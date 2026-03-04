The African Innovators Series(TAIS): Tech, Data, and AI Changing the Game — SPECIAL EDITION: A translation and synthesis of Minister Raïssa Malu's landmark piece on the DRC's mineral signature, published here with her permission.

A NOTE FROM THE EDITOR

This piece exists because of a conversation I did not expect to have.

I have argued consistently through this newsletter that AI is not weightless. That the physical infrastructure of AI, the minerals that make the chips, the batteries, the semiconductors possible, comes from somewhere. And that the somewhere is, in large part, the Democratic Republic of Congo. A country that has never been recognised as a foundational contributor to the technology that is reshaping the world. A country that has never been a beneficiary of what it makes possible.

When I came across Minister Raïssa Malu’s piece La Chimie de la Puissance, I felt the precise sensation of a missing puzzle piece clicking into place. She had done something I had been circling in argument form: she had made it concrete, elemental, and undeniable.

I reached out to request permission to translate and publish a synthesis of her work. She said yes.

I want to be clear about what this piece is and what it is not. I am not extracting knowledge and repackaging it for a foreign audience. I am acting as a vehicle from the DRC to the world, for an argument that deserves to travel further than the French language currently allows it to. The intellectual work is hers. The framing additions are mine. The permission is documented. The intent is solidarity, not appropriation.

A small note before you read: TAIS usually finds you on Fridays. This edition is arriving on a Wednesday because the piece couldn’t wait, and it just so happens to be Issue #50 of TAIS. Fifty editions of spotlighting the African minds reshaping technology, data, and AI and this one arrives in a form the subject demanded: not a Q&A, but a translation, a profile, and an argument that needed to travel beyond the language it was written in. That form is rarer, and I believe more consequential: a scientist-turned-Minister making an argument the world needs to hear, in a language most of her intended audience cannot read. That is why TAIS exists.

Every feature in TAIS has been shaped by what the person and their work required. This one was no different. I hope you read it carefully. I hope it shifts something in how you think about AI.

A Physicist’s Daughter Who Became a Minister

Raïssa Malu is a physicist by training, a fact that is not incidental to anything she does. Her father, Professor Félix Malu wa Kalenga, was one of the DRC’s most distinguished nuclear physicists, a co-founder of what is now The World Academy of Sciences, and head of the country’s nuclear centre. The closing quote of the article you are about to read is his, drawn from a 1992 address to the National Sovereign Conference. She is, in the most literal sense, carrying his work forward.

Raïssa Malu| Minister of National Education and New Citizenship - DRC

Before entering government, Minister Malu built a career at the intersection of science, education, and development. She worked as a research assistant, a computer scientist in the banking sector, and a professor in higher education. She founded a STEM school coaching company in Belgium. She served as a senior referent for the UNESCO International Bureau of Education. She became a Member of the Belgian Royal Academy for Overseas Sciences. She served as Honorary Member of the DRC’s Presidential Panel of the African Union, focusing on education, youth, science, technology, and innovation, one of only two women on that panel.

In 2014, the same year the piece you are about to read references as its origin point, she founded Investing In People, a non-profit that created and has since run “La Semaine de la Science et des Technologies”, the DRC’s annual Science and Technology Week in Kinshasa. The article below was written to accompany its 13th consecutive edition. She did not just write about the DRC’s mineral future. She built the institution that first mapped it pedagogically, and has spent thirteen years using it to ignite scientific curiosity in Congolese youth.

In May 2024, she was appointed Minister of National Education and New Citizenship, the second woman in DRC history to lead that Ministry. In that role, she has already introduced AI to automate exam marking, reduce the cost of national exams, and implemented electronic diplomas to enhance security.

She is not a politician who drifted into science. She is a scientist who chose to govern. That distinction matters enormously for how you read what follows.

The Chemistry of Power

By Minister Raïssa Malu | Translated and synthesised by Rebecca Mbaya with permission | Original published in French, March 1, 2026.

TRANSLATED & SYNTHESISED — WITH EDITORIAL COMMENTARY

Mapping the sovereignty of the DRC

In April 2014, during the first edition of the Science and Technology Week, we undertook an unprecedented exercise: identifying, within the periodic table, the elements present in the minerals and rocks of the Democratic Republic of Congo. This educational activity embodied the very essence of the SST: building a solid scientific culture, valorising Congolese knowledge and expertise, and above all, inspiring vocations among the youth.

That « DRC-branded » periodic table caused a sensation. It offered visual proof of what the expression « geological scandal » actually means. At the time, a deliberately broad inventory (including very common elements) identified 75 elements present in the DRC out of the 118 officially listed on the Periodic Table.

First version of the Periodic Table of elements grouping those present in the DRC

Today, in 2026, as we prepare the 13th consecutive edition of the Science and Technology Week, the world has shifted. The rapid rise of China and the acceleration of technology have transformed mineral resources, more than ever, into diplomatic and industrial weapons. For the DRC, this shift remains tragically unresolved. Since early 2025, the escalation in the East has intensified. The country is enduring yet another open war. The occupation of parts of North and South Kivu by Rwanda and its proxies (M23/AFC) is widely analysed as linked to the control of territories and strategic mineral resources that are now the pillars of the energy transition, global defence, and advanced technologies (including AI).

Inspired by the work of Professor Daniel Samba Mukoko, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy, I chose to revisit our methodology. The goal is no longer simply to list what exists « in our soil », but to illuminate the mineral and metallic wealth whose exploitation is proven, potential, or present in strategic trace form. By cross-referencing publicly available publications, inventories, and technical reports, we have reconstructed this table to make it a tool for understanding the real, visible or hidden, value of our subsoil.

Editorial commentary: This is the context in which this article was written not from a position of abstract academic interest, but from within an active conflict whose relationship to mineral extraction is not incidental but structural. The eastern DRC has been in cycles of armed violence for three decades, and the pattern is consistent: the most contested territories sit above the most strategically valuable deposits. Cobalt. Coltan. Lithium. The minerals that make our phones, laptops, electric vehicles, and the data centres running the AI models we interact with daily. I wrote about this supply chain, see link below.

When we use these technologies, we are downstream of this war. That is not a metaphor, it is a supply chain. Minister Malu is writing this piece while that supply chain is being actively fought over, and she is doing so with the rigour of a scientist and the authority of a policymaker. That combination is rare. The least we can do is read accordingly.

The Terrestrial Norm vs. The Geological Exception

The structure of our planet rests on a common base: a crust composed of nearly 98% of just eight elements, with oxygen and silicon at the top, and a stable atmospheric mixture of nitrogen and oxygen. This matrix, shared by all continents, constitutes the global geochemical “norm”. Economic power does not reside in this banal abundance, it resides in the exception.

Where metals like cobalt, lithium, or tantalum are mere imperceptible traces in the global average, they are found in phenomenal concentrations in specific zones: deposits. This is precisely where the periodic table leaves the domain of theoretical chemistry and becomes a lever of sovereignty and geopolitical power.

Editorial commentary: The distinction Minister Malu draws here is almost never made in mainstream coverage of the DRC. The standard narrative positions the country as resource-rich in a general sense, the way one might describe a country as agriculturally productive. But that framing often obscures what is actually true: the DRC does not simply have minerals, it holds anomalous concentrations of the specific minerals that advanced technology cannot be built without. Cobalt is present in the Earth's crust at roughly 25 parts per million globally. The DRC holds an estimated 70% of world reserves. This is structural indispensability that goes beyond abundance. The same logic applies to coltan, to germanium, to the rare earths underpinning AI hardware. When a resource is that concentrated in one place, the question of who controls it, who prices it, and who captures the value from it is a question of power more than it is merely economic. And for most of the DRC's modern history, that question has been answered by everyone except the Congolese population.

Why This Inventory Matters: Three Necessities

Mapping the DRC’s specific mineral and metallic resources responds to a triple necessity: scientific, economic, and political.

First, it breaks the information asymmetry that too often disadvantages the State. As Mukoko Samba rightly notes, ignorance of the exact composition of our subsoil primarily benefits external actors. By precisely inventorying each element including minority but strategic elements such as germanium or indium, the DRC reclaims its scientific sovereignty and learns to valorise resources that have for too long been exported « incognito » within copper or zinc concentrates.

Second, such a mapping allows the anticipation of major global technological transitions. The country’s « mineral signature » as we shall see, coincides point by point with the critical needs of advanced industry whether for batteries, AI via semiconductors, or aerospace. Identifying these strategic resources repositions the country not as a simple reservoir of basic minerals, but as the indispensable pivot of the global value chain.

Third, this exercise invites a profound reassessment of what we call the « geological scandal ». Compared to the average composition of the Earth’s crust — where many metals are present only in trace form — the DRC stands out through exceptionally high concentrations and a diversity of mineralisation rarely found in a single country. This awareness enables a shift from a purely extractive vision to a strategic one, where each element of the periodic table becomes a powerful argument in international negotiations.

Editorial commentary: “Exported incognito within copper concentrates.” What Minister Malu is describing is a system in which the DRC has been shipping minerals containing embedded strategic elements such as germanium, indium, gallium without those elements ever being formally identified, priced, or compensated. They travel inside bulk copper or zinc concentrates, invisible on paper, and become visible only once they arrive at processing facilities where the real value is finally extracted and captured. Could this be an accident of oversight? Not if it has intentionally been repeated for years. It is the predictable result of an information asymmetry that has been structurally maintained. When you do not know exactly what you are selling, you cannot negotiate its true price. The buyers almost always know. They have the laboratories, the technical expertise, and no incentive to correct the imbalance. What Minister Malu is proposing (naming every element formally, publicly, scientifically) is a direct challenge to that system. Knowledge, here, is a form of resistance.

The Congolese Periodic Table: 78 Elements

The Democratic Republic of Congo is not simply the country of « copper and cobalt » : Its subsoil covers an exceptional palette of elements from base metals to precious metals, from rare earths to radioactive elements. Here are the 78 elements that define the unique geological signature of the country.

Natural and Industrial Resources (13 Elements)

These elements, whether non-metallic, metalloid, or light metals, form the discreet but essential foundation of energy, chemistry, and heavy industry. Hydrogen (1-H) and Helium (2-He) are measured in the gas systems of Lake Kivu, the latter often of radiogenic origin. Boron (5-B) is attested through tourmalines in the East, while Carbon (6-C) is present through Kasai diamonds and graphite, crucial for batteries. For base industry, Fluorine (9-F) appears in Kipushi fluorite, and Magnesium (12-Mg) in Copperbelt dolomites. Silicon (14-Si), derived from quartz, feeds construction and glassmaking, while Phosphorus (15-P), extracted from sedimentary phosphates in Kongo Central, is essential for fertiliser production. Sulphur (16-S), present in sulphide ores (pyrite, chalcopyrite), and Calcium (20-Ca) from industrial limestone complete this foundation. In Copperbelt ores, “companion” elements including Arsenic (33-As), Selenium (34-Se), and Tellurium (52-Te) appear in trace form, influencing the value and processing of concentrates.

Major Metals (10 Elements)

These are the economic « backbone of the DRC », the metals that structure industrial exploitation and exports. Base metals include: Aluminium (13-Al, bauxite), Manganese (25-Mn), Iron (26-Fe), Cobalt (27-Co), Copper (29-Cu), Zinc (30-Zn), Tin (50-Sn), and Lead (82-Pb). Precious metals include Silver (47-Ag), often co-produced with copper, and Gold (79-Au), present from Ituri to Kivu.

Strategic and Critical Metals (25 Elements)

These are the true building blocks of high technology — electronics, defence, AI. They group into geological families.

The pegmatite family of the East and South-East is known for its associations of Lithium (3-Li), Tin, Tantalum (73-Ta, the famous coltan), and Niobium (41-Nb), with companion elements including Beryllium (4-Be), Rubidium (37-Rb), Caesium (55-Cs), Tungsten (74-W), Hafnium (72-Hf), and Zirconium (40-Zr).

The Copper-Zinc pathway contains strategic co-products including Germanium (32-Ge) — whose processing from Lubumbashi slag heaps is documented — as well as Gallium (31-Ga), Indium (49-In), Cadmium (48-Cd), Molybdenum (42-Mo), Rhenium (75-Re), Thallium (81-Tl), and Bismuth (83-Bi).

Other contexts yield Titanium (22-Ti) in heavy sands, Vanadium (23-V), Chrome (24-Cr), Nickel (28-Ni), Strontium (38-Sr), Barium (56-Ba), as well as Antimony (51-Sb) and Mercury (80-Hg) in trace form, particularly in artisanal gold-mining contexts.

The essential summary: Batteries — Li, Co, Ni, Mn, C. Electronics & AI — Ta, Ge, Ga, In. Magnets — Nd, Dy (rare earths). Nuclear — U, Th.

Platinum Group Metals — PGM (6 Elements)

Less known to the general public but essential to certain advanced technologies, platinum group metals form a category of their own: Ruthenium (44-Ru), Rhodium (45-Rh), Palladium (46-Pd), Osmium (76-Os), Iridium (77-Ir), and Platinum (78-Pt). Associated with specific rock formations, these rare metals represent a geological potential that requires further documentation. Their valorisation depends on precise contexts and in-depth analysis.

Rare Earth Elements — REE (17 Elements)

Often misunderstood but central to green and digital technologies, rare earths have become a global geopolitical issue: Scandium (21-Sc), Yttrium (39-Y), and 15 Lanthanides from 57 to 71. Reported across sites in monazitic sands and carbonatites (Lueshe, Bingo), they contain Neodymium (Nd) and Dysprosium (Dy), indispensable for the permanent magnets of wind turbines and electric motors.

Radioactive Elements (7 Elements)

Uranium (92-U) and Thorium (90-Th) form the core of this section; accompanied by their radiogenic companions Radium (88-Ra), Actinium (89-Ac), Protactinium (91-Pa), and Polonium (84-Po), which may appear in trace form depending on the deposit. Technetium (43-Tc) is present in infinitesimal traces in certain uranium-bearing ores.

Editorial commentary: If we agree to let that summary land before we continue, we might observe the elements at play. Batteries, Electronics and AI, Magnets, Nuclear , these are the complete material stack of the technologies that the United States, China, and the European Union are currently in an open strategic race to dominate. The cobalt and lithium in that list sit inside every EV battery Tesla, BYD, and Volkswagen produces. The tantalum and germanium underpin the semiconductors that run every AI model including the ones deployed by OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic. The rare earths power the permanent magnets in the wind turbines being built across Europe and the motors in the electric vehicles being subsidised by the US Inflation Reduction Act. None of those industrial policies, not one, names the DRC as a strategic partner. None of them includes the Congo in the conversation about the future they are building with Congolese materials. That is the argument this periodic table is making. And it is, when you see it clearly, an extraordinary one.

Overview of the elements present in the DRC

This table is not a simple scientific inventory. It constitutes a lever of sovereignty. By formally identifying these 78 elements (66% of the periodic table according to our methodology), the DRC equips itself with a tool to demand complete analyses of its concentrates and to better negotiate the real value of its resources. As Mukoko Samba reminds us, what we do not name, we cannot sell at its true value. To name this wealth is to begin protecting and valorising every gram of our national patrimony.

From the Wealth of the Soil to the Intelligence of Youth

Ultimately, this updated mineral inventory is not merely an exercise in chemical nomenclature; it is an act of reclaiming our destiny. But for these 78 elements to move from « geological potential » to engines of inclusive growth, one lever remains more decisive than all others: human capital.

Whether through the momentum of the Science and Technology Week over thirteen years, or through the deep reforms we are conducting within the Ministry of National Education and New Citizenship, our ambition is identical: to create in the DRC the optimal conditions for our youth to be no longer mere spectators of the exploitation of their resources but the principal actors of their transformation.

By investing in quality education oriented toward STEM, we are preparing a generation capable of accelerating the country’s technological development. Our ultimate objective is that every Congolese man and woman may actively participate in these changes and reap their fruits. Because if the periodic table gives us the bricks of the future, it is education that will give us the cement to build a strong, sovereign, and prosperous nation.

“The wealth of modern nations is measured principally by their capacity for innovation in science and technology; in sum, by the quality of intellectual resources they are able to mobilise.” — Prof. Dr. Ing. Félix Malu wa Kalenga (1936–2011). Excerpt from his address to the Commission on Education, Scientific Research and Technology at the National Sovereign Conference, 1992, Republic of Zaire (present-day DRC).

Science is fun, join us ! 😉

Closing Remarks

Minister Malu closes her article with her father’s words from 1992. A nuclear physicist speaking to a sovereign conference in a country then called Zaire, arguing that national wealth is ultimately intellectual. Thirty-three years later, his daughter also a physicist, now a Minister, is making the same argument with a periodic table as her evidence and an AI-powered world as her context.

I translated and published this piece because the argument it makes is one my work in this space has been building toward from the beginning. AI is not weightless. It is not abstract. It is not a cloud. It is cobalt from Katanga, tantalum from the Kivus, lithium and germanium and rare earths from soil that has been bled for centuries by forces that understood its value far better than the people who lived above it were ever allowed to.

The DRC is not a peripheral footnote to the AI story. It is foundational infrastructure. And the fact that it has never been treated as such never compensated, never credited, never seated at the table where the future is being decided, is a structural choice that benefits everyone who is at that table.

Minister Malu’s piece is an act of naming. And as she writes, drawing on Mukoko Samba: “what we do not name, we cannot sell at its true value”.

Consider this translation an act of naming too.

One Thing Minister Malu Wants You to Take Away

I asked Minister Malu one question before this piece went to publication:

Q: The periodic table you have built is an act of naming and you argue that naming is the beginning of sovereignty. If a reader anywhere in the world can take only one thing from this piece, what would you want it to be?

A: If a reader remembers only one thing, it should be this: The Democratic Republic of Congo is not just rich in resources, it possesses the material foundations of 21st-century technological power. What matters now is understanding, measuring, and mastering that wealth.

This is precisely why initiatives such as the Semaine de la Science et des Technologies and ongoing reforms within the Ministry aim to strengthen scientific capacity, laboratory analysis, and data sovereignty. Knowledge is the first step toward strategic control. Thank you

