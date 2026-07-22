Substack rolled out Pangram this week, and the post announcing it, “Against Claudefishing” by Substack co-founder Chris Best, is worth reading closely before reacting to it.

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Quick context if you’re reading this by email and don’t spend time on Substack itself. Pangram is the new built-in tool that scans any post and gives readers a score estimating how much of it was written or assisted by AI. Best’s actual argument in

“Against Claudefishing” is narrower and more specific than “AI writing is bad.” He argues that the problem is a mismatch between what a reader expects and what they’re actually getting, particularly when someone invests real attention in something written by machines. Best calls this “Claudefishing,” and frames the whole feature as being in service of something Substack says it exists to protect, what he calls an “economic engine for culture”, built on trust between real people who think, feel, and struggle to make work they believe in.

I don’t think Pangram itself is actually the story worth spending a real piece on, and I don’t think Best’s stated reasoning is unreasonable on its own terms either. The more interesting question to me isn’t whether “Claudefishing” is a real problem. It probably is, for many readers here on Substack and other platforms. What I’m unable to comprehend is how out of everything Substack could have built in service of an “economic engine for culture,” an AI detector is what got built first?

I want to be upfront about where I’m not standing in this, because I’ve watched a lot of writers spend the past few hours either opting out of Pangram entirely or asking Substack to pull the feature altogether, arguing it’ll do more harm than good. I’m not in either camp, and I don’t think the camps themselves are really the point. Pangram was always going to happen. AI-detection tools built into publishing platforms were not a maybe, they were a when. The moment enough writing on any platform became AI-assisted, someone was going to build a scanner for it, on this platform or the next one. Whether Substack specifically keeps Pangram, scraps it, or quietly redesigns it in six months doesn’t change the thing I actually want to talk about in this piece. So consider this neither a defense of the feature nor a call to remove it.

They built a detector before they built equal participation.

Every product decision is a value judgment, whether the team making it thinks of it that way or not. Someone, somewhere, decided that helping readers estimate whether text is AI-assisted was worth engineering time this quarter, and Best’s own words tell us why. To Substack’s team it meant protecting trust in an “economic engine for culture.” I don’t doubt that’s what’s meant. But an economic engine for culture that still can’t process payments for whole regions of the world is an engine running on half its cylinders, and Pangram doesn’t touch that half at all.

Substack requires writers to set up their own standalone Stripe account to get paid. For many African writers, that has historically meant incorporating a foreign company just to qualify, securing a US phone number and address, opening a US bank account, and navigating US tax requirements, all to receive money from readers who may never have been in the US.

All of that because Substack’s only payment mechanism has not catered to the realities of creators and writers operating in markets where Stripe is unavailable or difficult to access. The result is a system that makes monetising your work unnecessarily complicated, not because there is no audience willing to pay, but because the infrastructure to receive that payment was never designed with you in mind. But Stripe itself already solved this years ago through its acquisition of Paystack, which extended proper local support into five African markets, South Africa among them. Platforms like Buy Me a Coffee already use this, they hold their own Stripe relationship and give each creator a sub-account underneath it, so a South African creator does not have to build a standalone Stripe presence.

So this isn’t a story about Stripe failing to reach the continent. Stripe already built a working path in. Other platforms are already using it. But Substack, a company whose entire stated purpose is building an economic engine for creators, hasn’t implemented the same solution others already have. That’s a much harder thing to explain away than “our payment processor doesn’t operate there.”

How do we make this make sense? Substack has a tool to help readers judge whether a sentence sounds machine-written. Meanwhile, a share of the writers actually producing sentences on the platform still can’t get paid for them, regardless of how good the writing is or how many people want to pay for it. One of these is a feature. The other is a foundation. And the foundation hasn’t even shipped at all.

I want to be careful here, because it would be easy to overstate my argument into “Substack chose AI over African writers,” and that’s not quite fair either. Product teams are usually separate. A detection feature and a payments expansion aren’t necessarily competing for the same three engineers on the same Tuesday. I don’t know Substack’s internal roadmap, and I’m not going to pretend I do. But that’s exactly why my question is “What do the shipped priorities of a platform whose stated purpose is to build an economic engine for creators reveal about whose needs are treated as foundational, and whose are treated as someday?”

The thing about being locked out of monetization that doesn’t always get said plainly is that it’s the difference between writing being a real, sustained practice and writing being something squeezed in around a job that actually pays. Every African writer building an audience on this platform for free, month after month, is doing something closer to unpaid labour for a company that does get paid. Substack takes no cut from a writer it can’t process payments for, true, but it also isn’t losing anything by leaving that gap unaddressed. The cost of an unsolved problem is always paid by the person with the least power to fix it themselves.

First the money, now the attention

There’s another layer to that same problem, and it’s worth spelling out plainly, one step at a time.

First, AI took money. That’s an old argument by now. Jobs automated, freelance rates that quietly halved because a client figured a model could do the work cheaper. Writers have been living with that loss for a while now.

Second, now the same AI is coming for attention too and for African writers specifically, that’s a harder hit because attention was the one thing that was still free and still ours. We couldn’t monetize on this platform in the first place, remember. Attention was the consolation prize: no payment, but at least a reader could stumble onto the work and give it a fair, unfiltered read. Pangram puts a filter in front of even that. Before a reader decides my writing is worth their time, a scanner gets a say first.

There’s a version of this that isn’t really about Substack at all, this is the same pattern I keep running into writing about AI on the African continent. A tool gets built to solve a problem someone already has the infrastructure to have, verifying authorship assumes you’re already getting paid enough for authorship to be worth verifying. Meanwhile the more basic problem, actually being able to participate in the economy the tool sits inside of, stays unsolved, quietly, indefinitely, because it’s harder, slower, and less exciting to fix than shipping a new badge next to someone’s byline.

I’m not walking back anything I said in my Substack note earlier today. I still won’t be opting out of Pangram, and I still think the people reading me already know the difference between AI-assisted writing and original thinking. But I’d rather the real conversation about this platform be about why writers across many regions are still fighting for a payment path other platforms already built, not about whether a detector correctly guessed how a paragraph got written.

Detective Pangram

There’s also a comedy in the Detective Pangram of it all. Substack has accidentally done something that no think-piece managed in three years of AI-panic. It gave the internet’s most persistent verification patrol an actual title. We’ve had “the AI police” as a vibe appellation for a while now refering to the person in your comments section demanding you disclose you AI use, the reply-guy convinced your metaphor was too clean to be human. Now they have a badge and a scan button. But there’s a part of the job nobody’s mentioned yet.

To run the scan, an officer has to hand the writing to an AI system to judge whether AI was used. An AI is being used to judge whether AI was used, by a reader who may have used AI to help draft their own reply to what they just read, about a writer who may have used AI to help draft the piece being judged. Everyone, using AI, to check everyone else’s use of AI. If you tried to design something more circular on purpose, you’d struggle.

I want to be precise about what I’m actually arguing here, because it would be easy to mishear this as “just let AI think for you, it’s fine.” I’m not making peace with people outsourcing their thinking wholesale and calling it a day, that’s a real problem, and a different piece. What I’m pointing at is upstream of that. The people who built generative AI and released it into the world at this scale had every opportunity to think through what a tool like this does to trust between people once it’s everywhere, all at once, and largely didn’t, or didn’t think hard enough. And now the people building on top of that, Pangram included, are making the exact same mistake one layer up, shipping a scanner through Substack into millions of relationships between writers and readers without appearing to have asked what it actually does to those relationships once it’s live. Nobody sat with the obvious question: what happens when you hand two sides of a human relationship a machine and tell them to use it to check each other?

Readers start relating to writers through a score instead of a sentence. Writers start writing a little differently, wondering not just “is this good” but “will this read as human enough.” Suspicion becomes the default posture, and trust becomes the thing you have to prove your way back into, one scan at a time. That can look like a neutral feature but it really is a machine quietly placed between two people who used to just read each other’s words and decide, on their own, whether to believe them. We’ve used technology to put humans at odds with each other before, plenty of times, in plenty of ways, going back long before any of this. You’d think somewhere in all of that history, someone would have learned to ask “what does this do to us” before shipping the tool, not after the comment sections fill up with people scanning each other. Apparently not yet.

Going all out on transparency

If a reader’s going to run anyone’s writing through a scanner before deciding whether it deserves attention, the same instinct should send the reader looking one screen over, at whether the person being scanned can even get paid for what they wrote. Detecting a machine is the easy case. Noticing an actual, human, structural unfairness sitting one click away takes the same curiosity, pointed somewhere that actually matters.

Also, since Substack is clearly gifted at badges: “How I Make This” statements, “these are the writers who deserves my money” badges, “Look, I’m now rising” badges, AI-assistance scores, the whole apparatus, how about a badge for the Pangramers themselves? A little visible marker that says “I’m a Pangramer: I scan it before I read it,” right there for everyone to see. If disclosure is good for writers, it should be good for the department doing the disclosing too.

Because the thing about how this scan actually works is that it’s built to run one direction only. Someone can scan a written piece, form a judgment about it, maybe quietly decide it’s not worth engaging with, and no one would never know any of that happened. No notification, no name, no record on the writer end at all. Substack is calling this a transparency feature, but transparency that only flows one way is surveillance with better branding. If a reader gets to know something about the writer before deciding whether to trust their words, then the writer should at minimum get to know that the question was asked in the first place.

100% Human?

I ran “Against Claudefishing” itself through Pangram. The verdict came back 100% human. I’ll let you sit with that the way I did. I’m not in a position to say what actually happened in Best’s drafting process, and I wouldn’t claim to know but I’ve used AI enough to have a feel for its fingerprints, and reading that piece with a scanner’s eye, I had my doubts about a clean 100%. Maybe the tool’s right and my instinct is off. Maybe not. Either way, if the founding document for “let’s all be honest about AI-assistance” can’t be fully trusted at its own game, that tells you something about how much weight this score should actually be carrying in the first place.

I should say, this is the only time you’ll catch me scanning someone else’s work, and it had to be this one. If I’m going to point the tool at anybody, it should be the person who built the case for pointing it at all of us. And honestly, what are the actual odds of a perfect, clean 100% human score, on the one piece of writing where getting caught less than 100% would be the most embarrassing possible outcome? I’m not saying it’s impossible. I’m saying it’s the kind of odds worth sitting with for a minute.

I’ll be fair and turn the scanner on myself too, because I don’t get to make this point about someone else’s writing without applying it to mine. I don’t know what Pangram’s analysis has in store for this piece but I know that the note I posted earlier on Substack about not opting out of Pangram, was AI-assisted. Pangram scanned it as 100% human anyway. So maybe that’s exactly what happened with Best’s post too, and there’s no scandal here at all, just a tool that reads “100% human” a lot more loosely than most people assume when they see that score. Either way, I rest my case: if a fully human score can sit comfortably next to real, acknowledged AI assistance, on my note and possibly on the post announcing the whole feature, then whatever that score is measuring, it isn’t what most readers think they’re being told.

To all the Pangramers

Please, feel free to Pangram this post. Once you’re done, please also remember to:

ask Substack when I’ll actually be able to get paid for it.

check whether I can even monetize the piece you scanned.

run the same scan on Substack’s own payment infrastructure while you’re at it.

notice that whatever score comes back still won’t tell you whether I’ve been paid for a single word of it.

Thank you for reading!

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