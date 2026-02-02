Welcome to edition #24 of 54 Shades of Opportunity, a weekly deep dive into Africa’s distinct markets. Each Monday, we explore innovation, culture, and investment opportunities across the continent, one country at a time.

Note: This analysis draws on publicly available sources, including government reports, international organizations, business publications, and research institutions. It’s not exhaustive; readers should explore further and, where relevant, consult local expertise before making decisions.

Somalia at a Glance

Somalia is Africa’s most digital paradox - where 18 million people survived 30+ years of state collapse, where $4.5 billion in debt relief (December 2023) slashed debt from 64% to 6% of GDP, and where 73% use mobile money while only 8.8% access formal banking. It’s a country where Hormuud’s EVC Plus processes 155 million transactions monthly ($2.7 billion, 36% of GDP), where al-Shabaab still controls territory despite AU forces, and where GDP growth hit 4% in 2024 despite climate shocks and aid cuts.

Size: 637,657 km² (slightly smaller than Texas, including Somaliland).

Population: 18M+ (median age 17, 48% urban, fastest-growing in Africa).

Capital: Mogadishu (2.6M+, rebuilt from ruins).

Economic Profile: $13B GDP, 4% growth 2024, $2.37B remittances (20% of GDP), 54.4% poverty rate (down from 69% in 2021).

Strategic Position: Horn of Africa, longest coastline in mainland Africa (3,333km), gateway to Indian Ocean, Suez Canal proximity, untapped oil/gas/fisheries.

From Collapse to HIPC Completion

Modern Somalia’s tragedy begins with Siad Barre’s 1991 overthrow, plunging the nation into civil war that killed hundreds of thousands and destroyed all state institutions. What followed were three decades of statelessness: warlords controlling Mogadishu neighborhoods, Ethiopian/Kenyan/AU military interventions, piracy off the coast, al-Shabaab Islamist insurgency, famine killing 260,000 in 2011, and complete economic collapse.

The 2012 provisional constitution established the Federal Government of Somalia, but sovereignty remained contested. Al-Shabaab controlled rural areas. Somaliland (northwest) declared independence. Puntland (northeast) operated autonomously. AU peacekeepers (AMISOM, later ATMIS, now AUSSOM) protected the government. Somalia was the world’s textbook failed state - no currency (counterfeits dominated), no banking, no tax collection, $5.2 billion external debt from Barre’s dictatorship that nobody paid.

The Turnaround: In 2020, Somalia began the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative - the IMF/World Bank program requiring comprehensive reforms in exchange for debt cancellation. The requirements seemed impossible for a country without functioning institutions:

Implement poverty reduction strategy

Maintain macroeconomic stability through IMF program

Strengthen public financial management

Improve domestic revenue mobilization

Enhance central banking operations

Meet 14 structural reform triggers

Somalia did it. Despite COVID-19 pandemic, severe droughts, desert locust infestation, ongoing war with al-Shabaab, and political fragility, Somalia implemented reforms, raised domestic revenues, digitized tax collection, strengthened the Central Bank, and launched Baxnaano - the first national social safety net providing cash transfers to 3.7 million people via mobile money.

On December 13, 2023, Somalia reached HIPC Completion Point. Result: $4.5 billion in debt relief from IMF, World Bank, African Development Bank, and Paris Club creditors. External debt collapsed from 64% of GDP (2018) to under 6% (2023). The US canceled $1 billion. Somalia became the 37th country to complete HIPC - a historic achievement for a state that didn’t functionally exist a decade earlier.

The debt relief unlocked access to concessional financing. The World Bank portfolio grew to $2.3 billion supporting state-building, infrastructure, human capital, and resilience. Credit to private sector expanded from $206M (2019) to $777M (2025). Poverty fell from 69% (2021) to 54.4% (2022). Youth unemployment declined modestly.

This history reveals Somalia’s defining characteristic: resilience through catastrophe. No state institutions? Build them. $5.2B unpayable debt? Negotiate relief. No currency? Use mobile money. The question now: can post-HIPC Somalia sustain reform momentum or slide back into fragility?

The Mobile Money Economy

Somalia leapfrogged traditional banking entirely. With state collapse in 1991, telecoms filled the void. Today, 73% of adults use mobile money while only 8.8% access formal banks. This is financial substitution rather than inclusion.

EVC Plus Dominance: Launched in 2011, EVC Plus is Somalia’s economic backbone. 4.5 million daily users conduct 155 million transactions monthly worth $2.7 billion (36% of GDP). The platform enables:

Remittances from diaspora deposited directly to mobile wallets

Utility bills, school fees, hospital payments

Merchant transactions (97.4% of users pay via mobile, only 1.7% use cash)

Humanitarian aid distribution (145+ NGOs use EVC Plus for cash transfers)

Government services (tax payments, fees)

EVC Plus charges zero transaction fees between individuals (unlike M-Pesa). Transactions in US dollars avoid Somali shilling volatility. Cash-in/cash-out agents operate where banks never existed. GSMA re-certified EVC Plus in August 2025 - one of only 10 global platforms meeting international standards for security, fraud prevention, consumer protection.

The Ecosystem: Telesom’s ZAAD dominates Somaliland. Golis’s SAHAL covers Puntland. Hormuud’s EVC Plus serves south-central Somalia. In 2025, Somalia launched its first nationwide instant payment system (SIPS) with QR payments via SOMQR standard. Hormuud deployed 5G in Mogadishu, Kismayo, Galkayo, Baidoa - offering cheapest 4G/5G in Africa/Arab world ($20/month unlimited data).

The Shadow Side: Mobile money also finances al-Shabaab. The militant group collects taxes via threatening messages, with revenue rising from $27M (2018) to $150M (2023). Between 2022-2025, authorities shut down 3,000 mobile wallets linked to extortion. The 2023 Targeted Financial Sanctions Law allows freezing assets tied to extremism, but enforcement is limited where al-Shabaab controls territory.

Hormuud itself operates as quasi-state entity. With 11% of GDP, largest commercial employer, and monopoly position in south-central Somalia, the company expanded into banking (Salaam Bank), remittances (Taaj Hawala), agriculture, construction, energy, hotels. Critics worry about anticompetitive practices and inadequate regulation - the 2019 mobile money regulations provided licensing framework but insufficient oversight.

Still, mobile money works. Without EVC Plus, Somalia’s economy wouldn’t function. Remittances ($2.37B, 20% of GDP) flow instantly. Humanitarian aid reaches 3.7M people via Baxnaano transfers. Businesses operate cashlessly. Government collects taxes digitally. This is development by necessity - when the state collapses, the private sector builds context-driven financial infrastructure from scratch, and it works.

Post-HIPC Economy

GDP grew 4% in 2024, driven by agriculture recovery (rains after drought), services sector expansion, remittance-funded consumption, and declining commodity prices easing inflation to below 6%. Growth projections: 3-4% medium-term, constrained by:

Declining foreign aid (Somalia’s heavy reliance on external assistance)

Al-Shabaab security threats disrupting economic activity

Climate shocks (droughts, floods increasingly frequent)

Weak institutional capacity despite HIPC reforms

Revenue Mobilization: Domestic revenue-to-GDP ratio remains among world’s lowest. The largest gains expected from expanding tax base (implementing Income Tax Law, sales tax across Federation) and deepening customs reforms (aligning with East African Community protocols, digitalization).

Untapped Resources: Somalia has massive potential nobody can safely exploit:

Oil & Gas: Onshore/offshore reserves estimated in billions of barrels. Somalia signed production-sharing agreements but exploration hampered by insecurity and maritime disputes with Kenya.

Fisheries: 3,333km coastline, rich Indian Ocean waters. Illegal fishing by foreign vessels costs Somalia $300M+ annually. Legal licensing brings minimal revenue.

Livestock: Exports to Gulf states (camels, goats, sheep) are critical but vulnerable to drought and Gulf import bans.

Agriculture: Shabelle/Juba river valleys suitable for crops, but climate change and conflict disrupt production.

Investment Climate: The 2015 Foreign Investment Law and 2023 Investors and Investments Protection Law provide legal frameworks. SOMINVEST promotes investment. National Transformation Plan (2025-2029) projects $5.3 billion in private investment needs, particularly renewable energy and logistics. But challenges remain severe:

Security: al-Shabaab attacks investors, workers

Weak rule of law: contract enforcement unreliable

Infrastructure deficits: roads, electricity, water systems destroyed

Correspondent banking: transferring money in/out of Somalia difficult due to KYC concerns and al-Shabaab financing risks

Counterfeit currency: 95-98% of Somali shilling notes are unauthorized, reducing credibility

Still, Somalia is rebuilding. Construction booms in Mogadishu. New hotels, malls, restaurants. Diaspora returnees invest. The US-Somalia Business Council (2023) highlights opportunities. For patient, risk-tolerant investors, Somalia offers frontier of frontiers returns.

Investment Opportunities

Somalia attracts minimal FDI, but opportunities exist for risk-tolerant investors:

Telecommunications: Hormuud, Telesom, Golis proved telecoms profitable even amid conflict. 5G rollout, smartphone adoption, data services expansion all viable. Competition limited by security challenges.

Real Estate: Mogadishu construction boom - hotels, office buildings, residential complexes for diaspora returnees. Rental yields high, but property rights uncertain and al-Shabaab extortion risk.

Renewable Energy: Somalia has 12 hours daily sunshine, wind along coastline. Solar mini-grids for communities without grid access. Government open to independent power producers.

Port Infrastructure: Berbera (Somaliland) seeing DP World investment. Mogadishu port rehabilitation ongoing. Kismayo, Bosaso ports need modernization. Somalia’s long coastline positions it as regional maritime hub if security improves.

Fisheries: Legal, sustainable fishing operations could generate hundreds of millions. Requires coast guard capacity to prevent illegal fishing, cold storage infrastructure, processing facilities.

Agriculture: Shabelle/Juba valleys suitable for commercial farming if irrigation, mechanization, security addressed. Export opportunities to Gulf states.

Financial Services: Mobile banking emerging alongside mobile money. Banks expanding digital services. Microfinance for SMEs. Remittance platform innovations.

Challenges: Security dominates all else. Al-Shabaab attacks businesses, extorts payments, deters investment. Weak institutions can’t enforce contracts. Corruption endemic. Infrastructure destroyed. Correspondent banking restrictions limit financial access. Political fragmentation between federal government, Somaliland, Puntland creates regulatory uncertainty.

Investment Strategy: Partner with Somali diaspora who understand context. Start small, scale gradually. Accept losses to al-Shabaab extortion as cost of business. Focus on sectors serving local needs (telecoms, construction, consumer goods) rather than export-oriented industries requiring security. Lobby for AUSSOM peacekeeping extension - government can’t provide security alone.

Opportunity of the Week

Somalia’s electricity access is among Africa’s lowest. Most rely on expensive diesel generators. Solar mini-grids serving unconnected communities offer compelling opportunity leveraging diaspora capital, government support, and renewable energy economics.

The Model: Diaspora Somalis co-invest with impact investors to build solar mini-grids in towns/villages. Local partners manage operations, collect payments via mobile money, maintain systems. Revenue from electricity sales provides returns while electrifying communities.

Why Now:

National Transformation Plan prioritizes renewable energy ($5.3B private investment needed)

Solar costs declined dramatically, making mini-grids economically viable

Mobile money enables remote payment collection without cash handling

Diaspora seeking investment opportunities at home with social impact

Government providing policy support for independent power producers

Climate change making diesel expensive and unreliable (supply chain disruptions)

Target Communities: Towns of 5,000-20,000 people with no grid access, sufficient economic activity to pay for electricity (shops, schools, clinics, mosques), diaspora connections for capital, local leadership supporting project.

Implementation: Partner with Somalia energy ministry, secure land from local authorities, install solar panels/batteries/distribution, hire local technicians, integrate mobile money payment, provide community training, monitor via satellite.

Returns: 10-15% IRR from electricity tariffs, development impact (health clinics operating 24/7, students studying at night, businesses extending hours, mobile phone charging, water pumping for agriculture).

Risks: Al-Shabaab extortion/attacks, payment defaults, equipment theft, political instability. Mitigate through community ownership stake, insurance, diaspora guarantees, starting in relatively secure areas.

Somalia needs 10,000+ mini-grids to achieve universal access. Early movers prove model, establish local partnerships, scale across country. This is infrastructure Somalia desperately needs, diaspora wants to fund, and renewable economics make viable.

The Editor’s Take

Somalia reached HIPC Completion Point. Full stop. Let that sink in - a country that didn’t functionally exist a decade ago, where 95-98% of currency is counterfeit, where al-Shabaab controls territory, where state collapse lasted 30+ years, successfully implemented comprehensive reforms, maintained IMF program compliance despite droughts/COVID/insurgency, and secured $4.5B debt relief.

This is extraordinary. The 37 countries completing HIPC include some that never experienced total state collapse. Somalia did, then rebuilt institutions sufficient to satisfy IMF/World Bank requirements. The political maturity to de-politicize reforms, focus on economic recovery, and maintain commitment despite contested elections demonstrates capacity exceeding expectations.

The mobile money economy is Somalia’s greatest innovation. When banking collapsed, telecoms built financial infrastructure serving 73% of population. EVC Plus processing $2.7B monthly (36% of GDP) isn’t just impressive statistics - it’s the economy. Remittances, humanitarian aid, government services, business transactions all flow through mobile money. This leapfrogging created vulnerabilities (Hormuud monopoly, al-Shabaab exploitation, weak regulation) but also resilience (diaspora connectivity, cashless economy, digital inclusion).

Post-HIPC challenges are severe. Foreign aid declining despite heavy reliance. Al-Shabaab undefeated despite AUSSOM forces. Climate shocks increasingly frequent. Domestic revenue mobilization weak. Regional fragmentation (Somaliland, Puntland) unresolved. Maritime disputes with Kenya. Correspondent banking restrictions limiting financial access. The list is daunting.

Yet Somalia surprises. GDP grew 4% in 2024. Poverty fell from 69% to 54.4%. Private sector credit expanded to $777M. Mogadishu is rebuilding - hotels, businesses, diaspora returnees. Mobile money keeps innovating - 5G rollout, QR payments, GSMA certification. The entrepreneurial spirit that survived statelessness is now rebuilding the state.

Three things to watch:

1. AUSSOM Mandate: The AU peacekeeping force (rebranded from ATMIS) is critical for security. If withdrawn prematurely, al-Shabaab advances. Somalia can’t provide security alone - needs sustained international military support.

2. Aid Flows: Somalia depends on external assistance. Declining aid in 2025 already dampening growth. If donors lose interest post-HIPC, Somalia’s fiscal situation deteriorates. Need transition from grant dependence toward domestic revenue mobilization and market-based financing.

3. Federal-State Relations: Tensions between Mogadishu and Federal Member States over revenue sharing, resources, authority could trigger political crisis. Constitutional process stalled. Resource sharing agreements contested. Somaliland/Puntland autonomy unresolved. Political fragmentation threatens economic gains.

For investors, Somalia is extreme frontier - highest risks, potentially highest returns. Mobile money economy demonstrates business viability despite conflict. Real estate, telecoms, renewable energy, construction all attracting capital. But this requires Somalia expertise, local partnerships, risk tolerance, and acceptance that al-Shabaab extortion is unavoidable cost.

For entrepreneurs, mobile-first solutions thrive. Somalia leapfrogged to digital - build for that reality. Fintech, e-commerce, digital services, renewable energy, AgriTech all viable with proper execution. Diaspora provides capital and networks. Government increasingly supportive post-HIPC.

For policy makers, Somalia proves HIPC works when countries commit. The debt relief unlocked development financing, restored creditworthiness, created fiscal space. But sustaining gains requires continued reform, political stability, security, and international support. Premature withdrawal of peacekeepers or development assistance could reverse progress.

Somalia deserves recognition. Completing HIPC while fighting insurgency, managing droughts, recovering from state collapse is achievement worthy of celebration. The mobile money economy that kept the country functioning deserves study - this is innovation born from necessity, scaled to national level, now inspiring others.

Can Somalia’s success be sustained, scaled, and shared? If Somalia maintains reform momentum, improves security, mobilizes domestic revenue, and leverages diaspora capital, transformation continues. If fragility returns, gains evaporate.

For now, bet on Somalia’s resilience. Thirty years of statelessness didn’t destroy it. HIPC completion proves institutional capacity. Mobile money shows entrepreneurial innovation. Diaspora ensures external connections. The phoenix is rising from debt - whether it soars or stumbles depends on choices made over next five years.

Bottom Line

Somalia offers extreme frontier returns for those accepting extreme risks. HIPC completion, 4% growth, $2.3B World Bank portfolio, and mobile money economy demonstrate viability. Focus on telecoms, real estate (Mogadishu construction boom), renewable energy mini-grids, consumer goods. Partner with diaspora Somalis who understand context. Accept al-Shabaab extortion as cost of business. Start small, scale gradually. Security dominates all calculations - AUSSOM force critical for investor confidence. This isn’t for everyone, but patient capital with Somalia expertise finds opportunities.

Mobile-first solutions thrive in Somalia’s leapfrog economy. 73% mobile money penetration, 5G rollout, $2.7B monthly transactions create digital ecosystem. Build fintech, e-commerce, digital services, AgriTech, renewable energy platforms integrated with EVC Plus/mobile money. Diaspora provides capital, networks, market knowledge. Government supportive post-HIPC. Execution requires local partnerships, security awareness, and understanding al-Shabaab risks. Success stories exist (Hormuud, Telesom), proving business viability despite conflict.

Somalia demonstrates HIPC effectiveness when countries commit to reform. The $4.5B debt relief, institutional rebuilding, and macroeconomic stability achieved despite civil war/drought/insurgency validate program design. Sustaining gains requires continued international support - AUSSOM peacekeeping, development financing, capacity building. Premature aid withdrawal or peacekeeping exit triggers regression. Somalia needs transition path from grant dependence toward domestic revenue mobilization and market-based financing. Success here creates replicable model for other fragile states.

Somalia is the ultimate resilience story - surviving 30+ years of statelessness, building mobile money economy when banking collapsed, completing HIPC while fighting insurgency, reducing poverty from 69% to 54% despite climate shocks. The entrepreneurial innovation that created EVC Plus, the diaspora networks sending $2.37B annually, the political maturity de-politicizing economic reforms - these demonstrate Somali capacity exceeding stereotypes of “failed state.” Somalia isn’t solved, but it’s rebuilding against impossible odds. That deserves recognition and support, not abandonment. The phoenix is rising. Help it soar.

Thank you for reading!

Share

Disclaimer: Market conditions in African economies change quickly. While this analysis relies on credible sources, readers are encouraged to conduct additional research and seek local insights before making investment or business decisions.

Further Reading & Sources

Government & Policy

Debt Relief & Development

Mobile Money & Digital Economy

Regional & International Organizations

Take a short virtual tour of Somalia with me. Can you spot the opportunity?

Source: Pinterest

Share your thoughts in the comments: If you’ve lived, worked, or invested in Somalia, what’s the one thing outsiders often miss?

Next week: Your vote decides our next destination. You can also use the tracker as a reference to see which regions remain under-explored, and let that insight guide your vote for the next country to feature.

Click here to access the tracker.

Coming up this week

On Wednesday , we’ll continue with the AI expertise crisis series. This time, we’re diving deep into what happens when AI deploys without the institutional friction those experts claim is slowing everything down. Using a concrete case study, we look at what happens when technical success outruns social judgment, and speed becomes a substitute for purpose.

On TAIS this Friday, we’ll be in conversation with a computational linguist and AI researcher whose work sits at the intersection of linguistic theory and technological design, where African languages are either recognized as sophisticated knowledge systems in their own right or flattened into templates built for other tongues. Their work moves between academic research on tone-labeling algorithms, digital transformation strategy and policy advisory on governance frameworks that ask foundational questions.

Share

Support this work

Your support keeps this work independent and community-rooted.