging your assumptions, then you already know what to do. But if the answer unsettles you, even slightly. If it pushes you to question your assumptions. If it is grounded in evidence, you can verify and explore further. If it adds layers of complexity rather than false simplicity. Then that discomfort might be a sign that your attention is being well spent.

What This Question Reveals

Over the past several weeks, I’ve been walking you through a workshop series on AI in African contexts. I could frame it as “here’s what experts said” and leave it at that. But if you’re asking “why should I listen to you about AI?”, which you should be, then you deserve to know what asking that question of this series actually reveals.

It doesn’t reveal one tidy answer.

When you ask “why should I listen?” of the workshop content, I’ll tell you that is because of the pattern that emerges when you look across multiple perspectives, layers, and sessions, as they each answer from different angles.

The Pattern: Multiple Extractions, One Logic

Layer 1: Epistemological Extraction

I opened the workshop asking whose intelligence AI systems are designed to recognize. I presented stokvels, these sophisticated financial systems that have worked for generations across Africa, built on collective wisdom, relational accountability, and contextual decision-making.

Then I covered what happens when we try to evaluate stokvels using conventional MERL tools. We can measure contributions and track outcomes, but we can’t capture the strategic thinking, the negotiations, the trust-building, the contextual wisdom that actually makes these systems work. That intelligence stays invisible.

This is the result of what I called the contamination chain, how AI gets trained on data that was collected through Western frameworks, categorized using Western metrics, analyzed through Western epistemologies, and then deployed as if it represents universal knowledge.

The extraction: African ways of knowing get rendered invisible while Western epistemologies get scaled as “intelligence” itself.

Layer 2: Physical Extraction

Then we shifted to Day 2, where I asked a different question: What is AI actually made of?

The DRC produces over 70% of the world’s cobalt and holds 60% of global coltan reserves. Right now, approximately 40,000 children (some as young as six) are mining these minerals. Working up to 12 hours a day. Paid less than $2 per day. Often working without protective equipment.

These children are mining the materials that power every AI system we use. The servers running ChatGPT. The models predicting climate patterns. The tools evaluating development programs.

The DRC provides the foundation. But ownership sits elsewhere in chip design companies in the USA and UK, manufacturing facilities in Taiwan and South Korea, and data centers owned by big tech.

The extraction: Africa provides minerals under exploitative conditions. Those minerals get processed elsewhere. The technology gets sold back at premium prices. The costs, environmental damage, child labor, and health impacts remain in Africa.

Layer 3: Data Extraction

Varaidzo Matimba brought the Afrofeminist lens to examine another form of extraction: whose data trains AI systems, and who benefits?

African women’s experiences are largely invisible in global datasets used to train AI. When AI-powered MERL tools are deployed, they can entrench systematic exclusions because the systems were never designed to see people at the intersections of multiple marginalized identities.

Communities provide data through surveys, monitoring systems, interviews. But the insights, the tools, the benefits flow elsewhere. The knowledge gets extracted, processed by distant institutions, and packaged into AI systems that are then deployed back to the communities that provided the raw material.

The extraction: Community knowledge gets harvested without reciprocal benefit. Local epistemologies get translated into Western categories. The intelligence that makes communities work gets coded as “raw data” to be processed elsewhere.

Layer 4: Economic Extraction

Here’s where it compounds. African countries extract minerals, sell them cheaply to foreign companies, which process them into chips and servers. Those servers train AI models on data extracted from African communities, categorized using frameworks African countries had no role in designing. Then those AI tools get sold back to African organizations at premium prices.

Extract minerals. Extract data. Extract knowledge. Then sell back the processed product as “innovation.”

The pattern: At every layer (physical, epistemological, data, economic) the logic is the same. Africa provides raw materials (minerals, data, knowledge). Those materials get processed elsewhere using frameworks Africa doesn’t control. The finished products get sold back while the costs (environmental, social, epistemological) remain. Each form of extraction enables and reinforces the others.

“Solutions” That Maintain the Structure

Most proposed solutions operate within this pattern rather than challenging it.

Jason Bygate’s session on practical MERL tech implementation offered a roadmap from Excel to mobile to AI, with emphasis on the digital divide and Triple A approach (Awareness, Access, Adoption). This is genuinely useful guidance for organizations that need to move from analog systems. But access to what? If the digital tools themselves are built on extractive supply chains and trained on contaminated data, then bridging the digital divide means connecting more people to systems that can’t see them. Better access to extraction is still extraction. Dr. Pholo Stone’s AI Ladder framework provided structured guidance for building trustworthy AI: collect data, organize it, analyze it, infuse AI throughout operations. With explicit attention to bias mitigation, transparency, and ethical principles. This is responsible technical practice. But if the entire pipeline from data collection to model deployment, operates within frameworks that privilege certain forms of intelligence while rendering others invisible, then we’re building more ethical extraction. Better bias detection doesn’t solve epistemological bias. Varaidzo’s landscape study mapped what AI tools exist, what’s accessible, what gaps practitioners identify. This surfaces real needs and real barriers. But if all the tools on the map are built within the same extractive logic, then choosing between them is choosing which extraction to participate in. More options within a problematic system doesn’t fundamentally change the system. Karen Smiley’s practical ethics session gave individuals tools to make better choices, personal AI usage policies, boundary maps, guidance on protecting data and choosing tools wisely. This matters for reducing immediate harm. But individual ethical choices, while necessary, can’t address structural problems. You can be extremely careful about which AI tools you use and still be participating in systems powered by child labor in the DRC. Personal policies help you navigate extraction more carefully. They don’t stop the extraction.

Every session offered valuable guidance. Every framework addressed real problems. Every tool helps someone work more effectively or ethically. And all of them, taken alone, leave the fundamental structure intact. They optimize for better participation in extractive systems rather than questioning whether those systems should exist in their current form. This is an observation about how deeply embedded the extractive logic is. Even well-intentioned solutions get pulled back into it.

What Gets Hidden at Every Layer

Throughout this workshop series, certain things kept appearing and disappearing from view.

My image experiment with AI generators showed this vividly. The Africa in those images might have been true once, in certain places, through certain framings. But it’s not true in many African corners. Not the contemporary, urban, complex reality that all 1.4 billion people actually inhabit.

The 40,000 children mining cobalt are similarly invisible. When AI gets celebrated as innovation, when climate predictions get praised as progress, when evaluation tools get adopted as advancement, the supply chain disappears from the story. The children who power every step vanish from the narrative.

Varaidzo’s Afrofeminist lens showed how intersectional invisibility works. African women are least likely to have smartphones, most likely to be invisible in datasets, least likely to hold power in tech companies, most likely to bear environmental and social costs of extraction. They exist at the intersection of multiple extractions and that intersection is precisely where erasure is most complete.

At every layer, certain intelligences, certain costs, certain communities get systematically hidden. The relational intelligence that makes stokvels work gets labeled “informal” and dismissed. The children mining minerals get disappeared from supply chain narratives. The African women bearing compounded costs get erased from datasets. The contemporary Africa that many of us actually live in gets replaced with outdated and non-inclusive representations.

Each “innovation” narrative (AI for development, AI for climate, AI for social good) requires hiding its extraction story. Because if you saw the full picture, you’d have to ask whether this counts as progress at all.

Why My Framework Matters (But Isn’t the Whole Answer)

In my Day 2 session, I proposed an African-Centred Critical Evaluation of AI framework. Five pillars: context-specific assessment, power and dependency analysis, knowledge systems integration, bottom-up action, and upstream impact tracing.

The last pillar is the one that would force us to ask: Where did these tools come from? What’s their supply chain? Who paid the price?

This framework is one necessary response. It creates a structure for evaluating AI that doesn’t stop at “does it work?” but asks “who does it work for, who does it harm, whose power does it reinforce, what’s the full cost?”

However, I want to be clear about the fact that frameworks alone don’t shift power. I can have the most sophisticated evaluation framework in the world. If it’s not paired with collective action, institutional change, and willingness to refuse participation in systems that can’t be made ethical, then it’s just better documentation of extraction.

So, a lot is actually needed to make this work:

Awareness that the pattern exists. That epistemological extraction and physical extraction and data extraction aren’t separate problems, they’re interconnected manifestations of the same structural logic. Coordination among people working on different pieces. The African Innovators series(TAIS), I’m building is one attempt at this, making isolated efforts speak to each other, revealing patterns, creating maps of what’s possible. Collective action that goes beyond individual ethical choices. Organizations refusing to use tools built on exploitative supply chains. Practitioners demanding transparency about training data. Communities withholding cooperation from AI systems they don’t control. Structural change in who holds power. Not better representation in extractive systems, but control over resources (physical, intellectual, cultural). Not consultation rights, but ownership. Not participation in decisions, but power over the architecture itself.

The framework is a tool for the first step. It is building awareness, creating shared language, making the pattern visible but it’s not the destination. It’s a map for terrain we still need to navigate collectively.

What Changes When You See This Pattern

Once you see this pattern (multiple extractions, one logic, solutions that maintain structure, erasures at every layer), you can’t unsee it.

The questions shift:

Stop asking: “How do we use AI responsibly in development?” Start asking: “Whose development? Using tools built on whose extraction? Evaluated by whose standards?”

Stop asking: “How do we get better AI for African contexts?” Start asking: “Who controls the AI? Who benefits from it? What does ‘better’ mean if the supply chain still depends on child labor?”

Stop asking: “How do we bridge the digital divide?” Start asking: “Bridge to what? Access to systems that can’t see us? Tools that extract from us? Frameworks that render our intelligence invisible?”

Stop asking: “How do we make AI more ethical?” Start asking: “Whose ethics? Whose definition of harm? Who gets to decide what ‘ethical AI’ means?”

The choices shift:

You’re not choosing between AI tools. You’re choosing whether to participate in systems built on extraction, and if so, how consciously and with what resistance.

You’re not choosing between frameworks. You’re choosing whether to optimize for better extraction or to work toward fundamentally different structures of ownership and power.

You’re not choosing between being pro-AI or anti-AI. You’re choosing whether to accept innovation narratives that hide their costs, or to demand full accounting of where technology comes from and who pays the price.

The responsibility shifts:

Individual ethical choices remain important. Protect sensitive data. Choose tools carefully. Define clear boundaries. These reduce harm in the immediate term. But individual choices can’t address structural extraction. That requires collective refusal, coordinated action, and building alternatives that operate on different logic entirely.

The Call to Action

So. Why should you listen to me about AI?

You shouldn’t, automatically.

You should ask this question of me and everyone else speaking about AI. You should expect evidence you can verify. You should demand complexity, not comfort. You should be suspicious of answers that align too neatly with what you already believe.

What I’ve shown you over this series is a pattern. You can check the evidence yourself:

The contamination chain in AI training data

The statistics on child labor in DRC cobalt mines

The invisibility of African women’s data in global datasets

The supply chains connecting minerals to data centers to AI tools

The frameworks that privilege certain intelligence while rendering others invisible

I am asking you to look at the pattern and decide what you see. If you see it (if the pattern is visible to you now) then you have a responsibility.

You can’t unknow that 40,000 children are mining cobalt that powers AI systems. You can’t unsee that many six-year-olds wouldn’t recognize the “Africa” AI imagines. You can’t forget that communities provide data and knowledge without reciprocal benefit. You can’t ignore that “digital inclusion” often means access to systems that can’t see you. Your responsibility is discernment. Not just once, but as an ongoing practice.

When someone speaks about AI for social good, ask: Who defines good? Who benefits? Who pays the cost? What’s the supply chain?

When someone proposes an AI solution for development, ask: Whose development? Evaluated by whose standards? Built on whose extraction?

When someone celebrates AI innovation, ask: What’s being hidden in the innovation narrative? Who disappeared from this story?

When someone offers an AI ethics framework, ask: Whose ethics? Does this address symptoms or structures? Does this optimize extraction or challenge it?

This is how you build the muscle for structural critique. Not by accepting authority. Not by seeking comfort. But by consistently asking the questions that reveal patterns.

The workshop series is ending. But the pattern continues. AI development accelerates. Extraction scales. Innovation narratives multiply. And everywhere (in articles, conferences, product pitches, policy documents) people are telling you about AI. Offering solutions. Proposing frameworks. Celebrating progress.

Make “Why should I listen to you about AI?” your default question.

Not to shut down conversation. But to demand accountability. To protect yourself from misinformation that scales faster than wisdom. To build discernment as collective practice.

When answers sound too comfortable, when they strip away complexity, when they don’t challenge any assumptions, walk away. Your attention is expensive. Spend it elsewhere.

When answers unsettle you, when they add layers you hadn’t considered, when they’re grounded in evidence you can verify, that discomfort might be useful. That might be where learning happens.

This question protects you from extraction hidden in innovation language, solutions that maintain structures they claim to fix and from frameworks that sound ethical while leaving power unchanged.

This question builds capacity for seeing patterns across layers, connecting epistemological extraction to physical extraction to data extraction, recognizing when “solutions” are optimizing within systems versus challenging systems themselves.

This question creates possibility for collective discernment, for refusing participation in structures that can’t be made ethical, for building alternatives that operate on different logic and for moving from consumers of AI discourse to agents capable of structural critique.

What Comes Next

Before I get to what comes next, let me address what you might be thinking right now. Because if you’ve read this far and you’re not asking critical questions about my argument, then I haven’t done my job. Discernment requires interrogating what I’m saying, not just accepting it.

“You’re Romanticizing Traditional Systems”

Fair challenge. Stokvels aren’t perfect. Traditional African knowledge systems have their own problems (patriarchy, rigid hierarchies, exclusions). I’m not arguing they’re inherently superior or that we should return to some idealized pre-colonial past. What I am arguing is that these systems demonstrate forms of intelligence that Western epistemologies systematically fail to recognize. The goal isn’t to replace one monolithic system with another but to expand what counts as intelligence so we can learn from multiple systems, including their strengths and their limitations.

The problem isn’t that Western systems are evil. It’s that they’ve been positioned as universal, while other systems get erased. We don’t need to romanticize stokvels to recognize that dismissing them as “informal” rather than studying what makes them work is an epistemological loss for everyone.

“This Is Anti-Progress/Anti-Technology”

No. It’s anti-extraction, and those aren’t the same thing.

I’m not arguing we should stay analog to avoid costs. I’m arguing that what we call “progress” often hides who pays for it. Real progress would be technology developed on different foundations, where communities control infrastructure, where supply chains are transparent and fair, where benefits and costs are distributed equitably.

The question here is “can we build technology that doesn’t require children mining cobalt in the DRC?” If we can’t, then we need to be honest about what we’re calling progress. Technology that scales extraction faster isn’t advancement.

“You’re Overstating African Powerlessness”

You’re right to push back on this. African governments could regulate mining differently. African tech companies are building AI. African researchers are contributing to the field. By emphasizing extraction, I risk erasing the agency and innovation that already exists. This is why TAIS matters to me, it’s documenting exactly that agency. People building alternatives, creating solutions, asserting control over systems. That work is happening.

But the tension remains. Individual agency and structural constraint can both be true. Yes, African innovators are building. And yes, they’re doing it within global systems designed to extract. Acknowledging structural constraints is being honest about what that agency is up against.

The goal here is to say “individual innovation needs structural change to scale differently than extraction has scaled.”

“The DRC Example Is Emotional Manipulation”

You’re right that cobalt mining for AI isn’t unique. Every smartphone, every laptop, every EV battery has this problem. So why single out AI?

Because AI is being positioned as the solution to global problems while being built on the same extractive foundations as everything else. The gap between what AI promises and what it requires is worth interrogating specifically.

And yes, I’m using the 40,000 children to create emotional impact. Because I think we’ve become too comfortable with abstraction. “Supply chain ethics” and “upstream impacts” are easier to discuss than children working 12-hour days for $2. But those children aren’t abstractions. They’re real. And if mentioning them explicitly makes this debate uncomfortable, maybe that discomfort is necessary.

I’m not trying to shut down nuanced debate. I’m trying to make sure the debate includes the full picture, not just the sanitized version.

“Your ‘Solutions’ Are Vague”

Guilty as charged. It’s much easier to diagnose problems than to prescribe solutions, especially structural ones.

But I haven’t offered a detailed blueprint because I don’t think I should be the one designing it. The African-Centred Critical Evaluation of AI framework I proposed is a starting point, not a final answer. It needs refinement from practitioners across contexts.

What African-controlled AI infrastructure looks like, how it gets built, what the transition plan is, these need to be worked out collectively by people in different positions: governments, tech companies, civil society, communities, researchers. My role is to make the pattern visible and create frameworks for addressing it, not to prescribe from a distance what solutions should look like.

That said, the logic “awareness → coordination → action → structural change” needs more specificity. What does coordination actually look like? What does refusal of participation mean practically? What are the leverage points? These are questions TAIS is exploring, but I don’t have complete answers yet. Vague isn’t the same as wrong. But it’s a limitation worth acknowledging.

“This Makes Perfect the Enemy of Good”

I hear this. And I’ve tried to be careful throughout to say that individual ethical choices matter, that better frameworks help, that practical guidance is valuable. These are necessary, just not sufficient alone.

The risk I’m trying to avoid is what I’ll call “ethical incrementalism,” the assumption that if we just keep making small improvements within existing systems, we’ll eventually get to something just. Sometimes incremental change works. Sometimes systems are structured in ways that no amount of incremental improvement can fix.

My argument is that extraction is structural, not incidental. We can’t incrementally reform our way out of a system designed to extract. We need structural change but that doesn’t mean individual choices don’t matter in the meantime. They reduce harm now while we work on structural change. It’s both/and, not either/or.

If I’ve made it sound like “don’t bother trying anything unless it’s revolutionary,” that’s a failure of my framing, not my actual position.

“You’re Imposing Your Framework as ‘The’ African View”

This is the critique I worry about most. Africa is 54 countries, 1.4 billion people, thousands of cultures and languages. By speaking of “African intelligence” or “African epistemologies,” am I doing exactly what I accuse Western frameworks of doing: flattening diversity into false universals?

Yes and no. Yes, there’s a risk of essentializing. No, I’m not claiming all African knowledge systems are identical.

What I’m arguing is that there are patterns that appear across many African cultures in ways that differ systematically from Western enlightenment epistemologies. These patterns aren’t universal across Africa, and they’re not absent elsewhere in the world. But they’re present enough to be worth naming as a counterpoint to systems that claim to be universal while actually being particular.

The goal is to demonstrate that epistemological diversity exists, that it matters, and that current AI systems privilege one tradition while erasing others. Where am I probably wrong on this? I likely underemphasize diversity within Africa and overemphasize coherence. That’s a fair critique and one that requires ongoing correction.

“The Contamination Chain Is Overstated”

You’re right that AI training data includes African content: African websites, African social media, African voices. And African researchers are contributing to AI development. So isn’t the “contamination” claim too strong?

The distinction I am making is that presence isn’t the same as power. Yes, African content exists in training data. But who decided what categories to organize it into? Who determined what counts as quality data? Who designed the frameworks for what AI should learn? Who controls the infrastructure it runs on?

African voices can be present in data while African epistemologies remain absent from the architecture. The contamination isn’t about literal absence of African content. It’s about how that content gets filtered through WEIRD frameworks before it becomes “knowledge” AI systems can use.

That said, you’re right that I paint this somewhat starkly. There are African AI researchers pushing back, African datasets being built with different principles, African institutions developing alternatives. The contamination isn’t total or irreversible. But it’s structural and significant enough to need addressing.

“This Is Geopolitically Naive”

Probably my biggest vulnerability. You want African control over minerals and infrastructure? China, the US, Europe will never voluntarily cede that. Resource nationalism has failed repeatedly. Without realistic geopolitical strategy, this is wishful thinking.

I don’t have a complete answer to this. What I do have is the observation that the current geopolitical arrangement isn’t inevitable or eternal. It’s maintained through specific mechanisms such as debt, trade agreements, technical complexity, military power, institutional control.

And it’s being challenged, unevenly and imperfectly. The resource leverage is real: 70% of cobalt, 60% of coltan is real power if it can be wielded collectively, but that requires coordination African countries haven’t achieved, infrastructure they don’t control, and alternatives to revenue they depend on.

So yes, “geopolitically naive” might be accurate. But geopolitical realism has mostly meant accepting extraction as given. Maybe some naivete is necessary to imagine different arrangements. Whether that naivete can become a strategy is an open question.

“You’re Arguing for Fragmentation”

Am I arguing for separate African AI systems, or for African epistemologies to shape global systems? If separate, doesn’t that create inferior technology and a two-tier world? If global, how do African perspectives avoid getting subsumed again?

I don’t have this fully resolved. What I think is that we need both African-controlled systems that can operate independently, and African influence on global systems. Not either/or.

Separate systems provide leverage, autonomy, and space for different approaches to develop. But they can’t remain isolated if the goal is to reshape global standards rather than just create protected spaces.

The fragmentation risk is real. So is the subsumption risk if you only engage globally without an independent power base. Threading that needle (separate enough for autonomy, connected enough for influence) is a strategic challenge I don’t claim to have solved. But I know the current model isn’t working for African interests. Something needs to be different, even if the exact shape remains contested.

These critiques are legitimate. They reveal places where my argument is incomplete, overstated, or insufficiently specific. That’s good. Discernment requires this kind of interrogation.

What I’m not willing to concede is the core pattern: that extraction operates at multiple layers, that current solutions often optimize within that structure, and that structural change requires more than incremental improvement.

You might disagree about solutions. But can you see the pattern? That’s the question that matters most.

What Comes Next

I don’t have a blueprint for dismantling extractive AI systems. I have a framework that makes the pattern visible. I have a series of profiles (TAIS) showing people working on pieces of alternatives. I have conviction that awareness and coordination are necessary first steps toward collective action and structural change.

What I know is that we can’t solve extraction by optimizing within it. We can’t fix epistemological bias by adding diverse data to contaminated systems. We can’t address supply chain exploitation through individual tool choices. We can’t achieve tech justice by making extraction more ethical.

What we can do:

Build awareness until the pattern is undeniable. Create coordination among people working on different pieces. Support collective action that refuses participation in irredeemable systems. Work toward structural change in who holds power—not just better terms within extraction, but different structures entirely.

TAIS is one attempt at this. Making isolated efforts speak to each other. Building a living archive that reveals patterns. Creating maps of what’s possible when communities control their own systems.

But it’s not sufficient alone. It’s one piece of what needs to be larger, coordinated movement.

Your role in what comes next:

Keep asking “Why should I listen to you about AI?” of everyone, including me.

Look for the patterns. Connect epistemological extraction to physical extraction to data extraction.

Refuse comfort. Demand complexity. Verify evidence.

Make choices that reduce immediate harm while recognizing that those choices can’t address structural problems alone.

Find others asking the same questions. Build collective capacity for discernment and action.

Support alternatives that operate on different logic (African-controlled, community-owned, epistemologically diverse).

And when you speak about AI yourself, expect to answer the question. Why should anyone listen to you?

Final Reflection

This series started with a workshop. It expanded into an examination of extraction at multiple layers. It ends with a question you should be asking constantly.

Why should I listen to you about AI?

Not to shut down discourse. But to make it accountable. Not to reject expertise. But to demand evidence and complexity. Not to stay comfortable. But to build discernment.

The pattern is visible now. You can see how epistemological extraction and physical extraction and data extraction interconnect. How solutions often optimize within structures rather than challenging them. How innovation narratives hide costs. How AI scales extraction while claiming progress.

You can’t unsee this. The question is what you do with that sight.

I’ve shown you the pattern. Now it’s yours to verify, to extend, to act on, or to challenge. Just keep asking the question. Of me. Of everyone.

The answer should never be “because I said so.” It should be evidence you can check, complexity you can engage with, patterns you can verify, and challenge to your assumptions that might (just might) be worth the discomfort.

In a world saturated with AI commentary, discernment is survival. Build it. Practice it. Demand it. Your attention is expensive. Spend it where the answers make you think, not where they make you comfortable.

This is the final part in the “Beyond the Hype” series. But this conversation continues.

TAIS continues to map people building alternatives. Follow along to see what’s possible when extraction isn’t the only option.

And since tomorrow is Christmas, allow me to wish you all a restful and merry festive season. May this season renew our curiosity for what’s next.

Thank you for reading!

