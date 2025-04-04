Welcome to Issue #2 of the African Innovators Series!

Samuel Matia : An Emerging AI Innovator from the DRC.

Today, we take a deep dive into Samuel’s journey with AI.

As AI rapidly advances, Africa is emerging as a key player, driven by a new generation of innovators. Among them is Samuel, a rising AI engineer from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), shaping the future of technology with his passion and ingenuity.

Living in Kinshasa, the capital of the DRC, where the tech ecosystem is still emerging, Samuel transformed constraints into opportunities; fueling his progress through an insatiable thirst for knowledge.

Today, he is rapidly establishing himself in the AI field, earning recognition for his contributions to both global and local initiatives. By bridging cutting-edge technology with real-world impact, Samuel is breaking barriers, forging paths where few exist, and proving what’s possible for the next generation of African innovators.

A Passion for AI & Engineering

Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Kinshasa (Unikin), Samuel has built a solid foundation in mathematics, engineering sciences, and computer science. Beyond the classroom, he has actively contributed to the tech community, serving as a Zindi Country Ambassador for the DRC and co-leading the Google Developer Students Club Unikin.

His journey into AI has been shaped by hands-on experience through multiple internships and projects that push the boundaries of Generative AI, machine learning, and deep learning.

Work & Industry Experience: Building a Bridge Between AI Innovation and Human Impact

Throughout his professional journey spanning continents and technologies, Samuel has maintained a clear guiding principle: technology achieves its highest purpose when it enhances human capability and addresses human needs. Whether developing systems to aid medical diagnosis or fine-tuning large language models, he approaches each project with this vision of technology as a force for good.

Transforming Healthcare with Orange's Summer Challenge Samuel's professional journey in AI reached a significant milestone during the Orange Summer Challenge 2023 , where his work won 2nd Prize Winner. Over four months, he helped implement the groundbreaking Utulivu project, an AI-powered autism diagnosis system that combined multiple technologies into a cohesive solution. This innovative system integrated a surveillance robot to observe behavioral patterns, a smart bracelet worn by children to monitor physiological responses, and a mobile app that kept guardians informed throughout the process. Samuel also developed an object detection capability using TensorFlow on a Raspberry Pi and built a hybrid media content recommendation system that combined collaborative and content-based filtering techniques. His most notable achievement was implementing a machine learning model for autism screening that achieved nearly 100% accuracy; a technical accomplishment with profound implications for families seeking earlier, more accurate diagnosis. This experience laid the foundation for Samuel's approach to technology. Precision and Refinement at IA Flex Start Building on his healthcare innovation experience, Samuel joined IA Flex Start as an AI Consultant. In the early months of 2024, he specialized in the meticulous craft of fine-tuning large language models; work that demanded extraordinary precision in data cleaning, integration, and transformation. While these tasks might seem unglamorous, Samuel approached them with an artisan's patience and attention to detail, understanding that reliable AI depends fundamentally on quality data preparation. This period deepened his technical expertise and reinforced his commitment to building systems that perform with remarkable consistency and accuracy. Revolutionizing Content Creation at Mentorness From May to June 2024, Samuel spearheaded the YouTube Script Generator project at Mentorness. The AI-driven tool transformed content creation by automatically generating cohesive scripts from multiple video transcripts. This wasn't merely a coding assignment but a creative solution that changed how content creators work. Behind this innovation was Samuel's orchestration of multiple technologies: YouTube Transcript API gathered raw content,

Google Gemini API provided the intelligence,

Langchain structured the reasoning,

…and Streamlit made it all accessible. During this same period, he also developed a vocal chatbot using HuggingFace and Whisper API. Global Impact Through Huawei's Seeds for the Future Mid-2024 brought a significant opportunity when Samuel represented the DRC in Huawei's prestigious Seeds for the Future program. Leading the DRC Team's Tech4Good project, he researched technological solutions for pressing global sustainability challenges; a work that broadened his perspective on technology's potential for social impact. This experience introduced him to foundational concepts in ICT, 5G, and digital power technologies while reinforcing his conviction that the most meaningful innovations address humanity's most urgent needs. Closing Ceremony: Huawei Seeds for the Future 2024 Exploring Agent-Based Development at PathOr Platforms Samuel’s next experience came through his collaboration with the India-based PathOr Platforms, where he worked remotely on agent-based LLM development. During this time, he played a key role in both the development and training of models, diving deep into algorithm research and experimentation. The software testing was never an afterthought but a crucial part of building reliable AI. His dedication to rigorous validation ensured that theoretical advancements were grounded in real-world applicability, resulting in solutions that users could trust and depend on. Pioneering AI Solutions at Congo Excel Technologies Most recently at Congo Excel Technologies, from mid-2024 into the first quarter of 2025, Samuel devoted his energy to pushing the boundaries of Generative AI applications. His work with Retrieval Augmented Generation and vector databases wasn't just about technical excellence, it was about creating systems that could truly understand context and meaning the way humans do. What distinguished Samuel was his holistic approach: integrating these advanced systems with external APIs and databases while simultaneously optimizing for computational efficiency, memory usage, and response time.

🚧 Challenges & Lessons Learned

One of the biggest challenges Samuel has faced is striking the right balance between his formal studies and the constant drive to learn and implement AI projects. As someone who is passionate about AI, he often finds himself juggling academic responsibilities with hands-on work in a rapidly evolving field. This balancing act is no easy feat, particularly when the pace of innovation in AI is relentless.

Staying up to date with the latest breakthroughs, emerging technologies, and industry trends demands a continuous commitment to learning, often beyond what is covered in formal education. Samuel has had to develop a keen adaptability, dedicating time not just to absorbing new knowledge but to experimenting with it in real-world projects. The fast-paced nature of AI means that yesterday’s tools and methods can quickly become outdated, so Samuel’s ability to remain agile, constantly adjusting his approach, is key to staying ahead. This commitment to both formal and informal learning has shaped him into the versatile and resourceful innovator he is today.

💡 Insights & Advice:

Q: What inspired you to get into AI, data, or tech?

A: With the rise of large language models (LLMs) in the early 2020s, I was immediately curious about the mechanisms behind them. I wanted to understand how a machine could generate human-like text, reason through complex queries, and even assist in decision-making. This curiosity led me to explore machine learning, which quickly became a deep passion.

Q: Tell us about one project that you're particularly proud of.

A: One project I’m especially proud of is Mat.IA (Multilingual Augmented Tutor.IA), a real-time AI-powered language learning web app that combines computer vision, NLP, and audio processing to help users learn English dynamically. Inspired by my own struggles with language learning, and the broader challenges faced by many Africans mastering a second language. I developed this tool to make learning more interactive and context-aware. Mat.IA detects objects in the user’s environment, generates relevant vocabulary and example sentences, and even offers pronunciation feedback via text-to-speech. Its standout feature is the real-time AI interaction, which adapts lessons based on the learner’s surroundings, making education more immersive and personalized. The biggest technical challenge was ensuring the LLM provided accurate, contextual responses while maintaining a smooth UI/UX. Winning 1st Prize at Hackathon TechPoly 2024 validated its potential. This project deepened my belief in AI-driven personalized learning and how it can transform education accessibility.

Q: How do you see AI and tech transforming Africa’s future?

A: AI has the potential to be a game-changer for Africa, but it needs to be context-driven. Instead of just importing AI solutions from the West, we should build AI for Africa, by Africans. Some of the biggest opportunities I see include: AI-driven recommendation systems to improve access to healthcare, education, and financial services. My own work on LLM-based healthcare recommendations reflects this vision.

Computer vision applications in agriculture to help farmers optimize productivity.

Energy and water management solutions, especially in regions facing scarcity.

Q: What advice would you give to aspiring tech professionals in Africa?

A: To aspiring tech professionals in Africa, my biggest piece of advice would be to learn by doing. Don’t just stick to the theory; start working on projects, even small ones, to apply what you’re learning. It’s the best way to really understand the concepts. Also, make sure to join AI communities. Platforms like Zindi, Hugging Face, and GitHub are great places to collaborate, learn from others, and grow your network. And always remember, it’s about building solutions for real problems. The goal is to create tech that makes a difference in people’s lives. Don’t limit yourself to just coding either. AI intersects with business, ethics, and social impact, so be open to interdisciplinary learning. The more well-rounded your knowledge, the better. Finally, stay consistent. Learning AI is a marathon, not a sprint. It can get tough at times, but the key is to keep pushing forward, even when it feels like you’re not making much progress.

Vision for the Future

🚀 AI, Data, and Technology in Africa

Samuel envisions a future where the continent becomes a hub for AI innovation, driven by young talents who are passionate about creating impactful solutions.

🌍 His Contribution to That Future

As a Zindi Ambassador and AI practitioner, Samuel is dedicated to empowering the next generation of African innovators. Through his work and mentorship, he’s focused on developing AI solutions that are not only cutting-edge but also accessible and tailored to Africa’s unique needs.

Final Thoughts

Samuel is a shining example of the next generation of AI leaders emerging from Africa. His dedication to AI, machine learning, and community-driven innovation showcases the continent’s growing potential in the tech space.

If you’re as inspired by his journey and projects as we are, feel free to reach out to him, as he is eager to explore opportunities for:

Collaborations on AI and tech-driven initiatives.

Speaking engagements and workshops to share insights and expertise.

Partnerships and funding to drive impactful innovations forward.

Pursuing Master of Science programs in Machine Learning or related fields.

🔗 Connect with Samuel: LinkedIn | Github

