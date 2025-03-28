Welcome to the First Edition of "Tech, Data, and Innovation: Africa’s Pioneers Shaping the Future"

I’m thrilled to kick off this new series, where we'll be spotlighting the incredible innovators and leaders shaping the future of tech, data, and AI across Africa.

In this first edition, I’m excited to share an interview with a distinguished Machine Learning Expert, CEO, and Co-founder of Palindrome Data—a South African based company at the forefront of data science, specializing in machine learning, predictive analytics, and alternative data services, all while championing community development.

This post is presented in a Q&A format, where we dive into the transformative role of AI in enhancing the public health sector across Africa. From improving healthcare delivery to tackling unique challenges, this discussion highlights the immense potential AI holds for making a difference.

Enjoy the read!

Interview with Lucien de Voux

Introduction and Professional Experience

Q: Could you please introduce yourself and share a bit about your background and experience in the field in operationalizing AI solutions in challenging environments?

A: I've been in the data business for about a decade now. My first taste was my first job out of business school. I was selected into an MBA leadership development program at one of the largest Big Data companies in the US. The program rotated us for two years through different business areas, such as financial services, healthcare, retail, etc. It was a formative opportunity that gave me a sense of how the same datasets could be leveraged to add value to different use cases. For example, someone's credit score data could be used to model their likelihood of being an excellent rental tenant, overclaiming from their healthcare insurance, being a trustworthy Uber driver, being a money launderer, and so on. How we could model all these different use cases with similar data was wild. This led me to believe that an AI business could be started using South Africa's Public Health data.

Q: What inspired you to focus on utilizing AI to enhance lives in demanding contexts?

A: My astute business partner handled that ☺️. I was going about my business in the US for all these large private sector companies. He provided a vision that we could leverage the same techniques that could be applied to the growing amount of data digitised in our most vulnerable communities. The benefits were clear, and it didn't take too much to convince me that there could be a viable business that would serve in these demanding environments. The social good was the cherry on top for me. I had not previously worked directly for an NGO or an organisation that provided social services, so the fact that Palindrome was founded to serve the public health sector helped me through the hard times.

Implementing AI solutions in under-resourced environments

Q: In your experience, what are the primary challenges or barriers to implementing AI solutions in under-resourced environments?

A: Contrary to what many might think, data is outside my top list of inhibitors for these environments. The challenges remain much more human, like change management and designing products that don't add work to an already overburdened healthcare professional. Adjusting to a new way of working and setting up the workflows takes a lot of time. Very often, our projects aren't funded to operationalise but merely develop solutions that stop short of realising the value in patients' lives. For example, most of our early work or projects with partners who are new to AI cover the data discovery and modelling building stages. Without careful planning and long-term funding, most models just sit on the shelf. At Palindrome, we’re dedicated to seeing the impact on patients’ lives, and not being able to operationalise and measure the impact of our work can be desponding. We are incredibly grateful to our partners, such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, and Jhpiego, who prioritise the sustainability of AI in HIV Care.

Q: Can you provide examples of successful AI deployments in other under-resourced regions that could serve as models for potential implementation in similar contexts?

A: In Nigeria, we have a project that shows real promise. Our partners developed an app that allows healthcare workers and case managers to track and manage patients from a tablet or mobile phone. By embedding our risk scores in the app, case managers can quickly identify patients needing additional support and those requiring a lighter touch. Differentiating their care allows them to prioritise their time and services for those most in need. From that study, we can see the case managers' behavioural changes based on the patient's AI-identified needs! These case studies provide more examples of our work.

Q: How do you identify the most pressing needs or opportunities for AI integration in under-resourced environments, and how do you prioritise them?

A: Good old-fashioned investigative journalism. At the beginning of every project, a big part of our job is engaging with staff at all levels to understand their workflows, pain points, and the data available that can form part of our solution. We co-create the solutions and iterate them over time. The assumption is that we’ll get it wrong a few times before we hit on a design or features that genuinely excite users.

Q: What strategies have you found effective in adapting AI solutions to suit the specific socio-economic and infrastructural contexts of under-resourced regions?

A: Meet them where they are. Too often, we fall in love with our ideas and technologies, which simply aren't fit for purpose. We need strong opinions, loosely held. Understanding when to push through with a solution (change management is hard 😖) vs. adapting the tool or workflow is much more an art than a science. One example was building paper-based scorecards in the early days to showcase the value of risk scoring in clinics that didn't use mobile apps for case management. While clunky, it showed how healthcare workers felt empowered and conducted more enriched consultations simply by having the scorecard a part of the conversation.

Q: How do you ensure that AI solutions proposed for implementation in under-resourced environments align with the cultural, social, and economic realities of local communities?

A: Time and proximity. There’s no substitute for time and presence in facilities with end users. Those learnings and experiences allow us to face the shortcomings of our designs and thinking. We tend to build unnecessarily complicated and over-engineered solutions based on hearsay, which often isn’t fit for purpose. We must continually iterate and refine the prototypes, workflows, and user experiences. It takes time, but we expect the sustainable adoption of a solution users love will be felt for many years.

Q: Considering the unique challenges faced by countries like the DRC regarding infrastructure, resources, and socio-economic conditions, what practical advice would you offer to organisations looking to initiate AI projects in the DRC while maximising impact and overcoming these hurdles?

A: Start small. AI will undoubtedly allow many to leapfrog certain capabilities, but applying AI without a clear understanding of the benefits and appropriateness of the techniques will end up in a hype spiral. The AI is the easy bit - change management and operationalising new innovative technologies take time and require buy-in from various stakeholders. Identifying the low-hanging fruit with early wins allows solution providers to prove the concepts without getting trapped in long development cycles. Showing even modest value early and often is vital. Once early benefits have been realised, taking on grander challenges becomes much more compelling.

Best practices and lessons learned

Q: Can you share any lessons learned or best practices from previous AI deployments that could be applied to projects in similar contexts?

A: Validate assumptions early. We are often caught off guard when we take information as facts instead of hypotheses that need testing and validation. It’s not that information was deliberately misrepresented; it’s just that the reality on the ground can be quite different to the impression of HQ or the original scope of a project. Examples include data availability and quality, ethics requirements, facility connectivity, available resources, or the consistency of following DoH guidelines. While simple and easily realised, these gaps can compound delays and introduce substantial risk to the project.

Q: Collaboration and partnerships are essential in AI deployment. How can organizations leverage partnerships to facilitate the implementation of AI solutions in under-resourced environments?

A: Deep consideration of the existing personnel and their incentives is critical. Technology, specifically AI, can be perceived as a threat that might displace jobs or undermine authority. For example, healthcare workers might feel that AI recommendations test their autonomy or decision-making ability and override their independence. It’s essential to position the tools and capabilities as job aids that support human skill sets. Doing more with less and bringing efficiencies to facilities can sometimes feel like redundancies are inevitable. If positioned correctly, it can be clear to staff that AI makes them more effective and valuable. There is plenty of work to do in these under-resourced environments, and we should be doing what we can to make the lives of healthcare workers less burdensome and more fulfilling.

The End! A million Thanks to Lucien de Voux for these invaluable insights !

I hope you found this post insightful.

My Key Take Aways…

Human-Centric Challenges: The primary barriers to implementing AI in under-resourced environments are often human factors, such as change management and the need to design solutions that alleviate the burden on healthcare professionals. Successful implementation requires addressing workflow integration and ensuring that new tools do not add to existing workloads.

Iterative Co-Creation: Identifying pressing needs for AI integration involves engaging with local staff to understand their workflows and pain points. A collaborative, iterative approach is crucial, allowing for adjustments based on real user feedback and experiences to create effective solutions.

Sustainable Partnerships: Building strong partnerships with organizations focused on sustainability, is essential. These collaborations can help ensure that AI solutions are not only viable but also effectively operationalized, maximizing their impact on patient care in challenging contexts.

