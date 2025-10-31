Welcome to Issue #32 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

In today’s issue, we spotlight Serita Ramdhani, a South African Technology Enablement Lead at Ninety One, whose work addresses a question most organizations ignore: How do you ensure technology adoption doesn’t just happen to people, but happens with them?

With a background spanning psychology, sociology, and biostatistics, Serita approaches technology enablement as fundamentally a human challenge. She argues that people rarely resist technology itself, what they resist is the disruption, uncertainty, and loss of control that change represents. Her role isn’t to roll out tools; it’s to understand how people feel, how teams adapt, and how to create conditions where technology becomes partnership rather than imposition.

What makes her perspective sharp is how she sequences enablement: curiosity before education, small wins before confidence, peer advocacy before cultural shift. When senior colleagues see their peers thriving with new tools, resistance lowers because the evidence is immediate and credible. When training focuses on how AI saves time rather than overwhelming people with technical detail, adoption becomes opportunity rather than compliance.

Technology Enablement Lead & Speaker | Championing Women, Tech & AI Transformation | Enabling People, Culture & Purpose-Driven Innovation

In this conversation, Serita speaks about her journey from investment operations through to leading global AI adoption initiatives, about treating resistance as diagnostic information rather than obstruction, about measuring success through both usage statistics and the stories of colleagues who got hours back in their week. She’s clear-eyed about what remains distinctly human as automation expands, trust, creativity, judgment, while questioning whether organizations will continue valuing the work humans uniquely offer.

The Interdisciplinary Lens

Q: With a background in psychology, sociology, and biostatistics, how did your academic journey shape your understanding of technology adoption and enablement in a large organization?

A: My academic journey at the University of Cape Town has been foundational in shaping how I approach technology adoption in large organizations. Studying psychology gave me a strong grasp of human behaviour - the fears, motivations, and cognitive biases that either accelerate or inhibit change. Sociology deepened my understanding of group dynamics and how organizational culture can either nurture or block innovation. My Master’s in Public Health, with its focus on biostatistics and epidemiology, grounded me in analytical rigor, teaching me to design evidence-based strategies, measure impact, and adapt quickly when the data signals a need for change. Together, these disciplines allow me to bridge the human and the technical: I don’t just roll out tools, I consider how people feel, how teams adapt, and how data validates progress.

Q: Can you walk us through your journey from Graduate Programme and operational roles to ultimately becoming the Technology Enablement Lead and what motivated that shift toward enabling tech culture?

A: I began my career through the Young Investment Professional (YIP) Graduate Programme at Ninety One (previously Investec Asset Management), where the culture of freedom to create was deeply embedded. From the outset, I was encouraged to experiment, question, and innovate rather than simply follow established paths. This freedom allowed me to view each role not as a fixed set of responsibilities, but as an open platform to test ideas, add value, and shape outcomes in ways that were often unexpected. As I progressed through different roles in investment operations, fund operations, and the client group, what stood out most was the network and support structure that surrounded me. Leaders and colleagues created an environment where curiosity was welcomed, contributions were valued regardless of seniority, and fresh perspectives were actively encouraged. That support enabled me to prove myself in new spaces, take on challenges beyond my formal remit, and continuously grow in both confidence and capability. This early foundation - anchored in freedom, trust, and encouragement - was transformative. It instilled in me the courage to innovate, the discipline to take ownership, and the mindset to see technology not just as a set of tools, but as a lever for cultural transformation. It laid the groundwork for my transition into technology enablement, where today my mission is to ensure that every colleague, no matter their role or geography, feels equally empowered to leverage technology as a partner in their work.

Editorial commentary: Serita’s story exposes how easily organizations mistake adoption for alignment. We often think the challenge is technical, tools to train on, systems to deploy, but what she describes is a psychological and cultural choreography. Her background across psychology, sociology, and biostatistics is counterpoint to the one-dimensional logic of “change management.” Each discipline guards against a kind of blindness where psychology reminds us that resistance has emotional roots, sociology that no behaviour exists outside structure, and biostatistics that conviction still needs proof.

The synthesis is where her insight lies. She isn’t “bridging” the human and the technical so much as collapsing the illusion that they were ever separate. Every digital tool carries a theory of how work should happen and who gets to define competence. Technology, in this sense, doesn’t enter a culture but rewrites it. Serita’s awareness of that fact turns enablement into a form of critique, a practice of noticing how infrastructure encodes hierarchy and how data legitimizes certain forms of labour over others.

That’s why her time in Ninety One’s “culture of freedom to create” matters, not as biography, but as epistemology. Freedom trained her to read organizations as living systems as open, experimental, and self-correcting when trust circulates. Most corporate change models move in the opposite direction, tightening control in moments of uncertainty. Her career reverses that instinct. The more complex the transformation, the more she leans on trust as the precondition for learning.

The Architecture of Enablement

Q: As Technology Enablement Lead, how do you define “enablement,” and what are the pillars of success when it comes to engaging and upskilling employees across a global financial firm?

A: Enablement is the intersection of curiosity, upskilling, confidence, and culture. It is about ensuring that employees not only have the right tools but also the mindset and skills to use them effectively. I define success along four pillars: Curiosity : Inspiring a willingness to explore, experiment, and discover how technology can enhance individual and team performance.

Education : Building skills through training programs, lunch-and-learn sessions, and peer-led networks that create confidence in using new tools.

Adoption : Integrating technology into daily workflow processes, transforming perspectives of a new tool into an indispensable habit that enhances efficiency, reduces friction, and enables people to focus their energy on higher-value, creative, and strategic contributions.

Culture: Fostering resilience and a spirit of experimentation so that employees see technology as a source of empowerment, not disruption.

Presenting the Tech Enabled Trustee at the Institute of Retirement Funds Africa conference with around 450 people in attendance, August 2025.

Q: What strategies or approaches have you found most effective in fostering a tech-enabled mindset across teams with diverse roles, seniority, and comfort levels with technology?

A: Creating a tech-enabled mindset starts with empathy. Not everyone begins from the same place - senior investment leaders may look for efficiency in decision-making, while junior colleagues may focus on reducing repetitive tasks. My approach is highly contextual: I use storytelling, role modeling, and hands-on demonstrations to bring abstract innovation to life. Peer advocacy is particularly powerful; when colleagues see their peers thriving with new tools, it lowers resistance and builds momentum. I also champion experimentation, creating safe spaces where teams can test, learn, and fail forward without fear. Over time, this builds a culture of openness where technology becomes less intimidating and more integrated into the way we work.

Q: How does your understanding of psychology and human behaviour inform how you design training programs, communications, or change management for adopting new tools?

A: Psychology shapes every aspect of how I design training, communication, and change programs. People rarely resist technology itself - what they resist is the disruption, uncertainty, or loss of control that change often represents. By applying behavioural insights, I focus on building environments where learning feels safe, communication reduces anxiety, and gradual mastery builds lasting confidence. For example, various internal enablement initiatives emphasize value over complexity - showing how a tool saves time, enables smarter collaboration, or simplifies a routine task, rather than overwhelming employees with technical detail. I also make use of nudges, recognition, and reinforcement strategies that reward small wins and build positive momentum. In this way, technology adoption is framed not as a compulsory adjustment, but as an opportunity for empowerment - an enabler of personal growth, professional capability, and collective success.

Editorial commentary: What Serita calls “enablement” looks like a four-part model, but it’s really a theory of how change moves through people, not just systems. Most organizations treat this as a training problem. What she’s describing is closer to psychological architecture, where the sequence matters as much as the content.

Starting with curiosity challenges the usual corporate rhythm, where training gets rolled out before anyone’s asked why they should care. That generates compliance, maybe surface adoption, but not the internalized capability that actually shifts how work gets done. By putting curiosity first, she’s saying desire has to come before instruction, that people need to feel pulled toward something before they’re ready to learn it.

The sequence works like a causal chain, not a checklist. Curiosity creates the conditions for education, education makes adoption possible, adoption becomes the foundation for culture. Skip a step and the logic breaks. This is slow work that requires patience with how people actually metabolize change, not how fast leadership wants results.

The empathy lens separates her thinking from most transformation frameworks. “Not everyone begins from the same place,” is a rejection of the assumption that one message or training path can work across different roles. A senior investor navigates conceptual friction around decision speed, while a junior analyst deals with mechanical overload and the cognitive cost of learning something new on top of everything else. Treating them the same erases the human reality that determines whether technology gets used or just tolerated.

Her focus on peer advocacy works the same way. Change moves through proximity and proof. When someone at your level says a tool made their work easier, that carries more weight than leadership memos because it translates abstraction into lived experience. Trust spreads sideways before it moves up.

The deepest insight for me is what resistance actually means. People aren’t resisting technology; they’re resisting what it threatens (loss of control, disrupted rhythm, fear of looking incompetent). Serita’s psychological safety and small wins design then reframes enablement as gradually restoring agency rather than imposing a new system. Each success becomes evidence that the future is navigable, that competence can be rebuilt. Confidence is accumulated through repeated proof that you can handle what’s being asked.

Resistance as Information

Q: What have been your biggest challenges when employees resist or hesitate with new technologies, and how did you manage to turn hesitation into enthusiasm?

A: Resistance is often less about rejection and more about the natural hesitation that comes with something new. For many, it stems from uncertainty - wondering whether they’ll adapt quickly enough, whether they’ll still feel competent, or whether the change will disrupt what already works. My approach begins with listening carefully to these concerns and acknowledging them as valid. From there, I focus on building confidence through small, tangible wins - demonstrating how a new tool can save time, simplify a task, or make collaboration smoother across teams and regions. By highlighting and celebrating these early successes, momentum builds and perceptions shift. What once felt unfamiliar or daunting gradually becomes a source of pride and confidence. I’ve seen colleagues who were initially hesitant transform into strong advocates, not because they were pushed, but because they experienced for themselves the meaningful value that technology can bring.

Q: How do you ensure that AI tools are not only adopted but also understood and responsibly used by employees across varying roles, from finance and operations to client-facing teams?

A: Responsible adoption is non-negotiable. It is not enough for employees to know how to use AI - they must understand its limits, biases, and ethical considerations. I embed this into every program by focusing on education, context, and governance. Employees learn not just the mechanics of AI but when and why to use it responsibly. Governance frameworks ensure accountability, while training ensures employees - from operations to client-facing teams - grasp both the potential and the boundaries of AI. This dual emphasis on adoption and understanding ensures that AI strengthens trust, rather than undermines it.

Editorial commentary: Serita draws a line between rejection and hesitation that most organizations miss. Rejection is about the tool:” This won’t work for us.” Hesitation is about the person: “I’m not sure I can make this work.” The distinction is key because they need different responses. Rejection needs proof the tool delivers value, while hesitation needs proof the person can use it successfully.

Her approach treats resistance as diagnostic rather than obstructive. If someone hesitates, they’re signaling where support is needed. The hesitation contains information about what’s unclear, what feels risky, what threatens existing competence. This is where her psychology background shows most. Competence sits close to identity, so when tools change, people aren’t just learning new processes, but they’re also questioning whether they’ll remain effective in their roles. Small wins don’t just prove the tool works; they prove the person can make it work, which restores threatened competence.

Additionally, you can explain why a tool should help, but until someone experiences it solving their actual problem, it stays abstract. So her observation that hesitant colleagues “transform into strong advocates” is revealing of the limits of theoretical case-making. The shift happens when potential becomes concrete experience.

On AI specifically, her insistence addresses a gap in most rollouts. Tools get deployed with focus on capabilities “what AI can do” without equal focus on boundaries “what it shouldn’t do, where it fails, what it can’t recognize.” Teaching mechanics without teaching judgment produces misuse, not adoption. The emphasis on “adoption and understanding” means AI strengthens rather than undermines trust. Trust is built through honest communication about limitations. When employees understand both capabilities and boundaries, they can make informed decisions about when AI is appropriate and when human judgment is required.

Measurement and Iteration

Q: How do you measure the success of technology adoption and upskilling initiatives and what are some surprising or meaningful outcomes you’ve seen?

A: Success is measured through both quantitative data and human stories. Usage statistics, adoption rates, and training completions are critical indicators, but they don’t tell the whole story. I look equally for qualitative feedback - the colleague who shares that an AI assistant gave them back hours in their week, or the team that uses a new platform to collaborate across regions in real time. Some of the most meaningful outcomes have been unexpected, such as employees discovering creative uses for tools beyond what we had envisioned. These stories remind me that technology adoption is not just about metrics, but about transforming experiences and unlocking human potential.

Q: Your MPH in biostatistics and epidemiology suggests a data-driven approach. How does that academic training influence how you evaluate, iterate, or scale technology enablement strategies?

A: My background in biostatistics gave me an appreciation for testing, learning, and adapting, but my approach to enablement is less about rigid science and more about practical experimentation. I believe that if we don’t try new approaches, we risk failure by standing still. For me, enablement means introducing ideas, piloting them in real contexts, listening to feedback, and adjusting quickly when something doesn’t land. When we bring in new tools, I pay close attention to how people respond across different teams and geographies - where adoption takes root, where hesitation appears, and where more support is needed. This isn’t about chasing perfection, but about building momentum: celebrating progress, learning from setbacks, and scaling what proves to work. By combining this iterative mindset with a human-centred approach, I make sure that enablement is not only impactful but also sustainable and relevant to the people it serves.

Editorial commentary: Serita’s dual lens on measurement (statistics and stories) gets at something most frameworks miss: numbers tell you if people showed up, not whether showing up mattered. A training completion rate of 95% could mean genuine capability or just organized box-ticking. The difference only shows up in the texture of how people talk about their work afterward.

If someone says a tool gave them hours back, or a team starts collaborating across regions in ways they couldn’t before, that’s evidence adoption crossed over from procedural to practical. But the real signal is in the unexpected uses, “when people bend tools toward problems no one anticipated.” That gap between intended and discovered application is where we can see whether technology got implemented or actually internalized.

Her biostatistics training surfaces here, but not in the way one would expect. She’s not running controlled experiments or isolating variables; enablement doesn’t allow for that kind of clinical distance. Instead, the discipline shows up as comfort with incompleteness. Pilot something, watch where it lands and where it doesn’t, and adjust based on what you learn rather than what you planned. Failure becomes diagnostic, not final. This is messier than most corporate change models allow for. It requires acknowledging that you won’t know what works until you try it in context, and that the context will teach you things your design phase couldn’t anticipate.

The Human Anchor

Q: As AI and automation evolve, how do you envision the role of human-centred enablement adapting, especially in sectors like fintech, asset management, and beyond?

A: As automation and AI continue to reshape industries, the role of human-centred enablement will only grow in importance. While technology can accelerate processes and enhance efficiency, the qualities of trust, creativity, and judgment remain distinctly human and irreplaceable. In asset management, for instance, interpreting complex data sets, exercising critical judgment, and cultivating deep client relationships are capabilities that no algorithm can replicate. My vision for the future is one where technology does not overshadow these human strengths, but amplifies them - freeing people from repetitive, low-value tasks so they can devote their energy to innovation, analysis, and connection. Enablement in this context is not simply about equipping employees to cope with technological change, but about preparing them to thrive within it - building confidence, adaptability, and a sense of purpose so that technology becomes a partner in human potential rather than a substitute for it.

Q: What core values or philosophies guide how you lead technology-driven change, and how do you stay grounded amid fast-moving tech transformations?

A: My leadership is anchored in a set of values that guide how I show up, make decisions, and drive change. I lead with authenticity, ensuring my actions are consistent, transparent, and aligned with purpose. Empathy keeps me grounded in the human experience, reminding me that every rollout or transformation is ultimately about people, not platforms. Curiosity fuels my learning and keeps me open to new ideas, helping me adapt quickly in a world of constant change. Equally central are the values of leadership, inclusion, diversity, and honesty. For me, leadership is about empowerment - creating the conditions for others to thrive, to contribute meaningfully, and to grow into their potential. Inclusion and diversity are non-negotiable; innovation is strongest when different perspectives and voices are invited to the table and genuinely heard. And honesty underpins it all: building trust by communicating with integrity, being transparent in both successes and challenges, and holding myself accountable. Together, these values form a compass that guides me through the complexity of technological and cultural transformation. They allow me to lead with clarity and humility, foster belonging, and ensure that change is not only effective but also deeply human and sustainable.

Ninety One x CAPACITI Women in Tech Event, March 2025. Far left, Lucia Pino-Garcia (Ninety One Chief Technology Officer), far right Samantha Rule (Ninety One CISO and Head of AI Innovation and Tech Enablement).

Q: What would you tell someone entering the intersection of people, tech, and change management, especially in large, complex organizations looking to future-proof their teams?

A: For those entering the intersection of people, technology, and change management, my advice is this: stay human-centred, data-driven, and adaptive. Technology will keep evolving, but people remain at the heart of every transformation. Listen deeply to their concerns, communicate with clarity, and create safe spaces for learning. Use data to guide decisions and measure impact, but never lose sight of the human story behind the numbers. Above all, cultivate resilience and humility. Change will meet resistance, but with patience and persistence, you can help organizations not only adopt technology but embrace it as a foundation for future growth.

Editorial commentary: The argument that trust, creativity, and judgment will remain out of reach for algorithms rests on the belief that these capacities emerge from embodied experience and relational knowing that machines don’t have. In asset management, interpreting complex datasets still requires human judgment, and client relationships depend on understanding that can’t be reduced to patterns. But this claim only holds if the line between “distinctly human” and “automatable” stays where it’s currently drawn, and that line keeps moving.

Serita’s language of thriving versus coping points toward an aspirational future, but it also bumps up against a practical tension: thriving requires that the work available after automation remains substantive and valued. She can build confidence and adaptability, and those capabilities matter, but their value depends partly on whether organizations continue to invest in the human work she’s enabling. Her role creates the conditions for people to grow, even as broader forces shape what that growth can lead to.

The leadership values she emphasizes provide real guidance for how change happens, but they operate alongside economic pressures she doesn’t control. Serita can design humane implementation processes and create space for people to learn, but she’s working within larger decisions about automation strategy and resource allocation. That doesn’t diminish what she does; it just recognizes the context she’s working in.

What her approach demonstrates is that even when the destination isn’t fully in your control, the journey still matters enormously. She can’t determine whether AI ultimately replaces certain roles, but she can shape whether the transition preserves dignity and builds capability. Whether people experience new tools as expanding what they can do or simply replacing what they used to do. That difference (between technology as partnership and technology as displacement) may be what determines whether people find meaning in an automated future, and it’s exactly where her work makes its mark.

Concluding remarks

Serita’s work operates from a crucial premise: people don’t resist technology, they resist feeling incompetent or losing control. That shift in perspective changes everything about how you approach adoption. Instead of pushing harder when people hesitate, you ask what would make them feel safe enough to explore.

The four-part sequence she describes isn’t revolutionary on its surface, but the insistence on that particular order might be. What happens when you truly let curiosity lead instead of mandating training first? Does it take longer initially but create more durable change? Or does it work because she’s patient enough to let it unfold at human speed rather than institutional speed?

Something is striking about how she talks about the future of work. She’s developing people’s judgment, creativity, and relational capacity while the role of human work keeps evolving. That takes a particular kind of conviction, not certainty about what’s coming, but confidence that building human capability is worthwhile regardless. Is that faith, pragmatism, or both?

What stands out across her approach is how much weight she places on emotional reality in contexts that usually ignore it. The fear of looking incompetent matters. The need for small proof points before big commitments matters. The difference between hearing about success from leadership versus from a peer matters. These feel obvious once named, but how often do technology rollouts actually account for them?

Her work demonstrates that even within real constraints (timelines, budgets, competing priorities) there’s more room for human-centered implementation than most organizations use. What would it take for that to become normal rather than notable? And what does it say about current practice that her approach feels distinctive rather than standard?

Thank you for reading!

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