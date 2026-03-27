Welcome to Issue #54 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

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In today’s issue, we spotlight Tiara Pathon, South Africa’s National AI Skills Director at Microsoft Elevate, whose work sits at one of the most consequential and most under-discussed intersections in Africa’s AI landscape: the space between the technology being built and the people who need to be equipped to use it, benefit from it, and shape it.

Her world is built around a single conviction that has driven every programme she has designed, every partnership she has brokered, and every community she has walked into: that technology should be an equaliser, not a divider. And that whether it becomes one depends almost entirely on who gets access to the skills, the confidence, and the pathways to participate in the opportunities it creates before the gap between those who are equipped and those who are not becomes too wide to close.

That conviction is both professional and personal.

Tiara Pathon | Director AI Skills Microsoft ELEVATE | Most Impactful Initiative AFRICA Woman IN Tech Winner 2024 | Inspiring50 ✨AFRICA

This conversation begins with access, the gaps in the current skills ecosystem that Microsoft Elevate was built to address, and why reaching the communities that need AI literacy most requires something considerably more deliberate than making courses available online. But it moves into the harder questions about what makes training genuinely impactful rather than merely countable, about what the patterns emerging across African institutions reveal about the continent’s relationship with AI adoption, and about why the most important skills for an AI-influenced workforce are not technical at all.

What emerges is a portrait of a practitioner who understands that the infrastructure most critical to Africa’s AI future is not compute or connectivity. It is the human infrastructure the curiosity, the critical thinking, the ethical awareness, and the confidence to engage with powerful technology as a participant rather than a subject. Building that infrastructure, at national scale, across communities that have historically been excluded from every previous wave of technological change, is the work. And this conversation is one of the clearest accounts of what that work actually requires.

Origin & Conviction

Q: Your work focuses on building AI skills at scale across different regions and sectors. What first drew you to the intersection of workforce development and emerging technologies?

A: What drew me in was a very real gap I kept seeing across communities, industries, and even government: people were excited about technology but not equipped to participate in the opportunities it creates. I’ve always believed that technology should be an equaliser, not a divider. My husband and I also have 5 children - 4 daughters and a son, so as a parent we are personally invested. Early in my career, I saw how access to digital skills could transform someone’s confidence, employability, and economic mobility. When AI began accelerating at an unprecedented pace, it was clear that we were entering a moment where those who had access to the right skills could thrive – and those who didn’t risked being left behind. That’s what motivated me to work at the intersection of skills development and emerging technology. It’s not just about tools; it’s about people. It’s about ensuring that individuals, no matter their background, see themselves in the future of work and have clear pathways to get there.

Editorial commentary: The detail most readers will pass over is the five children. It is mentioned briefly and then the conversation moves on but it is doing significant analytical work. Policy practitioners and corporate programme designers who are personally invested in the future they are building make different decisions than those who are not. The communities Tiara is designing for are versions of her own household, the daughter who will enter a workforce shaped by AI, the son who will compete in a market where AI literacy is assumed, the family whose economic mobility will be determined in part by whether the skills infrastructure being built now reaches people like them. That proximity to the human stakes of the work is a design input. It shapes what gets prioritized, what gets simplified, and what gets refused when the easier path would be to build for the already-equipped rather than the not-yet-reached.

The idea of technology as an equaliser is less a given than a claim. Historically, it has been both equaliser and divider at once, shaped by who controls access. AI does have equalising potential, but it is not realised by default. Instead, it requires deliberate, sustained, and often uncomfortable intervention in the systems that govern access. Tiara’s career reflects a clear position: equalisation doesn’t happen because the technology is good, but because someone takes responsibility for building the pathways that make it possible.

The Skills Gap & Microsoft Elevate

Q: Through Microsoft Elevate, you’re helping expand access to AI education and training. What gap in the current skills ecosystem were you trying to address when this work began?

A: When we started this work, three gaps stood out clearly. First, accessibility. AI skilling resources existed, but they weren’t reaching the communities that needed them most — citizens, youth, women, entrepreneurs, and even policymakers. We needed to remove barriers around cost, jargon, and entry-level requirements. Second, relevance. Many training programmes were too theoretical, too technical, or too disconnected from real South African contexts. Our goal was to design learning that felt immediately meaningful — how to use AI to rewrite a CV, start a business, improve service delivery, or support learning in the classroom. And third, scalability. There were pockets of excellence, but no coordinated national effort that could reach millions. Microsoft Elevate creates that connective tissue between government, industry, educators, and communities. We wanted to ensure that AI literacy wasn’t a privilege — it became a public good, accessibility is key !

Q: Many discussions about AI skills centre on coding and technical roles. How do you define “AI readiness” more broadly for organisations and societies ?

A: For me, AI readiness isn’t about turning everyone into a data scientist or engineer. It’s about equipping people, organisations, and governments to use AI confidently, responsibly, and meaningfully. Broad AI readiness includes: Digital literacy — understanding what AI can and cannot do

Practical use — applying AI tools in everyday tasks at work, home, school, and in government

Responsible AI awareness — knowing how to use AI ethically, safely, and transparently

Organizational culture — leadership that embraces innovation and continuous learning

Policy and governance — creating environments where AI can scale responsibly AI readiness is ultimately about mindset and empowerment. It’s about helping people see that AI is not replacing them — it’s amplifying them. And in a society like South Africa, it’s about ensuring that AI contributes to inclusion, jobs, competitiveness, and public good. The vision of Microsoft is what drives a lot of what I do and how I do it - to ensure every citizen on this planet is able to achieve more.

Editorial commentary: A lot of mainstream and policy-level conversations in African AI do start with access, cost of data, connectivity, devices, infrastructure. These are visible, measurable barriers, so they’ve naturally become the dominant entry point.

But the work doesn’t stop there. Across the ecosystem, practitioners, educators, and builders are already pushing beyond access into questions of relevance, local context, language, pedagogy, and application. This layer exists, it’s just less amplified and not consistently embedded in large-scale programmes. That’s where Tiara’s framing becomes sharper. Relevance matters just as much as access, and it’s often overlooked. If training doesn’t reflect real South African contexts, it doesn’t land. A course can be free and widely available, but if it’s built around distant problems, it won’t shift how people work or what they believe they can do. It simply reinforces the sense that this technology isn’t for them.

Scalability is where the deeper structural challenge sits. There’s no shortage of strong initiatives across universities, NGOs, companies, and community spaces but they tend to operate in isolation. What’s missing is the connective layer that links them into something coherent. Positioning Microsoft Elevate in that role is far more complex than delivering training. It’s ecosystem coordination and its definition of AI readiness reflects that: not just skills, but digital literacy, practical application, responsible use, organisational culture, and governance.

Patterns Across the Continent

Q: What patterns are you seeing in how individuals and institutions across Africa are approaching AI skills development today?

A: Across the continent, we’re seeing a real shift from curiosity to action. Individuals are eager to experiment with AI tools in practical everyday ways — from improving productivity to accelerating entrepreneurship. People want skills that solve real problems now. At an institutional level, organisations are moving beyond pilot projects and starting to build more structured approaches to AI capability. Universities and training providers are embedding AI literacy across disciplines, not just within computer science and engineering. Governments across Africa are increasingly recognising AI skills as a strategic priority tied to competitiveness and service delivery even creating Ministries of AI. The exciting pattern is this: Africa is not waiting to “catch up.” We’re seeing proactive adoption and a desire to leapfrog through responsible, inclusive AI skilling. We can finally be ahead of the curve because of AI.

Editorial commentary: The more interesting pattern here is the sense that Africa isn’t waiting to catch up. That challenges the usual deficit framing of AI on the continent, which focuses on gaps in infrastructure, regulation, and talent. Those gaps exist, but they no longer tell the full story. Universities are embedding AI across disciplines, governments are formalising it at policy level, and individuals are already using these tools in practical ways. That’s not catch-up. It’s a region defining its own relationship with a technology that didn’t wait for readiness.

The idea of leapfrogging turns this into strategy. Africa has done it before in mobile banking, energy, payments using fewer legacy constraints to build more relevant, inclusive models of adoption. What’s emerging now suggests it can happen again but only if skills keep pace with uptake.

Making Training Actually Work

Q: Large-scale training initiatives often struggle to translate into employment or organisational change. What makes an AI skills programme genuinely impactful beyond certification numbers?

A: Impact starts with relevance. The most effective programmes are designed around real labour market needs and organisational challenges — not generic content or one-size-fits-all courses. Then application - Learners need opportunities to practice, build portfolios, solve real problems, and demonstrate capability. Employers respond to outcomes mostly then certificates. Ecosystem alignment - when government, industry, and training partners are aligned around the same goals, learners have clearer pathways into jobs and organisations have the confidence to adopt new capabilities. Collective X and Harambee do this well in South Africa. We can’t forget sustainability. An impactful AI skills programme doesn’t just deliver training — it builds long-term capacity through mentors, communities of practice, and continuous learning

Q: Access to digital skills training remains uneven. What approaches have proven most effective in reaching learners who are often excluded from traditional tech pathways?

A: Three approaches have worked consistently in my experience. First, meeting people where they are — bringing learning into communities, schools, libraries, and local centres instead of expecting learners to come to us. - This is what we did with the SABC + initiative. Right there on their mobile phones. Second, removing barriers — using free tools, bite-sized content, mobile-friendly platforms, and low-bandwidth options so that cost or access doesn’t limit participation. Third, community partnerships — working with trusted local organisations who understand the needs, languages, and cultural dynamics of the communities they serve. When people see themselves represented and supported, uptake increases dramatically. We also launched civic AI for non-profits to also upskill on AI - Civic AI

Editorial commentary: What’s often missing in the conversation about skills development is the simple distinction that completion is not the same as impact. Certification numbers are easy to track and easy to report, which is why they dominate but a certificate only tells you that someone finished a course. It doesn’t tell you whether they can use the skill, whether their environment supports it, or whether there’s any real pathway from learning to opportunity.

Can they apply what they learned? Did it affect how they work, earn, or navigate opportunities? Without that, training risks becoming an endpoint rather than a bridge.

The SABC example makes this practical. Delivering learning through mobile phones instead of expecting people to come to a training centre is a different way of thinking about access. It starts from people’s realities with the devices they actually use, the time they have, the environments they’re in because making content available doesn’t automatically make it usable.

And even that isn’t enough on its own. The communities most excluded from tech aren’t only facing cost or connectivity barriers. They’re also navigating systems that were never designed with them in mind, systems that assumed certain language, documentation, and confidence levels from the start. Meeting people where they are means accounting for that history, not just the logistics.

That’s where trust comes in. People are far more likely to engage when the entry point feels familiar and credible. Which is why local partners matter not as delivery channels, but as bridges. They make the difference between something that exists and something people actually step into.

Public-Private Collaboration

Q: You’re working within a global technology company while engaging local ecosystems. How do you balance global frameworks with local realities when designing or delivering training initiatives?

A: The global frameworks give us a strong foundation — world-class content, responsible AI principles, and proven best practices. But impact only happens when those frameworks are translated into local context. For us, localisation is a non-negotiable. We must align with national priorities, so we can address local digital divides/challenges and design learning scenarios that reflect South African and broader African realities. WEF says Africa will have the world’s youngest population under the age of 25 by 2030 - what are we as a business doing to make sure Africa remains at the forefront of emerging technology Our program does this well because we always co-create with local partners — whether that’s government departments, NGOs, community organisations, or educators. The balance comes from using global expertise as the backbone and local insight as the heartbeat

Q: How should governments, education systems, and private sector actors collaborate to build sustainable AI talent pipelines across the continent?

A: Collaboration must be intentional and coordinated. Governments set enabling policy, education systems build foundational and advanced skills, and the private sector provides relevance, workplace demand, and real-world application. In South Africa as an example, our universities and TVET curriculum is outdated, well some of it. And whilst they do update it but they time it gets approved and accredited, technology has changed. The most effective models for private public partnerships must include shared frameworks, joint initiatives, and strong feedback loops — this ensures that training aligns with labour market needs and national development goals. We launched with GIZ in South Africa - Ikamva Digital I think when each stakeholder plays to their strengths, we can definitely unlock scalable pathways from learning to employment and actually build a pipeline that reflects Africa’s unique strengths and aspirations.

Editorial commentary: In South Africa, curriculum approval and accreditation operate on timelines that technology has already moved past. By the time a new AI module is designed, approved, tested, and formally accredited, the tools it was meant to teach may have already shifted. This isn’t a failure of institutions so much as a reflection of how formal education systems were built, for knowledge that evolves slowly, not for technologies that change every few months.

The GIZ partnership and the Ikamva Digital initiative show what a more grounded form of public-private collaboration can look like when it’s designed with that reality in mind. Private sector partners contribute speed, current tools, up-to-date labour market needs, and real-world application. Government brings reach, scale, infrastructure, and the legitimacy to access communities that private programmes can’t reach on their own. What makes the model work is the feedback loop between them. Without it, public policy risks drifting away from actual skills demand, while private training risks serving only the already-connected. The shared frameworks and joint initiatives Tiara describes are the mechanism that allows each side to correct for the other’s blind spots.

Human Skills & Responsible AI

Q: Beyond technical capability, what mindsets or human skills are essential for people entering an AI-influenced workforce?

A: The most important skills are human. Curiosity — the willingness to experiment, explore, and stay open to new ways of working. Adaptability — because the pace of change will only accelerate. Critical thinking — to question output, assess accuracy, and make informed decisions. Collaboration — AI amplifies people, but people still need to work well together. Ethical awareness — understanding how technology impacts equity, privacy, and fairness. These skills help individuals not only use AI, but use it responsibly and with confidence.

Q: Many organisations want to become “AI-ready” but don’t know where to start. From your perspective, what foundational capabilities must be in place first?

A: For me, AI readiness starts with three fundamentals. Digital literacy — every employee needs a basic understanding of what AI is and isn’t. Data foundations — organisations must know where their data sits, how clean it is, and how responsibly it is governed. Culture — leadership must create space for learning, experimentation, and change. Once those foundations are strong, organisations can confidently scale AI use cases that can drive real value in their businesses, even small start-ups !

Q: As AI tools become more accessible, how do you think about responsible use, ethical awareness, and critical thinking within skills programmes?

A: Responsibility is at the centre of every programme we design. We embed ethical awareness from the very beginning — not as an add-on, but as a core skill. Even for our education programs like Minecraft. CyberSafe: Bad Connection, a new lesson as part of the CyberSafe series, launching for Safer Internet Day 2026 which was yesterday. All learners need to understand bias, transparency, privacy, and the human impact of AI. They need to know how to question output, verify information, and make decisions thoughtfully. Critical thinking remains essential because AI is powerful, yet still imperfect. I think our main underlying goal is not just to build skilled users, but more responsible ‘stewards of technology’ — people who can harness AI for good and for growth, while protecting the communities they serve, live in and work in.

Editorial commentary: Treating responsible AI as a core skill rather than an add-on is one of the most important choices here and one that’s often missed in practice. In many programmes, ethics shows up at the end, in a standalone module, almost as an afterthought. The message is subtle but clear: learn the tool first, think about the consequences later. Tiara flips that by introducing ethical awareness from the start even in early-stage programmes like Minecraft and CyberSafe. So the focus shifts from theory to habit. Responsibility becomes something you practice, not something you bolt on afterwards.

The idea of stewardship pushes this further. It’s not just about training people to use AI, but about how they relate to it and the impact it has on others. A skilled user can operate a tool. A steward thinks about who is affected, who benefits, and what happens when things go wrong. That distinction matters, especially in African contexts where AI is increasingly shaping decisions in healthcare, finance, education, and public services, often for people who don’t see how these systems work or have a way to challenge them.

So the goal is building a generation that approaches AI with a sense of responsibility asking whose data is being used, who gains from the outcome, and what the risks are. That’s what’s required if AI is going to be genuinely inclusive, not just widely used.

Concluding remarks

There is a version of the African AI story that is told entirely in infrastructure terms, compute capacity, connectivity gaps, regulatory frameworks, and foundation models. It is an important story but it is also incomplete. What this conversation adds is the dimension that infrastructure narratives most consistently leave out: the human being on the other side of the system, whose confidence, capability, and sense of belonging in the future being built will determine whether any of the infrastructure actually delivers on its promise.

The shift from privilege to public good is not a natural progression. It does not happen because the technology matures or becomes cheaper or more widely available. It happens because someone makes it their specific job to ensure that the pathways exist to remove the cost barriers, simplify the jargon, design for the contexts that were never the default user, and build the trust infrastructure that makes participation feel possible for people who have been excluded from every previous wave of technological change. That is the work Tiara has built her career around and this conversation is one of the most honest accounts of what that work actually requires.

The Microsoft Elevate model demonstrates that the distance between AI as a privilege and AI as a public good is not primarily a technology problem. It is a design problem. A relevance problem. A partnership problem. A sequencing problem. The tools exist. The content exists. What has been missing is the deliberate, coordinated, community-grounded infrastructure that connects those tools to the people who need them most on their terms, in their languages, through the trusted intermediaries who are already present in their lives, and with the human support that turns a course completion into a genuine capability shift.

The stewardship framing is where this conversation earns its most lasting significance. Africa is building the generation that will decide through millions of daily choices about how AI is applied, to whom, and for whose benefit, what kind of AI future the continent actually gets. Whether that generation approaches those choices as passive consumers of tools designed elsewhere, or as active, critically aware, ethically grounded participants in shaping what AI becomes in African contexts, will be determined in large part by what gets built into skills programmes right now. Before the habits are formed. Before the gap widens further. Before the window that currently exists, of proactive adoption, leapfrog potential, and genuine continental momentum, closes.

That is the urgency beneath this conversation and that is why turning AI literacy from a privilege into a public good is one of the most consequential infrastructure investments Africa can make right now.

Thank you for reading!

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Where do you think Tiara sits in Africa’s AI ecosystem?

Every innovator we spotlight on TAIS contributes to Africa’s AI future from a distinct position. Based on this conversation, which cluster in TAIS Knowledge map do you think best describes where Tiara’s work has the most impact?

Don't see your pick in the options? Drop it in the comments. Tiara joins the map this weekend.

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