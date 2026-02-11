This is the third piece in a series examining why confident predictions about AI keep missing the mark.

Part 1 identified the expertise crisis: narrow credentialing in a field requiring synthesis across disciplines. Part 2 showed what AI looks like without institutional mediation: using Moltbook as a case study of frictionless deployment producing technical activity without clear purpose.

This piece, turns to the other side: what happens when AI enters institutions that embed values, accountability, and purpose.

Share

In 2011, IBM’s Watson crushed human champions on Jeopardy (a television quiz show), demonstrating seemingly superhuman ability to process vast amounts of information and answer complex questions. IBM immediately turned Watson toward healthcare, forming partnerships with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and others to revolutionize cancer treatment.

The vision was compelling: Watson would analyze patient records, scientific literature, and clinical guidelines to recommend personalized treatment plans. It would augment oncologists’ expertise, particularly in under-resourced settings. IBM CEO Ginni Rometty called it “our moonshot.”

By 2022, IBM had sold Watson Health “for parts” for approximately $1 billion after investing over $5 billion in acquisitions and development, a $4 billion loss. The partnerships dissolved. The revolution never materialized.

What happened?

The standard explanation focuses on technical limitations. Watson couldn’t read doctors’ unstructured notes. It struggled with medical abbreviations and fragmented sentences. When Denmark’s national cancer center tested it, concordance with local oncologists was just 33%, performance so poor they rejected the system entirely.

But framing this as a technical failure misses the deeper story. Watson’s collapse reveals what happens when AI built for frictionless environments collides with institutions designed around friction. And that friction, as frustrating as it is, turns out to be where capability becomes meaningful.

What Healthcare Actually Required

Beyond being just technical, the complexity with IBM’s Watson was institutional, professional, legal, cultural, and deeply human.

Watson needed data, but accessing high-quality patient data meant navigating privacy laws, data silos across healthcare organizations, institutional review boards, patient consent protocols, and hospital procurement processes. Each layer of friction existed for valid reasons: protecting patient privacy, ensuring data quality, maintaining institutional accountability.

Watson needed validation, but clinical validation meant rigorous testing, peer review, regulatory approval processes that take years. The standards of evidence in medicine aren’t arbitrary obstacles, they’re how the field prevents harm at scale.

Watson needed trust, but doctors work in a liability framework where they bear responsibility for patient outcomes. “Some oncologists say they trust their own judgment and don’t need Watson telling them what to do,” one report noted. Others said Watson suggested only standard treatments they already knew.

Watson needed infrastructure, but hospitals weren’t set up to use AI. The most common radiology viewing software programs couldn’t display AI results. Most hospitals lacked GPU machines. Sending images to the cloud raised HIPAA compliance and security concerns. Electronic health records and imaging data lived on separate systems with incompatible formats.

Each of these wasn’t a minor implementation detail. Each represented institutional structures built over decades to embed values, assign accountability, protect patients, and maintain professional standards.

Watson was built for a world where these structures didn’t exist. Healthcare was a world defined by them.

The Training Data Problem Nobody Solved

There’s a deeper issue the Watson story exposes: datasets aren’t neutral.

When Watson accessed real data, it accessed it from elite institutions like Memorial Sloan Kettering, the kind of data that carried biases, the accumulation of deep historical and structural biases and data failure to reflect current reality.

MIT associate professor specializing in AI and health, Marzyeh Ghassemi, notes that medical data offers the “sheen of objectivity” while replicating ethnic, racial, gender, and age biases of institutionalized medicine. Pulse oximeters calibrated on light-skinned individuals prove less accurate for darker skin. Gender bias in cardiology shows up in higher mortality rates for women having heart attacks.

Watson inherited these biases without the institutional structures that might catch and correct them. It couldn’t adapt to breakthrough treatments or local practice variations. When tested in China, concordance with local physicians dropped to 12% for gastric cancer, a useless performance in a context where disease presentations, treatment protocols, and resource constraints differed from Western training data.

The institutional friction Watson encountered (review boards demanding evidence of efficacy across populations, doctors questioning recommendations that didn’t match local practice, regulatory agencies requiring validation) weren’t obstacles to good medicine. They were medicine’s immune system recognizing that data-driven systems need human oversight to catch what algorithms miss.

When Teachers Say No

Healthcare isn’t unique. Education, another institution built entirely around human judgment, professional expertise, and accountability, reacts the same way.

Research from the Center on Reinventing Public Education found that education schools are failing to prepare teachers for AI. Faculty resistance, inability to change institutional policies, and lack of expertise about generative AI are major barriers. Where AI is mentioned, it’s usually in the context of student plagiarism rather than as a transformative tool.

In a Cambium Learning Survey with over 4,500 K-12 educators across all 50 US states consistent patterns were revealed. Teachers lack motivation for AI utilization, the biggest challenge trainers face. Many see AI primarily as a tool for cheating. They fear job displacement, worry about data privacy, perceive complexity in AI technologies, and feel inadequately supported by institutions.

This resistance frustrates AI developers and education reformers. It looks like technophobia, backward thinking, refusal to embrace inevitable progress.

But look closer, and what you see is teachers resisting because they understand things about education that AI systems are yet to encode:

Pedagogy isn’t just content delivery. Teaching involves reading student emotional states, adapting explanations in real-time based on facial expressions and body language, building relationships that motivate learning, managing classroom dynamics, addressing trauma and social issues that affect learning capacity.

Every student is unique. AI systems trained on aggregate data can’t account for the frustratingly particular ways individual students learn, the specific combination of factors affecting one child’s educational journey, the cultural and linguistic contexts that shape how students engage with material.

Accountability lives with teachers. When AI-generated lesson plans fail to engage students, when algorithmically-recommended interventions don’t work, when automated grading misses nuanced thinking, teachers bear the professional and moral consequences.

Studies on teacher AI adoption found that educators who receive structured training show higher willingness to integrate AI tools than those without formal training. But training alone isn’t enough. Schools with well-defined AI policies and adequate infrastructure report higher teacher confidence, because institutional support structures matter.

The friction teachers create by demanding training, clear policies, adequate support, and evidence of effectiveness before adoption is institutional wisdom insisting that technology serve pedagogical goals rather than replace professional judgment.

What Institutions Actually Do

Both Watson’s healthcare failure and teachers’ AI resistance demonstrate that institutions transform AI from technical capability into socially meaningful practice, an aspect the PwC forecast fundamentally misunderstood.

What does institutional friction actually accomplish:

It defines purpose: Moltbook has AI agents socializing constantly, but institutions ask: for what end? Healthcare institutions demand that AI improve patient outcomes. Educational institutions require that AI enhance student learning. These are what separate activity from value.

It embeds values: Medical review boards ensure AI systems respect patient privacy, obtain informed consent, maintain professional standards of care. Educational institutions demand AI tools be equitable, transparent about limitations, protect student data. These values don’t emerge automatically from algorithms, institutions negotiate and enforce them.

It assigns accountability: When AI systems fail, institutions determine who’s responsible. Doctors bear liability for treatment decisions, even when informed by AI. Teachers answer for student outcomes, even when using AI tools. This accountability framework creates incentives to use AI responsibly rather than recklessly.

It builds trust through validation: Institutions demand evidence that AI actually works before deployment at scale. Clinical trials, peer review, regulatory approval, educational research on effectiveness, these slow processes exist because trust must be earned, not assumed.

It negotiates change: Institutions don’t just accept new technologies, they argue over them. Doctors debate whether AI recommendations align with professional standards. Teachers discuss whether AI tools serve pedagogical goals. These negotiations are slow but essential for ensuring technology serves institutional missions rather than undermining them.

This is why the PwC forecast was structurally wrong. It modeled AI deployment as a technical and economic process, faster adoption curves, productivity gains, market expansion. But AI’s actual impact depends on institutional processes that are slow, political, and fundamentally social.

The Speed vs. Meaning Trade-off

We can deploy AI fast, or we can deploy it meaningfully. Rarely both.

Moltbook scaled to thousands of agents in days: fast deployment, unclear purpose.

Watson entered healthcare with massive investment and elite partnerships: fast commercialization, insufficient validation.

AI education tools proliferate rapidly: fast adoption, teacher resistance.

The common pattern here is that when technical capability moves at venture capital speed while institutional negotiation moves at human speed, you get activity without meaning, deployment without value, scale without purpose.

Remember the tortoise and the hare? It's unfolding before our eyes in real life now.

The Purpose and the Possibility: a fable of burdened and unburdened. Illustration concept by Rebecca Mbaya. Generated with DALL·E, powered by OpenAI (2026).

The old fable got the lesson wrong. The tortoise didn’t win because it was slow; it won because it carried the finish line with it. The hare was fast because it carried nothing that mattered. You can only race unburdened. Building requires weight.

So this isn’t about “slow and steady wins the race.” There is no race. There are only billions of lives at stake. The real divide is burdened versus unburdened. You can only move at venture-capital speed when you’re not carrying institutional weight: accountability structures, validation requirements, trust-building processes, and the negotiations that make technology socially meaningful.

Some systems(like Moltbook) move fast because they carry nothing. Others(like Watson) move slowly because they try to carry everything their domain demands, then strain under weight they weren’t designed to bear. This is less a story of broken or backward institutions than of the work institutions actually do: defining purpose, embedding values, assigning accountability, building trust, negotiating change. That work cannot be rushed without stripping technology of the very qualities that make it socially useful.

What would “fast” institutional AI adoption look like?

Healthcare AI deployed without clinical trials, regulatory approval, or liability frameworks

Educational AI adopted without teacher training, clear policies, or evidence of effectiveness

Justice AI implemented without oversight, transparency requirements, or appeals processes

This is either utopia or dystopia, depending on whether you believe technology automatically serves human interests or whether human institutions must deliberately shape it toward those interests. Watson’s story and teacher resistance suggest the latter. Institutions are the mechanism by which AI gains value.

What Does This Means for Predictions ?

The expertise crisis identified in Part 1 of this series now becomes clearer. Economists forecasting AI’s impact model adoption curves and productivity gains (technical and economic variables) but miss the institutional negotiation that determines whether AI actually gets deployed, how it’s constrained, who trusts it, what values it embeds.

Technical experts building AI systems focus on capability, what the technology can do but they miss the institutional work required to transform capability into practice: defining appropriate use cases, establishing validation standards, building trust with skeptical professionals, navigating regulatory requirements, addressing liability concerns.

Social scientists studying AI’s impact understand institutional resistance, but without technical literacy, they can’t assess what’s technically feasible, what constraints are negotiable, what trade-offs are inherent versus socially constructed.

The predictions keep missing because no single discipline sees the whole picture. And the whole picture is that AI’s trajectory is determined less by technical capability than by institutional capacity to meaningfully integrate it.

That integration is slow because it requires:

Professionals learning to trust new tools without abandoning judgment

Institutions developing oversight mechanisms for algorithmic systems

Regulatory bodies creating appropriate frameworks

Liability structures adapting to shared human-machine responsibility

Evidence standards evolving to assess AI effectiveness

Professional training incorporating new competencies

Organizational cultures shifting to accommodate new practices

None of these happen quickly, but all of them are essential.

But do we understand what institutional friction actually does? When regulatory bodies slow AI deployment with review processes, they’re not killing innovation. They’re ensuring new technologies don’t cause more harm than good. The friction looks like an obstacle when viewed through the lens of technical capability. It looks like necessity when viewed through the lens of institutional responsibility.

This is why Moltbook, as discussed in Part 2, and Watson represent two sides of the same lesson. Moltbook shows what AI without institutions looks like: rapid scale, technical activity, unclear purpose. Watson shows what happens when AI built for frictionless environments meets institutional friction: the system fails because it can’t navigate the complex social, professional, and organizational structures that give technology meaning.

The forecasters missed this because they treated institutional friction as delay rather than transformation. They modeled “AI impact” as what happens when technology spreads, not what happens when institutions decide whether, how, and for what purpose to integrate it.

Where Does This Leaves Us?

We’re not stuck between two bad options, either embrace AI recklessly or resist it dogmatically. We’re navigating a necessary tension between technical capability and institutional wisdom.

That navigation requires exactly the kind of expertise the first piece described. We need people who understand both what AI can do technically and what institutions require socially. We need synthesizers who can bridge technical possibility with institutional reality, who understand why friction exists and what it accomplishes, who can design AI systems that work with institutional structures rather than against them.

The institutions we have aren’t perfect. They’re often inefficient, sometimes inequitable, occasionally corrupt. Yes, they need reform but reform doesn’t mean elimination. It means understanding what institutional friction accomplishes (defining purpose, embedding values, assigning accountability, building trust, negotiating change) and preserving those functions while addressing inefficiencies.

The path forward is smarter integration, not removing friction, but designing systems that navigate it productively. That’s slower than the PwC forecast imagined. It’s more complex than venture capital models predict. It’s messier than technical capability suggests. But it’s also how we’ve successfully integrated every transformative technology in history not by eliminating institutional friction, but by working through it until the technology serves purposes we collectively value rather than just demonstrating what’s technically possible.

The predictions keep missing because they model the technology without modeling the negotiation. They forecast capability without accounting for meaning-making.

Until that changes, expect more Watson-scale failures, more MoltBook-like catastrophes, more teacher resistance, more gap between “what AI can do” and “what AI actually does.” Not because the technology doesn’t work, but because we keep asking the wrong questions about what kind of work institutions must do to make it work for us.

Thank you for reading!

Share

Support this work

Your support keeps it independent and community-rooted.

Become a Supporter

Thank you for standing with this work.