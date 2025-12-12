Welcome to Issue #38 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

In today’s issue, we spotlight Sarah Luyele Njamu, Founder and Group CEO of Compu-Connect Education, whose 17-year journey from mathematics teacher in Zambia to leading a pan-African digital transformation company reveals what happens when you recognize that Africa isn’t short of talent but short of access, infrastructure, and contextually relevant digital solutions instead.

Sarah started teaching high school mathematics in Zambia, moved to Botswana as a lecturer teaching future engineers and designers, then joined South Africa’s private sector as a software sales consultant. Each chapter taught that education is one of the most powerful equalizers, that her students had talent but lacked access to modern digital tools, and that technology, when implemented well, could scale education and unlock organizational efficiency.

In 2009, she founded Compu-Connect Education. What began as educational software distribution has evolved into a pan-African partner specializing in AI, automation, cybersecurity, LMS development, and workforce upskilling, serving clients from FNB and Stanbic to Gauteng E-Government, the Bank of Zambia, and organizations across the continent. The company operates from South Africa and Zambia with a simple mission: increase efficiency, productivity, and cost savings using intelligent technologies while developing people’s skill sets for the future workplace.

Sarah Luyele Njamu | Chairman & Group CEO|AI Strategist| AI Governance| AI Audit| Help Enterprises with Agentic AI to Achieve:30% OP Cost Savings | 40% IT Savings | 80% Process Efficiency | 70% Productivity Gain Through AI Skills Development

In our conversation, Sarah describes deploying AI-enabled coding and robotics tools that let children learn programming in isiZulu, Sesotho, Setswana, Bemba, Nyanja, Kiswahili, Yoruba, Amharic, and other African languages, a design choice that strengthens identity at the same time as it builds technical fluency. She reflects on convening the 2023 Global Summit on AI, Automation, and Information Security, a gathering that pulled governments, industry, and innovators into the same room. She also traces her work on mobile-first LMS platforms, engineered for a continent where smartphone adoption is projected to reach 87% by 2030 and where low-bandwidth realities demand culturally grounded design.

Across all of this, she returns to three patterns she sees consistently among emerging tech leaders: a fixation on tools instead of problems, a hesitation to step into visibility, and the quiet isolation that comes with leading from the front.

Her recognitions include being named among Top 10 Tech Women to Follow (2023), Women in ICT Award winner (2022), Global Ambassador for WomenTech Network, and 100 Faces of Women Role Models in Tech (2020). In 2022, she established Tech Women Africa Foundation, partnering with WITS University Foundation to run coding and robotics clubs in schools and community centers.

From Classroom to Continent

Q: Your journey spans over two decades in training, business development, and human capital development. What inspired you to transition into the tech industry and establish Compu-Connect Education?

A: My journey into technology was not linear. It unfolded in chapters, each one preparing me for the next. I started my professional life as a high school mathematics teacher in Zambia, where I learned that education is one of the most powerful equalisers. Those early classroom years taught me discipline, patience, and the transformative power of nurturing potential. When I moved to Botswana, I transitioned into the tertiary space as a lecturer in mathematics and ICT, teaching future engineers, hospitality professionals, multimedia designers, and construction specialists. Many of my students were talented but lacked access to modern digital tools. This opened my eyes to the widening gap between African capability and the technology required to elevate it. Later, after completing my MBA and an opportunity opened up to relocate to South Africa, I joined the private sector as a software sales consultant for an EduTech company. It was here that everything aligned. I saw first-hand how technology, when implemented well, could scale education, accelerate skills development, and unlock organisational efficiency. I also realised something deeper. Africa was not short of talent. It was short of access, infrastructure, and contextually relevant digital solutions. In 2009, driven by that conviction, I founded Compu-Connect Education. What started as a company distributing educational software has grown into a pan-African digital transformation partner specialising in AI, automation, cybersecurity, LMS development, and workforce upskilling. My purpose has always been clear. I wanted to bridge the divide between human potential and digital opportunity so that Africa is not merely catching up, but shaping its technological future.

Q: Compu-Connect Education has been at the forefront of digital transformation in Africa. What were the initial challenges you faced, and how did you overcome them to establish a successful enterprise?

A: In the early years, the biggest challenges were skepticism, market education, and credibility, especially as a woman in technology. Many organisations still viewed digital transformation as optional. We had to educate leaders on its strategic value and demonstrate that technology was not a luxury but a lifeline for competitiveness and efficiency. Being a woman founder in tech meant I had to prove myself repeatedly. I leaned into my strengths, Expertise, Vision and Consistency. Together with my team, we overcame these barriers by delivering small but high-impact projects that produced immediate value, building a multi-disciplinary team with expertise across AI, RPA, cybersecurity, and education, and forming strategic partnerships across South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, and Kenya. Once we worked with organizations and they saw tangible results such as faster processes, cost savings, and improved customer experience, trust followed. Trust opened the continent for us as a business.

Editorial Commentary: Sarah’s path from mathematics teacher to tech CEO doesn’t read like a dramatic career switch. The pieces of her career journey actually line up once you stop treating them as career steps and start reading them as evidence. Zambia showed her what education can do. Botswana showed her what potential looks like when it’s under-equipped. South Africa showed her how technology can close that distance at scale. The deeper story here is about someone mapping the structural conditions of African talent across three different systems (education, higher education, and industry) and realizing they were all failing for the same underlying reason. The bottleneck is never talent but the absence of systems that let talent travel.

That recognition is what actually founded Compu-Connect, not the moment she registered the company, but the moment she understood the bottleneck wasn’t pedagogy or motivation or skill gaps. This reframing matters because it changes the role of a tech company like Compu-Connect. It’s solving a systemic throughput problem: how do you move human potential through environments that were never designed for scale, equity, or digital access?

And this is why her early challenges weren’t about convincing organisations to embrace technology but about correcting the way the problem itself was framed. Many institutions still treat digital transformation as an efficiency upgrade rather than a structural shift. They buy software when what they needed was adoption, alignment, and new ways of working. Sarah’s insistence on starting with small, high-yield projects is a masterclass in itself; a way of teaching organisations to see the landscape they are actually standing in. This allows innovators like her to start small, prove value quickly, and retrain organisations to see what the real problem is.

The credibility gap she navigated as a woman founder fits into a larger continental dynamic: trust is rarely extended at the beginning. It accumulates only after visible proof, yet that proof requires the very opportunities most entrepreneurs struggle to access. Her solution (stacking concrete wins until they formed a track record) is the only viable path in an ecosystem where permission comes last. Seen through that lens, her current work becomes coherent. Teaching coding and robotics in local languages is not a side initiative but the foundation for who gets to enter the digital economy. If children can’t access the first layer of the interface, everything built above it inherits that exclusion. Likewise, the automation tools she builds for businesses aren’t incremental improvements but attempts to raise the digital floor so African organisations aren’t competing in a system designed around assumptions they were never resourced to meet.

This is why her journey doesn’t read as a shift from education to tech. It’s one continuous argument: the continent doesn’t lack talent, it lacks the systems that allow that talent to move. Sarah is building those systems, piece by piece, wherever the gaps reveal themselves.

Technology as Human Outcome

Q: You have highlighted AI’s potential to address socioeconomic issues in Africa. Can you share specific examples where AI has made a tangible impact in communities you have worked with?

A: One of our most transformative initiatives is our AI-enabled Coding and Robotics solution for young learners. It empowers children to learn programming concepts in their own languages. When a child in a rural or township school can grasp coding in isiZulu, Sesotho, Setswana, Bemba, Nyanja, Tonga, Kiswahili, Yoruba, Amharic, Shona, or Luganda, we are not only teaching digital skills. We are strengthening identity, building confidence, and making technology feel accessible and culturally grounded. We have also deployed AI-driven chatbots and automation tools across private-sector organisations to improve customer service. These solutions reduce waiting times, speed up responses, and ensure clients receive accurate information around the clock. For businesses, this improves efficiency. For customers, it creates a more dignified and seamless experience. To me, AI’s real power is not found in algorithms or platforms. It is found in the human outcomes it enables in terms of access, respect and opportunity.

Q: Let’s talk about failure. What is one failure that fundamentally changed how you view technology, business, or leadership, and how did it shift your behavior going forward?

A: Early in my tech journey, I led a project where the technology was brilliant and worked flawlessly but the adoption was terrible. The system worked; the people didn’t want it. We had under-invested in change management, communication, and user training. That experience humbled me. It taught me that technology without people is just an expensive toy. Since then, every Compu-Connect solution is designed with the human being at the centre: We listen deeply before we propose.

We involve end-users early.

We measure success not only in ROI, but in user adoption, confidence, and skills upliftment. That “failure” redefined my leadership style, from pushing solutions to co-creating transformation.

Editorial Commentary: What emerges from Sarah’s examples is that she treats technology as a cultural system long before it becomes a technical one. Teaching coding in African languages is an architectural decision which starts from the premise that Africa’s digital future won’t come from translating existing tools but from redesigning the starting conditions. When children learn programming through languages that already shape how they reason, the pipeline they enter is fundamentally different. Identity stops being something to protect despite technology and becomes part of the computational logic they’re growing up with.

This fits a pattern running through this series, the most durable African innovations don’t retrofit inclusion; they rebuild foundations. They replace the question “How do we bring more people into the system?” with “What system would exist if we began with them?” Sarah’s linguistic approach is a quiet but decisive answer.

Her story about the flawless system that failed on adoption exposes another recurring fault line. The obstacle isn’t technical capacity but the social choreography around it, trust, readiness, context, and the invisible labour of change management. Her pivot from deploying tools to designing adoption ecosystems shifts the definition of success. A system “works” only when a community metabolises it.

These experiences show that Sarah is building conditions, not only products. She is building conditions under which African learners recognise themselves in technology. Conditions that allow organisations to absorb change rather than resist it. Conditions that make digital transformation less about catching up and more about charting a path that makes sense from here.

Building Ecosystems

Q: As a global ambassador for WomenTech Network and a mentor for Women in Africa & Deloitte Africa, what strategies do you employ to encourage more women to pursue careers in technology?

A: My approach centres on visibility, access, and community. Visibility: Young women need to see women in tech who look like them and share their realities. As a Global Ambassador for WomenTech Network, I use every stage, panel, and media platform to normalise the image of African women leading digital transformation.

Access: Through mentoring with Deloitte Africa and Women in Africa (WIA), I support women founders and professionals with practical guidance, how to refine a go-to-market strategy, pitch to investors, or design scalable digital solutions.

Community: I deliberately create safe spaces, whether through my mentorship programs for girls or professional networks, where women can ask “basic” questions, share fears, and receive honest feedback without judgment.

Q: You spearheaded the 2023 Global Summit on The Future of AI, Automation, and Information Security in Africa. What were the key takeaways from this event, and how do they shape the continent’s tech future?

A: The summit was a milestone. It brought governments, global experts, and African innovators together. Three lessons stood out. Africa must own its AI narrative. We cannot simply adopt foreign technologies. We must shape them for African realities. Skills development is the foundation of progress. Without large-scale AI education for youth and professionals, inequality will widen. Cybersecurity and ethics must grow alongside innovation. Trust is essential in our digital future. This summit sparked a movement. Today, it is one of Africa’s most anticipated technology events and continues to shape policy conversations and public-private collaboration.

At the 2023 Global Summit on The Future of AI, Automation, and Information Security in Africa

Q: You have mentored numerous startups and professionals. What common challenges do you observe among emerging tech leaders, and how do you guide them through these obstacles?

A: Three recurring challenges I see are: Tool obsession instead of problem obsession. Many founders start with “AI, blockchain, or app” instead of “Which problem am I solving?” Fear of visibility. Brilliant entrepreneurs who are hesitant to tell their story, pitch boldly, and occupy digital spaces such as social media platforms. Loneliness at the top. Leaders who feel they must have all the answers. My guidance is practical and direct: Start with a real, painful problem in your community or industry and validate it with customers.

Learn to communicate your value, to investors, partners, and the market, in simple, compelling language.

Build a circle of mentors and peers who will challenge you, not just applaud you. Through platforms like WomenTech Network and Women in Africa, and my own mentoring, I remind emerging leaders that they are not alone, we rise faster when we rise together.

Editorial Commentary: Sarah approaches women’s participation in tech the way she approaches digital transformation by redesigning the environment around the individual. Visibility shifts cultural assumptions about who belongs in the sector. Access closes capability gaps through practical, hands-on mentorship. Community absorbs the emotional load (fear, hesitation, isolation) that often pushes women out long before skill becomes the limiting factor.

This ecosystem lens is what makes her work distinct. Visibility alone can inspire, but without access, it doesn’t translate into opportunity. Access alone can upskill, but without community, it rarely sustains. Sarah’s blend of the three turns representation from symbolism into structure.

The 2023 Global Summit she convened operates on the same logic of structural coordination. Its significance wasn’t the novelty of ideas such as Africa shaping its own AI narrative, scaling skills, embedding ethics and cybersecurity, but the alignment of actors who typically work in isolation. That convergence is what turns widely agreed principles into shared direction.

Her critique of emerging tech leaders maps the pressure points in Africa’s innovation pipeline. Starting with tools rather than problems produces solutions without demand. Avoiding visibility keeps strong ideas in obscurity. Leading alone creates brittleness in founders who feel required to have all the answers. Her guidance reframes leadership as disciplined problem definition, clear communication, and building networks that stretch what any one founder can know.

Design for Diversity

Q: With the increasing focus on data privacy and cybersecurity, how does Compu-Connect Education assist clients in navigating complex regulatory environments?

A: Our philosophy is simple: security and compliance must empower business, not paralyse it. Compu-Connect supports clients through: Holistic assessments: We begin with understanding their current digital landscape, infrastructure, and regulatory obligations.

Integrated solutions: We deploy AI-driven and integrated cybersecurity frameworks, supported by specialists on our team who have experience managing security for highly regulated environments, even large global events like the Olympic Games.

Governance and training: We help organisations establish policies, processes, and staff training that align with global and local data privacy laws and industry standards, turning every employee into a security ally rather than a vulnerability. Ultimately, we position cybersecurity as a strategic enabler, a foundation for trust, not just a cost line.

Q: Your initiatives include developing LMS platforms and e-learning content. How do you ensure these tools are accessible and effective for diverse learning environments across Africa?

A: Africa is not one classroom, so our solutions cannot be one-size-fits-all. We design our LMS and e-learning with: Mobile-first access: designed for seamless learning experience on smartphones, especially as mobile adoption in Africa is expected to reach 87% by 2030.

Low-bandwidth optimisation so that even schools and organisations with limited connectivity can participate.

Language and cultural relevance , including digital language-learning tools and content in multiple African languages.

Blended models, combining online modules with in-person facilitation to respect different learning styles and contexts. My background in education and people development means I always ask: “Will this actually help someone learn, grow, and progress?” Technology is just the vehicle, transformation is the destination.

Editorial Commentary: Sarah’s LMS design choices outline what “accessibility” actually means when you build for a continent where the default conditions are uneven connectivity, inconsistent infrastructure, and vast linguistic diversity. None of these features are add-ons; they are architectural acknowledgments of how people learn in real environments.

Her education background becomes visible here. Instead of asking how do we deliver content efficiently? she asks what conditions allow understanding to occur? Many edtech begins with the tool and works backwards. Sarah begins with cognition, context, and constraints, and lets the technology follow. That reversal explains why her platforms feel grounded in actual learning rather than in product logic.

The same pattern appears in her approach to cybersecurity. By framing security as a strategic enabler rather than a compliance chore, she shifts it from a back-office function to organisational literacy where every employee becomes a “security ally,” and responsibility is distributed in a way that matches African organisational realities with rare dedicated security teams and collective risk is guaranteed.

African digital transformation succeeds when systems are built from actual user conditions outward, not imported inward. Sarah is shaping technology around Africa’s diversity and constraints, which is what makes it function as infrastructure rather than aspiration.

Vision Forward

Q: Being named among the Top 30 Women in Tech to Follow in 2023 is a significant accolade. How do such recognitions influence your mission and the broader tech community in Africa?

A: Recognition is humbling, but for me it is also a form of responsibility. Being honoured as one of the top women in technology to follow, alongside awards such as Women in ICT of the Year (Global) and being a finalist for Digital Transformation Leader of the Year at the WomenTech Global Awards, reinforces one message: Africa is on the map, and the world is watching. These recognitions are not just “titles” for me; they are platforms. They give me greater leverage to: Advocate for inclusive AI that benefits African societies.

Open doors for other women and young people in tech.

Bring African conversations, case studies, and innovations to global stages. I want every African girl and young professional who sees my journey to think, “If she can, I can too and maybe even more.

Q: Looking ahead, what is your vision for Africa’s digital transformation over the next decade, and what role do you envision for Compu-Connect Education in this evolution?

A: My vision is of a continent where AI enables precision agriculture, digital health solutions reach every community, classrooms evolve into AI-powered ecosystems, and African languages thrive in the digital age. Compu-Connect Education will continue to serve as a trusted transformation partner, helping organisations develop AI strategies, strengthen cybersecurity, and build human capacity. Africa can become a producer of innovation, not a passive consumer.

Q: What advice would you offer to aspiring tech entrepreneurs in Africa who aim to drive innovation and make a meaningful impact in their communities?

A: My advice is both simple and demanding: Start where you are. You don’t need a perfect lab or a Silicon Valley postcode. Start with the problems in your street, your school, your city.

Marry purpose with excellence. Passion is not enough, build technical depth, understand your market, and execute with discipline.

Build ethically from day one. Protect user data, design for inclusion, and think carefully about unintended consequences.

Find your tribe. Join communities, mentorship networks, and ecosystems that will stretch you and support you. Most importantly: believe that Africa is not late, we are right on time for our own story. If you build with courage, integrity, and a heart for people, your ideas will not only change your life; they can change your community, your country, and our continent.

Editorial Commentary: For Sarah, recognition is not a trophy but a tool. Awards amplify her voice, allowing her to advocate for inclusive AI, create pathways for other women, and highlight African innovations on global stages. In this way, visibility becomes leverage, not validation.

Building on this platform, her vision for Africa’s digital future is grounded in tangible outcomes rather than abstract adoption metrics. AI matters because it can improve farming yields, expand healthcare access, transform classrooms, and preserve African languages online. In other words, technology gains meaning only when it serves people, and its success is measured by the lives it impacts.

This outcome-oriented perspective informs her guidance to young entrepreneurs. By starting where they are, pairing purpose with technical excellence, building ethically from day one, and finding supportive communities, they learn to innovate sustainably. Implicit in this advice is a rejection of the “catching up” narrative.

Sarah’s journey illustrates the broader principle that most enduring innovation begins with context and community, not imitation. Recognition, vision, and mentorship converge in her work to show that when technology is built with purpose and grounded in local realities, it transforms not only the people it reaches but the systems they inhabit.

Closing remarks

Sarah’s journey illustrates a pattern that recurs across the continent’s most impactful innovators. What stands out is not only the accomplishments themselves but the logic behind them: innovators observe constraints, identify structural gaps, and design solutions that work within the realities of African contexts rather than importing external templates.

Her early roles reveal this insight in miniature. Teaching showed her that education could equalize opportunity. Lecturing revealed that capability often outstripped access to tools. Working in software sales demonstrated how technology could scale solutions that had previously existed only at the individual or classroom level. Each experience added a layer of understanding, informing how Compu-Connect would address the continent’s systemic challenges.

A through-line emerges across this trajectory: Africa is short of infrastructure, contextually relevant solutions, and systems that enable adoption. Recognizing this reframes the development question. If the gap were talent, investment in training would suffice. But when the gap is access, infrastructure, and context, the solution is a different architecture: mobile-first because that is what users have, low-bandwidth because that is what works, multilingual because that is how people think, and blended because contexts vary.

Sarah’s lessons from failure crystallize this principle. A brilliant system that failed adoption revealed that technology without human integration is inert. Success depends on designing for uptake, listening before proposing, involving users early, and measuring outcomes in adoption, skills, and confidence alongside ROI. Her approach inverts conventional priorities, human outcomes drive technological design, not the other way around.

The same logic extends to ecosystem-building. Through mentorship, advocacy, and institutional engagement, Sarah treats visibility, access, and community as foundational infrastructure for future leaders. Recognitions become levers for influence rather than accolades for their own sake; platforms to open doors, elevate conversations, and shape the African tech narrative.

Viewed in this way, her work is representative. It embodies the strategies many African innovators use: building conditions rather than simply products, designing for local realities while achieving global relevance, and anchoring technical solutions in human, social, and cultural ecosystems. The significance is systemic, it shows that African innovation reimagines the starting point, redefining success around adoption, inclusion, and resilience rather than replication of global standards.

Sarah’s story, like those of other innovators featured in this series, points to a broader lesson: breakthroughs emerge not from ideal conditions but from careful observation, cumulative insight, and strategic response to constraints. The patterns she exemplifies offer a blueprint for the next generation on how to build technology, ecosystems, and opportunities on Africa’s terms, producing solutions that are simultaneously locally grounded and globally relevant.

Thank you for reading!

