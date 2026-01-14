Rebecca Mbaya

Rebecca Mbaya

Neural Foundry
18h

Brilliant breakdown of why the 1% data representation problem isn't just about fairness but diagnostic accuracy. The contrast between post-hoc physician review and architectural clinical integration is something I hadn't fully grasped untill working with health data systems myself. When you mentioned the consultant demanding comprehensive patient profiles rather tjust reviewing outputs, it exposes how Silicon Valley keeps optimizing for scale when healthcare actually needs methodological humility.

