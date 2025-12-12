Rebecca Mbaya

Rebecca Mbaya

Dec 13

Brillant piece on Sarah's work democratizing digital literacy. The linguistic approach to coding education, particularly teaching programming in isiZulu, Sesotho, and other African languages, is a quiet revolution in end-user accessability. When kids learn computational thinking through their mother tounge, the barrier isn't just lowered its recontextualized. I'd love to see data on retention rates compared to English-only cohorts becuase if identity and fluency reinforce each other, this could reshape how we think about onboarding users globally.

