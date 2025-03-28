Rebecca Mbaya

Rebecca Mbaya

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bright Ike's avatar
Bright Ike
Mar 29, 2025

Well done Rebecca.

What an insightful interview 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebecca Mbaya
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rebecca Mbaya · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture