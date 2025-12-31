On the last day of 2025, it feels right to ask: What did this year teach us about AI?

Not what AI taught us about technology or algorithms or what’s technically possible. But what AI taught us about ourselves. About whose intelligence we recognize and whose we ignore. About what we choose to see and what we choose to render invisible.

Over the past months, I’ve been writing about extraction—epistemological, physical, data, economic. About contaminated training data and children mining cobalt. About frameworks that can’t see the intelligence right in front of them. About structural problems that individual action alone can’t fix.

That work needed doing. The pattern needed naming.

But naming problems isn’t the same as changing them. And as we close this year and open the next, the question shifts from “what’s wrong?” to “what now?”

In November, I ran a workshop at the Online Facilitation Unconference (OFU 2025). The workshop approached these questions differently. Not “here’s everything broken about AI,” but “here’s what AI reveals about what we value and here’s what we can change.”

This final piece is about that workshop. It is I want to end 2025 and begin 2026. So let’s get into it.

Act 1: Whose Intelligence Built AI?

Let me start with a question I posed to workshop participants:

On a scale of 1-10, how much intelligence does each type of work require?

Take a moment with that question before reading on.

Here’s what most people would answer: The engineer is 9 or 10. The data annotator is maybe 3 or 4. Simple, repetitive work. Anyone could do it.

Now let’s look at what both jobs actually require.

A. The Engineer’s Intelligence

Algorithmic thinking: Breaking down complex problems into logical steps. If this, then that. Creating rules and sequences that a computer can follow. Abstract, systematic thinking.

Systems design: Understanding how different pieces interact. How data flows. How components connect. What happens at scale. Architectural thinking that builds something working as a whole.

Technical problem-solving: Debugging code. Optimizing performance. Figuring out why something broke. Analytical troubleshooting using specialized technical knowledge and tools.

This is sophisticated, valuable work. No question.

B. The Data Worker’s Intelligence

Pattern recognition at scale: Making 1,000+ decisions per day. Is this a cat or a dog? Is this content harmful or safe? Each click teaches the machine. That’s pattern recognition at industrial scale.

Contextual judgment: Deciding ambiguous cases with no clear answer. Is this meme offensive or satirical? Is this image appropriate for a child? These require judgment calls the algorithm can’t make alone.

Cultural knowledge application: Understanding what things mean across different contexts. A gesture friendly in one culture, offensive in another. A phrase innocent in one setting, threatening in another. Without this intelligence, AI completely misunderstands huge parts of the world.

This is also sophisticated, valuable work. No question.

Since both are intelligent work, why do we value one at $200,000 per year and the other at $2 per day?

The Invisible Labor Behind AI

The World Bank estimates there are between 150-430 million data labourers globally whose work drives cutting-edge technological development.

Kenya: A major hub where workers training content moderation AI earn less than $2 a day, labelling 150-250 passages of graphic text during 12-hour shifts.

India: About one-third of global online freelance workers, with developing nations accounting for about two-thirds of the total remote workforce.

Some companies literally advertise for data workers with this phrase: “We employ the unemployable.”That’s not hyperbole. It’s their actual recruiting language. It reveals the intentional devaluation of data workers. “Unemployable” is code for: no formal credentials, economically desperate, supposedly “low-skill.” But a big part of what makes AI systems intelligent is actually the judgment of people we refuse to see as intelligent.

The System, Not You

Before you feel guilty about not knowing this, understand, this isn’t an individual failing. This is systematic training.

What our society teaches us to recognize as intelligence:

Intelligence that comes with degrees, certifications, institutional validation. A computer science degree = recognized intelligence. Intelligence that’s individual genius. The solo coder, the brilliant scientist, the IQ test score. Writing code = recognized intelligence. Intelligence that’s written down, formalized, coded in English, developed in Silicon Valley or Western institutions. Creating an app that makes millions = recognized intelligence.

What our society trains us NOT to recognize:

Intelligence learned from grandmothers or communities. 20 years of community organizing or running a successful informal trading network = invisible intelligence. Collective intelligence or collaborative problem-solving. Distributed knowledge. Navigating complex social dynamics to keep a community functioning = invisible intelligence. Oral traditions, indigenous knowledge systems, Global South innovations. Creating a mutual aid system that keeps dozens of families fed = invisible intelligence.

Our entire society has taught us to recognize WEIRD intelligence only while treating other types of intelligence as invisible.

This isn’t our fault but it is our responsibility to unlearn.

Act 2: What Intelligence Are We Erasing?

Remember stokvels from earlier in this series? The community-based savings and investment groups across Africa, also called tontines, esusu, chamas depending on region. Built on trust, shared accountability, and collective decision-making. They outperform formal banking systems in terms of accessibility, trust, and sustainability for millions of people.

Here’s what’s fascinating about how stokvels are recognized:

Economic value: YES. Mainstream global financial frameworks (World Bank, UN, IMF) recognize and study them as valuable development tools. They track the money, measure the impact, document the outcomes.

Intellectual value: NO. Even when this intelligence is documented, it rarely translates into mainstream systems like policy, program design, financial development frameworks, or fintech tools.

The intelligence that makes stokvels work (trust-building, financial planning, conflict resolution, collective decision-making) gets labeled “informal finance” or “cultural practice.” Not intelligence. Not something you’d teach in Harvard Business School.

You won’t typically see a module in a standard financial literacy textbook called “How to Run a Stokvel.”

Why? Because we’ve been trained to see the outputs (money pooled, loans distributed) without recognizing the intelligence of the process (how trust gets built, how decisions get made collectively, how context shapes everything).

This is what AI erases when it trains on data about financial systems without recognizing the intelligence in how stokvels actually work. It learns that formal banking is “intelligent” and stokvels are “informal.” It amplifies one and renders the other invisible.

Act 3: It Doesn’t Have to Be This Way

The good news: AI doesn’t have agency. We do.

AI amplifies whatever patterns we feed it. It recognizes whatever intelligence we teach it to see. It values whatever we demonstrate has value through our data, our design, and our deployment.

We control three things:

What data we feed it - whose voices, whose knowledge, whose contexts How we design it - who’s in the room making decisions How we deploy it - what problems we use it for, who it serves

Every one of these is a point of intervention. Every single one is something we can change. Not all at once. Not perfectly. But we can change them at different levels.

Level 1: Individual and Professional Actions

These are things we can start doing tomorrow. Not because they’ll solve everything, but because they reduce harm now and build capacity for bigger change.

Make the Invisible Visible Document collective intelligence practices in your community. Write them down. Photograph them. Interview people. Put them in formats that could train better AI. Why it matters: If it’s not documented, it doesn’t exist to AI. You’re creating training data for systems that don’t exist yet but could. Question the Datasets Every time you use or encounter AI at work, ask: “Whose intelligence trained this? Who’s missing?” In meetings: “Before we deploy this hiring AI, whose resumes did it learn from? Whose career paths aren’t represented?” Why it matters: One question can shift an entire conversation. It makes invisible bias visible before it scales. Value Human Judgment Over Automation Resist the urge to automate everything. Insist on human review for decisions affecting people’s lives (hiring, healthcare, loan applications, content moderation). Why it matters: You’re refusing to amplify bias at the point of deployment. You’re asserting that human intelligence matters. Support Data Worker Rights Advocate for fair pay and working conditions. Push companies to credit the labor behind AI. Make the invisible workers visible. Why it matters: Changes who benefits from AI development. Recognizes intelligence we’ve been trained to ignore.

Level 2: Organizational Actions

If you have influence at an organizational level, these interventions scale your impact.

Audit AI Tools for Bias BEFORE Deployment Test with diverse scenarios. Does your hiring AI work for non-linear careers? For candidates from the Global South? Red-team your systems: Who gets harmed? Whose intelligence gets erased? Why it matters: Catches amplification before it scales and causes damage. Diversify Who Designs AI Include anthropologists, community organizers, Global South perspectives in AI development. Don’t let only engineers decide what “intelligence” means. Why it matters: Different designers = different inputs = different outputs. Changes what the system can see. Create Alternative Metrics for “Intelligence” In hiring: Value collective problem-solving, not just individual credentials. In evaluation: Recognize cultural knowledge, lived experience, community impact. Why it matters: Changes what your organization feeds into AI systems. Creates new training data. Implement “Human-in-the-Loop” Policies Require human review for high-stakes AI decisions. Pay reviewers fairly and recognize their intellectual contribution. Why it matters: Creates accountability and values human judgment as intelligence, not just as error-checking. Fund Alternative Models Support community-owned data initiatives. Invest in AI trained with consent and fair compensation. Why it matters: Proves different models are possible. Creates existence proofs.

Level 3: Systemic and Advocacy Actions

These require collective action, but they’re how structural change happens.

Advocate for Algorithmic Transparency Push for laws requiring companies to reveal training data sources. Support “right to explanation” for AI decisions. Why it matters: You can’t challenge bias you can’t see. Transparency is prerequisite for accountability. Support Data Worker Organizations Connect tech justice with labor rights movements. Advocate for minimum wage laws for data workers globally. Why it matters: Changes the economic foundation of AI. Recognizes data work as skilled labor deserving fair compensation. Demand Inclusive AI Governance Push for Global South representation in AI policy-making. Support indigenous data sovereignty initiatives. Why it matters: Changes who decides what AI becomes. Shifts power over the architecture itself. Reframe the Narrative When you hear “AI is intelligent,” correct it: “AI amplifies patterns, we choose which ones.” Challenge “autonomous AI” language. Make the human labor visible. Why it matters: Language shapes what we can imagine and demand. If we accept AI as autonomous, we can’t hold anyone accountable. Build Coalitions Connect AI ethics with economic justice, labor rights, indigenous rights, disability justice. Why it matters: Isolated movements fail. Coalitions change systems.

The “ Amplify Something Different ” Challenge

Here’s how we closed the workshop and how we’re closing 2025 and opening 2026.

Your mission for the first week of January:

Find ONE person doing undervalued intelligent work and publicly recognize it. This could be: A data worker (write about them, share their story) A community organizer (tag them, credit their work) A care worker (name their expertise, not just their “heart”) Someone running a collective intelligence system (stokvels, co-ops, mutual aid)

How: LinkedIn post, Twitter thread, email to their supervisor, nomination for an award, payment or tip if you can.

Use the hashtag: #AmplifySomethingDifferent

Why this matters: You’re changing whose intelligence gets seen, valued, and compensated. You’re creating data points that show what else could be recognized. You’re making the invisible visible.

What will you amplify in 2026?

What This Year Revealed

2025 taught us a lot about AI. But more importantly, it taught us (through AI too) about ourselves. It showed us that we’ve been systematically trained to recognize only certain forms of intelligence while rendering others invisible. It showed us that AI doesn’t create bias, it amplifies the bias already in our training, our systems, our choices about what to document and what to ignore. It showed us that a child in the DRC mining cobalt is doing intelligent work that powers every AI system, but we’ve built frameworks that can’t see that intelligence. It showed us that data workers making 1,000 contextual judgments per day are demonstrating sophisticated intelligence, but we pay them $2 per day because we’ve been trained not to recognize it. It showed us that stokvels represent collective financial intelligence that works better than formal banking for millions of people, but we label it “informal” and dismiss it from our frameworks.

AI didn’t create these erasures. We did. AI just scaled them.

But here’s what else 2025 taught us: We can change what AI amplifies by changing what we recognize, what we document, what we design, and what we demand. Not all at once. Not perfectly. But we can change it.

What 2026 Could Be

I’m ending 2025 with structural critique and beginning 2026 with concrete action.

The pattern is visible now. Epistemological extraction and physical extraction and data extraction are interconnected. Individual action alone isn’t sufficient, but it’s necessary. Frameworks help us see, but they don’t change systems by themselves. We need awareness AND coordination AND collective action.

Here’s what I’m committing to in 2026:

Continuing TAIS : making isolated efforts visible to each other so they can become coordinated.

Publishing conversations with people doing the invisible work: starting this Friday on TAIS, you’ll hear(read) directly from someone whose intelligence trains AI but whose work gets dismissed as “low-skill.”

Building frameworks that make extraction visible and creating tools for collective action.

Supporting the #AmplifySomethingDifferent challenge, documenting stories of intelligence being recognized in new ways.

But I can’t do this alone. None of us can.

Your Move

You’ve spent 2025 learning about AI (how it works, what it can do, what risks it poses, what opportunities it creates).

Now spend 2026 learning what AI teaches us about ourselves. About whose intelligence we’ve been trained to see and whose we’ve been trained to ignore. About what we choose to recognize and what we choose to erase. About whether we’ll keep amplifying the same patterns or start amplifying something different.

Three things you can do in the first week of 2026:

Take the challenge. Find one person doing undervalued intelligent work. Recognize them publicly. Use #AmplifySomethingDifferent so we can find each other. Question one AI system. At work, at home, anywhere. Ask: “Whose intelligence trained this? Who’s missing?” Make the invisible visible in one specific place. Document one form of collective intelligence. In your community, your organization, your context. Write it down. Photograph it. Interview people. Create training data for systems that don’t exist yet but could.

None of these alone will change everything. But they change something. They build the muscle for recognizing different forms of intelligence. They create data points showing what else is possible. They connect individual awareness to collective action.

And that’s how change starts.

Not with perfect solutions or complete frameworks. But with recognition. With refusal. With the choice to amplify something different.

A Final Reflection for 2025

On this last day of 2025, I want to acknowledge what this year has been.

Heavy. Extractive patterns made visible. Children mining cobalt. Data workers exploited. Intelligence systematically erased. Contaminated training data scaling bias. Structural problems that individual choices can’t fix alone. That needed saying. The pattern needed naming.

But I also want to close this year with something else: Possibility.

Because we know what intelligence looks like when it’s not filtered through WEIRD frameworks. We see it in stokvels. In data workers’ contextual judgment. In communities running mutual aid systems. In the collective problem-solving happening everywhere that formal systems can’t see.

That intelligence hasn’t disappeared. It’s just been rendered invisible by systems we built and can rebuild differently. 2026 doesn’t have to amplify the same patterns as 2025. We get to choose.

Happy New Year. Let’s amplify something different.

