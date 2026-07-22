Rebecca Mbaya

Rebecca Mbaya

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fport's avatar
fport
4h

You've raised the ante and pointed directly.

.

The platform built a scale

before it built a door.

Then called the weighing

a service to trust.

.

Other voices:

Westenberg: detectors are transitional artifacts; people will stop caring.

Jaime Hoerricks: detectors can mistake rare human meaning-architecture for AI.

Harrell: readers were already absent; AI did not invent neglect.

Creative-class backlash: origin changes status, not just interpretation.

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