Welcome to Issue #42 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

In today’s issue, we spotlight Tshepiso Hadebe, a South African attorney and researcher whose work building African-centred digital governance frameworks reveals something crucial: that effective digital regulation is never just legal, technical, or political, it’s always all three.

With five years spanning legal practice, public interest research, and management consulting, Tshepiso helps public and private sector clients navigate digital regulation and digital economy laws. But what distinguishes her approach is the perspective each field provided: legal practice taught discipline of interpreting law precisely and understanding real-world consequences; consulting exposed implementation realities, that policy on paper is only as strong as institutions, infrastructure, capacity, and political will behind it; research gives space to explore the “why” behind regulation, analyze systemic issues, anticipate emerging challenges, evaluate what works across jurisdictions.

Her work focuses on AI governance and Digital Public Infrastructure in the Global South, contributing to national and regional work on DPI, AI governance, and continental data policy processes. She’s delivered lectures on data governance at ZASIG, shared insights with young leaders at South African Youth IGF, presented at AU drafting workshop for ACHPR Resolution 620 Guidelines on access to data—all driven by belief that Africa’s digital future must be shaped by African expertise, contexts, and leadership.

Tshepiso Hadebe , Attorney | Official portrait from early legal practice years, where I learned the discipline and clarity that now anchor my digital policy work.

In this conversation, Tshepiso speaks about the growing mismatch between speed of AI deployment and slow pace of policy preparedness; about DPI holding transformative potential but risks from fragmented governance, weak data safeguards, vendor lock-in, and equity gaps when rural or undocumented populations get further marginalized; about the biggest misalignment being timelines, innovation moves quickly while regulation moves slowly, requiring proactive approaches including foresight, sandboxes, continuous stakeholder engagement; and about her vision for digital future rooted in dignity, trust, and possibility where African people feel safe, empowered, represented in systems shaping their lives.

The future she hopes for is designed where African voices, expertise, and worldviews guide digital transformation, establishing the continent not as a passive recipient of technology but active co-creator of the digital world we want to live in.

Entry Points and Disciplines

Q: You work at the intersection of law, technology, and policy. What initially drew you to the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) space?

A: My journey into the TMT space began almost accidentally, driven first by curiosity rather than intention. In my final year of law school, I was searching for a field that challenged me intellectually and aligned with my values. I enrolled in a Cyberlaw course and something in me shifted. Suddenly the law wasn’t just about courts and contracts, it was about people, systems, identities, and the digital spaces we increasingly live in. That experience opened a door I didn’t even know existed. Shortly after, I was fortunate to get an internship at a public-interest tech law and advisory firm. That was my true introduction to the world of technology governance. I met people doing meaningful, innovative work at the intersection of rights and technology and I knew immediately that this was where I wanted to build my career.

Delivering a lecture on Data Governance at ZASIG, sharing why Africa’s digital future must be grounded in strong, rights-based data frameworks

Q: Having worked across legal practice, research, and consulting, what perspective has each field given you about how digital regulation really works in practice?

A: Legal practice taught me the discipline of interpreting the law precisely and understanding how laws translate into real-world consequences. It grounded me in the importance of clarity, structure, and accountability. Consulting exposed me to implementation realities. It taught me that policy on paper is only as strong as the institutions, infrastructure, capacity and political will behind it. Working with organisations navigating complex digital laws helped me see that even the best-designed frameworks must be supported by practical guidance, cross-sector collaboration and a willingness to iterate. Research is giving me the space to explore the “why” behind regulation, to analyse systemic issues, anticipate emerging challenges and evaluate what does or doesn’t work across different jurisdictions. It is teaching me that evidence, context and nuance matter deeply. Together, these three experiences continuously show me that effective digital regulation is never just legal, technical or political, it is always all three.

Editorial commentary: Many digital regulations look strong on paper but falter in practice. Tshepiso’s work illustrates why: the gap between law and implementation is where governance often breaks down. Legal practice taught her that well-crafted rules provide clarity, structure, and accountability. Consulting revealed the limits of law on paper, even the most precise frameworks lose impact when institutions lack capacity, coordination, or clear lines of responsibility. Research then brings these experiences together, showing patterns across sectors and countries and highlighting that policy often assumes stability and technical readiness that simply do not exist.

The result is that regulation risks becoming symbolic rather than transformative. Tshepiso’s insight is that effective digital governance requires building the systems, capacities, and collaborative structures alongside the rules themselves. This means that drafting laws alone is not enough; implementation capacity, cross-sector collaboration, and adaptability are equally critical. Effective digital regulation is never just legal, technical, or political; it is always all three working in tandem, ensuring that rules shape behavior meaningfully rather than existing only on paper.

Good Regulation in Context

Q: Many countries are racing to regulate fast-moving technologies. From your experience, what does good tech regulation look like in the Global South?

A: Good regulation in the Global South begins with context. We cannot simply import frameworks from elsewhere and expect them to work in systems marked by unique histories, social inequalities, governance gaps and infrastructural realities. Effective regulation must be rights-centred, protecting users who often face greater vulnerabilities online, while remaining pro-innovation to enable African entrepreneurs and SMEs to build, compete and scale; it should be pragmatic, reflecting actual institutional capacity, and inclusive, shaped through participatory processes rather than elite-only consultations; furthermore, it must be interoperable, especially to facilitate cross-border data flows and regional integration, and finally, future-proof, designed with the flexibility necessary to evolve alongside technology. In short, good regulation in the Global South is regulation that understands where we are, honours who we are and prepares us for where we want to go.

Q: AI governance is one of your core interests. Which regulatory gaps around AI concern you most right now?

A: The gap that concerns me most is the growing mismatch between the speed of AI deployment and the slow pace of policy preparedness. Three particularly urgent gaps must be addressed: Data governance and data rights, as many African countries still lack robust data governance frameworks, enforcement capacity and cross-border safeguards necessary for the vast amounts of data AI systems depend on. Accountability mechanisms, because clear rules on transparency, explainability, redress and responsibility across the AI value chain are needed to mitigate the increased risk of harm faced by users, especially marginalised groups. Representation and contextualisation, since AI systems are often trained on data that doesn’t reflect African contexts, languages, or cultures, leading to exclusion, bias and systems that simply do not work for African users. These gaps are not just technical, they are fundamentally about justice, equity and rights in the digital age.

Sharing insights with young leaders at the South African Youth IGF building a generation that will co-create Africa’s digital future

Editorial commentary: As countries across the Global South race to regulate emerging technologies, the challenge is not simply drafting rules but deciding where a small action can shift an entire system. Tshepiso captures this precisely: “Good regulation begins with context… it honours who we are and prepares us for where we want to go.” In that framing, the work of regulation is as much about strategy as it is about compliance.

She points to the urgent gaps that many overlook: fragile data rights, unclear accountability, and AI systems trained on data that bears little resemblance to African lives, languages, or cultures. At their core, these issues are questions of fairness and rights. Yet within them lies the extraordinary leverage of small, targeted interventions, such as securing data rights, clarifying responsibility, or prioritizing local datasets, that can ripple across society. Beyond preventing harm, they shape trust, enable innovation, and redefine what technology can achieve in contexts often ignored by global standards.

Perhaps most striking is how much power lies in inclusion itself. Participatory, context-aware processes are often dismissed as slow or “extra” work, but here, they are a lever for decisions made with diverse voices early on that can transform the trajectory of regulation, guiding technology toward outcomes that truly serve communities. In short, what Tshepiso reminds us is that good regulation is about identifying the points where thoughtful, small actions can create outsized, lasting change.

Infrastructure and Risk

Q: Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is becoming a major policy priority globally. What potential does DPI hold for African countries, and what risks do you think policy makers often overlook?

A: DPI holds transformative potential for Africa, from expanding financial inclusion to improving access to essential public services. It can reduce transaction costs, enable cross-border mobility, strengthen state capacity and support the AfCFTA vision of a digitally integrated continent. Policymakers often underestimate several key risks: fragmented governance often leads to siloed and incompatible systems; weak data safeguards can compromise both public trust and citizen rights; vendor lock-in creates a dependency where governments become reliant on external technology providers; and significant equity risks arise when rural, low-income, or undocumented populations are further marginalised by the deployment of new technologies. My DPI governance work has shown me that DPI can be a catalyst for development but only when designed with strong data governance frameworks, transparency and inclusive processes.

Q: In your work, you often help organisations navigate complex digital laws. What are the most common misunderstandings people have about digital regulation?

A: One common misunderstanding is the belief that digital regulation is purely technical or purely legal. In reality, it is socio-technical, shaped by politics, incentives, values, and power. Another misunderstanding is that compliance is only a “legal requirement.” In truth, good compliance builds trust, reduces risk, and strengthens reputation. It is strategic, not just obligatory. Finally, many assume that regulation is meant to restrict innovation but the opposite is often true because well-designed regulation creates certainty, which enables innovators to build confidently and sustainably.

Q: The digital economy has grown faster than the policies designed to shape it. Where do you see the biggest misalignment between innovation and regulation?

A: The biggest misalignment lies in timelines. Innovation moves quickly while regulation moves slowly. Oftentimes by the time policies are drafted, technologies have already evolved. Bridging this gap requires proactive, agile approaches including foresight, sandboxes, continuous stakeholder engagement, and adaptable regulatory frameworks. My work on DPI and AI governance has reinforced that anticipatory regulation is essential for Africa.

Editorial commentary: What runs through Tshepiso’s answers is a quiet warning about early choices. Digital systems (whether infrastructure or regulation) shape outcomes long before their effects are visible. In African contexts, where the cost of reversing mistakes is high, decisions about who systems are built for, who controls data, and who becomes indispensable matter deeply. Move too fast without foresight, and exclusion, dependency, and loss of trust become hard-wired.

Globally, the same pattern holds, but Africa feels the consequences more sharply. Countries with fewer buffers have less room to correct course once systems are locked in. Tshepiso’s perspective challenges the idea of universal best practice, pointing instead to the need for governance that keeps options open. The real risk is not regulating too early, but building without the ability to adapt.

So the question for policymakers (and for all of us watching these systems unfold) is not just how quickly we can build, but what we are quietly locking in as we do. And when problems eventually emerge, will we still have the ability to change course?

Who Gets to Participate?

Q: You’ve spoken about inclusive digital development. What does inclusivity mean in a legal and regulatory context?

A: Inclusivity means designing digital systems and regulations that do not leave people behind, especially those who have historically been marginalised. Legal inclusivity is crucial, as it marks the difference between a digital transformation that benefits everyone and one that benefits only a few, which means ensuring gender, age, disability, rurality, and language are considered in policy and design; building accessible systems for people with limited digital literacy; incorporating local contexts into legal and technical standards; creating pathways for meaningful public participation; and ultimately, ensuring rights-based protections for vulnerable groups.

Q: Tech regulation can sometimes feel abstract or distant for the public. How do you think legal frameworks can be made more accessible and understandable?

A: To ensure that the law is accessible and that people can see themselves in it, we must proactively meet people where they are by simplifying language and using everyday life examples to make the content relatable. This requires a comprehensive strategy that includes translating materials into local languages, partnering with community organisations for outreach, and utilising various communication channels such as radio, social media, and public education campaigns. Furthermore, developing visual explainers, toolkits, and user guides is essential because accessibility is not an afterthought; it is a democratic imperative.

Q: The Global South often inherits frameworks designed elsewhere. How can African countries build regulatory approaches that reflect local realities?

A: We begin by grounding our frameworks in African values, histories, social structures, and development priorities, which means decisively prioritising community, dignity, and solidarity in our designs. This approach necessitates designing solutions for low-resource environments, actively supporting SMEs and local innovators, and strategically incorporating insights from customary and informal governance structures. Furthermore, it is vital to foster regional harmonisation through bodies like the AU. Experience from my work has demonstrated that Africa achieves its greatest power through innovation based on its own realities, rather than through imitation.

Presenting at the AU drafting workshop for the ACHPR Resolution 620 Guidelines, contributing to a continental effort to access data.

Editorial commentary: Tshepiso’s responses surface a perspective that goes beyond the usual discussions of digital access or legal reform. She argues that true inclusion depends on three intertwined elements: 1)designing systems that actively consider historically marginalized groups, 2)making laws and regulations understandable and accessible, and 3)grounding frameworks in local realities, histories, and values. What is often overlooked is that these elements are deeply interconnected. Accessibility, participation, and contextual relevance reinforce one another, and without all three, even well-intentioned regulations fail. She also reframes conventional constraints as levers for innovation, legitimacy, and empowerment rather than obstacles. By challenging the assumption that Africa must simply adopt external frameworks, she shows that locally grounded, inclusive approaches can strengthen regional coordination, support local innovators, and model new ways of governing.

The so what is clear: inclusion, accessibility, and contextual design are not just ethical ideals, they determine who holds power, whose voices are amplified, and who benefits from digital transformation. For Africa, this perspective reframes constraints as opportunities and positions the continent as a potential global leader in inclusive, participatory regulation. For the rest of the world, it highlights the limitations of imported frameworks and demonstrates the value of designing governance that is ethical, practical, and truly responsive to the people it serves.

Balance and Vision

Q: Your work sits at the intersection of strategy and law. How do you balance legal compliance with the need to enable innovation?

A: For me, the balance lies in intentional design. Compliance should not be a burden, it should be an enabler. When laws are clear, proportionate, and future-focused, they provide the certainty innovators need to experiment and grow and when innovators understand the policy objectives behind regulation, they can build responsibly without fear of unknowingly crossing boundaries.

Q: Looking ahead, what kind of digital future do you hope African policymakers will build over the next decade?

A: I hope for a digital future rooted in dignity, trust, and possibility. One where African people feel safe, empowered and represented in the systems that shape their lives. This future is characterised by rights-based and inclusive digital public infrastructure, data governance frameworks that protect individuals whilst enabling innovation, and AI systems that accurately reflect African languages, values, and cultural contexts. Furthermore, it involves realising regional integration under the AfCFTA and providing robust support for local innovators to build solutions for African challenges. Most of all, I hope for a future designed by us, where African voices, expertise, and worldviews guide the direction of our digital transformation, firmly establishing our continent not as a passive recipient of technology, but as an active co-creator of the digital world we want to live in.

Editorial commentary: Conventional narratives often pit regulation against innovation, but Tshepiso demonstrates that when laws are intentional, proportionate, and future-focused, they become tools for responsible experimentation and inclusive digital development. She shows that compliance and creativity are not opposites: understanding the purpose behind regulations allows innovators to experiment confidently while staying within boundaries. Looking ahead, she envisions a digital future rooted in dignity, trust, and possibility where systems reflect African languages, values, and cultural contexts, and where rights-based, inclusive public infrastructure and data governance frameworks both protect individuals and enable innovation.

This future relies on African voices, expertise, and worldviews guiding digital transformation, supported by local innovators and strengthened through regional integration under initiatives like the AfCFTA. The broader insight is that thoughtfully designed regulation and inclusive systems are not only ethical imperatives but strategic enablers because they foster innovation, build trust, and ensure that technology serves the people it is meant to empower. This approach positions the continent as an active co-creator of its digital destiny. To the rest of the world, this approach offers a model for balancing compliance, innovation, and cultural relevance to build systems that are both effective and participatory.

Closing Remarks

Tshepiso’s insights point to a deeper truth about digital governance: it is never just about technology, law, or policy in isolation. The challenge lies in aligning systems, institutions, and people in ways that make rules meaningful and innovation possible, and that alignment is often where the real work and the real opportunity exist. This means that Africa’s future in digital spaces will not be determined solely by the laws it passes or the technologies it adopts, but by how effectively it builds ecosystems that integrate ethical design, local knowledge, and practical capacity.

The stakes extend beyond compliance or efficiency. How systems are structured today shapes whose voices are heard, who benefits from digital transformation, and whether trust can be established between citizens, innovators, and regulators. Africa’s constraints (fragmented infrastructure, diverse languages, informal governance) can instead become strategic advantages if approached deliberately, turning the continent into a laboratory for governance that is both inclusive and adaptive. Globally, this offers a reminder that technology alone cannot drive progress. Without context-aware regulation and systems designed for real-world complexity, innovation risks reinforcing existing inequalities.

Tshepiso’s reflections challenge us to think of governance not as a set of rules, but as a dynamic, participatory process that requires foresight, collaboration, and courage. The continent’s digital future will be shaped not just by what is built, but by who is involved in building it, how systems account for diversity, and whether innovation can coexist with justice and accountability. In this sense, Africa’s path here offers lessons for the world. The question is not just what technology we use, but how we design the systems, rules, and institutions that make it matter.

Thank you for reading!

