Rebecca Mbaya

Rebecca Mbaya

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oluseyi Akinlolu's avatar
Oluseyi Akinlolu
4d

For the first time I read the whole article. I cant pretend I understood everything, but I appreciate the core of the concerns of Africa being the bottom feeder of over-priced innovation at a great cost compared to what it produces and what it can afford. I think a simple solution would be for Africa to provide raw materials (minerals, data, knowledge) at an insanely and awesomely premium prices. Atleast we will be rich enough to build our own infastructures and tell own stories.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebecca Mbaya
Oluseyi Akinlolu's avatar
Oluseyi Akinlolu
1d

Thanks for dignifying me with a response, well appreciated. I think one unforeseen consequence to come out of premium pricing of raw materials is that an insanely priced raw material will force investors to move production closer to the source of the raw materials, that's historical and a fact seen for centuries. This is not a policy, just an observation that leaders can turn into policies with time. I have no doubt coordination is the ideal, but it's improbable or even impossible in the current context of broken African politics. The consolation is that it can start one African nation at a time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Rebecca Mbaya · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture