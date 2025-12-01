Rebecca Mbaya

Rebecca Mbaya

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Guiney's avatar
Kevin Guiney
Dec 2

Great analysis, Rebecca!

A nation unified behind a long-term strategy is a powerful force. In an effective democracy, the kind of 10-year plan you described is not just helpful — it’s essential. Yes, public opinion will always span the spectrum from far left to far right, but history repeatedly shows that economically disciplined leadership, typically anchored slightly left or right of center, is what drives sustained growth and stability.

When a newly elected party seeks to dismantle everything its predecessor stood for, it signals governance too far from the center — whether on the extreme left or right — and the result is predictable: disruption, uncertainty, and national churn. We’re seeing a version of this now in the United States under the administration of President Donald J. Trump. Policy whiplash not only destabilizes a country domestically, it weakens its credibility globally, making it an unreliable trading partner and an unpredictable participant in international markets.

By contrast, the most successful governments are those that recognize progress as sequential rather than adversarial — leaders who build on prior gains instead of burning them down. That continuity delivers tangible benefits to citizens and strengthens economic confidence, both at home and abroad.

In that respect, Senegal stands out. What you highlighted — political stability, forward momentum, and a wider, more inclusive economic vision — positions the country to prosper. That blend of steady governance and long-term ambition creates opportunity, expands public trust, and fuels both social and economic engines.

Firing on all cylinders indeed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Rebecca Mbaya · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture