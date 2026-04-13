Welcome to edition #34 of 54 Shades of Opportunity, a weekly deep dive into Africa’s distinct markets. Each Monday, we explore innovation, culture, and investment opportunities across the continent, one country at a time.

Note: This analysis draws on publicly available sources, including government reports, international organizations, business publications, and research institutions. It’s not exhaustive; readers should explore further and, where relevant, consult local expertise before making decisions.

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South Sudan at a Glance

South Sudan is the world’s youngest nation managing state-building amid compounding challenges. Gaining independence from Sudan in July 2011 after decades of conflict, the country of approximately 11-12 million people faces converging pressures in 2025-2026: oil export disruptions from Sudan’s civil war (Petrodar pipeline damaged February 2024, accounting for two-thirds of oil revenues), sixth consecutive year of severe flooding affecting 900,000+ people, food insecurity reaching 7.6M (69% of population), and delayed political transition (elections postponed from December 2024 to December 2026). The economy, 90% dependent on oil revenues, contracted 30% (2025) following pipeline shutdown - oil exports resumed April 2025 but remain threatened by insecurity along Sudanese pipeline route.

President Salva Kiir leads government formed under 2018 Revitalized Agreement on Resolution of Conflict (R-ARCSS) ending civil war (2013-2018), with Vice President Riek Machar in power-sharing arrangement amid ongoing tensions. GDP estimated $3-4B (official figures unreliable given limited data collection capacity), inflation exceeding 95% (year-on-year July 2024), currency depreciation severe, government salary arrears accumulating, humanitarian assistance critical lifeline for acute food insecurity. Only 5% of agricultural land cultivated despite fertile soil, vast livestock (60M+ cattle/sheep/goats), but subsistence farming disrupted by flooding, conflict, displacement. Infrastructure minimal: ~10,000km paved roads (limited), electricity/running water absent in most cities, telecommunications basic. An estimated 9.3M people (69% population) require humanitarian assistance, 2.3M South Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries (Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya), while 1M+ refugees/returnees arrived from Sudan since 2023 fleeing its civil war.

Size: 644,329 km² (roughly the size of Texas or Ukraine, landlocked in East-Central Africa).

Population: Approximately 11-12 million (estimates vary due to displacement, limited census capacity), diverse ethnic groups including Dinka, Nuer, Shilluk, Azande, Bari, others, primarily rural.

Capital: Juba (administrative, 400,000+ estimated), major towns include Wau, Malakal, Bor (all affected by conflict/flooding).

Economic Profile: GDP ~$3-4B (2025 estimates), -30% contraction (2025), oil 90% government revenue, 80% GDP, exports disrupted February 2024-April 2025 (pipeline damage), agriculture 95% population livelihood but underdeveloped, inflation >95% (July 2024), currency depreciation severe, salary arrears, 69% population needs humanitarian aid.

Strategic Position: Landlocked, bordered by Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, depends entirely on Sudan’s pipeline infrastructure (Port Sudan) for oil exports, East African Community member (joined 2016), proposed LAPSSET corridor (Kenya) oil pipeline stalled, Nile River system (White Nile, Sudd wetlands).

Independence, Civil War, and Fragile Peace

South Sudan achieved independence July 9, 2011, following 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) ending Second Sudanese Civil War (1983-2005). The war - between Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A) led by John Garang and Khartoum governments - resulted from political, economic, religious marginalization of southern populations. Estimated 2M+ deaths, 4M+ displaced. CPA provided six-year interim period followed by January 2011 independence referendum: 98.83% voted for separation.

Independence hopes quickly undermined. December 2013, political dispute between President Salva Kiir (ethnic Dinka, SPLM) and Vice President Riek Machar (ethnic Nuer, SPLM) escalated into civil war as Machar formed SPLM-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO). Conflict evolved from political rivalry into ethnic violence between Dinka and Nuer supporters, then broader fragmentation involving multiple armed groups. Estimated 400,000+ killed, 4M+ displaced (2M+ internally, 2M+ refugees to neighboring countries). Famine declared in Unity State (February 2017). Atrocities documented by UN investigations included massacres, sexual violence, child recruitment.

August 2015 Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS) collapsed. September 2018 Revitalized Agreement (R-ARCSS) signed in Addis Ababa established transitional government (May 2020) with power-sharing: Kiir as president, Machar returned as first vice president, additional vice presidents from other factions. Agreement mandated unified security forces, constitution-making, elections within transition period.

Implementation lags significantly. Unified military command incomplete, forces remain fragmented along factional lines, cantonments under-resourced. Elections postponed multiple times - from 2023 to December 2024, then to December 2026 - due to incomplete preparations: voter registration, census, constitutional process delays. Tensions persist between Kiir and Machar factions. 2025 saw Kiir removing SPLM-IO politicians from state parliaments; March 2025 reports of Machar’s arrest heightened instability concerns. Both leaders accused of stalling political transition to maintain control over financial and military resources.

Oil Dependence and Pipeline Vulnerability

Oil sector dominates economy: 90% government revenue, 80% GDP. Production centered in Unity State and Upper Nile State oilfields (Blocks 1, 2, 4, 5A). Estimated production capacity 150,000-210,000 barrels per day when operational, though actual output lower due to aging infrastructure, poor maintenance, flooding impacts.

South Sudan landlocked with no independent export route - entirely dependent on Sudan’s pipeline system. Two pipelines transport crude to Port Sudan (Red Sea): Petrodar pipeline (two-thirds of exports) and Greater Nile Oil Pipeline (one-third). This infrastructure dependency creates structural vulnerability: South Sudan pays Sudan transit fees, settling old debts, and sharing revenues per agreements reached at independence.

February 2024 crisis: Petrodar pipeline ruptured in Sudan (cause: pipeline gelling from lack of diesel to thin crude oil amid Sudan’s civil war). Oil exports through Petrodar ceased, eliminating two-thirds of South Sudan’s revenue - estimated $7M daily losses. Economic melt down ensued: government unable to pay salaries, currency value plummeted, hyperinflation accelerated, food prices surged.

April 2025, oil exports reportedly resumed but pipeline remains vulnerable. Sudan’s civil war (April 2023-present) between Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo) continues. Pipeline route traverses contested territories in Greater Kordofan - drone attacks, infrastructure damage, insecurity threaten operations. Port Sudan itself experienced strikes. South Sudan must maintain relations with both SAF and RSF to protect infrastructure access, complicated diplomatic balancing.

Revenue allocation patterns exacerbate poverty impacts. International Crisis Group reports ~60% production diverted by oil companies as their contractual share, most remaining revenue paid to Sudan (transit fees, debt settlements), or allocated to “special projects” overseen by President’s office - little reaches national budget for public services, salaries, development. Corruption allegations persistent regarding oil revenue management.

Agriculture, Flooding, and Climate Vulnerability

South Sudan possesses substantial agricultural potential: fertile soil, adequate rainfall (except northern areas), 60M+ cattle/sheep/goats, diverse crop suitability (maize, sorghum, cassava, groundnuts, sesame). Yet only 5% of agricultural land cultivated. 95% of population depends on agriculture/pastoralism for livelihoods, primarily subsistence farming.

Constraints include: recurrent conflict disrupting planting/harvesting, displacement separating populations from farmland, limited agricultural inputs (seeds, tools, fertilizer), minimal mechanization, poor infrastructure (roads limiting market access, storage facilities), climate shocks particularly flooding.

Flooding represents critical challenge: 2020-2025 six consecutive years of severe flooding. Climate-related events becoming more erratic and extreme. 2025 flooding affected 900,000+ people, displacement, crop destruction, livestock losses, contaminated water sources. Northern Unity State and Upper Nile State - containing major oilfields - hardest hit. Floods threaten oil infrastructure (pipelines, wells, access roads, wastewater pits) creating environmental contamination risks beyond humanitarian impacts.

Sudd wetlands (one of world’s largest wetlands, UNESCO-protected) face flooding dynamics affecting pastoralist access, water sources, ecosystems. Rising temperatures, water scarcity complicate agricultural practices. Remote sensing analysis shows major oilfields including wastewater pits, chemical storage, drilling wells getting flooded - oil spills could contaminate soil, White Nile, broader wetland areas.

Food insecurity severe and worsening: 7.6M people projected facing crisis or worse food insecurity levels (2025-2026). Famine risk persists in Nasir County (Upper Nile) where conflict converges with flooding, restricting humanitarian access and isolating populations from food sources. Acute malnutrition projected exceeding 15% prevalence in 42 counties by May 2026, with extremely critical levels expected in Nasir, Ulang, Baliet, Duk, Rubkona, Abyei. Food assistance remains critical lifeline but constrained by limited funding, access restrictions (conflict zones, flooding), attacks on aid workers (28 attacks in 2024, 260+ incidents restricting access in first seven months).

Humanitarian Situation and Regional Dimensions

An estimated 9.3M people (69% population) require humanitarian assistance - convergence of conflict, economic collapse, flooding, disease outbreaks. South Sudan ranks fifth on International Rescue Committee’s 2025 Emergency Watchlist.

Cholera outbreak represents longest-running on record: 100,000+ cases linked to contaminated water, overcrowded displacement sites, limited sanitation infrastructure. Malnutrition elevated, particularly among children - 2.1M children projected facing acute malnutrition (2025). Maternal health services minimal. HIV/AIDS prevalence concerns though data limited.

Displacement patterns complex: 2M+ internally displaced, 2.3M South Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries (primarily Uganda hosting 1M+, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya). Since Sudan’s civil war began (April 2023), 1M+ refugees and returnees arrived in South Sudan fleeing violence - creating additional humanitarian pressure on under-resourced systems. Displacement camps lack adequate water, sanitation, shelter, health services.

Regional spillover effects: Sudan’s war impacts South Sudan through pipeline disruptions, refugee flows, border insecurity. Sudanese RSF incursions into Upper Nile State attacking SPLM-IO forces (2025) risk dragging South Sudan into broader conflict. Uganda (South Sudan ally) threatens military intervention if violence spreads. Proposed LAPSSET corridor (Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport) - infrastructure network including oil pipeline from South Sudan to Kenya’s Lamu Port - remains stalled due to South Sudan’s instability, deferring alternative export route.

Economic collapse regional implications: Kenya, Uganda export machinery, vehicles, consumer goods to South Sudan but operate cautiously given security/payment risks. Trade flows disrupted. South Sudanese cross-border movement for work, refuge strains neighboring countries’ resources.

Development Constraints and Path Forward

South Sudan’s development trajectory faces structural impediments: oil revenue volatility and mismanagement, incomplete political transition, ongoing localized conflict, infrastructure deficits, climate vulnerability, limited institutional capacity, corruption concerns.

Infrastructure gaps comprehensive: most cities lack electricity, running water, paved roads (only ~10,000km total), telecommunications basic, health facilities minimal, schools under-resourced. State-building from low baseline - independence inherited limited administrative structures, personnel, systems.

International engagement includes: UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS, peacekeeping mandate), World Bank analytical reports (limited lending due to governance concerns, arrears), IMF engagement (South Sudan struggles repaying previous loans from oil stoppages), African Development Bank agricultural aid, humanitarian agencies (IRC, UNICEF, WFP, others), regional mediation (IGAD - Intergovernmental Authority on Development).

Potential pathways require: oil revenue transparency and equitable distribution, political transition implementation (elections, constitution, unified forces), agricultural development leveraging fertile land and livestock, infrastructure investment (roads, power, water, health, education), climate adaptation (flood management, resilient farming), peace consolidation reducing localized conflict, anti-corruption measures, international support sustained but conditionally linked to governance improvements.

Immediate priorities given 2025-2026 context: pipeline operation stability (negotiate Sudan factions cooperation), humanitarian access expansion (enabling food assistance reaching Famine-risk areas), flood response and climate adaptation, salary payments preventing security force fragmentation, political dialogue preventing Kiir-Machar tensions escalating into renewed civil war.

South Sudan’s trajectory depends on converting substantial resource endowments (oil, agricultural potential, livestock, Nile waters) and human capacity into sustained peace, functional governance, and inclusive development - transition requiring political will, institutional building, international partnership, and time measured in years to decades rather than months.

Thank you for reading!

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Disclaimer: Market conditions in African economies change quickly. While this analysis relies on credible sources, readers are encouraged to conduct additional research and seek local insights before making investment or business decisions. Readers seeking current updates should consult humanitarian organizations, UN agencies, and regional monitoring bodies.

Take a short virtual tour of South Sudan with me.

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Further Reading & Sources

Humanitarian & Development

Analysis & Monitoring

Development & Economic

Regional Context

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Coming up this week

On Wednesday we continue the journey in our series An AI Implementation Case Study. This time we go inside the first co-working session. Before you can improve a system, you have to be able to see it, not as it was designed, not as the metrics describe it, but as it actually behaves. That kind of seeing requires more than access to the data. It requires building the means to read it. And that work, too, almost never makes it into any documentation. This is the session where a custom tool was built to make the unreadable readable and what became visible through it changed what the work had to be.

On TAIS this Friday: we're in conversation with a technologist and founder whose career has moved deliberately from building data-driven systems inside financial institutions to shaping how those institutions think about AI altogether. From integrating complex datasets across South Africa's financial sector, to developing the RAISE framework for sustainable AI adoption, to founding Actualise: a platform that sits at the intersection of technology, leadership, and purpose. Every turn has circled the same conviction that technology only creates value when it is built around real people solving real problems, and that the leaders who get this right are the ones who can show why it matters, not just that it works.

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