Welcome to Issue #70 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

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Today we spotlight Sandra Adeyeye Bello, founder of SAB Studios NG and the AI Filmmakers Network, whose path into African AI storytelling began not in a technology space but in fifteen years of radio, television, print, and theatre — the unglamorous work of learning how human beings actually process meaning, long before any camera or AI tool entered the room. Her world operates where narrative craft meets generative technology, where a prompt’s specificity, a community’s shared critical language, and a filmmaker’s willingness to sit with why a scene exists determine whether an AI-assisted film says something true or merely looks expensive. Not in the space where tools are celebrated for what they can generate, but in the harder, less visible work that happens before generation and after it: what story is worth telling, whose cultural knowledge shaped the instructions behind the image, and whether the result carries meaning or just surface.

Sandra (SAB) Adeyeye Bello | AI Content Creator, Filmmaker, Workshop Facilitator | Capacity Building for Global NGOs | AI Literacy & Digital Skills | Founder, AI Filmmakers Network (600+ Members) | AAIIFF Festival Director | YALI RLC Fellow

Sandra is not treating AI as the storyteller. She is building the case for who remains one. Her argument, which runs through every answer in this conversation, is that authorship and execution are not the same act, and collapsing them is the fastest way to lose what makes a story African in the first place, “AI authors pixels. The storyteller authors meaning.” She refuses to let African creators be framed as beneficiaries “catching up” to tools built elsewhere, insisting instead that they arrive with entire storytelling traditions (oral literature, griotic structure, call and response) that AI offers new forms to express, not cheaper versions of existing ones.

Her work through the AI Filmmakers Network, a community of over 600 creators built before any paid programme existed is her answer to a question the industry rarely pauses to ask: not just whether African stories can now be produced, but who decides they’re worth telling, and whether the infrastructure of visibility itself belongs to the people telling them.

Origin & the Central Reframe

Q: You work at the intersection of AI, filmmaking, and African storytelling through initiatives like African AI International Film Festival. What first drew you to AI as a medium for storytelling rather than just a technological tool?

A: I did not come to AI through technology. I came to it through story. I have spent over fifteen years working across radio, television, print, and digital media. My foundation is in theatre arts and mass communication, and what that training gave me, above everything else, was an understanding of how human beings process meaning. We do not process meaning through data. We process it through narrative. Through character, tension, and consequence. So when AI tools began to emerge in creative spaces, my first question was never ‘what can this do?’ It was ‘what story can this help me tell that I could not tell before?’ And once I started asking that question, everything shifted. The real moment for me was the recognition that AI could collapse the distance between imagination and execution. As a Nigerian filmmaker, I had spent years watching brilliant stories stay locked inside people’s heads because production costs were prohibitive, because access to equipment was limited, because the gatekeepers of traditional film infrastructure were far away and largely indifferent. AI tools changed that equation dramatically. Suddenly, a storyteller with vision and craft could build worlds. That is not a technological development — that is a creative liberation. I also think my theatre background made me instinctively resistant to treating AI as the main event. In theatre, the text is never the main event. The performance is. The human truth is. AI, for me, has always been the rehearsal room — the place where you develop and test and refine — and the story itself remains the stage.

Q: What is something about AI and African storytelling that you think is still widely misunderstood globally?

A: The most persistent and damaging misunderstanding is that African creators are engaging with AI primarily as a solution to a resource problem. The framing goes like this: Africa has limited production budgets, limited equipment access, limited infrastructure — and AI is therefore useful for African filmmakers as a workaround. It is a very tidy story. It is also fundamentally wrong in its emphasis. African creators are engaging with AI because we have things to say. We have entire storytelling traditions — oral literature, masquerade performance, griotic narrative structures, the use of call and response as a dramatic form — that are extraordinary and that have never been adequately expressed within the conventions of Western cinematic form. AI tools, in some cases, offer us new expressive possibilities that are not simply cheaper versions of existing forms. They are genuinely different forms. When I produce AI-generated visual work that draws on Afrofuturist aesthetics, I am not doing a budget version of what a Hollywood studio does. I am exploring what it looks like when African speculative imagination is given visual form without having to pass through a production system that would normalise and flatten it. That is a different creative project entirely, and it deserves to be understood on its own terms. The global conversation about AI and creativity tends to centre on what is being lost — jobs, originality, the sanctity of the author. Those are real conversations worth having. But they are not the most interesting or urgent conversation for African creators. For us, the more urgent question is what becomes possible — what stories can now be told, what voices can now be heard, what visual languages can now be developed — that could not have existed before. That is the conversation I want to be part of.

Editorial commentary: Sandra overturns one of the dominant narratives surrounding AI and creativity. Much of the global conversation asks what generative AI is taking away from artists: originality, authorship, jobs, or creative control. Her starting point is different. She is interested in what AI allows artists to do that was previously out of reach. In her framing, African creators are not turning to AI because they lack resources, but because they have stories, aesthetic traditions, and narrative forms that existing production systems have struggled to accommodate. AI becomes less a substitute for missing infrastructure than a medium for creative experimentation. The technology is not simply changing African storytelling. African storytelling is also expanding the ways AI can be imagined and used. Those who see AI only as a threat to creativity may need to answer a different question: what if the most original uses of AI have yet to emerge from the very places assumed to be catching up?

The Representation Problem & Where Authorship Lives

Q: You’ve spoken about how African voices are often absent or framed as ‘catching up’ in global storytelling conversations. Why do you think African narratives have historically been underrepresented in emerging media spaces like AI-generated film?

A: The underrepresentation is not accidental, and it is not simply a matter of access. It is structural. There are two things happening at once. The first is that the infrastructure of emerging media — the platforms, the training datasets, the funding bodies, the editorial voices — has been built predominantly in the West, and it reflects those priorities and aesthetics by default. When AI image models generate ‘a beautiful landscape,’ they are drawing from libraries that were not assembled with African landscapes in mind. When AI film tools produce ‘a compelling protagonist,’ the assumptions baked into that system rarely begin from an African face, an African name, or an African emotional context. That is not malice. It is oversight — but oversight at scale causes real harm. The second thing is the framing problem. African creators who do enter these global conversations are frequently positioned as beneficiaries of technology rather than authors of it. The story told about us is that we are ‘catching up,’ that we are ‘adopting’ AI tools developed elsewhere. What is rarely told is that African storytellers bring entire epistemological traditions to this space — ways of structuring narrative, of understanding community and consequence, of encoding cultural truth — that the global conversation desperately needs and is not currently receiving. The reason this matters specifically in AI-generated film is that AI learns from what already exists. If African stories are underrepresented in the data, they remain underrepresented in the output. The gap compounds itself. This is why I believe it is not enough for African creators to simply use these tools. We have to shape the conversation about how they develop.

Q: You often emphasise that AI does not tell stories on its own, it is a tool used by the storyteller. In practice, where do you see the boundary between human authorship and AI-assisted creation in filmmaking today?

A: The boundary lives in intentionality. What AI cannot do — and I say this as someone who works with these tools daily — is decide what a story is for. It cannot feel the weight of what needs to be said. It cannot look at a community and understand what is broken or what is beautiful or what has never been named out loud before. That originating impulse, that decision that this story matters and here is why — that is entirely human. What AI can do is help you realise that impulse with far greater speed and visual sophistication than you could achieve alone. In practice, I think of it this way: the moment I am generating an image or a scene and it surprises me — when something comes out that I did not expect but that is exactly right — that is a collaborative moment. The AI has contributed something. But I am still the one who recognises it as right, who knows it serves the story, who decides it stays. The curatorial intelligence is mine. Where I see the boundary being genuinely tested is in the area of emotional authenticity. You can generate a visually stunning scene in seconds. But if the emotional logic of that scene is hollow — if it does not connect to character, to consequence, to something true about human experience — it will not land with an audience. And AI has no way of knowing that. It does not feel hollow. The storyteller does. So for me, the boundary is this: AI authors pixels. The storyteller authors meaning.

Q: As AI tools become more widely used in creative production, there is growing debate about originality and cultural authenticity. How do you ensure that African cultural expression remains authentic when mediated through AI systems trained on global datasets?

A: This is something I think about constantly, and my answer always comes back to the same place: the prompt is a cultural document. The way you instruct an AI system is not neutral. It carries your references, your aesthetic decisions, your understanding of what is true and what is beautiful and what matters. When I work with these tools, I am not issuing generic instructions and accepting whatever emerges. I am bringing fifteen years of cultural formation to every decision. I am specifying the quality of light in a Lagos afternoon. I am insisting on a particular relationship between a character and their environment. I am drawing on knowledge of fabric, of gesture, of architectural form, of how ceremony looks and feels in a specific cultural context. That knowledge is mine. The AI cannot replicate it. It can only execute what I tell it. So the authenticity protection is not primarily a technical question. It is a question of preparation and depth. A storyteller who does not know their own culture deeply cannot protect it in AI-mediated work. The tool will default to whatever its training data suggests, and that suggestion will often be wrong in ways that matter. I also believe community is part of the answer. When African creators are in conversation with each other — sharing references, critiquing each other’s work, identifying what looks right and what reads as a cultural imposition — we collectively build a corrective intelligence that no individual creator working in isolation can maintain. That is one of the things the AI Filmmakers Network does in practice, even when it is not explicitly framed that way.

Editorial commentary: Sandra pushes back against one of the most celebrated ideas in generative AI: that creative power is becoming universally accessible because the tools are becoming universally available. Her answers suggest something more uncomfortable. If culture cannot be separated from storytelling, then AI does not level the creative playing field as much as many assume. The model may be the same, but the stories it can help tell still depend on the cultural knowledge, lived experience, and creative judgement of the person using it. In that sense, the prompt is not simply an instruction to a machine. It is an expression of everything the storyteller brings that the model does not. That has implications beyond filmmaking. Much of the AI industry has been built on the assumption that intelligence can be scaled, that larger models, more data, and greater computational power will steadily reduce the distance between human and machine capability. Sandra's argument points to a limit of that logic. A model may generate convincing images of a culture, but it cannot determine whether those images carry the meanings, relationships, memories, or emotional truths that make them culturally intelligible. Those judgements remain stubbornly human. If that is true, then the next frontier in AI creativity may not be model capability at all. It may be whether the people directing these systems possess enough cultural depth to recognise authenticity when they encounter it or whether increasingly powerful models will simply become more convincing at reproducing cultures they have never truly inhabited.

What's Gained and What's at Risk

Q: One of the promises of generative AI is that it lowers barriers to entry for filmmaking, reducing reliance on budgets, equipment, and location. What do you think is gained, and what risks being lost, when storytelling becomes more accessible through AI tools?

A: What is gained is enormous, and I want to be honest about that because sometimes the critical conversation drowns out just how significant the gain is. A young filmmaker in Ibadan or Kisumu or Accra who has a compelling story and a trained creative mind can now build something that looks cinematic. That was not true five years ago. The democratisation of production is real, and for communities that have historically been locked out of expensive creative industries, it represents a genuine shift in power. More voices, more stories, more representations of African life — that is unambiguously good. But there are real risks, and they deserve serious attention. The first is the risk of mistaking ease for craft. When the tools do a great deal of the visual heavy lifting, it is tempting to skip the foundational work — the story structure, the character development, the understanding of why a scene exists. You can produce something that looks extraordinary and says nothing. That is a new kind of failure mode, and it can be seductive because the visual quality disguises the emptiness. The second risk is homogenisation. When everyone is using the same tools with the same default aesthetic tendencies, there is a gravitational pull toward sameness. The distinctive visual languages of African storytelling — the colour relationships, the pacing, the relationship between individual and community — require active, deliberate effort to preserve and assert when using tools that were not trained with them in mind. The third risk is more subtle. Filmmaking has always required collaboration. It brings people into the same physical space, across skill sets and backgrounds, and that friction produces unexpected insight. When one person can produce an entire short film alone, we gain efficiency but we lose something about the generative chaos of genuine collaboration. I do not think the answer is to reject the tools. It is to be conscious of what we are trading.

Editorial commentary: The assumption that accessibility automatically leads to better creative ecosystems deserves closer examination. Democratizing production undoubtedly expands who gets to participate, but Sandra reminds us that production has never been the only scarcity in filmmaking. Craft, cultural confidence, and the ability to shape meaning remain scarce. AI changes who can make images. It does not necessarily change who can make memorable stories. As the technical barriers continue to fall, the defining differences between creators may increasingly lie in the very qualities the technology cannot automate.

Community as Infrastructure — Adoption, Distribution, and Teaching

Q: Through the AI Filmmakers Network, you’ve built a community of over 600 creators exploring AI storytelling. What role does community play in shaping how African creators adopt and redefine AI filmmaking practices?

A: Community is not supplementary to this work. It is the work. I built the AI Filmmakers Network before I built any paid programme or commercial offering, because I understood that what African creators needed first was not a course. They needed proof that other people like them were already doing this. They needed to see that AI filmmaking was not a foreign concept being imported into their context — it was something that African creative minds were already inhabiting and bending to their own purposes. What the network does, at its most fundamental level, is create permission. When a filmmaker in Kano sees a creator in Nairobi producing something extraordinary with accessible tools, the imaginative barrier comes down. That is not something a tutorial achieves. That is what community achieves. Beyond that, community functions as a quality standard. African creators in conversation with each other develop shared references and a shared critical language. They start to know what looks borrowed and what looks owned. They can name aesthetic choices that serve the culture and identify when a piece of work, however visually impressive, has lost something essential. This collective critical sensibility is enormously valuable and cannot be replaced by individual expertise alone. I also think the network has helped reshape the narrative about who African creators are in this space. We are not passive adopters. We are active re-definers. And the evidence for that exists inside a community of over six hundred people doing the work every day.

Q: You also run AI literacy and training programmes for NGOs and nonprofits. What are the most important misconceptions creatives have when they first start working with AI tools?

A: There are three misconceptions I encounter reliably, and they are worth naming clearly because they get in the way of genuine learning. The first is that AI will do the thinking for them. This is the most damaging one. People arrive expecting the tool to be intelligent in the way a collaborator is intelligent — to understand context, to exercise judgement, to know what good looks like. When it does not do those things, they either become frustrated or they accept whatever the tool produces without interrogating it. Neither response leads anywhere good. The first thing I teach is that the quality of what comes out is directly proportional to the quality and specificity of what you put in. AI is a very powerful executor of clear thinking. It is not a substitute for it. The second misconception is that learning AI tools means learning to use a specific application. People want to know which app, which button, which template. But tools change constantly. The underlying skill — learning to articulate your creative vision with enough precision that a system can respond usefully to it — is transferable and durable. That is what I try to build. The third misconception is more philosophical, and I see it particularly among experienced creatives who have a great deal of pride in their craft. They believe that using AI somehow diminishes what they produce — that it is a form of cheating. I understand this instinct. But every generation of storytellers has worked with new tools. The printing press changed writing. Recording technology changed music. Digital editing changed film. The question has never been whether to use the tools available. It has always been whether you have enough to say to make the tools worth picking up.

Q: Traditionally, film and media industries have been shaped by gatekeeping structures — funding bodies, studios, and distribution networks. In an AI-enabled creative ecosystem, where do you think control over narrative distribution and visibility is shifting?

A: It is shifting, but not as cleanly or as completely as the optimists suggest. The old gatekeeping structures — the studios, the distributors, the broadcast licences — have lost some of their grip, and that is real. A creator who previously could not get their work seen without the approval of an institution that was geographically and culturally distant can now build an audience directly. That is a genuine shift. But the new gatekeepers are the platforms, and the platforms are not neutral. They amplify what their algorithms reward, and their algorithms reward what has historically performed well with the audiences they have already built. African stories, African aesthetics, African pacing — these do not always fit neatly into the patterns that platform algorithms recognise as high-performing content. So the gatekeeping has changed its form without disappearing entirely. What I find more interesting is the shift in who gets to decide that a story is worth telling. That decision used to require institutional validation. Today, a community of six hundred African filmmakers can collectively declare that a story matters — can share it, discuss it, amplify it, build on it — without asking anyone’s permission. The community becomes the distribution infrastructure. The audience becomes part of the creative ecosystem. I think the deeper question is not just where visibility is shifting, but who is building the infrastructure of that visibility. If African creators are not building the platforms, the networks, the archives, and the aggregators, then we remain dependent on systems built by others and optimised for others, even as those systems appear more open than what came before.

TAIS Bridge Builders Circle Question: What has your experience been in terms of getting filmmakers to adopt AI as part of their creative process? Are you using your AI literacy workshops to help these creatives reduce their costs while simultaneously expanding capability and scope?

A: The adoption journey is rarely linear, and the resistance I encounter most often is not technological. It is identity-based. Many of the filmmakers I work with have built their sense of professional identity around a particular set of skills — camera handling, lighting, editorial instinct developed over years. When AI enters that picture, the first reaction is frequently defensive. The question underneath the surface resistance is usually: ‘If AI can do this, what am I?’ My primary work in the early stages of any training programme is addressing that question, not the tools. Once I establish that AI is a production capability and not a replacement for creative intelligence, something relaxes. And then the adoption happens relatively quickly, because the practical benefits are impossible to ignore. A filmmaker who previously could not afford to visualise a concept before pitching it can now walk into a room with something that shows rather than tells. That is not a small thing. It changes the entire dynamic of how a creator can advocate for their own work. On the cost question — yes, cost reduction is a real and significant outcome. But I am cautious about making it the primary pitch, for a reason I touched on earlier: when cost reduction is the frame, people optimise for cheap rather than for good. I prefer to frame it as capability expansion. The question I ask in workshops is not ‘how do you produce the same thing for less money?’ It is ‘what could you produce that you previously could not even attempt?’ That shift in framing changes the ambition of what people build. The most rewarding moments in my training work are when a creator produces something that surprises even them — when the combination of their storytelling instinct and the tools they have now learned to use yields something they could not have imagined producing six months earlier. That is the experience I am trying to create, consistently and deliberately. And when it happens, adoption stops being a question at all.

Editorial commentary: Sandra's answers suggest that AI adoption follows a very different logic from the one the technology industry often assumes. Better models and cheaper tools are not enough. People rarely change because technology improves; they change when trusted peers demonstrate that a different way of working is both possible and worthwhile. In that sense, communities do more than share knowledge. They establish legitimacy. They determine what counts as good practice long before formal institutions, curricula, or industry standards emerge. That may explain why so much attention is paid to building AI models, while comparatively little attention is given to building the communities that make those models usable. Every major technological shift has depended on networks of practitioners who translated new capabilities into everyday practice. Sandra is doing something similar for AI filmmaking. The technology may be global, but the norms governing how it is understood, critiqued, and ultimately integrated into African creative practice are being negotiated locally.

What Sustains the Ecosystem & Where the Definition of Storyteller Is Headed

Q: You are building platforms that allow African creators to experiment without traditional production constraints. What structural conditions are still missing for a truly self-sustaining African AI film ecosystem to emerge?

A: I think about this question in three layers. The first layer is infrastructure. Not just digital infrastructure — though consistent, affordable internet access remains a real constraint across much of the continent — but also payment infrastructure, legal frameworks around intellectual property, and mechanisms for African creators to monetise their work within African markets without routing everything through Western platforms and their associated fees and terms. Until a creator in Lagos can be paid fairly and efficiently by an audience in Kampala without losing a significant portion of that transaction to platforms that do not serve African contexts, the ecosystem cannot be self-sustaining. The second layer is education — and not in the shallow sense of tool tutorials. The kind of education that builds a self-sustaining creative ecosystem is one that starts with story, with craft, with cultural context, and then integrates AI as a production capability. We need training that produces storytellers who happen to use AI, not AI users who happen to have stories. That is a different curriculum and a different philosophy, and it requires sustained institutional commitment rather than one-off workshops. The third layer is the one that is hardest to build: mutual investment. A self-sustaining ecosystem means African institutions — broadcasters, festivals, technology companies, foundations — consistently and deliberately investing in African AI creative work. Not as philanthropy, but as strategic recognition that these stories have value and that developing the infrastructure to produce and distribute them serves long-term cultural and economic interests. That level of institutional alignment does not yet exist at the scale required, though there are encouraging signs.

Q: As AI becomes more embedded in content creation workflows, how do you think the definition of 'storyteller' will evolve over the next decade in Africa?

A: I think the definition will expand and the barrier will shift. For most of the history of mass media, being a storyteller in any formal sense required access to expensive production infrastructure. The definition was implicitly limited by economics. AI removes a significant portion of that economic barrier, which means the practical definition of ‘who can tell a story’ is already broadening — and will continue to do so. But I think what will become clearer over the next decade is that the scarcest and most valuable thing a storyteller brings is not production capability. It is cultural intelligence. It is the ability to look at a community and understand what it needs to hear, to identify the emotional truth underneath a situation, to build a narrative that carries that truth in a way an audience can receive and remember. Those capacities are deeply human, deeply culturally rooted, and genuinely difficult to replicate. So I expect we will see a bifurcation. There will be an enormous volume of AI-assisted content produced across the continent — much of it competent, some of it visually impressive, a lot of it relatively shallow. And alongside it, there will be storytellers whose work stands apart precisely because of the depth of cultural knowledge and narrative craft they bring. The distinction between those two categories will become more visible, not less, as the tools become more widely available. In Africa specifically, I think the next decade will also see the emergence of distinctly African AI aesthetics — visual languages and storytelling conventions that have been shaped by African cultural contexts rather than imported wholesale from elsewhere. The storytellers who will be most important in that process are the ones who are already doing the deep work of understanding their own cultures well enough to express them with precision and intention.

Editorial commentary: Every technological shift changes what becomes valuable. If AI lowers the barriers to producing films, images, and animation, then production itself becomes less of a differentiator. What becomes scarce is not the ability to generate content, but the ability to generate meaning. Sandra's argument suggests that the competitive advantage of African storytellers may increasingly lie not in mastering AI itself, but in bringing cultural depth that the technology cannot supply on its own. It raises a question that is often missing from discussions about AI infrastructure. If the scarcest resource in an AI-enabled creative economy is cultural intelligence, then perhaps the most important investments are not only in technology, but in the ecosystems that produce culture itself.

Closing remarks

AI is changing who can create, how stories are produced, and where creative power resides. But this conversation suggests that the more profound transformation may lie elsewhere. As the technical barriers to filmmaking continue to fall, the defining questions become less about technology itself and more about culture, imagination, and authorship. What kinds of stories emerge when more people gain the ability to tell them? Which narrative traditions become newly visible? And how might those stories, in turn, shape the next generation of AI tools?

Through the African AI International Film Festival, the AI Filmmakers Network, and her AI literacy initiatives, Sandra is not simply teaching creators how to use new tools. She is helping cultivate a generation of storytellers who will shape how those tools are understood, challenged, and ultimately reimagined through African creative traditions. If storytelling has always been one of humanity’s oldest technologies for making sense of the world, then the challenge is no longer whether AI can generate compelling images. It is whether the future of AI will be shaped by a wider range of imaginations than those that defined its beginnings.

Thank you for reading!

Based on today’s conversation, which cluster in TAIS Knowledge map do you think best describes Sandra’s thematic community?

Don’t see your pick in the options? Drop it in the comments. Sandra joins the map this weekend.

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