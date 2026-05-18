Welcome to edition #39 of 54 Shades of Opportunity, a weekly deep dive into Africa’s distinct markets. Each Monday, we explore innovation, culture, and investment opportunities across the continent, one country at a time.

Note: This analysis draws on publicly available sources, including government reports, international organizations, business publications, and research institutions. It’s not exhaustive; readers should explore further and, where relevant, consult local expertise before making decisions.

The story behind this week’s pick: Last week’s poll was another deadlocked - one reader voted for Cameroon, another for Togo. One coin flip later, Togo emerged victorious, and we landed here.

Prefer strategy over chance for next week? Your vote at the end matters.

Togo at a Glance

Togo is West Africa’s logistics gateway managing constitutional transformation alongside steady economic performance. President Faure Gnassingbé continues leading following May 2024 constitutional amendment transitioning from presidential to parliamentary system - new Fifth Republic structure shifts executive power to “President of the Council of Ministers” (elected by parliament, unlimited terms) while reducing ceremonial president role, enabling Gnassingbé family dynasty (58 years, father Gnassingbé Eyadéma 1967-2005, son Faure 2005-present) indefinite continuation despite 2019 constitutional provisions limiting presidents to two terms until 2030. February 2025 Senate inauguration (61 members: 41 elected indirectly, 20 appointed by Gnassingbé) completed bicameral legislature under UNIR party dominance.

Approximately 8.9M people, economy recording 5.3% growth (2024), projected 5.1% (2025) moderating from 6.1% average (2021-2023) as fiscal consolidation offsets consumer recovery, then 5.5% medium-term (2026-2027). GDP ~$9.8B (2024), per capita ~$1,051. Port of Lomé drives economic activity: 70% of GDP contribution, West Africa’s largest transshipment hub, ranked 93rd globally (Lloyd’s List 100 Ports 2024, only sub-Saharan port listed), serves landlocked Sahel countries (Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger), overtook South Africa as Nigeria’s top African trade partner (Q2 2025: ₦812B exports, 27.4% intra-African share). Phosphate mining critical exports: one of world’s largest reserves, 16.2% total exports (Q4 2025), India largest buyer (18.6% export concentration). Agriculture employs 60% labor force (cotton, cocoa, coffee, subsistence farming). Digital economy expanding: mobile money transactions $1.54B (Q1 2024), 39% mobile money penetration, 57% population actively making digital payments, Gozem fintech super app ($30M Series B February 2025, expanding ride-hailing, vehicle financing, mobile money across Togo, Benin, Gabon, Cameroon). Northern Savanes region faces security threats: terrorist incursions from Burkina Faso, state of emergency since 2022, military spending rising ($227M projected 2025 vs $100M 2018). Political opposition constrained: key critics detained, rallies banned since 2022, UNIR controls parliament/Senate limiting democratic contestation despite formal multiparty system.

Size: 56,785 km² (roughly the size of Croatia or West Virginia, Gulf of Guinea coastline, bordered by Ghana, Benin, Burkina Faso).

Population: Approximately 8.9 million, diverse ethnic groups including Ewe, Kabye, Tem, others, French official language, 43% urban, Lomé capital (1.5M+ metropolitan).

Capital: Lomé (southern coast, economic/political center, port hub), major towns include Sokodé (central), Kara (northern, Kabye heartland), Kpalimé (plateau region).

Economic Profile: GDP $9.8B (2024), 5.3% growth (2024), 5.1% projected (2025), inflation moderating, phosphates 16.2% exports, agriculture 60% employment, Port of Lomé 70% economic contribution, CFA franc (XOF) pegged to euro, WAEMU member, fiscal deficit 6.1% GDP (2024) including banking recapitalization, consolidation to 3% (2025).

Strategic Position: Deep-water Port of Lomé (West Africa transshipment leader), proximity to landlocked Sahel markets, ECOWAS member, co-facilitator Mali-Niger-Burkina Faso trade (post-coup military relationships), Abidjan-Lagos Corridor participant, AfCFTA early mover (salt exports Nigeria/Cameroon June 2025), AGOA beneficiary (expires September 2025), positioned between Ghana (cocoa/gold competitor) and Nigeria (largest regional market).

Independence, Gnassingbé Dynasty, and Constitutional Maneuvering

Togo achieved independence from French colonial rule April 27, 1960. First President Sylvanus Olympio (1960-1963, first president assassinated in sub-Saharan Africa, military coup January 1963). Gnassingbé Eyadéma (army officer involved 1963 coup) assumed power 1967 following second coup, ruled until death February 2005 (38 years, among Africa’s longest-serving leaders). Rally of the Togolese People (RPT) established 1969 as sole party until 1991 multi-party system adoption under domestic/international pressure.

February 2005, Eyadéma died unexpectedly. Military immediately installed son Faure Gnassingbé (then parliament speaker) violating constitutional succession provisions (Senate president should assume interim). International condemnation forced Gnassingbé resignation, April 2005 elections held. Faure Gnassingbé declared winner (~60% vote) amid fraud allegations, post-election violence killed hundreds, 40,000 fled to Benin/Ghana. Opposition refused concede initially, dialogue eventually established transitional government (2006).

October 2007 legislative elections deemed free/fair by international observers - RPT won but opposition gained seats. Presidential elections March 2010, March 2015, February 2020 saw Gnassingbé re-elected (margins: ~61%, ~59%, ~72%) though opposition disputed results citing irregularities. 2012, RPT dissolved, reconstituted as Union for the Republic (UNIR) with Gnassingbé leadership - party dominance continued.

August 2017-2018, unprecedented protests demanding presidential term limits (restricting to two terms retroactively), electoral reforms. Security forces violently suppressed demonstrations (Coalition of 14 opposition groups). Government conceded 2019 constitutional amendment ostensibly limiting presidents to two five-year terms - however, provision non-retroactive enabling Gnassingbé seek two additional terms (potential rule until 2030). Opposition rejected compromise, protests gradually subsided after 2022 rally ban.

May 2024 constitutional transformation: parliament (UNIR supermajority) voted unanimously establishing Fifth Republic transitioning to parliamentary system. President of Republic becomes ceremonial (elected by MPs), executive authority transferred to President of Council of Ministers (appointed from parliamentary majority party, unlimited terms). February 2025, Savi de Tové elected ceremonial president, Gnassingbé elected President of Council holding all executive power. Structure effectively extends Gnassingbé control indefinitely bypassing 2030 term limit. Senate inaugurated February 2025 completing bicameral legislature - 41 elected indirectly, 20 appointed directly by Gnassingbé.

Political opposition fragmented, constrained: key figures detained, rallies banned since 2022, civil society space restricted. State oppression fears reduce mass protest likelihood compared to 2005 or 2017-2018 mobilizations. UNIR dominance across elected institutions (National Assembly, Senate, regional councils) limits effective democratic contestation despite formal multiparty structure.

Port of Lomé: West Africa’s Transshipment Hub

Port of Lomé represents economic cornerstone: 70% GDP contribution, largest transshipment port West Africa, 93rd globally (Lloyd’s List 100 Ports 2024 - only sub-Saharan African port in top 100). Strategic location, natural deep-water harbor, modern container handling facilities enable regional logistics hub positioning. Serves coastal nations and landlocked Sahel countries (Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger access via trucking).

Nigeria trade dominance: Q2 2025, Nigeria’s exports to Togo surged ₦812B (six-fold increase from Q1’s ₦134.8B), giving Togo 27.4% share of Nigeria’s intra-African shipments - overtaking South Africa as Nigeria’s top African trade partner. Drivers include logistics cost advantages (40-foot container: Lomé $1,050 vs Apapa $4,800), time efficiency (Lomé 4.2 days dwell time vs Apapa 18.4 days), currency stability (CFA franc euro-peg enabling offshore conversion avoiding Nigeria’s parallel naira discount 20-30% Q2 2025). Nigerian imports from Togo $212B (25.8% African imports) - much re-export cargo (rice, sugar, textiles) cleared Lomé then trucked Lagos. Nigerian Ports Authority congestion, inefficiencies driving cargo diversion to Lomé despite 400km additional trucking.

Regional connectivity: AfCFTA operationalization (June 2025 first shipment: 45,000 tonnes salt exported Nigeria/Cameroon) positions Lomé as regional trade facilitator. Abidjan-Lagos Corridor project (World Bank/African Development Bank) rehabilitating Lomé-Cotonou Road opening production zones, facilitating traffic flows. ECOWAS regional integration benefits Lomé’s transshipment role - goods cleared Lomé distributed across West African markets duty-free/reduced tariffs.

Infrastructure development: Lomé Container Terminal (LCT, modern facility) operated by private sector partnership. Capacity expansion ongoing - African Development Bank financing, government investment targeting sustained Nigeria flows, growing regional trade. Port handling capacity, storage facilities, vessel turnaround times critical maintaining competitiveness against Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), Tema (Ghana), Dakar (Senegal) larger ports. Multimodal transport connectivity (roads, rail inland access) determines whether landlocked partners continue utilizing Lomé versus competitors.

Geopolitical positioning: Gnassingbé maintains favorable relations with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso military juntas (post-coup governments) unlike other ECOWAS countries applying sanctions/pressure - designated co-facilitator trade between Community and three countries. Pragmatic approach protects Lomé-Sahel hinterland goods flows threatened by jihadist attacks, political tensions. U.S. Embassy Lomé (July 2025 visit) promoting port as gateway for American businesses accessing African markets - bilateral trade increasing (Togo exports to U.S. $97M 2024 vs $20M 2021, U.S. exports to Togo $283.6M 2024) though April 2025 Trump administration 10% base tariff on African imports including Togo creates uncertainty. Russia also expressing interest Lomé port strategic positioning.

Phosphate Exports and Value Addition Constraints

Phosphate mining dominates mineral sector: Togo possesses one of world’s largest reserves (calcium phosphates used fertilizer manufacturing), among top global producers. Q4 2025, phosphates represented 16.2% total exports. India primary destination (18.6% total export concentration Q4 2025 - above 15% single-buyer concentration risk threshold). Trade relationship structural - India’s agricultural fertilizer demand, Togo’s phosphate reserves, maritime shipping connectivity creating durable corridor despite concentration risks.

Production centered Kpémé (coastal mining area), extracted via open-pit/underground operations. Société Nouvelle des Phosphates du Togo (SNPT, state-owned) historically dominated but private sector participation increasing. Reserves support decades production current extraction rates.

Value addition deficit: Togo exports primarily raw/minimally processed phosphates rather than higher-value beneficiated products (phosphoric acid, fertilizers). Processing capacity minimal - infrastructure, capital, technical expertise constraints limit domestic value addition. Raw material exports subject commodity price volatility: international phosphate prices fluctuate based on global fertilizer demand, agricultural cycles, competing suppliers. Price swings directly impact export revenues, government finances (phosphates significant budget revenue source).

Plateforme Industrielle d’Adétikopé (PIA): Government flagship industrialization project targeting local processing primary production including phosphates, agricultural products (cotton, cocoa), forestry. Infrastructure development ongoing - special economic zone concept, tax incentives, logistics connectivity promoting manufacturing investment. PIA launched garment exports to U.S. (2024) leveraging AGOA preferences, exemplifying beneficiation ambitions. However, phosphate processing facilities require substantial capital investment ($100M+ scale), technical partnerships (international firms possessing processing technology), energy security (thermal/chemical processes electricity-intensive), market access (downstream buyers fertilizers). Progress slower than agricultural/textile sectors.

Regional competition: Morocco dominates African phosphate production/processing (world’s largest reserves, established processing industry exporting fertilizers globally), creating competitive disadvantage for Togolese value addition absent differentiation strategies or regional partnerships. CEMAC countries exploring gas-to-fertilizer projects leveraging natural gas reserves - potential competition if realized.

Digital Economy, Mobile Money, and Fintech Growth

Digital transformation accelerating: mobile money penetration 39% (8.9M population), 57% population actively making digital payments, transaction values reaching $1.54B (Q1 2024). Government “Togo Digital 2025” roadmap prioritizes digitalization - infrastructure (broadband expansion), e-government services, business digitization, financial inclusion. Mobile broadband penetration more than doubled (2016-2020), trajectory continuing.

Gozem super app: Togolese startup (launched 2018) exemplifies fintech momentum. $30M Series B funding (February 2025: $15M equity, $15M debt) led by MSC Group (container terminal operator), Al Mada Ventures (Pan-African financial services). Services span: ride-hailing (motorcycles, tricycles, cars), food/grocery delivery, gas cylinder delivery, digital ticketing, vehicle financing, mobile money (Gozem Money launched Q4 2024). Operating Togo, Benin, Gabon, Cameroon - 10,000 registered drivers, 1M+ users, hundreds of thousands monthly active users. Run-rate gross merchandise value $50M pre-Series B, targeting triple/quadruple growth 2025.

Gozem Money: Mobile money platform partnership NSIA Banque Togo enabling wallet top-ups, transfers across operators, bill payments, purchases. Fully interoperable with all Togo mobile money operators (TMoney, Flooz dominate market). Withdrawal fees reportedly five times lower than standard rates. Strategy mirrors Southeast Asian super apps (Grab, Gojek) integrating financial services atop transportation/delivery networks. Acquisition of Beninese fintech Moneex (November 2023, multi-currency accounts) accelerated financial services capabilities. Togo selected launch market - 42.4% mobile money penetration leaves growth runway versus regional leaders Kenya, Benin, while avoiding Nigeria’s intense competition.

Regulatory framework: Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO, regional monetary authority for WAEMU countries including Togo) oversees mobile money licensing, electronic payment regulations. Togolese Competition Authority, Ministry of Digital Economy enforce consumer protection, anti-fraud measures. Licensing requirements, compliance standards balance innovation promotion with financial system integrity, consumer safeguards. Digital payment market projected $1.96B by 2029 (25.95% growth 2024-2029).

Financial inclusion impacts: 57% African population remains unbanked, digital financial services provide access alternatives bypassing traditional banking infrastructure requirements. Mobile money enables remittances (significant for Togolese diaspora), merchant payments, savings, micro-insurance, credit access. MSMEs benefit from digital payment acceptance, transaction records facilitating credit scoring, supply chain finance. However, digital divide persists - rural/elderly populations, northern regions lag urban/youth adoption, requiring targeted inclusion efforts.

Agricultural Sector: Employment Backbone and Export Potential

Agriculture employs 60% labor force, generates ~20% export earnings. Dual structure: commercial cash crops (cotton, cocoa, coffee) and subsistence farming (maize, cassava, yams, millet).

Cotton: Primary cash crop, export earnings significant. Production subject weather variability (rainfall patterns), pest pressures (bollworms), input access (seeds, fertilizers, pesticides), international cotton prices. Government/development partners support farmer cooperatives, extension services, quality improvement. Competing with Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali regional producers requiring productivity/quality differentiation.

Cocoa/coffee: Smaller scale than Ghana/Côte d’Ivoire neighbors but contributing export revenues. Cocoa production vulnerable to smuggling across Ghana border (price differentials, currency advantages incentivizing informal cross-border trade). Quality standards, traceability systems, farmer prices critical maintaining domestic production versus smuggling losses.

Food security: Subsistence farming feeds majority population but productivity low - limited mechanization, traditional techniques, degraded soils, climate vulnerability. Food imports necessary (rice particularly) creating forex pressures, trade deficits. Agricultural productivity enhancement (irrigation, improved seeds, mechanization, extension) represents development priority under “Togo 2025” roadmap. World Bank projects ($298M financing July 2024) support agricultural development, social cohesion, service delivery improvements.

Climate vulnerability: Northern regions experiencing increasing drought frequency/severity, Sahel desertification patterns advancing southward. Southern areas flooding risks (coastal erosion, rainfall intensity). Climate adaptation (drought-resistant varieties, irrigation, soil conservation) necessary sustaining agricultural livelihoods, food production.

Security Challenges and Sahel Spillover

Northern Savanes region faces terrorist incursions: porous border with Burkina Faso enables jihadist movements (affiliates Al-Qaeda, Islamic State Greater Sahara). State of emergency Savanes region since 2022 continues 2025. Military spending rising sharply ($227M projected 2025 vs $100M 2018) addressing threats. Emergency Plan for Strengthening Resilience Savanes Region (PURS, adopted 2022, expanded nationally 2023) aims: improve community access basic services, strengthen income-generating capacity, bolster security forces/territorial administration. World Bank Prevention and Resilience Allocation (75% Togo’s performance-based IDA allocation) supports PURS implementation.

Gulf of Guinea piracy persists though attacks concentrated offshore Nigeria/Cameroon rather than Togolese waters - maritime security cooperation ECOWAS/Gulf of Guinea Commission addresses regional threats.

Gnassingbé’s favorable stance toward Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso military governments (versus other ECOWAS members) reflects pragmatic calculus: maintaining Lomé-Sahel trade corridor access despite jihadist attacks, political instability. Co-facilitator designation positions Togo as intermediary regional tensions, potentially benefiting economically from redirected Niger trade flows (Benin-Niger friction, deteriorating security diverting cargo through Lomé).

Development Constraints and Medium-Term Outlook

Growth projections: 5.1% (2025), 5.5% average (2026-2027) supported infrastructure investment, port activity expansion, agricultural development, fiscal consolidation reducing public spending pressures. However, structural challenges persist:

Inequality: Rural-urban disparities severe - infrastructure, services, economic opportunities concentrated southern coastal areas particularly Lomé while northern regions under-resourced. Poverty reduction progress limited despite consistent growth (poverty rates elevated northern/rural areas). Youth unemployment significant, school-to-work transition difficulties despite education expenditure.

Fiscal sustainability: 6.1% GDP deficit (2024) including Union Togolaise de Banque (UTB, state-owned bank) recapitalization reflecting financial sector vulnerabilities. Consolidation targeting 3% deficit (2025) through revenue mobilization improvements, expenditure controls particularly capital spending reductions. Public debt management, contingent liabilities (state-owned enterprises, banking sector), external borrowing costs require ongoing attention. WAEMU convergence criteria (3% deficit ceiling, 70% debt-to-GDP threshold) impose fiscal discipline.

Governance: Constitutional maneuvering enabling indefinite Gnassingbé rule raises concerns about political succession, democratic accountability, institutional strength beyond personal leadership. Opposition fragmentation, civil society constraints limit checks on executive power despite formal democratic structures. International perception impacts investment climate, donor relations, AGOA eligibility (renewal debates considering governance standards).

AGOA expiration: U.S. African Growth and Opportunity Act scheduled expire September 30, 2025 - renewal uncertain, potential renegotiation, extension debates. Togo’s textile exports, agricultural products benefit duty-free U.S. market access. Loss would pressure exporters, PIA industrialization project, employment. April 2025 Trump administration 10% base tariff already creating uncertainty alongside AGOA benefits.

Infrastructure gaps: Electricity access 66.7% (2020) despite production capacity exceeding demand - inadequate/dilapidated distribution infrastructure limits connectivity. Road network improvements ongoing (Abidjan-Lagos Corridor, rural feeder roads) but maintenance, expansion requirements substantial. Digital infrastructure (broadband coverage, mobile network quality) advancing but rural areas lag. Water/sanitation services under-resourced affecting health outcomes, productivity.

Medium-term trajectory balances consistent economic growth, port-driven activity, digital economy expansion against governance rigidity, inequality persistence, external dependencies (AGOA, commodity prices, regional security). World Bank portfolio $1.5B (seven national projects, nine regional, reform operations) supporting infrastructure, social services, institution-building. Maintaining port competitiveness, diversifying beyond phosphate raw material exports, enhancing agricultural productivity, expanding manufacturing value addition represent critical pathways sustaining development momentum beyond rentier logistics/transit model.

Thank you for reading!

Disclaimer: Market conditions in African economies change quickly. While this analysis relies on credible sources, readers are encouraged to conduct additional research and seek local insights before making investment or business decisions.

Further Reading & Sources

Take a short virtual tour of Togo with me. Can you spot the opportunity?

Source: Pinterest

Next week: Your vote decides our next destination. You can also use the tracker as a reference to see which regions remain under-explored, and let that insight guide your vote for the next country to feature.

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Coming up this week

On Wednesday Part 2 of The Great AI Conversation drops. In Part 1 we asked a deceptively simple question: when you think about Africa in the AI era, what comes to mind first? The responses were more varied and more honest than expected and the conversation they started is still going. Part 2 goes deeper. This time the question is about position: do you imagine Africa primarily as a builder, a user, a testing ground, a regulator, or something else entirely in the global AI ecosystem?

On TAIS this Friday: we’re in conversation with a founder whose path didn’t follow a plan so much as assemble itself one broken system at a time. From product teams across Nigeria’s fintech and enterprise landscape where decisions shaping people’s financial lives were being made by systems nobody fully understood to foundational AI research, to building solar-powered compute infrastructure from scratch in Nigeria, his work has consistently traced the same fault line. Not a lack of capability. A lack of safety built into the foundation. What he’s building now sits precisely in that gap: frontier AI where alignment isn’t a feature added on top, but a mathematical primitive grounded, in part, in Ubuntu philosophy. His argument is simple and ambitious. If nobody from Africa works on alignment at the frontier level, the systems shaping African lives will be designed entirely without African input. He intends to change that.

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