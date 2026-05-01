Welcome to Issue #59 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

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In today’s issue, we spotlight Terdoofan Agber, a Nigerian anti-scam intelligence specialist, ICT policy advocate, and digital diplomat, whose career has been built across three roles that most practitioners occupy separately, investigator, builder, and policy architect and that Terdoofan has spent the better part of a decade refusing to treat as sequential rather than simultaneous.

Terdoofan Agber | Anti-Scam Intelligence • ICT Policy • Cyber and Digital Diplomacy

Her world operates at the intersection of where digital crime is designed and where digital governance fails to keep up. Not in the clean, well-resourced environments where cybersecurity frameworks are written, but in the lived realities of a continent where a scammer in Accra can target a victim in Cape Town, move money through Dakar, and launder it in Casablanca in under an hour, while defenders navigate fragmented jurisdictions, mismatched regulations, and tools built for environments that bear no resemblance to their own. She has worked in these spaces long enough to understand not only what the threat landscape looks like but where the response breaks down, where compliance becomes a substitute for governance, where imported frameworks arrive without the cultural translation that would make them usable, where the most sophisticated security system in the world sits unused because it was built for a user that does not exist here.

That is the territory Terdoofan has made her own: not the question of whether Africa can be secure, but the harder, more structural question of whether Africa is building security on its own terms, with its own frameworks, its own standards, and its own voice at the tables where the rules are being written.

Origin and Mission

Q: Can you share the journey that led you to focus on anti-scam intelligence, ICT policy, and digital diplomacy?

A: My focus on anti-scam intelligence began not as a calling but as a job in scam investigations and prevention. What started as routine work quickly evolved into a fascination with the mechanisms fuelling these crimes and then came the progression to building algorithms designed to proactively tackle the scam epidemic at scale. The real turning point, however, was not technical but contextual. Living in Nigeria and Ghana, and engaging with colleagues across the continent, I saw a persistent pattern: world-class tools imported from the West barely made a dent in Africa's scam landscape. Not because the tools were inefficient, but because they were built for environments that do not reflect our reality. Our circumstances (infrastructure, user behaviour, our informal economies) are often not accounted for in foreign-built solutions. That realisation clarified my mission that if Africa is to make significant headway against scams, we need tools built by Africans, for Africans, living in Africa. And the most effective way to cause that shift is to be in the rooms where decisions are made - hence my pivot to tech policy and cyber diplomacy. This brings me to my thoughts on Cybercraft; just as statecraft requires alignment before negotiation, cybercraft demands that Africa first find internal cohesion. We need our own standards and frameworks and not because Frameworks like NIST or ISO are ineffective, but because they do not always translate well here. Once we align as a continent through bodies like the AU and the regional economic communities, we can then approach the international stage as a unit. One band, one sound. The journey, then, has been from investigator to builder, from builder to policy advocate, from advocate to diplomat. And all in the hope of an Africa that defines her own digital destiny.

Editorial commentary: The trajectory from investigator to builder to policy advocate to diplomat is an argument about where change actually happens. Technical solutions without policy backing get outpaced. Policy without technical credibility gets ignored. Terdoofan's career is structured around the recognition that you have to occupy all three positions simultaneously to have any effect and that the room where decisions are made is as important as the lab where solutions are built. How many people building African cybersecurity solutions today are in both rooms at once?

Rethinking the Fundamentals

Q: How do you define the relationship between cybersecurity and digital trust in African contexts?

A: I would argue the question is less about the relationship between cybersecurity and digital trust, and more about whether either of them solves the problem. Let me illustrate with a non-cybersecurity example - Nigerian banking. Our commercial banking apps are technically sophisticated enough to let you do almost anything with just a tap. But for years, they were not the most reliable. Apps crashed at peak moments, transaction disputes took months to resolve, credit/debit alerts arrived days late, etc. Then Opay entered the market. They did not have a century of banking heritage or billion dollar funding rounds, they simply built something that worked when you needed it. Today, they have become a major market force. I am saying this to say fancy tools and regulatory checkboxes mean nothing if the system fails when called upon. As Africans, we deal with actual existential pressures daily and have no patience for technology that adds to rather than ease these burdens. This is not a disregard for security but a prioritisation of utility and reliability as trust often begins with reliability in use. And this brings me to a principle I hold dear: build for the consumer, not the spectator. Western security standards (think complex MFA requiring high-speed internet, for instance) can become barriers when your user is using USSD with a 2G connection. The last thing they would care about in that moment is NIST compliance; what they do care about, is that the transaction completes. The solution lies in cultural translation. When users complain they cannot remember complex passwords, I advise them to default to their mother tongue, something like coining a phrase from Itsekiri or Yoruba that relates to the platform's context. Try decoding that. Or take Abdul-Hakeem Ajijola and Confidence Staveley's work of explaining cybersecurity through African proverbs. It is a hit not because the concepts are new, but because the framing makes them relatable. The average African does not just understand - they can feel it in their bones. So, to answer more directly; cybersecurity and digital trust are not opposites, nor are they natural allies. They converge only when the technology first answers a simple question: Does it work for me, where I am, as I am? Get that right, and trust follows. Get that wrong, and the most secure system in the world will sit unused.

Q: What is the core principle or message you hope African innovators and policymakers remember when navigating the intersection of technology, trust, and governance?

A: My message is simple: Digital trust is not a commodity you buy. It is a relationship you earn through transparency and being attuned to the environment in which you operate. Technology can be your how, but the why should always be trust. I will break that down for the two major audiences shaping Africa's digital future. To the Innovator: Technical brilliance should not be a destination but a baseline. If a product is technically sound but culturally alien, it will fail to gain the users it seeks to serve. Build for the market and not the spec sheet because users will forgive a bug before they forgive being misunderstood. To the Policymaker: Policy should be as agile as the technology it governs. We must regulate with our eyes on the ground to ensure frameworks are practical and inclusive rather than theoretical. Effective governance restricts when necessary but enables always. And to both, we need an ecosystem where accountability flows both ways. Ultimately, the state and tech firms must be as transparent as users are expected to be compliant. When governance is transparent, technology relatable, and accountability universal, trust can become a catalyst for scale and not because the technology is f lawless, but because the relationship behind it is sound. That is the Africa I am building toward – an Africa where digital trust is not the ceiling but the foundation.

Editorial commentary: What Terdoofan is really describing is a trust deficit that security frameworks are not designed to address. The assumption built into most Western cybersecurity standards is that users will comply if the system is secure enough. The African reality is the inverse, users will engage if the system is useful enough, and trust follows utility, not the other way around. That inversion has consequences for everything from product design to regulatory strategy that the field has not fully reckoned with.

The Opay example makes this concrete. A fintech with no century-long banking heritage and no billion-dollar funding rounds became a market force not by being more secure than the incumbents but by being more reliable. It worked when people needed it to work. In contexts where technology has historically added friction rather than removed it, that is not a low bar but the only bar that earns sustained engagement. Security built on top of a system people do not trust is a layer of protection over an empty relationship.

The deeper implication is that digital trust in African contexts has to be earned from the ground up, through consistent utility, cultural legibility, and the daily experience of a system that does not fail you. That is a different starting point from the one most security frameworks assume. And it means that the conversation about cybersecurity in Africa cannot begin with threats and defences. It has to begin with the far more basic question of whether the technology has earned the right to be trusted at all.

The Threat Landscape

Q: What are the most pressing cyber threats facing African individuals, businesses, and governments today?

A: Rather than rattle off a list, I will frame this per stakeholder because the threats that keep me up at night are those that exploit specific vulnerabilities in how we live, work, and govern. For individuals, the threat landscape tends to follow money and hope. Anything tied to economic empowerment or cost-saving is a weapon waiting to be used. And so we get to see employment scams targeting desperate graduates, investment scams promising returns a broken economy cannot deliver, shopping discounts that never materialise, migration scams preying on those seeking escape, etc. The attacker does not need sophisticated malware for any of these, just an understanding of what the average African wants most. For businesses, the picture depends on scale, but one vulnerability cuts across all sizes - the dangerous fusion between enterprise and owner. In Africa, a business is often indistinguishable from the individual who runs it. Attack the founder (whether it be through SIM-swap fraud, identity theft, or targeted social engineering) and the business collapses with them. This is not a technical flaw but an operational reality that no firewall can fix. For governments, the existential threat is not a specific malware strain. It is our lack of ownership. We do not own the data centres processing our citizens' information, neither do we own most of the technologies deployed nation-wide. And yet we operate within a culture of formal compliance without implementation depth that focuses more on what the rule book says, instead of ‘what would best fix this?’ For clarity, this is not an argument for abandoning rules but a call for hybrid approaches that prioritise outcomes over optics. When you do not own the infrastructure and you are only checking boxes, that is not governance. It is renting someone else's idea of security. So, the most pressing threats are not always the most sophisticated. They are the ones that know where we are most exposed.

Q: What ethical considerations must guide anti-scam intelligence initiatives in Africa, particularly regarding privacy and surveillance?

A: To ensure anti-scam tools do not become instruments of over-reach, Africa must treat governance as seriously as technology and that means two things. First, we need a strongly harmonised continental data protection regime [building on the African Union's Data Policy Framework] that explicitly protects citizens from both scammers and arbitrary state or corporate intrusion. Anti-fraud systems must be subject to clear guardrails such as purpose limitation, data minimisation, independent oversight, and air-tight user rights, including redress for false accusations. The goal is not just to catch criminals, but to define what legitimate investigation looks like and where it stops. Ultimately, a unified African framework would help establish a more consistent baseline of protection. Second, laws alone are insufficient. We need culturally-attuned digital literacy so that people understand not just how scams work, but also what responsible data use looks like and when the line is being crossed into over reach. This returns us to the community champions concept from earlier, where grassroots figures are trained to recognise and articulate both the scammers’ tricks and the state's excesses in familiar terms. When a citizen can name a privacy violation in their mother tongue with the same ease they name a phishing attempt, anti-scam tools are far more likely to remain tools of protection rather than of control. Ultimately, the ethical line is best drawn by an informed public backed by enforceable law. A citizen who cannot name the danger in a familiar language cannot defend against it, whether the danger wears a scammer's mask or a state's badge.

Editorial commentary: The threat landscape she describes shows that the most dangerous vulnerabilities are structural rather than technical. For individuals, the attacker needs no sophisticated malware just an accurate read of economic desperation. For businesses, the weakest point is not the firewall, it is the fact that in most African contexts, the business and its founder are effectively the same entity, which means a targeted attack on one collapses the other. These are not problems a security upgrade can fix. They are problems baked into how people live and how businesses are organised.

But the government observation is where the argument becomes most consequential. The threat is not a specific attack or a particular piece of malware. It is the condition of governing critical systems you do not own, under frameworks you did not write, while measuring success by how well you comply with standards designed for someone else’s reality. That is not a security posture. It is a dependency and it means that even a technically competent response to a cyberattack is still happening inside an architecture of vulnerability that the response itself cannot address. The security question and the sovereignty question turn out to be the same question.

Building Solutions That Fit

Q: How can startups and innovators embed cyber resilience in their products from the start?

A: For startups in an often resource-constrained environment, resilience cannot just mean buying expensive software licenses, it must also mean building architecture that accounts for the nuances of the market it serves. Three principles can guide this. Security by Design, not as an afterthought. Startups must adopt the Zero Trust principle from day one. This means assuming the network is always compromised and requiring verification for every access request, no matter how small. In practice, this shifts security left where instead of bolting on protections after development, you bake them into every layer of the product. For the most part, it costs less to build this way than to retrofit later, and the alternative is often fatal.

Data Minimisation as a Liability Shield. Do not collect data if it is not absolutely needed to function. This is not just privacy rhetoric, it is survival logic. In the event of a breach, you cannot lose what you do not have. Every data point you do not collect is a breach you will not have to explain to regulators, investors, and/or angry customers. It is both a privacy win and a risk-reduction strategy.

The Local Stress Test. Resilience in Africa means accounting for local infrastructure realities - intermittent connectivity that can drop to 2G, USSD vulnerabilities that scammers exploit, and high rates of social engineering, especially in rural communities where digital literacy is still emerging. Startups must build graceful degradation into their products. When the network is messy, when bandwidth collapses, when a user is not on a smart phone; security should still hold. The product should fail safely, not fail open. Resilience is not a feature you add when you have funding. It is a design philosophy that starts with the question: ‘If this product were attacked tomorrow, what would I wish I had done differently yesterday?’ Answer that question on day one, and you save yourself the cost of answering it within a breach report. In short, build for the market you are serving, not the market Silicon Valley imagines you are serving.

Q: What role does technology literacy play in preventing cybercrime, and how can it be scaled?

A: Technology literacy is a primary human firewall but for that firewall to hold, the warnings must be spoken in a language not just understood but also felt. Scaling this requires two parallel approaches. For children, the goal should be less about new content and more about new learning designs. For instance, instead of teaching ‘Cybersecurity 101’ as a standalone subject, ‘Digital Citizenship’ can be integrated into social studies, language/performing arts, etc. When a child grows up understanding that Anansi - the trickster spider –operates within the mobile phone the same way he does in their local fables, understanding social engineering may come a lot easier to them. But scaling should not merely mean translating concepts from one language into the next. What is needed is transcreation – e.g., finding a local proverb that carries the same weight as the technical warning. Let me give you a practical example from my job. For some time, my team and I used keywords to identify scams, but translating those keywords from language to language often made them lose context and become useless. We pivoted to intent analysis instead in our quest for a better solution and not only did this solve the language problem, but it also allowed us to scale from analysing individual scams to mapping entire criminal networks. The lesson here is that when you prioritise meaning over literal translation, it is possible to unlock capabilities that might otherwise remain out of reach. For the adult population, the approach could be community-led, and three tactics work well in practice: First, we train Community Champions. Market women, religious leaders, local elders can become storytellers, passing down digital safety tips as proverbial sayings. This way, the message travels along existing trust networks, which is often the most effective way to ensure it is believed and retained.

Second, leverage radio as the new age town crier. In much of Africa, radio remains affordable and scalable technology. Short, mother-tongue dramas about a character getting scammed [and how they could have prevented it] can reach more people than any PDF guide could. I recall the BBC Media Action production – ‘Story Story: Voices from the Market’ , which ran for over 13 years and reached millions of Nigerians with dramas addressing HIV, governance, and social issues. The format proved effective then and there is reason to believe it can work for cyber safety too, now.

Third, push safety nuggets via SMS and USSD through partnerships with NGOs, local governments, telecom providers, and even religious houses/institutions. No smartphones required. No data bundles needed. Together, these approaches move literacy from a fix to a foundation. Because in African contexts, the default language of cybersecurity (phishing, encryption, multi-factor authentication) is not just technical, it is culturally alien. And when concepts are not relatable, they are not internalised. When they are not internalised, they cannot be practiced under pressure.

Editorial commentary: The most transferable solutions are rarely the ones built with the most resources. They are the ones built under conditions that forced the designer to find what is universally true about the problem rather than what is locally convenient. Keyword analysis works where language is consistent and infrastructure is stable which is to say, it works in the environments where it was designed. Intent analysis works everywhere, because human motivation does not vary by language or bandwidth. The constraint did not produce a compromise. It produced a more fundamental solution.

That asymmetry has implications beyond cybersecurity. The assumption in most technology transfer conversations is that knowledge flows from well-resourced contexts to constrained ones. What Terdoofan suggests is that the reverse is equally true and possibly more valuable. The practitioner who cannot rely on infrastructure has to understand the problem at a deeper level than one who can. That depth is precisely what makes the solution portable.

Policy and Governance

Q: How can African policymakers balance innovation with robust ICT regulations to protect citizens and businesses?

A: Balance will not be found in choosing between innovation and protection but in how we build the rules. For too long, our approach has been checkbox compliance - pass a bill, check the international standards box, and move on. The result? Regulations that stifle rather than enable, and then often become obsolete in no time. That is not effective governance; it is procedure without durable impact. My answer is regulatory sandboxes, and not the kind for evaluating regulations after they have been passed. I am talking about sandboxes for co-creating the regulations. Let me give you an example. In 2025, I was part of the private sector delegation at the UK-Nigeria Inward Cybersecurity Trade Mission in Abuja, facilitated by the Department for Business and Trade. The objective was straightforward: get all sides of the divide - public, private, international - into the same room, understand the full equation, and then foster collaboration toward actionable policy. That should be the standard. Before regulations are passed, stakeholders must be engaged to review, deliberate, and rigorously test proposals. Not as a courtesy but as a requirement. When you bring together representatives from all necessary sides, blind spots shrink and the probability of missing a present or future vulnerability drops dramatically. Contingency planning becomes second nature because every angle has been stress-tested by the people who live with the consequences or at least dealt with them up-close. Does this take more time upfront? Yes. But it is far more efficient than passing a bill that needs rewriting in say, two years, or worse, one that actively or passively harms the ecosystem it is meant to protect. And so my message to policymakers would be to stop writing rules for stakeholders and start writing them with stakeholders. The sandbox should not just be for testing regulation after the fact, but also for drafting policy. And when you get it right at the design stage, you do not have to fix it at the crisis stage.

Q: Can you give an example of a policy or initiative that successfully reduced online fraud or scams in Africa?

A: Yes, the INTERPOL-AFRIPOL collaboration through the African Joint Operation against Cybercrime (AFJOC) project comes to mind. According to reports from Interpol and other sources,,, , the operation spanned about 19 African countries with Operation Serengeti I alone identifying cases linked to nearly $193 million in global victim losses. More recently, Operation Serengeti II resulted in the recovery of over $97 million across 18 countries losses while dismantling over 11,000 malicious infrastructures in a single coordinated effort. These are not small wins. They represent a fundamental shift in how we approach cross-border cybercrime on the continent. But the numbers, while impressive, are not what makes this initiative exemplary. What stands out is the strategic orientation with which AFJOC operated as a network targeting networks. Instead of chasing individual fraudsters in isolated jurisdictions - the whack-a-mole approach that often plagues so many enforcement efforts - they went after the criminal infrastructure itself. They disrupted the scaffolding that enables scams to scale and because it was structured as a collaborative network across law enforcement, financial institutions, and international partners, the impact compounded rather than dissipated at borders. This is the model African nations should study. Not because AFJOC is perfect, but because it demonstrates what becomes possible when we stop treating cybercrime as a domestic nuisance and start treating it as a continental threat requiring coordinated response. It proves that alignment is not just a philosophy but a force multiplier. The next step should be taking these operational wins and encoding them into durable policy frameworks. Because if 19 countries can collaborate on law enforcement then surely, we can collaborate on the regulations that make such enforcement sustainable.

Q: Where do you see gaps in ICT policy across the continent, and what reforms could have the fastest impact?

A: The biggest gap I see across the continent is fragmentation. Why have bordered rules for a digital world that should know no borders? A scammer operating from Accra can target a victim in Cape Town, move the money through a Dakar-based mobile money account, and launder it via a Casablanca exchange - all in under an hour. The criminal treats the continent as a single ecosystem. But the defenders? We are often stuck navigating various data protection authorities, breach notification regimes, compliance requirements, etc. A startup that wants to serve the entire continent should not have to navigate too many regulations across multiple jurisdictions to do so. When that happens, failure is not far away and not because the product is bad, but because the policy environment is hostile to scale. So, what reform could have the fastest impact? A unified continental framework that enables passporting would be ideal but realistically speaking, I would vote for Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) and Regulatory Passporting Corridors. This is a blueprint we are already seeing with the 2026 Kenya-Rwanda Passporting Agreement which allows payment providers to scale between those two markets without duplicative licensing. We should seek to expand such clusters. Essentially, if a startup meets the high-water mark of the Malabo Convention or the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol in a lead jurisdiction, they should receive fast-track recognition in any other participating state. This way, compliance then becomes a tradeable asset rather than a barrier. It is also important to note that this approach does not at all strip nations of their sovereignty but rather pools their oversight. Treating digital compliance as a continental asset rather than a national silo is how we become a global powerhouse.

Editorial commentary: The fragmentation observation connects directly to the threat landscape Terdoofan described earlier: a criminal ecosystem that treats the continent as borderless operating inside a defensive ecosystem that treats every border as a wall. That asymmetry is structural, and it compounds over time. The passporting corridor model is useful precisely because it does not require continental consensus to start working. It starts with two countries, proves the model, and scales. That sequencing matters in environments where waiting for full alignment means never starting.

Digital Diplomacy and Continental Sovereignty

Q: How do international partnerships shape Africa's digital diplomacy, and what lessons can local actors learn?

A: To answer this properly, we need two layers: first, what international partnerships have actually done to shape Africa's digital diplomacy, and then what that implies for how African actors should engage going forward. The Evidence Base I would say international partnerships have shaped Africa's digital diplomacy in four fundamental ways. They have set the agendas and framed the norms. International partners have historically defined what counts as a priority issue and how it should be discussed, ranging from digital rights to internet governance to cybersecurity standards. But while African actors have gained access to the rooms where rules are made, the agendas seem largely framed elsewhere. Consequently, the language we use to debate digital policy is, in significant part, a vocabulary inherited from multilateral frameworks and partner-driven initiatives.

They have been financing the platforms that become diplomatic leverage. Infrastructure and economic partnerships do not just deliver connectivity, they also determine positioning. They shape who emerges as a regional hub, whose standards travel across borders, and which states become the recognised mouthpiece between Africa and global powers on digital issues. Control over infrastructure translates into control over diplomatic weight. They have normalised multi-stakeholder practice. Partner-funded fellowships, capacity workshops, and national and regional IGFs (often supported by the EU, GIZ, SIDA, etc) have significantly increased African participation in global forums like the IGF, ICANN, and ITU. Initiatives through the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise, the Paris Call, INTERPOL-Europol cooperation, and donor-funded CERT projects have embedded African agencies into global expert networks. The result? African delegations are better prepared, better networked, and more comfortable with multi-stakeholder diplomacy. But we must be honest in recognising that this capacity remains uneven across countries and still heavily reliant on external funding.

Fourth, and this is the paradox - external partnerships have pushed African institutions to clarify their own collective stance. Faced with multiple partners offering competing models, African regional bodies have been incentivised to generate their own digital policy instruments. These instruments (AU conventions, regional frameworks, shared standards, etc) then become negotiating mandates, giving African actors a baseline from which to engage. The Lessons for African Actors Using this as the evidence base, here are six lessons (read as suggestions) for how we should engage. First, avoid infrastructure without strategy. Partner-funded infrastructure and platforms often arrive ahead of comprehensive local policy, and this makes it dangerously easy for governance models to be imported along with the technology. The lesson - do not treat digital deals as purely technical or commercial. Treat them as foreign-policy choices that must align with long-term digital sovereignty goals.

Recognise that partnerships are not neutral - use them to diversify, not deepen dependency. Competing offers from China, the EU, the US, and others create room for manoeuvre, but also the risk of digital alignment by default. The lesson - partnerships should increase Africa's options, not lock local actors into any single power's governance vision.

Invest in negotiation capacity as much as in hardware. Many of the key gains from partnerships have come not from fibre optics or data centres, but from exposure to global rule-making communities - the IGF, ITU, ICANN, UN cyber processes. The lesson - if we get technology without negotiators, we will consume rules written by others. If we get both, we can help write them.

Remember to also use multi-stakeholder practice at home, not only abroad. African actors have learned multi stakeholder engagement in global spaces, but domestic processes often remain top-down. The lesson - partnership deals are stronger and more resilient when the domestic coalition behind them is broad. We should learn to replicate successful multi-stakeholder formats domestically that strengthens our hand internationally.

Go beyond reacting to, to shaping narratives. Much of the rhetoric around Africa and the Fourth Industrial Revolution has been written from outside and arguably, is often paternalistic or overly utopian. The lesson - if we do not define our story, partners will define it for us. And that will shape funding priorities, research agendas, and regulatory expectations. Africa should strive to be a co-designer of frameworks (including for AI and data governance), not just a pilot site or market.

Leverage small partnerships as laboratories. Many impactful shifts have come via relatively smaller, technical projects (say a joint CERT initiative, a regional data-sharing pilot, an academic partnership) that later scaled into norms or models. Two implications: first, treat pilot projects with UN agencies, universities, or tech companies as test beds for policy. Document what works, identify risks, and feed those insights into AU, REC, and UN positions. Second, encourage peer learning across African states so that successful partnership models travel within the continent, not only from North to South. The lesson - do not underestimate niche collaborations. Today's niche can be tomorrow's continental or global standard if you codify and scale it. From where I stand, the ultimate lesson lies in recognising that international partnerships are not inherently extractive, but they become extractive by default unless we consciously design them otherwise. That requires knowing what we bring to the table, knowing what we need to take away, and having the discipline to walk away when the terms do not balance. Africa must strengthen its capacity to shape agendas, not merely join them.

Editorial commentary: Terdoofan identified a paradox here that most African digital policy conversations avoid naming directly: the same partnerships that have built African capacity have also shaped what African capacity is for. Fellowships, capacity workshops, and funded participation in global forums produce better-prepared delegations but delegations operating within agendas largely framed elsewhere. The question is not whether to engage internationally. It is whether engagement is building the negotiating muscle to eventually reframe those agendas, or simply producing more sophisticated participation in someone else's conversation.

Building the Next Generation

Q: How do mentorship, community engagement, and knowledge sharing help develop the next generation of African cyber and digital leaders?

A: We need to move from formal classroom settings to Communities of Practice. Cyber defence is not and has never been a solo sport. The next generation will be shaped less by certificates and more by the networks they grow. To achieve this, three shifts matter most. First, mentorship must extend beyond technical skills to include Ethical Leadership. Young African innovators will face pressures that no textbook prepares them for - state requests for user data that blur the line between cooperation and complicity; the temptation to grow at all costs by cutting corners on privacy or security; the quiet offers that come with price tags attached, etc. Mentorship must create safe spaces to navigate these dilemmas before they become crises. We need to produce leaders who know not just how to build secure systems, but also when to say no. Herd immunity is security architecture that can be activated by knowledge sharing as a security feature. When one African fintech is attacked, the lesson should propagate across the ecosystem immediately. If a vulnerability is discovered in a Nigerian payment gateway, a Rwandan startup should not have to discover it again the hard way. Community engagement allows the entire network to learn from the vulnerability of one. This is not altruism, it is collective self-interest because in a landscape where the threat is borderless, defence must be networked. Finally, we need to democratise the very idea of expertise by mentoring leaders who speak both Code and Policy. The most dangerous gap in our ecosystem is the divide between technical and governance communities. Engineers often build systems without understanding the regulatory landscape, while policymakers often write rules without fully understanding how the target technology works. The next generation must be able to sit in a boardroom and a server room with equal ease. They must be as comfortable debating data protection frameworks as they are reviewing API security logs. When you have leaders who can translate between these worlds, you stop having technical solutions that fail politically and political solutions that fail technically. The goal is an ecosystem where expertise flows horizontally to ensure the next generation inherits not just knowledge, but wisdom. Because when we share what we learn, we stop building individual experts and start building a continental immune system.

Editorial commentary: The divide between people who build systems and people who govern them is a structural problem that produces predictable failures in both directions. Engineers deploy systems without anticipating the regulatory consequences. Policymakers write rules without understanding what the technology actually does. The result is a cycle where technical solutions get blocked by governance frameworks that misread them, and governance frameworks get circumvented by technical solutions that were never designed to be accountable.

Terdoofan is arguing for more than a simple interdisciplinary training. She is arguing for a different theory of what expertise in this space should look like; one where the ethical dilemma and the security architecture are treated as parts of the same problem from the beginning, not handed off between departments after the fact. The continental immune system metaphor makes the same point at scale: a network where knowledge flows horizontally across borders and sectors is more resilient than one where expertise is concentrated in silos. But that network only works if the people in it can actually understand each other. Right now, most of them cannot.

Closing Remarks

What runs through this entire conversation is the familiar uncomfortable observation that Africa's digital vulnerabilities are the accumulated consequence of building on foundations that were never designed with Africa in mind, frameworks inherited, infrastructure rented, standards borrowed, agendas joined rather than shaped. Terdoofan's work sits at the point where all of that becomes visible, and where the response to it has to be more than better tools or stricter compliance. It has to be ownership of the infrastructure, of the frameworks, of the rooms where the rules are written, and of the definition of what security means in the first place. That is a longer project than any single initiative can deliver. But it is the only project that addresses the problem at the level where it actually lives.

Thank you for reading!

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