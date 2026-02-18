This is the fourth piece in a series examining why confident predictions about AI keep missing the mark. Part 1 identified the expertise crisis, narrow credentialing in a field requiring synthesis. Part 2 showed what AI looks like without institutional mediation (MoltBook). Part 3 explored what happens when AI enters functional institutions that embed values and accountability. This piece confronts the assumption all three parts made: that institutions are worth preserving.

The first three pieces in this series have argued that AI needs institutional mediation to become meaningful. That the “friction” institutions create: demanding validation, assigning accountability, embedding values, building trust, transforms technical capability into social value.

But that argument rests on an assumption that institutions are functional. That they’re slow perhaps, bureaucratic maybe, but ultimately serving some public good worth the wait.

What happens when that assumption breaks?

What happens when institutions are corrupt, captured by elites, systematically excluding the populations they’re supposed to serve, or simply too under-resourced to function? When the “friction” isn’t creating meaning but preventing access? When institutional mediation means gatekeeping by the powerful rather than protection of the vulnerable?

This isn’t a hypothetical question. For much of Africa, it’s the daily reality.

The Assumption Many Won’t Name

When IBM’s Watson failed in healthcare, Part 3 framed it as a collision between frictionless AI and institutional structures designed around accountability. Doctors demanding validation. Review boards requiring evidence. Regulatory agencies enforcing standards. These institutions were slow, yes but they were doing important work.

That analysis assumed institutions worth navigating. Hospitals that actually treat patients. Regulatory bodies that actually protect rather than extract. Professional standards that ensure quality rather than maintain elite monopolies.

But what about contexts where:

A large % of citizens lack access to clean water while corruption strains government resources?

Faculty strike repeatedly because education funding has collapsed?

Healthcare systems can’t deliver basic care?

Regulatory bodies exist primarily to extract bribes?

Procurement processes are designed for graft rather than public benefit?

Professional gatekeeping excludes capable practitioners to protect elite monopolies?

When these are your institutions, the Watson story looks different. The 'friction' that blocked deployment may not have been protecting patients so much as maintaining a system that was already letting them down.

This is the reality across much of Africa. Research consistently documents: corruption costing 25% of GDP annually, weak institutional capacity and neopatrimonialism undermining accountability, under-resourced public services unable to deliver, regulatory frameworks that exist on paper but not in practice.

Current development priorities such as refining social services, tackling insecurity, planning for climate change, building infrastructure, fighting corruption, understandably take greater precedence over carefully regulating AI. So when AI arrives promising to bypass broken systems, streamline corrupt bureaucracies, deliver services institutions can’t, it sounds like salvation, not colonialism. Until you examine what “bypassing” actually produces.

The M-Pesa Lesson: Bypass Creates Dependencies

In 2007, Kenya’s Safaricom launched M-Pesa, a mobile money transfer service. Within four years, 17 million Kenyans were using it, in a country where only 4 million had bank accounts.

M-Pesa is celebrated as a leapfrog technology, allowing Africa to bypass traditional banking infrastructure that had systematically excluded the majority. By 2020, over 30 million Kenyans used M-Pesa. It revolutionized access to financial services.

But what made it possible?

Kenya’s Central Bank, encouraged by private actors including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, adopted a “wait and see approach” that allowed M-Pesa to operate despite technically violating existing banking legislation requiring deposit-taking institutions to be regulated as banks. Regulation followed innovation.

M-Pesa succeeded precisely by bypassing institutional friction. And it genuinely expanded financial inclusion for millions previously excluded from formal banking.

But look closer at what “bypassing” actually created:

The service is controlled by a private corporation (Safaricom) with no public accountability mechanisms beyond market forces. When M-Pesa experiences outages, millions lose access to their money with no recourse. The data M-Pesa generates about financial behavior belongs to the company, not users. Privacy protections are corporate policy, not legal requirement, changeable at will.

Most tellingly: M-Pesa didn’t really reform Kenya’s banking system. It created a parallel infrastructure that leaves the original system’s failures intact while building new dependencies on private platforms.

When M-Pesa tried to replicate this success in South Africa, a country with stronger banking regulations and better financial institution penetration, it failed. The “tough regulatory environment” and “stringent regulations” were framed as obstacles. But they were also protections that South Africans, having access to functional banking, weren’t willing to surrender.

The disturbing truth is that M-Pesa succeeded in Kenya partly because institutions were weak enough to bypass, and failed in South Africa because institutions were strong enough to resist. This is the pattern AI will follow in failing institutional contexts. Success means bypassing accountability structures.

And that creates three bad options:

Option 1: AI Bypasses Failing Institutions

This is the M-Pesa model applied to AI. Deploy systems that work around corrupt procurement, bypass inefficient bureaucracies, deliver services failing institutions can’t provide. AI-powered healthcare that doesn’t require functional hospitals. Educational AI that operates despite collapsed school systems. Algorithmic governance that sidesteps corrupt officials.

It sounds appealing until you ask:

Who controls these systems?

Who’s accountable when they fail?

Whose values do they embed?

What happens to the data they generate?

Research from across Africa shows what this produces: African governments spending over $1 billion on digital surveillance technologies, some deployed without legal protections. AI labor outsourced to East African workers paid under $2 per hour to train systems they’ll never benefit from. Biometric ID systems in countries with weak data protection creating new mechanisms for exclusion and surveillance.

The systems work technically. But they create new dependencies, extract value, concentrate power in private hands, and leave original institutional failures intact.

Option 2: AI Reinforces Failing Institutions

This is when AI gets deployed through existing institutional structures and makes bad institutions more efficiently bad.

Algorithmic procurement in contexts where procurement is already corrupt just automates graft. AI-powered policing in systems already practicing discrimination makes bias more systematic and harder to challenge. Educational AI deployed through captured education bureaucracies serves elite interests more effectively.

Studies across Africa show governance challenges particularly pronounced due to “complex interplay of historical, socioeconomic and political factors” including “overlapping mandates, bureaucratic inertia, corruption and weak coordination mechanisms.” AI doesn’t fix these problems, it optimizes them.

When institutions fail, giving them more powerful tools doesn’t create accountability. It amplifies dysfunction at scale.

Option 3: AI Becomes New Colonial Infrastructure

This is perhaps the most insidious option. External actors, typically Western tech companies build AI systems “for” African contexts, claiming to solve problems failing institutions can’t address.

The promise is often that AI will deliver healthcare where hospitals fail, education where schools collapse, governance where corruption reigns. The reality? Western companies extract data, impose values, create dependencies, and operate with even less accountability than the failing institutions they claim to replace.

African AI policy research warns against this explicitly. Current frameworks “often align with global AI discourses, prioritizing capitalist and technological agendas, potentially at the expense of locally led priorities.” They adopt “top-down, government-led approaches” that “may not incorporate diverse stakeholder perspectives.”

The fundamental premise that AI represents a panacea for governance, corruption, development, and infrastructure demonstrates “technosolutionism”, the belief that social problems can be solved through technology alone. Multiple African researchers emphasize: “AI is not Africa’s savior.”

Yet this narrative persists because it serves powerful interests. Tech companies gain markets. Development agencies claim innovation. Political elites can gesture toward progress without actual reform.

Why does None of These Options Work?

Because the problem is structural, not technical.

AI can’t create accountability where none exists. It can’t embed values institutions don’t enforce. It can’t assign responsibility when liability frameworks don’t function. It can’t build trust where institutions have destroyed it. What AI can do is amplify whatever systems exist, functional or dysfunctional.

In contexts with strong institutions, AI meets friction that transforms capability into value (Part 3). In contexts with weak institutions, AI either bypasses them (creating dependencies), reinforces them (amplifying dysfunction), or replaces them (new colonialism). None of these produce the “institutional mediation” that Part 3 identified as essential for meaningful AI deployment.

The False Choice

The AI discourse in Africa often presents a false choice: embrace AI to leapfrog failing institutions, or resist AI and remain trapped in dysfunction. But this framing erases the actual choice: reform institutions, or accept that AI will either bypass them (creating new dependencies), reinforce them (amplifying failures), or replace them (new forms of external control).

Institutional reform is slow, difficult, political, and unsexy. It requires confronting power structures, fighting corruption, building capacity, establishing accountability. None of this can be automated. AI deployment is fast, technical, and generates impressive headlines. But without institutional reform, it produces the patterns documented across Africa: surveillance without accountability, data extraction without benefit, optimization serving elite interests, new dependencies replacing old exclusions.

What does This Mean for the Series?

Parts 1-3 showed that AI needs institutional mediation to become meaningful. Part 3 argued that “friction” transforms capability into value. This was true as far as it went. But it assumed institutions worth the friction. It didn’t confront what happens when institutions are themselves the problem.

The unsettling reality is that in contexts where institutions systematically fail, AI cannot save us. It can only amplify what exists. If institutions are functional (Part 3), AI friction creates meaning. If institutions are failing (Part 4), AI has three options that are all bad and the expertise crisis from Part 1 is even worse than described. Not only do we lack people who understand both technical and social dimensions, we lack people who understand contexts where institutions fail differently than they fail in the West. Western experts design for functional friction, while African realities demand different thinking entirely.

Where does This Leaves Development?

The most honest assessment is that AI’s transformative potential in failing institutional contexts is largely illusory. Either fix institutions first, then deploy AI carefully within reformed structures (slow, hard, political). Or deploy AI anyway and accept the consequences like new dependencies, amplified dysfunction, external control.

There’s no technical solution to institutional failure. Technology doesn’t create accountability, embed values, or assign responsibility. Those are political achievements requiring political work. What AI can do in the right hands, within reformed institutions, with genuine local control, is augment capacity. But augmentation requires something to augment. In contexts where institutions barely function, there’s nothing for AI to build on.

This doesn’t mean AI has no role in Africa. It means the role can’t be bypassing, reinforcing, or replacing institutions. The role must be supporting institutional reform and that requires very different approaches than current AI development provides.

It requires:

Local ownership and control, not external solutions

Transparency and accountability by design, not corporate policy

Data sovereignty, not extraction

Building institutional capacity, not bypassing it

Supporting reform, not claiming to replace politics with technology

Most current AI deployment in Africa does very less of this.

We’re not stuck choosing between embracing AI recklessly or resisting it dogmatically. We’re stuck with the reality that AI can’t fix institutional failure. Until we’re honest about this, we’ll keep seeing:

AI surveillance deployed without legal protections

Data labor exploitation framed as opportunity

External systems solving “African problems” while extracting value

Technological bypass presented as innovation rather than dependency creation

Institutional failure treated as technical challenge rather than political reality

The predictions keep missing because they model technology deployment without modeling power, politics, and institutional reality. They forecast capability without confronting the question: capability to do what, for whom, under whose control, with what accountability?

These questions have uncomfortable answers in contexts where institutions fail and no amount of AI sophistication can change that.

Thank you for reading!

