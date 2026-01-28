This article is the first in a short series about why so many confident predictions about AI keep missing the mark. This first piece looks at a basic question: who do we treat as “AI experts,” and why does that keep leading us astray? The next pieces will look at how AI actually moves through institutions, and who really has power over what it becomes.

In 2017, PwC published the striking forecast that AI would add $15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030. The number quickly took on a life of its own. It appeared in policy documents, corporate strategy presentations, investor decks, and media coverage around the world. It helped justify large public investments, shaped national AI strategies, and anchored expectations about what AI was supposed to do to the global economy.

The figure did not come from a startup pitch deck or a speculative blog post. It came from one of the world’s most influential consulting firms, presented as the result of serious economic modeling and sector-by-sector analysis. Like many such numbers, it traveled far beyond the original report, gaining authority simply because it was repeated so often.

Nearly a decade later, the most important question remains what kind of thinking produced it in the first place, and what that tells us about how AI is being understood by the institutions shaping policy and investment.

At first glance, it is tempting to treat this as a normal case of tech hype. Long-range forecasts are unreliable. Technologies take longer to mature than expected. Adoption is uneven. Markets are volatile. Shocks happen. But that explanation is too easy. It treats the problem as one of bad timing, when the real issue is deeper.

The PwC forecast is based on a particular way of thinking about AI: as a new kind of tool that gets added to the economy, spreads, and boosts productivity, much like earlier general-purpose technologies. So, once the technology exists, the main questions are how fast it spreads and how efficiently it is used. This is a familiar story and a misleading one all at once.

Big technologies do not change societies on technical timelines. They change them on institutional timelines. Those timelines are shaped by regulation, procurement rules, professional standards, liability, labor relations, public trust, and politics. None of these move at the speed of software, venture capital, or product launches.

When those constraints are treated as secondary, forecasts do not just get the pace of change wrong. They get the shape of change wrong. This is what makes the PwC case so revealing. It is not about one firm or one number. The people who built this forecast were not careless or uninformed. They were economists, strategists, sector specialists, and technology analysts with access to data, industry, and decision-makers. They knew how to build sophisticated models. But they were modeling the wrong thing. They were treating AI as if it behaved like earlier technologies whose impact could be estimated through investment, productivity gains, and adoption curves. But AI is beyond a faster tool. It is a system that changes how decisions are made inside organizations.

When AI enters an institution, it does not just speed things up. It changes who is responsible when something goes wrong. It changes how decisions are justified. It changes risk, legal exposure, and professional roles. Those changes trigger negotiation, resistance, and slow organizational change. None of this fits neatly into GDP growth models.

So the issue is not simply that the PwC forecast might be optimistic. The issue is more basic: it treats one kind of problem as if it were another. It treats AI as a mainly technical and economic story, when in reality it is also a social and institutional one. This is where the expertise crisis begins.

In today’s AI conversation, authority is often given based on narrow but deep credentials. Engineers are asked to talk about social consequences. Economists are asked to predict how institutions will change. Business leaders are asked to forecast cultural and political effects. In each case, people are being asked to speak outside what they really know but their titles and credentials still carry weight.

The PwC forecast shows how this becomes normal and respectable. It is not that the analysts were sloppy. It is that the way they were trained to think could not see the biggest sources of friction and delay that shape what actually happens in the real world.

What is missing from these models is not more data. It is a different way of looking at the problem.

What has to happen before AI produces large, lasting economic impact in places like healthcare, education, law, or government? Rules have to change. Buying processes have to change. Legal responsibility has to be clarified. Professional bodies have to accept new ways of working. Workers have to trust and use the tools. Organizations have to reorganize around them.

Each of these is a slow, political, and organizational process, not a technical one. Each can take years, sometimes decades. Yet in most economic forecasts, these steps are treated as minor details. This is why the issue is not just over-optimism. It is the wrong kind of expertise being put in charge of the story.

We have built a public conversation about AI around people who are good at building systems, funding systems, selling systems, and modeling systems but not necessarily at running, governing, or living with systems. And then we are surprised when reality does not follow the neat curves in the charts.

The PwC number spread so easily because it fit what many institutions wanted to believe: that AI’s impact is mainly about money, deployment, and scale. But the real limits are trust, law, legitimacy, and organizational inertia. These are not side issues. They are the main issues.

The deeper lesson here is not really about PwC. We are dealing with technologies whose effects depend less on what they can do in theory and more on what societies allow, regulate, fight over, and slowly adapt to in practice. That means no single field gets to be “the” authority. Not computer science. Not economics. Not business. Not policy. Each sees only part of the picture.

What we currently call “AI expertise” is mostly expertise in one part of the picture pretending to speak for the whole. Institutions reward this because it produces clear stories, confident numbers, and plans that look actionable. The cost is that we keep building expectations on models that leave out the most important forces.

This is how we end up with forecasts that are not just wrong, but wrong in a predictable way. Until that changes, we should expect more of the same confident predictions, big mood swings, and repeated disappointment not because AI does not matter, but because we keep asking the wrong kinds of experts to tell us what kind of future we are actually walking into.

The next time someone claims to be an AI expert, ask them a simple question: what parts of the world do you actually understand? If the answer comes from only one field, they may know something important but they do not know enough for the kind of decisions we are now making.

Thank you for reading!

