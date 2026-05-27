…Stay until the end. There is an invitation waiting.

A Collaborative Piece - Part 3 of 3

By the time you reach Part 3 of a series, something has usually settled. The conversation has found its rhythm. The contributors have shown you how they think. And the question you’ve been building toward is finally on the table.

This is that question.

Part 1 asked what comes to mind first. Part 2 asked what role people imagine. But part 3 was always the one underneath the other two. The one the whole series was quietly moving toward.

Because the shift from “where does Africa fit in AI” to “what does Africa bring to AI” is not a new conversation. It has been happening on and around the continent for years, in research labs, in community projects, in language preservation efforts, in the work of every innovator I have documented through TAIS. What is new is who is being asked to see it.

And that is where the bone of contention lives. Not whether African languages and knowledge systems matter, almost everyone in this series agrees they do. But how the shift happens. Who must allow it to happen. When it will happen. Whether it is already happening. And in whose terms.

Those are not small questions. They are the questions that determine whether this moment becomes something real or remains a very eloquent conversation about potential.

Here is what our twelve contributors said when I asked them directly.

Question 3: What role should African languages, knowledge systems, and local realities play in shaping the future of AI globally?

Category 1: The Preservation and Access Frame

One contributor arrived at this question through the lens of what AI could give back. Not what has been taken, not what is missing, but what becomes possible when technology turns toward preservation and access. His response is the most hopeful in the set and deliberately so. It is the right place to begin.

Mike D “One of the most promising aspects of artificial intelligence is that it can learn as well as teach. Most current AI models are trained heavily on English-language data. As a result, many African languages, oral traditions, indigenous knowledge systems, and local realities, especially from smaller rural communities, have been underrepresented or overlooked. As AI scales, it will actively help document, preserve, and share this rich cultural heritage with the world. At the same time, AI also makes these resources more accessible to future generations of Africans themselves. In this unique sense, AI becomes a tool for cultural sovereignty. African citizens can ensure their languages, histories, art, and lore are not lost to time. Instead, they become a vibrant part of the global digital commons. Ultimately, AI will learn from humanity just as much as humanity learns from it. That way, cultures and human knowledge get preserved and never lost. :)”

Editorial commentary: There is something genuinely moving about this response. The idea that AI could document, preserve, and share African languages and cultural heritage with the world, and make it accessible to future generations of Africans themselves is a hopeful vision. And hope, in this conversation, is not nothing.

But I want to ask one question that this response doesn’t quite ask itself. When we feed African languages into text-based AI systems, are we preserving them or assimilating them?

Because most African knowledge traditions are not primarily written. They are oral. They live in relationships, in context, in the timing of when certain things can be said and by whom, in the space between a grandmother and a grandchild. That knowledge is not just words. It is the conditions under which the words become meaningful.

Text-based AI systems were not designed for that. They were designed to predict the next token in a sequence based on patterns learned from written language. When you convert an oral tradition into training data for that kind of system, something survives but something also changes. And the question of what changes, and whether that change is acceptable, is one we have not yet been honest enough about.

Preservation sounds like keeping something intact but if what we are actually doing is converting living, relational knowledge into statistical patterns that serve someone else’s system, that is a question worth sitting with before we celebrate the solution.

The goal is not to save African languages in AI. It is to build AI that is worthy of them.

On preservation: When you imagine African languages in AI systems, are you imagining them being saved, or being transformed?

On assimilation: What is the difference between inclusion and conversion, and how would you know which one was happening?

On worthiness: What would an AI system have to look like to be genuinely built for African knowledge rather than just capable of storing it?

Category 2: The Honest Uncertainty Frame

Some contributors arrived at this question with conviction but without a clear map. They believe African languages and knowledge systems should play a significant role in shaping AI but when pressed on how, the answer becomes less certain. Not because they aren't paying attention. But because the mainstream AI conversation has never taken this question seriously enough to produce a clear answer. Their uncertainty is not a failure of imagination. It is an accurate reflection of a gap that exists in the global conversation itself.

Brad Leclerc “They SHOULD play quite a large roll. Language LITERALLY shapes not only the “knowledge” of LLMs, but also in a lot of ways the CAPABILITIES of them, and right now ALL the big ones are primarily based in English. There are translations, and translating language is something LLMs are actually pretty decent at in a general sense, but there’s a LOT of baked in assumptions and structure from language that I’m sure don’t translate cleanly, and there’s probably a LOT that could be learned from a top tier LLM that was based from the ground up on other languages. I honestly don’t know how much of a difference that would make compared to just translating after the fact, but my guess would be that it would be worth the effort to find out. Whether they WILL play that role... is harder to say, but I hope they do.”

Dinah Davis “I hope a significant one, though I’ll admit I don’t fully know how. What I do know is that AI can’t only be trained on western ideas and stories. If we truly want society to move forward in a positive direction, we need it to reflect as many perspectives as possible. Language carries stories, and those stories shape how we understand the world. That has to be part of this.”

T.D. Inoue “I’d apply the same criteria to any region of the world - local languages, literature, art, essentially all of the various cultures, should be available. Without it, AI as a mirror of humanity would be lacking, as I’m sure it currently is. If it’s trained currently on world literature, social media etc., it’s already suffering from severe sampling bias. As we enter the AI era, it’s going to be all the more important to include the African perspective, or we risk essentially erasing them from the record of humanity.”

Editorial commentary: The contributors in this category all say some version of the same thing: “it should happen, it matters, but I’m not sure how”. And I want to take that “I’m not sure how” seriously, not as a limitation but as a signal because the uncertainty these contributors feel is not random. It is the shape of a gap.

The mainstream AI conversation has given them a framework for thinking about African languages in AI: representation, datasets, translation layers, inclusion. That framework sounds like progress but it doesn’t answer the question they’re actually reaching toward, which is not how do we get African languages into existing systems but what would AI look like if it had started from how African knowledge actually works?

That is a harder question and it doesn’t yet have a widely known answer. Not because the answer doesn’t exist, but because the people building it are not yet the ones whose work gets amplified in the spaces where most people consume their AI news.

The uncertainty here is a mirror. It reflects not what these contributors don’t know but what the global conversation has failed to make visible. The researchers building speech-first systems for oral traditions. The communities developing knowledge architectures that start from relationship and context rather than text extraction. The innovators asking not how to get into existing systems but how to build systems worthy of what they carry.

That work exists and it is happening right now. But visibility is a two-way effort. The world needs to pay closer attention and the work needs to be legible enough to be found. Not simplified. Not translated into frameworks that were never designed for it. But present, named, and loud enough to reach the people who are still uncertain about how.

That is part of what this series is trying to do. And part of what still needs to happen.

On uncertainty: What would it take for you to move from “I think this should happen” to “I know what it would look like” and what information are you missing?

On visibility: If the answer exists but you haven’t seen it what does that tell you about where you’re looking?

On imagination: What would you have to unlearn about what AI is before you could imagine what it could be?

Category 3: The Strategic and Economic Frame

Two contributors arrived at this question with the strongest evidential case in the set. They see African languages and knowledge systems not just as cultural assets but as strategic infrastructure, essential to economic growth, technical innovation, and regulatory sovereignty. Their responses are forward-looking and make a compelling argument for why the global AI ecosystem cannot afford to ignore Africa. But compelling arguments for inclusion still operate within an existing framework and that framework is worth examining.

Arylee McSweaney “African languages and knowledge systems should be treated as foundational training data without question. With AI projected to generate up to $1.5 trillion in economic impact for Africa by 2030, the continent’s linguistic and cultural diversity is a strategic asset - especially as AI expands into agriculture, healthcare, and education, where local context determines whether systems actually solve problems effectively.

news.sap.com



Robotics research in Africa already demonstrates how local realities shape innovation: drones adapted for smallholder farms, medical delivery routes optimized for rural terrain, and social robots deployed in hospitals all reflect distinctly African problem-solving patterns that global AI can — and should — learn from. In other words, African languages and knowledge technically essential for building AI that works for the world. They determine whether technology actually works for African people, African markets, and Africa’s role in global trade. When AI systems fail to understand African languages, intent, or cultural context, they misinterpret users and deliver unreliable results.



This problem is already documented in education and public-facing tools. For example, many AI systems that are trained primarily on Western data struggle significantly with widely spoken African languages like Hausa (spoken by over 80–94 million people), often delivering poor performance on basic tasks due to severe underrepresentation in training data. This gap isn’t a technical flaw. Rather, it’s a barrier to participation in the digital economy and a risk to equitable access to services. African languages remain heavily underrepresented online and in AI training datasets, largely due to historical marginalization and limited digitization. This creates a two-tier system: tools perform well in English (or other high-resource languages) but degrade sharply in African languages, reducing trust and effectiveness for hundreds of millions of users. By contrast, community-driven initiatives like Masakhane — a grassroots movement building NLP tools “for Africans, by Africans” — and the African Next Voices project (which has released one of the largest African speech datasets to date) show what’s possible. These efforts create high-quality, culturally grounded datasets that dramatically improve AI performance while ensuring technology reflects local knowledge, values, and communication patterns.

masakhane.io



If African languages and realities are fully integrated into global AI development, the benefits extend far beyond the continent: cross-border trade becomes smoother, digital services more reliable, and global companies can engage African markets with far greater accuracy and trust. And here’s the part I’m excited about: it also strengthens regulatory sovereignty. When African governments and institutions help shape the linguistic and cultural foundations of AI, they are better positioned to evaluate, govern, and negotiate with external providers. In short, African languages aren’t merely cultural assets — they’re economic and technical infrastructure. Treating them as core components of AI development is essential for building systems that serve Africa effectively and contribute meaningfully to a more inclusive global AI ecosystem.



Sources

$1.5 trillion economic impact: SAP Africa report (2025). news.sap.com

Masakhane: Official project site and community descriptions. masakhane.io

African Next Voices: The Conversation and project reports on large-scale African speech datasets. theconversation.com

Cloud/data underrepresentation and local innovation examples draw from broader reports on African robotics/drones and data gaps (e.g., GSMA, Science | AAAS coverage).

Hausa/language performance: Aggregated from research on low-resource African NLP challenges (arXiv papers and benchmarks showing persistent gaps in mainstream models).”

Marcela Distefano “This is the ultimate challenge. It’s incredibly tough to be part of a technological revolution that speaks almost exclusively in English, especially when you’re on a continent with thousands of languages and dialects. If AI doesn’t understand your language, you’re left out of the world. That’s why the work being done by groups like Masakhane is so vital. They aren’t waiting for Silicon Valley giants to remember them; they’ve teamed up to train their own models in native tongues. The role of these local knowledge systems is essential: global AI will only be truly ‘intelligent’ when it can integrate these local realities instead of expecting the whole world to conform to a single language or a single way of seeing life. And I love this: “You cannot be ahead of innovation, but regulation is not just about giving commands. It’s about influencing market, economic, and societal behavior so people can build AI for good.”– Kashifu Abdullahi, Director General, NITDA”

Editorial commentary: These two responses make the strongest evidential case in the entire series. The data is real, the argument is well-constructed, and the conviction behind it is genuine. African languages and knowledge systems are not just culturally significant, they are technically essential, economically strategic, and architecturally generative. That case needed to be made, and they make it well.

And yet even the strongest case for inclusion doesn’t challenge the framework. It makes a stronger bid to enter it.

Both responses are oriented toward an existing architecture that Africa is seeking entry into. The talent pool argument asks global AI to recognise African capability. The economic impact argument asks global AI to see African markets. The Ubuntu argument asks global AI to adopt African values. These are meaningful asks. And they are right. But they are still asks directed at a system whose ownership, whose incentive structure, and whose definition of value were decided elsewhere.

The question that sits just underneath both responses is: when African knowledge becomes economically valuable to global AI, when it improves performance, opens markets, strengthens governance frameworks, who owns what gets built from it? Who captures the value? Who decides how it is used?

Because there is a version of African languages and knowledge systems being central to global AI that looks like sovereignty. And there is a version that looks like a more sophisticated form of the same extraction pattern this series has been naming since Part 1. The difference between those two versions is not in the quality of the argument for inclusion. It is in who owns the infrastructure, the models, and the decisions built on top of African knowledge once it has been made valuable.

Arylee and Marcela are pointing at something genuinely important. The next step is asking whether African communities get to own what it builds. And that would be a first. Because at a global scale, that has never happened. Knowledge from the margins has entered systems built at the centre. It has made those systems better, more accurate, more profitable. But the communities it came from have never owned what it produced. If this moment is different, if this time the knowledge and the ownership travel together, that is not just progress for Africa. That is a new architecture for how the world builds intelligence. And nobody has seen that yet. Are we truly ready for it?

On strategy: Is the goal to be recognised within the existing AI ecosystem or to build one that starts from different assumptions?

On economics: Who benefits when African knowledge becomes economically valuable to global AI and is that the same as African communities benefiting?

On ownership: What is the difference between contributing to a system and owning one and which one are we actually building toward?

Category 4: The Structural Problem Frame.

Two contributors arrived at this question through the hardest door of all. Not opportunity, not uncertainty, not strategy but structure. One named the economics: the people who would benefit most from AI built for oral traditions have the least access to the resources required to build it. The other named the philosophical tension: if you encode an oral tradition into a text-based system, have you preserved it or transformed it into something else entirely? They both are the most structurally oriented responses in this set. And the most uncomfortable.

Tumithak of the Corridors “The entire LLM paradigm is built on text. For cultures where knowledge lives in oral tradition, tonal inflection, proverbs that shift meaning with context and delivery, that’s a fundamental mismatch. You can build AI systems that handle oral languages natively. You can tokenize sounds. The problem is scale. Sound is a much bigger space than text. Every tonal variation, every pitch contour becomes a meaningful unit. Training a model that handles Yoruba or Igbo speech with the same fluency that GPT-4 handles English text would take enormously more compute, data, and money. The people who’d benefit most from that system have the least access to the resources required to build it. The people with the resources have no market incentive to build it. Current AI encodes the priorities of the people who fund it, and changing that means changing the economics.”

Kevin Guiney “African languages, knowledge systems, and local realities should play a central role in shaping the future of AI, but doing so presents a unique challenge. Much of this knowledge is not formally documented, but passed down through oral traditions, relationships, and community trust. That stands in contrast to more formalized, contract-based systems common in places like Canada. Capturing that depth in AI systems, especially across more than two thousand languages, raises real questions about inclusion, representation, and feasibility. At the same time, this challenge may be one of the most important factors in determining whether Africa has a meaningful voice in the global AI landscape. Many current systems are shaped by Western data and assumptions, and may not fully reflect African realities. This raises a fundamental question: can existing technologies be adapted to reflect these cultural and linguistic complexities, or will new, locally developed systems be needed? There is also a deeper philosophical tension. If oral traditions are formalized and encoded into AI systems, does that preserve the culture, or alter it in a fundamental way? The most realistic path forward likely sits in between. Existing AI systems can be adapted to better serve local needs, while African-led innovation continues to grow over time. At the same time, there is value in ensuring that languages, traditions, and knowledge systems remain active and lived within communities, not only digitized. In that balance, Africa has the opportunity not just to participate in the AI era, but to meaningfully shape how it evolves.”

Editorial commentary: Two arguments. One conclusion.

Tumithak names it as a power problem. The incentive structure was never designed to solve this. Capital flows toward scale. Scale flows toward existing infrastructure. Existing infrastructure was built around existing assumptions. And the assumptions were never African. That is not a gap. That is a design.

Kevin asks the question that stays with me longest: if you encode an oral tradition into an AI system, have you preserved it or transformed it into something else entirely? He raises it as a concern and steps back from it. But I want to follow it all the way.

Because those two arguments (the economic and the philosophical) are not separate problems. They are two faces of the same one. The reason Kevin’s question never gets fully answered is precisely because of what Tumithak names. The people with the resources to build AI systems have no market incentive to ask whether the architecture itself is wrong. And the people who would ask that question, those who live inside oral traditions, who understand what gets lost in translation, don’t have the resources to build the alternative.

So the architecture stays. The text prediction paradigm stays. And African knowledge gets asked, again and again, to conform to a system that was built for something else.

Changing the funding matters. Changing the data matters. But if the architecture doesn’t change, if the fundamental question of what AI is built to do remains unanswered then what gets lost stays lost. And nobody with the power to change that has yet been given a reason to try.

On economics: If the incentive structure doesn’t reward building AI for the people who need it most, what would it take to change the incentive structure rather than work around it?

On architecture: Is it possible to build AI that genuinely serves oral traditions within the current LLM paradigm or does serving oral traditions require a different paradigm entirely?

On transformation: At what point does encoding a living knowledge system into a digital architecture stop being preservation and become something else and who gets to decide where that line is?

Category 5: The Foundational Frame.

Four contributors arrived at this question with the deepest conviction in the set. They are not arguing for representation or inclusion or economic participation. They are making the different and more fundamental claim that African languages and knowledge systems are not additions to the future of AI, they are foundational to what AI could become. That without them, what gets built is not just incomplete. It is a lesser version of what intelligence could mean. This is the argument the series has been building toward. And these four contributors, from outside the continent, arrived at it on their own.

Cristina Patrick “A foundational one. My background is in equal employment opportunity, and one thing EEO work teaches you early is that systems built without everyone’s input produce worse outcomes for everyone. A large language model trained overwhelmingly on English language, Western texts embeds Western cultures and biases, it has a particular worldview as default. African languages carry epistemologies, ways of seeing the world, relationships, time, harm, and community. Leaving those ideas invisible produces a partial AI. This is something I’ve been researching. The label low-resource language is telling: it sounds like a linguistic problem, but it’s a political and economic one. Languages spoken by millions get treated as marginal because the infrastructure to train on them was never funded or prioritized.”

Dr. Sam Illingworth “A foundational one. I run an interdisciplinary poetry journal with 86 volunteers across six continents, and the most valuable contributions consistently come from the edges, not the centre. Oral traditions, communal decision-making, indigenous ecological knowledge: these are not quaint additions to a dataset. They represent entire epistemologies that current AI architectures are not designed to accommodate. In my own teaching I use a concept I call ‘missingness’: the practice of identifying what an AI output has left out, and asking why. Applied here, the question is not whether to include African knowledge systems. It is whether the people who hold that knowledge get to decide the terms of inclusion.”

Daria Markava “Whenever we criticize AI developed in the global North for being so skewed towards Western culture, the implicit question is always, “What’s the alternative?” African AI could be that alternative. Since each language carries the worldviews of the culture/society it represents, African language models naturally have the perspectives of African societies embedded in them. For example, grammatical structures in some African languages encode relationality and community in ways that English simply can’t. African philosophies aren’t just cultural ideas - they are also expressed through the languages’ structure. So, a model trained on such a language absorbs different concepts of personhood, responsibility, and interdependence. Even for non-African users like myself, who use AI for personal advice and idea refinement, African AI could be a source of alternative perspectives that are often missing from our everyday epistemic environments. (The challenge here, however, would be adapting African-language models for other languages without “flattening” the values and ideas they carry.) Perhaps in such AI, ethics wouldn’t be a standalone, separate issue, but an integral characteristic of the technology. African philosophies such as Ubuntu, when embedded into AI, can steer the field in a more humanity-first direction. For example, amid the growing use of AI for companionship, an Ubuntu-grounded approach can push back against the idea that a relationship with a machine can ever substitute for one with a fellow human. Its core idea - “a person is a person through people” - feels more relevant now than ever. African philosophies might be the anchor we all need to combat technologically enabled isolation.”

Jax NiCarthaigh “African languages, knowledge systems, and local realities should play a very strong role in shaping AI, both within Africa and globally. The global North may not yet fully recognise this, but it urgently needs non-Western ways of thinking. We are one world, and the future of AI should not be shaped by only a narrow band of cultures, assumptions, and values. Well, any more than it already is. We must challenge that narrow corridor of productisation. African ways of understanding relationship, community, context, and systems have a great deal to offer a world struggling to build technologies that are wise, not just powerful. I think that this is vital for our collective survival in the AI era.”

Editorial commentary: Four contributors. Four different paths. One arrival point.

These contributors did not coordinate their responses. They came from different professional backgrounds, different countries, different relationships to this conversation. And yet they all arrived at the same place, not the inclusion argument, not the representation argument, not the economic case. Something more fundamental.

Cristina says leaving African epistemologies invisible produces a partial AI. Dr. Illingworth says oral traditions and indigenous knowledge represent entire epistemologies that current AI architectures are not designed to accommodate and that the question is not whether to include African knowledge but whether the people who hold it get to decide the terms. Daria says a model trained on African languages absorbs different concepts of personhood, responsibility, and interdependence and that African philosophy embedded in AI could steer the entire field in a more humanity-first direction. Jax says African ways of understanding relationship, community, context, and systems are vital for our collective survival in the AI era.

These are not inclusion arguments. They are civilisational ones. And they are the same argument that the innovators I have been documenting through TAIS have been making from the inside. That African languages are not a dataset to be added. They are cognitive operating systems that encode fundamentally different ways of organising knowledge, understanding time, structuring relationships, and encoding wisdom about the world. That African philosophical traditions (Ubuntu, council governance, relational ontology) are not cultural references to be acknowledged. They are architectural principles that could reshape what intelligence itself looks like.

The outside world is beginning to arrive at the edge of that realisation. Not fully. Not yet. But the direction is clear.

What moves me most about these four responses is not just what they say. It is that they said it unprompted. Nobody told them to go this far. The questions didn’t require it. They followed the logic of their own thinking all the way to a place that the mainstream AI conversation almost never reaches, that the problem with current AI is not that it excludes Africa. It is that it is poorer for doing so. That what gets lost when African knowledge is absent from these systems is not Africa’s loss alone. It belongs to everyone building AI that believes it is complete when it isn’t.

That is the shift. From Africa needing AI to AI needing Africa. From inclusion as generosity to inclusion as necessity. From the continent asking to be seen to the world finally beginning to understand what it has been missing.

And here is where I want to be honest about what still needs to happen. Arriving at the edge of a realisation is not the same as acting on it. The convergence these four contributors represent is significant. But convergence in understanding has never automatically produced convergence in power. The people who understand that African knowledge is foundational to the future of AI and the people who own the infrastructure, the capital, and the decisions about what gets built, those are still not the same people.

That gap is the work. And it will not close through better arguments alone.

On convergence: What does it mean that people outside the continent are arriving at conclusions that African builders have held for years and what does it change?

On necessity: What is the difference between including African knowledge because it is the right thing to do and including it because AI cannot be complete without it and which argument is more likely to produce real change?

On power: Understanding that African knowledge is foundational is the beginning. Who owns what gets built from that understanding is the question that follows and it is the one that matters most.

A Special Thank You

Twelve people answered three questions. They didn't have to.

Arylee, Brad, Cristina, Daria, Dinah, Dr. Illingworth, Jax, Kevin, Marcela, Mike D, Ted, Tumithak — you gave your time, your honesty, and in some cases your uncertainty which is its own kind of courage. I want to offer my sincere thanks to each of you for being part of a conversation that is often uncomfortable to have for many in your parts of the world. I invited you and you responded with enthusiasm knowing exactly where I stand and what I advocate for when it comes to African voices in this space. You let your responses sit at the mercy of a curious African mind like mine. That says everything about who you are and the role you choose to play in this AI space. You each deserve your flowers. And below is how you are registered in my mind from now on; each with a playful title that honours both the seriousness of what you contributed and the personality you brought to this table.

Arylee McSweaney: The Evidence Builder. Comes armed with data, sources, and a continental vision. The one who makes the case so thoroughly that disagreement requires real effort.

Brad Leclerc: The Honest Blank. Starts from zero and says so plainly. But watch out, that’s another curious mind. In a few years from now, that’s the one who will surprise everyone.

Cristina Patrick : The Systems Thinker. Brings her EEO lens and applies it without flinching. The one who knows that bad systems produce bad outcomes for everyone and refuses to let that happen on her watch.

Daria Markava : The Language Philosopher. Sees grammatical structure as worldview. The one who understands that how a language is built determines what it can imagine and that African philosophy embedded in AI could change the direction of the entire field.

Dinah Davis : The Industriousness Witness. Sees the builders before she sees the buildings. The one who names the energy that makes things happen before anyone has permission to and sees women in it before anyone else does.

Dr. Sam Illingworth : The Measurer of Missingness. Dedicates his work to learning that what you choose not to measure determines what you can’t see. The one who teaches others how to ask what’s been left out.

Jax NiCarthaigh : The Honest Reckoner. Comes in through the hard door: extraction, exploitation, supply chains and doesn’t look away. The one who names what many prefer not to see.

Kevin Guiney : The Growing Witness. Shows up to stay and never stops paying attention. The one who quietly watches this space grow and chooses to grow with it.

Marcela Distefano : The Ubuntu Messenger. Brings the philosophy before anyone asks for it. The one who sees community where others see market and the one who believes Africa’s way of building could be the breath of fresh air the world needs.

Mike D : The Instinctive Namer. Comes with data, stays with enthusiasm, and gives this entire series its name without knowing it. The one who feels part of the great AI conversation and makes it true for all of us.

T.D. Inoue : The Careful Observer. Catches himself mid-assumption and corrects course in real time. The one who thinks slowly enough to notice when something is wrong and isn’t afraid to say so.

Tumithak of the Corridors: The Structural Critic. Names the power problem with surgical precision. The one who follows the argument all the way to its uncomfortable conclusion and doesn’t apologise for what he finds there.

This series has been rigorous throughout. A moment of warmth here is simply my way of showing that behind all the intellectual weight is a real person who genuinely enjoyed every one of you and what you brought to this conversation.

Think of it as the credits scene after a serious film. It doesn’t undo what came before. It reminds you that the people who made it are human, humans who crossed into a conversation that wasn’t theirs by default, and showed up anyway.

The Bridge Is Still Being Built

This series brought twelve voices from outside the continent into a conversation about Africa and AI. It revealed that these conversations can happen in many rooms, with builders on the continent, observers outside it, people who care about this moment from completely different vantage points. But at some point, those rooms need to converge around a common goal: changing the continent’s narrative in this space, for the better. That is what this series did. It put those rooms in the same space for the first time.

That is everything this newsletter has been trying to do: Breaking Down Walls. Building Bridges.

The Invitation

The work doesn’t end here. These conversations need to keep happening across more rooms, with more voices, on more terms that centre the continent.

But conversations like this don’t sustain themselves. Someone has to find the voices, ask the hard questions, hold the space and do it consistently, without compromise. That has been me, doing this independently, with this newsletter.

I couldn’t put it behind a paywall even if I wanted to. It would go against everything this stands for. But that choice has a cost I have been carrying quietly, because I believe the mission matters more than the revenue model.

Even conviction needs fuel. So I’m offering a way to keep the work going.

The Bridge Builders Circle.

Not a newsletter subscription. An active role in changing how Africa is seen, heard, and positioned in the global AI narrative. A space for people ready to move from the edges of this conversation to its centre.

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