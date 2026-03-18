Prompting is a skill. It is not a solution to a structural problem. And confusing the two is costing us more than we admit.

Most time someone points out that an AI system produced a flawed, biased, or contextually inadequate output, a version of the same response arrives:

you should have prompted it better.

It is said with varying degrees of patience. Sometimes as a correction, sometimes as a consolation, sometimes as a genuine attempt to help. But the logic underneath is always the same: the tool is not the problem. The user is the problem and the solution, always, is a better prompt.

I believe in good prompting. I have said it before, I practise it. I advocate for it. I know from firsthand experience that the quality of an instruction shapes the quality of a response, and that vague inputs tend to produce vague outputs. That is real and worth taking seriously.

But I have been thinking carefully about what the “just prompt better” response actually does, who it serves, what it obscures, and what it refuses to name and I think it is time to have that conversation honestly because the people most likely to need better prompting advice are the least likely to have access to it and because even if they did, prompting cannot solve a problem that lives deeper than any instruction. It cannot supply contextual and lived experience knowledge a model never had. It cannot compensate for training data that was never representative and it cannot substitute for the expertise that catches what the model gets wrong before it becomes a finding, a report, or a decision that affects real people.

Prompting as a Skill vs. Prompting as a Structural Alibi

There is a meaningful distinction between prompting as a skill and prompting as a structural alibi. The first is legitimate. The second is a problem. And conflating them, which happens constantly, in professional settings, in academic discussions, in casual advice, is costing us more than we admit.

Prompting as a skill is real and learnable. Understanding how to be specific, how to provide context, how to structure a request, how to iterate. These are genuinely useful capabilities that improve AI outputs. People who invest in developing them get better results. A well-constructed prompt can surface more relevant information, reduce ambiguity, and produce outputs that are more useful for the task at hand. I have seen the difference firsthand. The gap between a vague instruction and a precise one is real, and it matters. I am not dismissing that. I am insisting that we understand its limits.

Because prompting as a skill has a scope. It operates within the boundaries of what the model knows, what it was trained on, and what interpretive frameworks it inherited from that training data. Better prompting can help you navigate more effectively within those boundaries. It can help you extract more of what is already there. It cannot put in what was never there to begin with. And it is precisely at that boundary, between what prompting can optimise and what it structurally cannot supply, that the alibi begins.

Prompting as a structural alibi is what happens when “prompt better” is used not as practical advice but as a conversation-ending move. It is the response that arrives when someone points out that an AI system produced a flawed, biased, contextually inadequate, or outright harmful output. You should have prompted it better. You didn’t give it enough context. The instruction was too vague. Try again with a more specific ask.

The move does several things simultaneously, and it is worth unpacking each of them.

It relocates responsibility from the system to the user. The tool did not fail. The user failed to use the tool correctly. This is not a neutral reframing, it has consequences for who is held accountable when AI outputs cause harm, who bears the cost of fixing errors, and what questions get asked when something goes wrong. If the answer to every bad output is a better prompt, the tool is permanently absolved. It never has a product problem. It only ever has a user education problem.

It transforms a design question into a competence question. A tool that systematically misrepresents communities whose realities were not meaningfully represented in its training data is a tool with a design problem. The appropriate response to that is to interrogate the design, the training data, the interpretive frameworks embedded in the model, the communities that were treated as the baseline and the communities that were not. The prompt-as-alibi response forecloses that interrogation. It redirects attention from the architecture of the system to the behaviour of the individual user, and in doing so, it protects the architecture from scrutiny.

It individualises a collective problem. The communities most likely to be misrepresented by AI systems trained predominantly on WEIRD-population data are not individual users who made individual prompting errors. They are entire populations across regions, languages, political histories, and epistemic traditions whose realities were systematically underrepresented in the data that shaped these tools. No individual user’s better prompt addresses that. No collection of better prompts addresses that. It is a structural condition that requires a structural response. But the prompt-as-alibi framing keeps the conversation at the individual level, where structural responses cannot be demanded, because structural problems are not visible from that vantage point.

It generates a market. This is perhaps the most important thing to name, because it explains why the framing is so durable. A world in which AI outputs are the user’s responsibility is a world with an enormous and growing demand for user education. Prompt engineering courses. Certifications. Workshops. Consultants. Books. Entire platforms built around teaching people to ask better questions of tools that were not built to understand their context. I am not dismissing all of these, some of them are genuinely useful. But the market they serve has a structural interest in the problem remaining at the level of individual competence rather than system design. Every time the conversation moves toward “what did the tool assume?” it threatens that market. Every time it stays at “how should you have asked?” it feeds it.

None of this means that the people advocating for better prompting are acting in bad faith. Most are not. Many are genuinely trying to help users get better results from tools they are already using and cannot easily stop using. That is a real and legitimate project. But good intentions do not neutralise the structural function of the framing and the structural function, regardless of intent, is to absorb responsibility that belongs elsewhere and return it to the person least equipped to do anything about the underlying problem.

The AI industry has a significant interest in maintaining this dynamic. A tool that produces flawed outputs because of structural limitations in its training data is a tool with a product problem, one that raises uncomfortable questions about whose realities were treated as the baseline, who was excluded from the training data, and who bears the cost when the model generalises incorrectly from data that was never representative of their world. A tool that produces flawed outputs because users don’t know how to prompt correctly is a tool with a user education problem, tractable, marketable, and entirely compatible with the existing architecture remaining unchanged.

The second framing is much easier to live with. It is also much more profitable. And it has become so thoroughly embedded in how we talk about AI outputs that many users have internalised it completely, approaching every flawed result not as evidence of a system with structural limitations but as personal evidence that they need to learn to ask better questions. The responsibility has been so successfully relocated that the question most people ask is no longer “what did this tool assume about my context?” It is “what did I do wrong?”

That inversion is not incidental. It is the mechanism by which structural problems are made to disappear not by being solved, but by being reattributed. And until we name it clearly, we will keep having conversations about prompting that are really conversations about something else entirely: who is responsible when AI systems fail the people they were never designed to serve.

Who Has Access to Better Prompting?

Let us be honest about what “prompt better” actually requires. Not in the abstract but in practice, for a real person, in a real professional context, using an AI tool to do real work.

It requires AI literacy : not just familiarity with the interface, but a working understanding of how large language models function, what they are sensitive to, what kinds of instructions produce what kinds of outputs, and crucially, what the model is likely to get wrong and why. That is not the same as knowing how to use a tool. It is knowing how a tool thinks and that distinction matters enormously when the tool’s thinking is doing interpretive work on human data.

It requires methodological awareness : knowing what analytical framework you are implicitly invoking when you ask a model to do something, and whether that framework is appropriate for your context. Every instruction encodes assumptions. “Summarise this.” “Identify themes.” “Analyse sentiment.” Each of these is not a neutral technical request. It is an invitation for the model to apply a framework, and the framework it applies will be the one most represented in its training data. A researcher who does not know that is not making a prompting error. They are operating without information they were never given.

It requires time and iteration : the ability to run multiple versions of the same task, compare outputs, identify where the model’s interpretation diverges from the contextual reality you know, and refine the instruction accordingly. That is a luxury. In under-resourced research environments, in organisations with tight deadlines, in contexts where AI tools are being adopted precisely because there are not enough hours in the day, the iterative prompting process that produces more contextually grounded outputs is often the first thing that gets compressed or skipped entirely.

It requires access to examples and communities of practice: exposure to what good prompting looks like in your specific domain, for your specific kind of task, with your specific kind of data. That knowledge is not evenly distributed. It tends to cluster in well-resourced institutions, in English-language professional networks, in communities of practice that are themselves predominantly located in the same WEIRD contexts that shaped the models in the first place.

And in many cases, perhaps most of the cases that matter most, it requires contextual knowledge: not just knowledge of the tool, but knowledge of the community, the history, the political context, the epistemic traditions of the people whose data is being processed. Understanding what the model doesn’t know about that context so that you can compensate for the gap in the instruction itself. Knowing, before you even begin, where the model is likely to reach for the wrong category and building the instruction in a way that anticipates and redirects that tendency.

That is an extraordinary set of prerequisites and they are not evenly distributed across the global population of people now using these tools.

The AI user base has expanded faster than any training or support infrastructure could reasonably follow. It now includes researchers in under-resourced universities across the Global South. MERL practitioners in development organisations operating across dozens of country contexts. Community health workers and local government officials in countries where AI tools were deployed by external partners without meaningful local capacity building. Journalists, educators, policy analysts, and civil society advocates who adopted these tools because they were available, affordable, and appeared to work, without anyone explaining to them what the tools assumed, or what the tools were likely to get wrong about their specific context.

The majority of these users were not trained in prompt engineering. They were not taught AI literacy as part of their professional formation because AI literacy was not part of most professional curricula until very recently, and even now, access to meaningful AI education is profoundly uneven. They are using tools that were built largely without them in mind, in contexts those tools were not designed for, with instructions drawn from the professional vocabularies they were trained to use. Which are themselves, as we have already established, vocabularies that carry WEIRD assumptions.

So when the response to a flawed AI output is “you should have prompted better”, what is actually being communicated to most of the people now using these tools is:

you should have had access to knowledge and communities and institutional resources and iterative time that your context does not provide. You should have been trained differently, in a different place, with different resources, by people who understood what these tools assume. You should, in other words, have been someone else.

Is that advice? or It is a description of privilege dressed up as practical guidance?

The interesting irony that sits at the very centre of this debate is that the people most likely to know how to prompt in a contextually grounded way are the people who already have the contextual knowledge to catch the model’s errors without better prompting. They can construct a more careful instruction because they already know what the model is likely to misread. They already understand the community well enough to anticipate where the interpretive framework will break down. They already have what the better prompt was supposed to supply. The solution and the safeguard are the same person. The knowledge that makes the prompt better is the same knowledge that makes the better prompt unnecessary.

Which means “just prompt better” is not a democratisation of AI capability. It is not a levelling of the playing field. It is a restatement of existing inequality in different language, one that makes structural disadvantage look like individual inadequacy, and makes access to knowledge look like a matter of effort rather than a matter of where you were trained, what resources you had, and whose realities the tools you are using were built to understand.

We Were All Taught the Same Prompt

There is a deeper layer to this problem that the prompt debate almost never reaches. And it took two separate challenges to the same underlying issue, one about images, one about thematic coding, for me to see it clearly.

The first: I used three generative AI tools to generate images representing the expected daily life experience in Africa, based on each model’s knowledge of the continent. Three different interfaces. Three different companies. Three remarkably similar outputs. All rural. All traditional. All depicting what I can only describe as a frozen-in-time version of Africa that exists primarily in Western imagination. Not a single smartphone. Not one vehicle. No concrete buildings. No city. No informal economy bustling with activity. No hint of the layered, contradictory, rapidly changing reality that hundreds of millions of Africans actually inhabit daily. When I named what I found troubling about the outputs , the response from one observer was: “You used the wrong prompt”. If I had been more specific, more directive, more careful about what I asked for, the images would have been different. Try again. Ask better. I want to sit with that response for a moment because it reveals something important. Three separate AI systems, trained by three separate organisations, drawing on three separate but overlapping bodies of training data, all independently converged on the same visual representation of Africa. Rural. Traditional. Static. Pre-modern. Is that a prompting accident? or is that a shared prior? It is evidence of what these models have absorbed from the vast body of text, images, and media they were trained on. A body of content in which Africa has been represented, for decades and centuries, in a particular way. The poverty. The wildlife. The aid recipient. The pre-technological. The other. No prompt I wrote created that prior and no prompt I write will remove it. What a better prompt might do is instruct the model to override its default output, to produce something that contradicts what it would naturally reach for. But that is not the same as the model understanding Africa accurately. It is the model performing a different output on instruction, while the underlying representation remains intact. The moment the instruction is removed or relaxed, the prior reasserts itself. The frozen-in-time Africa is still there. It is just being temporarily suppressed by a sufficiently specific instruction. There is question that the “wrong prompt” response refuses to ask: why should the burden of correcting a model’s misrepresentation of an entire continent fall on the people being misrepresented? Why is the appropriate response to a system that has absorbed and reproduced centuries of distorted imagery more an instruction to the user than an examination of the system?

The second challenge came from a different direction but arrived at the same place. When I used generative AI tools to assist with thematic coding of survey data , asking it to “identify, analyse and organise patterns of meaning (themes) in the data”, someone challenged me on whether that instruction was truly neutral. They were right that it was not. That phrasing carries the implicit assumptions that meaning is pattern-shaped, that it can be extracted and organised, that thematic coding is the appropriate lens. Those assumptions come from a specific methodological tradition, with a specific intellectual history, developed in specific institutional contexts. But this challenge missed (and what makes it a more interesting challenge than it first appears) that the prompt I used was not chosen arbitrarily. It was not the result of insufficient thought or inadequate AI literacy. It was drawn directly from how thematic analysis is taught. Braun and Clarke’s 2006 framework, one of the most cited qualitative methodology paper in social science, is the foundation of how researchers across disciplines, across continents, across decades of professional training, are taught to approach this work. The instruction I used was not my personal choice. It was the distilled vocabulary of the dominant methodological tradition in qualitative research. It is the prompt that the field taught me. It is the prompt the field teaches everyone. Which means the imported frame did not begin with me just like it did not begin with the AI tool. It began in the university, in the research methods curriculum, in the foundational texts, in the professional formation of generations of researchers who were taught that this is how you analyse qualitative data. The model inherited WEIRD assumptions through its training data. The researcher reproduces those assumptions in the prompt, using the methodological vocabulary that their education equipped them with. The output reflects those assumptions back as findings. The entire analytical chain, from training data to methodological framework to prompt to output, carries the same prior. And none of it is visible as a prior. It is visible only as method, as rigour, as the correct way to do the work. That is what makes the “you should used a better prompt” response so inadequate to the actual problem. What it is asking, beneath the practical surface of the advice, is for researchers to: step outside the methodological vocabulary they were educated in, recognise it as culturally and epistemologically specific rather than universal and neutral, understand what assumptions it carries and where those assumptions break down, and construct alternative instructions that compensate for those assumptions. In real time. Before running their analysis. Every time. Without institutional support for doing so. Without a professional tradition that models what that looks like. Without, in most cases, even a vocabulary for naming what they are being asked to do. This is not a reasonable ask, and it is not that researchers are unwilling. The issue is that the education system that formed them, the same education system that produced the dominant methodological frameworks now being encoded into AI tools, did not equip them for it. It taught them Braun and Clarke. It taught them the research methods that are now the standard prompts. It taught them a vocabulary that feels neutral precisely because it is so dominant that its assumptions have become invisible. And the deeper irony is the one that the prompt debate never quite reaches. The WEIRD assumptions in the training data and the WEIRD assumptions in the methodological vocabulary were not formed independently. They came from the same intellectual tradition. The models were trained on the outputs of a research and media landscape shaped by that tradition. The researchers using those models were trained in institutions shaped by that tradition. The prompts they reach for are the vocabulary of that tradition. When the model produces a WEIRD-framed output in response to a WEIRD-framed prompt built from a WEIRD-framed methodology, it is not a failure of any single component in that chain. It is the chain working exactly as it was designed by people, for people, in a particular part of the world, with a particular set of assumptions about what knowledge looks like and how it should be organised.



Asking individuals to prompt their way out of these issues is not a solution. It is an instruction to swim against a current that the entire institutional architecture of research and professional practice is generating. Some people will manage it but most will not. Not because they lack the will, but because the current is that strong, and they were never taught to see it as a current rather than still water.

What Prompting Cannot Do

Even if we resolved every access and literacy barrier. Even if every researcher, practitioner, and analyst using these tools had advanced prompt engineering skills, methodological awareness, and the time to iterate carefully, there is a limit that prompting cannot cross. It is not a limit that better education will move. It is not a limit that more practice will dissolve. It is structural, and it lives in the training data itself.

As a user, you cannot prompt historical and contextual knowledge into a model that does not have it.

This is the claim worth sitting with, because it cuts against a significant amount of what is said about the relationship between prompting and output quality. The dominant framing (in AI literacy education, in professional guidance, in casual advice) is that the model contains the knowledge, and the prompt is the key that unlocks it. A better key opens more of what is there. A worse key leaves value locked inside. The implication is that the knowledge is always already present, and the key variable is the skill of the person asking. That framing is partially true and dangerously incomplete.

In my experiment with the three AI systems to generate images of daily life in Africa, a more specific prompt would likely have produced different images. If I had written “generate an image of a busy street in Nairobi in 2024, showing contemporary urban life including modern buildings, vehicles, and smartphones”, the output would have changed. The model would have followed the instruction but what would that mean? It would mean the model had successfully overridden its default representation on instruction. The default (rural, traditional, pre-modern, frozen) would still be there and the prior would still be intact. The model would not have learned that its representation of Africa was wrong but it would have been told, for this specific prompt, to produce something different. Remove the instruction, relax the specificity, ask a more open question, and the prior reasserts itself immediately.

This is the difference between a model that understands a context and a model that can be instructed to perform a different output about that context. They produce different results from the same prompt. They produce very different results from an open or ambiguous prompt. And in the real world, where most people are not constructing maximally specific instructions and where most prompts leave significant interpretive space to the model, the difference matters enormously.

When a model classifies politically grounded institutional distrust as misinformation resistance, the problem is not the instruction it received. The problem is that the model has no architecture for understanding why a community whose relationship with governance spans colonial administration, post-independence instability, and extractive foreign intervention might have developed a rational, historically earned skepticism toward new systems promising transformation. It has no representation of that history in any meaningful depth. It has no framework for distinguishing between distrust that emerges from information deficit and distrust that emerges from accumulated historical evidence. Those are fundamentally different phenomena with fundamentally different implications and the model cannot tell them apart, not because the prompt was insufficient, but because the distinction requires contextual and political knowledge that the training data does not contain in the form needed to make it. No prompt puts that knowledge there. A prompt can tell the model what category to use but it cannot give the model the understanding required to apply categories correctly in contexts it was never trained to understand.

A more carefully constructed prompt might produce a different label. It might avoid “Misinformation Resistance” and produce something that sounds more contextually appropriate like “Community Skepticism” perhaps, or “Institutional Trust Deficit”; but a misclassification that is harder to spot is, in some ways, more dangerous than one that is visible. “Misinformation Resistance” was wrong enough that someone with contextual knowledge could see it immediately. The label was so misaligned with the data that the gap was visible. But “Community Skepticism” applied to responses that actually reflect historically grounded political distrust is also misaligned, it just sounds more sophisticated, more neutral, more analytically careful. It is the kind of misalignment that passes peer review. The kind that gets built into a synthesis report. The kind that informs a programme design or a policy recommendation, because no one in the review chain had the contextual knowledge to recognise that the more carefully worded label was still misrepresenting what the data meant. This is the specific danger of treating better prompting as a solution to contextual misrepresentation. It can produce outputs that are wrong in ways that are no longer detectable and can move a flawed finding from obviously incorrect to plausibly correct. In doing so, it can make the structural problem harder to see, harder to name, and harder to challenge.

This is the structural limit of the prompt-as-solution framing. It assumes the model has the knowledge required to produce a contextually valid output, and that the only barrier is the quality of the instruction. In many contexts, particularly those involving communities whose realities are underrepresented in training data, that assumption is dangerous. The problem is not that the knowledge is locked and the prompt is an insufficient key. The knowledge is not there to be unlocked with a better key. It was never put in the lock. And a key, no matter how well crafted, cannot open a door that was never installed.

What We Should Be Asking Instead

None of this is an argument against learning to prompt better. I want to be clear about that, because the point is easy to misread. Prompting matters. AI literacy matters. Investing in both is worthwhile and necessary. This is not a counsel of passivity toward the tools we are already using and will continue to use.

It is an argument against using prompting as the primary answer to a problem that lives upstream of any individual instruction. It is an argument against allowing a genuine and useful skill to function as a structural alibi that protects flawed systems from the scrutiny they deserve. And it is an argument for taking seriously a set of questions that the prompt debate systematically crowds out, questions that are harder, slower, and more uncomfortable, but that are the only questions capable of addressing the problem at its actual source.

Those questions begin with the tool itself:

What does the model assume when it reads this community’s data?

What interpretive frameworks did it inherit from its training, and are those frameworks appropriate for this context?

What communities, histories, and epistemic traditions are underrepresented in what it knows and how does that absence shape what it produces?

These are not questions most users ask before using an AI tool, because they are not questions most users have been taught to ask, and because the tools themselves provide no visible indication that the questions are necessary. The output looks confident. The themes look coherent. The findings look like findings. The absence of contextual knowledge is invisible in the output which is precisely what makes it dangerous.

The next set of questions moves from the tool to the institutional context around it:

Who has the contextual knowledge to catch what the model gets wrong and are they in the room when outputs are reviewed?

This is not a rhetorical question. In many research, policy, and development organisations currently adopting AI tools, the answer is: sometimes, by accident, if we are lucky. Contextual expertise: deep, historically grounded, community-specific knowledge of the people whose data is being processed is not systematically built into AI adoption workflows. It is not a required component of AI governance frameworks. It is not compensated or valued in the ways that technical AI literacy increasingly is. In many cases, it is not even recognised as a form of expertise relevant to AI deployment. The people who have it are present in organisations for other reasons, and their ability to catch AI misrepresentations is a by-product of their presence rather than a designed safeguard.

That has to change. Not because it is a nice idea, but because without it, the evidence integrity of AI-assisted analysis cannot be guaranteed regardless of how well the tools are prompted. Contextual knowledge is not a supplement to technical AI governance. It is a prerequisite for it and treating it as such means asking, institutionally and systematically:

Who in this organisation understands the communities whose data we are processing well enough to evaluate whether the model’s interpretations are valid?

Are they involved at the right stage of the analytical process?

Are they empowered to challenge outputs?

Are they compensated in a way that reflects the expertise they are providing?

These are organisational design questions. They are procurement questions. They are questions about what counts as relevant expertise in an AI-enabled workflow and right now, in most organisations, the answers are inadequate.

The third set of questions is about accountability:

What institutional safeguards exist between an AI output and a finding that informs a decision?

Who reviews AI-generated themes, classifications, and analyses before they enter the evidence base?

What is the standard of review, is it methodological, technical, contextual, or all three?

Who bears responsibility when an AI-assisted finding turns out to be wrong in ways that caused harm?

These questions are almost entirely absent from current AI adoption conversations in research and development contexts. Tools are being adopted for their efficiency. The governance architecture that would make that adoption responsible is lagging significantly behind.

None of these questions have easy answers. None of them can be resolved by a prompt. They require institutional investment, professional norm change, and a willingness to hold AI systems and the organisations deploying them accountable for outputs in ways that the current discourse actively resists. They require taking contextual expertise seriously as a form of knowledge that is not supplementary to technical AI capability but foundational to its responsible application. They require, ultimately, a shift in where the conversation about AI quality starts, from the individual instruction to the systemic conditions under which AI outputs become evidence.

I’m writing this piece because the two “prompt better“ observers voiced out loud what many think quietly and what many more act on without ever articulating. Every time a flawed AI output is met with a prompting suggestion rather than a structural question, the same logic is operating, whether it is spoken or not. I would rather have the conversation openly than watch it continue to shape how we adopt, evaluate, and defend these tools in silence.

Prompting is a skill. Develop it. Teach it. Advocate for broader access to it because access to AI literacy is itself an equity issue and should be treated as one. But do not let it become the answer that forecloses the questions it cannot answer. Do not let the conversation about how to ask better questions substitute for the conversation about what the tool assumed before you asked anything at all.

The tool is not absolved because the user could have asked differently. The user is not at fault because the tool was never built to understand where they are; and the communities whose realities are systematically misrepresented by these tools are not the collateral damage of individual prompting errors. They are the evidence of a structural problem that prompting, however skilled, was never designed to solve.

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