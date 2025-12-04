Rebecca Mbaya

Rebecca Mbaya

Discussion about this post

Rebecca, as always, you’ve cut straight to the structural heart of the problem. Your framework doesn't just add an African perspective—it recenters the entire AI ethics debate on material justice and historical continuity. Reading it, I kept thinking: You’ve provided a map. Nowthe tools are needed navigate the territory.

This is where I find myself wrestling with the next layer of strategy. Because the system you’re critiquing operates on a different logic—what we might call the "social media playbook": hype, scandal, performative repair (an ethics board, a transparency tool), and full-speed acceleration. Moral appeals alone get filed under "ESG," managed by PR.

Your five pillars are the blueprint for a just system. The urgent question now is: How to use them as levers within the unjust system we actually have?

I’m reminded of the parallel fight at the UN climate summits—the push by African and vulnerable nations for a "Loss and Damage" fund. The argument there is the similar: You built your wealth on a process that externalized costs onto us; this is not charity, it’s a liability. It’s the right argument. And yet, it stalls against the wall of power, reduced to negotiated aid, not accepted debt.

The difference with AI’s mineral foundation—and potential leverage—is more immediate. Here, the "cost" isn't a diffuse carbon blanket; it’s a physical choke point. The DRC holds ~70% of the world's cobalt. No cobalt, no industrial-scale AI.

So what if you took Pillar 5 (Upstream Impact Tracing) and fused it with that material reality? What if the goal isn’t just to trace, but to use tracing to re-price the mineral itself?

From: "Your AI is unethical because it uses cobalt mined by children."

To: "The 'True Cost' of your training cluster's cobalt includes $X for community health, $Y for ecosystem remediation, and $Z for child rehabilitation. This is an unpaid liability. You can either partner with us to build a clean, traceable supply chain at this new cost, or explain to your shareholders why you chose the cheaper, toxic alternative."

This turns your pillar from a diagnostic tool into a negotiating instrument. It shifts the fight from summits (where they plead) to boardrooms and supply contracts (where they set terms).

In this light, each pillar could be operationalized as a form of strategic friction:

Pillar 2 (Power Analysis) becomes exploiting the rift between Western "ethical branding" and Chinese "infrastructure-for-resources" deals to mandate local processing plants.

Pillar 4 (Bottom-Up Action) becomes organizing artisanal miners into a union that doesn’t just demand better wages, but withholds the "social license" required for a clean ESG audit.

The vision your framework provides is non-negotiable. The brutal next question is one of tactics: How do you move from mapping the ethical high ground to holding the strategic high ground—using the very minerals, data, and scrutiny that the system cannot function without?

You've clearly lit the up the path. The next phase is building the roadblocks.

