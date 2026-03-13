Welcome to Issue #52 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

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In today’s issue, we spotlight Pretty Kubyane, a South African agri-tech entrepreneur, blockchain innovator, and Co-Founder and Tech Lead of eFama, whose work sits at one of the most consequential intersections in African development: the gap between the food that is grown and the people who need to eat it.

Her world spans two companies and one continuous conviction. Through eFama, she is rebuilding the coordination infrastructure of Africa’s agricultural supply chain; connecting smallholder farmers to buyers, bringing pricing intelligence and demand visibility to producers who have historically farmed without either, and turning a fragmented, waste-prone system into something more predictable, more equitable, and more capable of feeding a continent whose population is approaching 2.5 billion. Through Coronet Blockchain, she is building the transparency layer that makes trust possible across supply chains (from beauty and hair to food systems) creating the kind of verifiable, tamper-resistant record that allows small producers to meet the standards of large buyers without being priced out of the infrastructure required to prove it. Both companies trace back to the same origin.

Pretty Kubyane | Multi-Award Winner | Co-Founder & Tech Lead of eFama App & Coronet Blockchain | Solutions Architect | Digital Transformation in Agriculture & Supply Chain | Web3 Innovator | Speaker | VISA She’s Next 2024 Winner [1/3]

A family farm where 80% of what was grown had to be sold but where reliable markets were never guaranteed. A father’s car repair workshop where she learned, from the age of six, that she belonged in technical and business spaces even when no one else in the room looked like her. And a philosophy of entrepreneurship, modeled by her parents, that treated business not as a path to personal wealth but as a tool for community transformation, for creating pathways to dignity, skills, and long-term change for the people around you.

What emerges from this conversation is more than a blueprint for agri-tech innovation. It is a portrait of a builder who understands that the most important problems in African food systems are not technological. They are about trust, coordination, and the structural exclusion of the people who grow the food from the systems that determine its value. And who has spent her career building, methodically and personally, toward the day when that exclusion is no longer the default.

Origin & Identity

Q: You grew up in a family business environment and began entrepreneurship very early. How did these early experiences shape your identity and ambition as a tech entrepreneur?

A: I grew up in a family business environment, and although I didn’t know it at the time, it laid the foundation for everything I do today. My family ran a farm where we consumed about 20% of what we produced and sold the remaining 80%. The struggle to access reliable markets is something many farmers across Africa still face today, and it is the same challenge we experienced back then. In many ways, building eFama feels like an opportunity to rewrite my parents’ story and the stories of farmers like them, to ensure that access to markets is not left to chance, relationships, or geography. Before I entered the tech world, my earliest exposure to entrepreneurship and engineering came through my father’s car repair business. I spent a lot of time in that workshop, learning how things worked, observing problem-solving in real time, and developing a deep appreciation for systems and mechanics. It also meant growing up in a space that was largely male-dominated, which shaped my confidence very early. My father was the first man to invite me to the table and tell me I did not need to apologize for being there. That single belief, that I belonged in technical and business spaces, has stayed with me throughout my journey in technology. What shaped me just as deeply was the way my family approached business as a tool for community transformation. Our businesses were not only about income; they were about impact. My parents would take in boys who were struggling at school, teach them how to repair vehicles, and equip them with practical skills that made them employable. Today, many of those boys are men running their own businesses, supporting families, and leading stable lives. Seeing that transformation firsthand taught me that entrepreneurship should extend beyond profit. It should create pathways for dignity, skills, and long-term change. That philosophy carries directly into my work today. With eFama, the goal has never been just to build a platform or run a successful business. It is about creating an ecosystem where farmers, especially those who have historically been excluded from formal markets, can experience real economic mobility. It is about using technology to solve structural problems while also transforming lives. My early experiences showed me that business can be both commercially viable and deeply human, and that balance continues to shape my identity and ambition as a tech entrepreneur.

Q: You’ve earned many certifications in areas like cloud computing, cybersecurity, and blockchain. How has continuous upskilling influenced your leadership style and the technical direction of your companies?

A: Technology changes very quickly, and as a tech lead I believe I cannot lead a team to where I have not been myself. If I expect our teams to adopt cloud, AI, or new infrastructure, I need to understand those tools well enough to guide decisions responsibly. I don’t have to have all the answers, but I do have a responsibility to keep learning and to do my best to stay current. Continuous upskilling helps me make better technical decisions and have meaningful conversations with engineers, partners, and clients. It also sets the tone internally. When the team sees leadership investing time in learning, it creates a culture where growth and curiosity are normal. That is important in fields like AI, cloud, and blockchain, where the landscape evolves constantly. For me, certifications and ongoing study are not about collecting credentials. They are about staying relevant and making sure the technology choices we make are practical, scalable, and aligned with where the industry is going.

Editorial commentary: Pretty does not present her commitment to upskilling as a reaction to doubt. Yet read in context, that is clearly part of the story. She operates in environments where the technical authority of Black women is frequently questioned regardless of demonstrated competence. Within that reality, annual certifications function less as learning milestones and more as a way of closing the debate before it begins. The credential becomes a form of proof she should not have to provide but often must.

What matters, however, is that this response does not operate from a defensive posture. Each certification expands the range of technical domains she can move across, widening the space in which she can build and make decisions. The credibility that accumulates through this process therefore extends beyond perception. It is grounded in real technical capacity, and with every additional layer it becomes harder to dismiss.

The origin story of the workshop also deserves more analytical attention than founder narratives usually give it. Pretty did not simply grow up around entrepreneurship. A car repair workshop is fundamentally a site of systems diagnosis: machines arrive broken, and someone has to understand the failure before anything can be fixed. That environment exposed her early to a way of thinking that later shaped how eFama approached its own problems. The method is recognizable: observe the system, identify the point of failure, then address the root cause rather than the visible symptom.

When trust gaps emerge, when pricing creates friction, when onboarding farmers proves difficult, each issue is treated as a specific systems malfunction requiring a clear diagnosis. None are approached as abstract challenges requiring broad solutions. That analytical precision has deep roots, especially in African contexts where systems rarely fail in isolation. Constraints tend to layer on top of one another, infrastructure gaps intersect with institutional mistrust, market volatility with information asymmetries. In such environments, generic solutions travel poorly. What works instead is diagnostic thinking: understanding where the breakdown actually occurs and intervening at that point rather than around it.

Her parents’ approach to community transformation adds a third layer that is often softened into sentiment when it deserves structural attention. Businesses that treat their surrounding communities as something to develop rather than something to extract from operate on a longer time horizon. The boys who passed through that workshop and became mechanics did more than find employment. They became skilled, economically mobile members of the community. Over time, that creates a network of capability and stability that no balance sheet records but that quietly shapes the social infrastructure around a business.

Pretty absorbed that horizon early. It surfaces in how eFama defines impact, in the way the platform engages farmers, and in the company’s refusal to treat platform growth as a sufficient measure of success. The deeper objective lies in the changes the system produces over time.

The Problem & The Solution

Q: As Co-Founder and Tech Lead of the eFama App, what was the central problem you set out to solve in Africa’s agricultural supply chain, and why did you choose that path?

A: At the core of eFama is a market-access and coordination problem in Africa’s agricultural supply chain. There are roughly 40 million farmers across the continent, yet only about 6 million have consistent access to markets. This means that around 80% of the food we buy from established commercial sellers comes from only about 17% of farmers, while more than 33 million farmers farm without certainty about where they will sell their produce or for how much. That uncertainty is a structural risk: a farmer can move from expected income to loss overnight simply because there is no coordinated path from harvest to buyer. This is not just a farmer challenge; it is a country-level challenge. In South Africa alone, we lose over 10 million tonnes of food every year, nearly a third of all food produced. That is enough to feed around 20 million people for a year, yet about 15 million South Africans go to bed hungry each night. The issue is not that food isn’t being grown; it is that the supply chain is fragmented and poorly coordinated. When farmers cannot secure buyers in time, surplus becomes waste, and income becomes loss. We built eFama to change that narrative. Our focus is on improving coordination across the supply chain, connecting farmers to buyers, improving price visibility, and helping farmers plan production with real demand in mind. By creating structured digital access to markets and better data signals, we aim to reduce waste, improve farmer productivity and income stability, and ensure more of the food already being grown actually reaches consumers. The long-term vision is a more coordinated, predictable, and inclusive food system where farmers can farm with confidence and countries can reduce unnecessary food loss

Q: When you first built eFama, what were some of the biggest technical and operational challenges, especially in onboarding smallholder farmers and creating trust between farmers and buyers?

A: One of the earliest challenges we faced was the trust gap between smallholder farmers and large buyers. Buyers often told us the same thing: they wanted to source from emerging farmers, but they could not rely on consistent quality or know what they would receive. So when we first built eFama, the very first module we developed was a quality and traceability system designed around buyer requirements. It tracked what happened to produce from seed to harvest so that buyers could have visibility and confidence in what they were purchasing. To our surprise, not a single farmer signed up for that initial version of the platform. What changed everything was access to the market. When we secured a large order from a major buyer, more than 5,000 farmers registered within six weeks to sell through the platform. That moment revealed a critical insight: while compliance and quality systems matter, farmers prioritize access to buyers above all else. The same market-access challenges my parents faced years ago are still being experienced by millions of farmers today. The next major hurdle was onboarding. Farmers are geographically fragmented, often operating in remote areas with limited connectivity and digital infrastructure. At the same time, we had to ensure food safety and quality standards for buyers. This meant physically visiting many farms to verify operations, build trust, and support onboarding. With the backing of partners and supporters, we carried out these visits even though they were costly and time-intensive. It was necessary to build credibility on both sides of the marketplace. Pricing was another challenge. Fresh produce prices change daily and are influenced by physical market dynamics. Farmers often struggled to list the correct price — sometimes too low, sometimes too high — which created friction with buyers. This is where our AI-powered forecasting and pricing tools became essential. By using data to guide pricing and demand signals, we began helping farmers list more accurately and helping buyers purchase with greater confidence. Building eFama required us to solve both technical and human challenges simultaneously: trust, verification, pricing, and access. What we learned early on is that technology alone is not enough. It must be paired with real-world engagement, trust-building, and systems that work for both farmers and buyers if a digital marketplace is to succeed in agriculture

Editorial commentary: Zero farmers signed up for the quality module. When a buyer appeared, five thousand did.

The sequence is instructive. Much of the agri-tech sector begins with the concerns of the buyer and then frames those systems as solutions for farmers as well. Pretty started in a similar place. The difference is that she paid attention to what the response was telling her and adjusted the design of the platform accordingly. Many companies never reach that step. Low adoption is interpreted as a farmer education problem, so time and money go into workshops, training, and behaviour change efforts rather than into reconsidering whether the product itself was introduced in the right order.

Exclusion quietly rearranges priorities. Farmers who have spent years producing without certainty about where their harvest will go approach compliance infrastructure very differently from those already embedded in stable markets. Standards, traceability systems, and certification processes make sense once market access is secure. Without that foundation, they appear as additional obligations placed in front of an uncertain outcome, more requirements before reaching the thing that actually determines whether production is viable. Pretty did not encounter that distinction through field research alone. It was part of the environment she grew up in. Her parents’ work exposed her early to the everyday realities farmers navigate when markets remain unpredictable. That proximity matters because it changes how problems are interpreted and which ones are treated as primary.

The funding logic of agricultural technology often runs in the opposite direction. Capital tends to flow toward tools that satisfy the due-diligence concerns of buyers and institutional partners (traceability, food safety, compliance systems). The priorities of producers (reliable market access, price certainty) are expected to follow later, but by then the architecture of the platform has already been set. Access becomes something to add on. eFama took the opposite route. Access came first and everything else followed from there.

Product & Technology

Q: Can you walk us through how a farmer uses the eFama App, from signing up, posting produce, to finding buyers? What infrastructure, training, or support does your team provide?

A: Using eFama is designed to be simple and accessible for farmers. A farmer signs up on the platform and is guided through a basic registration process where we capture farm details, location, and what they produce. Once registered and verified, they can list available produce by quantity and expected harvest dates. From there, the platform connects their produce to active buyer demand. Farmers receive visibility on what buyers are looking for and can respond to opportunities directly through the app. We support them with pricing guidance, quality expectations, and communication tools so they know what standards are required and what buyers need. Behind the scenes, our team provides onboarding support, training, and ongoing assistance to ensure farmers can use the platform confidently. The goal is to make participation straightforward: sign up, list produce, connect to buyers, and get paid, all within a system designed to give farmers clearer access to markets and more predictable sales.

Q: eFama leverages data, cloud, and blockchain. How do you ensure your technology balances high performance with accessibility for users in rural or resource-constrained areas?

A: Balancing performance with accessibility starts with understanding how farmers actually use technology. Across Africa there are now over 500 million smartphone users, with projections pointing toward 700 million by the end of the decade, and most farmers we work with already use smartphones and communicate daily on WhatsApp. That reality shapes how we design our systems. Instead of expecting farmers to adapt to complex technology, we build around tools they already know and use. At the same time, farming is a serious business and a sensitive one. With a growing number of food safety concerns and outbreaks linked to poorly handled produce in parts of the informal market, standards cannot be lowered. Buyers and consumers need confidence in the food they are purchasing. Our responsibility is to maintain strong quality and traceability standards while still making the platform accessible to farmers. We design the experience to be simple enough for farmers of all education levels, while ensuring that food safety and quality requirements are upheld. Human support is a critical layer. Farmers can communicate with our team directly via WhatsApp in their own language and speak to a real person who understands their context. We guide them through onboarding, quality expectations, and pricing in a conversational way rather than through complex technical interfaces. Most farmers using eFama are not aware that AI, cloud systems, or blockchain technology sit behind the platform, and that is intentional. Simplicity is everything. The technology works quietly in the background to improve pricing accuracy, coordination, and traceability while keeping the farmer experience straightforward. Our goal is to combine advanced infrastructure with practical accessibility. By designing for the smartphone-first reality of Africa, providing real human support, and maintaining strong standards, we ensure the platform delivers high performance without creating barriers for the farmers it is built to serve.

Editorial commentary: The WhatsApp integration is often misread as a concession to limited digital literacy. It is closer to the opposite. The most sophisticated infrastructure is usually the one the user never has to consciously navigate. Complexity sits behind the system; simplicity is what reaches the surface. Designing that kind of architecture is considerably harder than building a feature-heavy app, which is why most platforms default to the latter. Product teams are often tempted to make capability visible, to build interfaces that showcase the sophistication of what has been engineered. Pretty’s eFama moves in the other direction. The technology does its work quietly while farmers interact through a tool they already use every day. The result is a system that remains accessible to farmers who would otherwise fall outside a conventional app experience, without weakening the technical standards required by buyers or food safety systems.

The language dimension is less visible in the explanation but equally important. Farmers communicating in their own language with someone who understands the realities they operate within changes the character of the interaction entirely. Language carries context (references, assumptions, subtle signals about trust and credibility) that disappear when communication is forced through translation or standardized interfaces. Describing a crop issue to a person who shares those reference points is a very different experience from navigating an English-language interface or interacting with an automated response system. One interaction feels natural, the other transactional. Farmers in these markets adopt only what they trust. That trust comes from interfaces, language, and context not from features on a screen.

Much of the discussion about rural technology adoption assumes the core constraint is infrastructure: insufficient connectivity, expensive data, limited access to devices. But the figure of roughly 500 million smartphones already in circulation across the continent quietly complicates that narrative. If infrastructure were the binding constraint, platforms like eFama would struggle to reach farmers at all. Instead, most of the farmers the platform works with already owned smartphones and were already active on WhatsApp. What excluded them from earlier platforms was not the absence of technology but the way the technology was designed. Interfaces assumed a user who rarely exists in rural agricultural markets. eFama did not need to solve a connectivity problem. The technology was already in farmers’ hands. The challenge was building a system that worked within the digital habits they already had.

Blockchain & Supply Chain Transparency

Q: In addition to eFama, you co-founded Coronet Blockchain, aiming to bring transparency to the hair supply chain. What led you to focus on blockchain, and why the beauty/hair industry?

A: Before co-founding Coronet Blockchain, I was working as a management consultant, and one of the accounts I supported was a family-run beauty business. We helped scale that business from roughly R5,000 in inventory to about R30 million in annual revenue, but as it grew, it began facing new challenges around product quality, verification, and traceability. When a major retailer expressed interest in placing the product across more than 2,000 stores, they required verified quality certifications and clear traceability across the supply chain. We searched for existing solutions but found that most traceability systems were designed for large corporations and were not suitable for smaller businesses trying to scale. That gap led us to build our own. Blockchain technology provided the technical features we needed: a tamper-resistant record of transactions, transparent tracking across multiple stakeholders, and a way to verify origin and quality that both buyers and retailers could trust. Our initial focus was the beauty and hair supply chain because it had immediate traceability needs and strong commercial demand. After COVID, we were approached by a Switzerland-based blockchain protocol to explore applying similar infrastructure to agriculture. The transition was a natural fit. The same transparency and trust challenges we had seen in the beauty industry existed in food systems as well. That pivot helped shape our broader work in building trusted digital supply chains and ultimately informed the thinking behind eFama, using technology to create transparent, verifiable, and inclusive markets for producers.

Editorial commentary: Existing traceability tools served buyers but Coronet serves sellers. Small producers can now hold the verification tools that were once gatekeeping instruments. The technology is just the mechanism while the structural shift comes from flipping who controls it.

The company started in beauty, but the problem shows up everywhere: small producers making quality products, buyers requiring proof, and systems that make it hard for producers to sell. Moving the same system into agriculture shows the platform isn’t tied to one sector. It works wherever small producers are locked out by verification requirements.

Impact & Metrics

Q: When measuring impact, which metrics do you prioritize for eFama — is it number of farmers, volume traded, income uplift, or something else? How do you know you’re on track?

A: For us, impact starts with whether farmers are earning predictable and sustainable income. The number of farmers on a platform matters, but only if those farmers are actually selling and growing their businesses. So one of the first metrics we look at is income stability and productivity at the farm level, whether farmers are moving from uncertain, once-off sales to consistent demand and better planning. We have already seen what this can look like in practice. One farmer on our platform increased productivity by 300% in less than six months after gaining reliable access to buyers and clearer demand signals. As a result, the farm was able to double its workforce and now employs six permanent staff members. If we were to repeat that level of success across 1,000 farmers, that would translate into 6,000 direct jobs created. Each of those employees supports at least five family members, which means 30,000 people supported through stable income and access to food. That is the level of impact we focus on most: measurable change in livelihoods that we can point to by name and by story. At a broader level, we also track repeat buyer demand, volume traded, and reductions in food waste. When buyers return consistently and farmers can plan production with confidence, it signals that coordination in the supply chain is improving. We use technology to capture and analyze these metrics, from transaction data to productivity patterns and even climate-related insights that affect harvests, so that we can keep refining the system. Ultimately, we know we are on track when we can point not only to macro indicators like reduced waste or increased volumes, but to individual farmers whose lives have tangibly improved. When farmers grow, hire, and stabilize their income, the impact extends beyond a single farm to households and communities. That is the metric we are most proud of.

Editorial commentary: The six permanent employees matter more than the 300% productivity figure. Productivity measures the platform. Permanent employment measures livelihoods. Most agri-tech platforms report numbers that show themselves working (users, volume, transactions) not whether farmers are better off. eFama starts with income and farm-level productivity first.

The multiplication logic (one farmer, six employees, five family members each) shows impact through enterprise, not transfers. A farmer who hires because income is stable is building a real business. Her employees are building lives that don’t depend on external programs. That is how impact compounds.

The climate data is the most undervalued asset. Tracking transactions, productivity, and climate across thousands of farms creates the clearest picture of smallholder agriculture under real conditions. That data can guide policy, adaptation, trade planning, and insurance. Today’s metrics are seeds for an intelligence system Africa doesn’t yet have.

Gender, Leadership & Inclusion

Q: As a young woman leading a tech startup in both agri-tech and blockchain, what unique challenges have you faced, and how have you navigated them?

A: Leading digital innovation in agriculture as a young woman comes with layers of challenges. The sector remains largely male-dominated, both in the boardroom and on the farm, and when you add technology into the mix, the scepticism often doubles. I have walked into rooms where people assumed I was the assistant rather than the co-founder or tech lead. At times, I have had to prove myself three times, first for being young, again for being a woman, and again for being a Black woman. I won’t pretend it has been easy, but I did have an unusual head start. My father owned a car repair workshop, and from the age of six I spent time in that environment, often as the only girl in a space filled with men. That experience shaped my confidence early. I learned that I belonged in technical and business spaces, even when no one else looked like me. That foundation has carried me through many of the rooms I walk into today. One of the more difficult realities has been seeing the internal battles many women carry. Many grow up with messages that they must shrink themselves, serve, or defer, and that can create deep self-doubt. I have experienced moments where that pain was projected onto me by other women, and it has always saddened me because I know it comes from systems that have not treated them fairly either. It reminds me that leadership also requires empathy and understanding. My approach has been to invest heavily in self-development. Each year, I commit to earning multiple certifications across cloud computing, blockchain, AI, and cybersecurity. It is not only about building technical credibility, but also about staying sharp and reminding myself that I am qualified to lead. At the same time, I lead with empathy. Most of the farmers we work with remind me of my parents and siblings, so I never approach them as a technologist trying to sell software. I approach them as someone who understands their context. That human connection has been key to building trust and navigating the challenges of leading in both agriculture and technology.

Q: How does eFama support youth and women in agriculture, not just as farmers but as tech-enabled entrepreneurs?

A: Women already make up over 60% of the agricultural workforce across much of Africa, so simply by improving how the industry works, a large share of the benefits naturally flows to women. But our goal goes beyond participation. It is not enough for women to be present in the supply chain if they are not part of ownership and decision-making. We want to see more women not only supplying produce, but owning businesses, leading operations, and helping shape how markets function. Representation in the room matters, but influence and economic participation matter even more. Technology is opening opportunities that did not exist in agriculture a decade ago. Today, the sector includes roles for data scientists, drone operators, AI engineers, logistics coordinators, and digital marketplace operators. Many of these roles are well-paying and highly skilled, which makes agriculture far more attractive to young people than the traditional perception of purely manual work. Our focus is to show that agriculture extends far beyond the farm gate and that it can support modern, tech-enabled careers. We work to ensure that both youth and women can access these opportunities — whether as farmers, aggregators, or tech-enabled entrepreneurs within the supply chain. The message we want to drive is that agriculture can be a sophisticated, data-driven industry where young people can build meaningful careers and where women can participate fully in ownership, leadership, and value creation across the ecosystem.

Editorial commentary: Agri-tech is one of the most male-dominated corners of an already male-dominated industry. The boardrooms are male. The investment decisions are male. The default assumption of who the farmer is, and therefore who the platform is built for, is male. Entering that space as a young Black woman, as a co-founder and tech lead rather than in a supporting role, means navigating a set of assumptions that have nothing to do with competence and everything to do with who the room was designed to receive. Pretty walked into that landscape with an unusual advantage: she had already spent her childhood in a male-dominated technical space where someone with authority had told her clearly that she belonged. That early foundation didn’t make the rooms easier. It made her harder to move.

What Pretty’s navigation of those rooms shows is a strategic intelligence that goes beyond resilience. The continuous certifications, the empathy-led approach with farmers, the refusal to lead with defensiveness, these are not personality traits. They are a carefully constructed operating model for building credibility and influence in spaces that do not extend either automatically. The insight about women projecting self-doubt is part of the same intelligence. Rather than experiencing it as betrayal, she reads it as information about what the industry does to people, information that makes her more effective at leading across difference, not less.

The 60% statistic(women constituting the majority of Africa’s agricultural workforce) is where the landscape argument becomes a product argument. A sector where women do most of the work but hold little of the ownership, have limited pricing power, and remain largely invisible to the platforms and policies built around them, is a sector with a structural design flaw at its center. eFama’s insistence on inclusion as ownership and decision-making rather than just participation is not a values statement. It is a correction and it comes from a founder who has experienced both sides of that gap, as a woman in tech and as someone who grew up watching her parents farm without the market access they deserved. That combination of lived perspectives is what makes the inclusion agenda here credible rather than performative.

Vision & Legacy

Q: Looking forward, how do you envision your companies, eFama and Coronet Blockchain, contributing to Africa’s digital transformation and food security over the next 5–10 years?

A: The future of agriculture in Africa is incredibly exciting for us. We believe the next major fresh-produce market will be digital. By 2050, Africa’s population is expected to approach 2.5 billion people, and smartphone penetration is projected to exceed 1 billion devices across the continent. That means hundreds of millions more people will be purchasing food through digital channels. At the same time, food demand and spending will continue to rise significantly as urban populations grow. We will have billions of people to feed, and our focus now is preparing farmers to respond to that demand in a structured and coordinated way. Through eFama, we are building toward a future where farmers can see demand, plan production, and access buyers digitally. Over the next ten years, our goal is to have at least 1 million African farmers registered on the platform and connected to at least 10 million buyers across different segments of the market. If farmers can respond to demand with confidence and buyers can source reliably, we create a more stable and productive food system. Traceability and verification will also become more important as supply chains grow and food safety expectations increase. Through our work with Coronet Blockchain and related technologies, we are contributing to systems that improve transparency and trust across supply chains. This supports not only local trade but also export readiness and consumer confidence. Ultimately, we see our companies contributing to a more digitally connected agricultural economy where farmers are equipped to meet growing demand and where technology improves coordination, reduces waste, and strengthens food security. The opportunity ahead is significant, and we are building with that long-term future in mind.

Q: What is the legacy you hope to leave for young African women in tech, particularly women interested in agritech, blockchain, or social entrepreneurship?

A: This question feels very personal to me now because I recently became a mother to a little girl. More than anything, I want to help create a world for her that reflects what my father created for me, one where it is completely normal for a Black girl to sit at powerful tables, build companies, lead technical teams, and make decisions that shape industries. I want her to grow up seeing that leadership, innovation, and influence are spaces she belongs in. Her name literally means “beautiful, strong leader,” and that reflects what I hope for her and for many young women coming into agritech and frontier technology. I want her to be strong and decisive without feeling that she has to lose her femininity to lead. I want her to live with purpose, to be generous, and to build not only for herself but for others. Those values shape how I think about legacy. It is not just about the companies we build, but about the environments we create for the next generation to step into. I am also grateful to be doing this alongside a supportive partner. Working with my husband, who leads as CEO, has shown me the importance of balance and mutual respect across genders. If I had a son, I would want the same environment for him, one where he understands how to work alongside strong women, respect their leadership, and build together. That balance is important for the next generation of the industry as a whole. The legacy I hope to leave is one where young African women in agritech, blockchain, and emerging technologies see leadership as normal and accessible. I want them to feel confident entering technical spaces, building businesses, and shaping the future of industries that matter. If the next generation can lead with both strength and purpose, while staying grounded in who they are, then I will feel that we have done something meaningful.

Editorial commentary: The 2050 population projection is doing more work in this conversation than it appears to at first read. It is not a market sizing exercise — it is a accountability frame. By anchoring the vision in a demographic reality that is already locked in, Pretty is making an argument that removes optionality from the equation. Africa will have 2.5 billion people. Those people will need to eat. The supply chain that feeds them is currently wasting a third of what it produces while millions go hungry. The question of whether to build better coordination infrastructure is not actually a question. The only question is whether it gets built now, while the window for establishing the right foundations is still open, or later, under the pressure of a food security crisis that no amount of emergency intervention will adequately address.

The one million farmers target is worth examining as a threshold rather than a destination. Below it, eFama is a marketplace, useful, impactful, commercially viable. Above it, the platform begins to function as agricultural infrastructure in the deeper sense: a system whose data, relationships, and coordination capacity are load-bearing for how a significant portion of the continent’s food moves from production to consumption. That transition from product to infrastructure is what separates companies that get acquired from companies that become foundational. The vision described here is clearly oriented toward the latter, which means the decisions being made now about data governance, buyer relationships, and farmer onboarding are not product decisions. They are infrastructure decisions with consequences that will compound for decades.

The legacy section is where everything in this conversation finally resolves into its simplest and most honest form. A daughter whose name means beautiful, strong leader. A father who invited his daughter into a workshop and told her she belonged. A platform built to give farmers the market access her parents never had. These are are the same story at different scales, told across generations, each one expanding the radius of who gets included; and the legacy Pretty is describing is a door held open wide enough that the next generation never has to fight for the room to walk through it. That is a different kind of ambition than building a unicorn. And in the long run, it is the kind that matters more.

Closing remarks

This conversation describes a way of thinking about systems: who they are built for, who they leave out, and what changes when that design is reversed.

The workshop where Pretty grew up taught her to look for the point of failure in a machine before attempting to fix it. That same diagnostic instinct runs through everything described here. When farmers ignored a quality module until a buyer appeared, the lesson was not that farmers needed training. It was that the system had been introduced in the wrong order. When platforms struggled with rural adoption, the problem was not smartphone access but interface design. When traceability tools concentrated power in the hands of buyers, the answer was not better reporting but shifting who controlled verification.

Across each example, the pattern repeats: identify the structural bottleneck and redesign the system around the people who experience it most directly.

That approach also reframes what counts as success. Many technology platforms measure activity: users registered, transactions processed, volume traded. eFama begins with different signals. Are farmers earning more predictable income? Are they hiring workers? Are farms becoming enterprises capable of supporting other households? These questions move the measurement from platform performance to livelihood change and this distinctive move matters because it changes the time horizon. Platforms optimized for metrics often aim for scale as quickly as possible. Systems built around livelihoods evolve more slowly but create effects that compound: a farmer hires workers, workers support families, data accumulates across thousands of farms, and over time that information begins to shape how markets, policies, and risk management systems operate.

So, what is being built by Pretty here is more than just a marketplace. It is the early architecture of coordination infrastructure for African agriculture.

The demographic reality makes the stakes clear. A continent moving toward 2.5 billion people cannot rely on fragmented supply chains that lose a third of what they produce. Better coordination is not a technological ambition; it is a food security requirement. Platforms that reach scale in this environment stop being products and start becoming infrastructure. And infrastructure, unlike most startups, leaves a legacy measured in generations.

The story that runs through this conversation returns to that idea repeatedly:

a father opening the door of a workshop to a daughter who had been told she belonged;

a founder building a platform that gives farmers the market access her own family once lacked;

a vision of agriculture that includes data scientists, drone operators, and young people who previously saw no place for themselves in the sector.

Each step widens the circle of who gets to participate and the ambition here is clear: redesign a system so that the next generation enters it under different assumptions than the one before.

Thank you for reading!

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