In today’s issue, we spotlight Pombili Paula Haitamba, a Namibian data analyst whose work sits in the unglamorous but decisive space where institutions either learn to take reality seriously or continue operating on habit and partial sight. Her work moves between economic analysis, public-sector data systems, and the everyday mechanics of decision-making where the quality of evidence matters less than whether organisations are actually able to use it.

Pombili Paula Haitamba : Sharing insights on data, decision-making, and the power of

This conversation starts from a concrete project, a long-range analysis of Namibia’s inflation trends from 2002 to 2025, but it doesn’t stay there for long. It opens onto a set of questions about what it actually takes to make public data usable. What happens when records don’t agree with each other, when documentation is missing, when systems don’t speak to each other, and when someone has to decide what can be trusted before any analysis can even begin.

Along the way, Pombili talks about the craft of economic diagnosis, about the invisible work of reconstructing institutional memory, about the difference between noticing patterns and being in time for them, and about what changes when a state starts to see across its own silos instead of through them.

The Making of a Public-Interest Analyst

Q: You work at the intersection of data, insight generation, and decision-making. What initially drew you to data analytics, and what part of the work still feels energising to you today?

A: I was drawn to data analytics because of my passion for solving problems. I have always been curious about the root causes of challenges in governance, especially in service delivery. Over time, I noticed how some projects and decisions were being made without a true representation of what’s happening on the ground. That gap often leads to inefficiencies that could easily be avoided by moving from guesswork to an approach backed by facts and evidence. Data has become a valuable asset in identifying core issues from lived experiences, gaining a competitive edge by making data-driven decisions, increasing efficiency and optimised processes. What still energises me today is the power that sits quietly in the data. It is often overlooked, but the moment you start exploring it, you identify patterns and trends that can completely shift how you understand a problem. You end up seeing issues that were hidden beneath the surface and finding innovative approaches to solve them for streamlined outcomes. That sense of discovery and impact is what keeps the work exciting for me, because every dataset has a unique story to uncover.

Q: Every analyst has a philosophy that guides how they read, question, and interpret data. How would you describe the lens through which you approach economic or social datasets?

A: My analytical philosophy when approaching economic or social datasets is guided by a “Skeptical Pragmatism with a Human-Centric Lens.“ This framework balances rigorous statistical interrogation with a deep appreciation for the complex, real-world human stories and structural contexts that the data represents. Question Everything, But Deliver Actionable Insight. I don’t just take the data at face value, I question its completeness, its context, data integrity and the assumptions that might underlie it. While skeptical of the raw data, the goal remains to deliver actionable insights. This combined lens ensures that the final analysis is not only statistically sound and accurate but also ethically grounded, contextually rich, and genuinely useful for driving positive, real-world outcomes.

Q: As AI tools increasingly automate parts of analysis, what do you think will remain uniquely human in the work you do?

A: Integrating data insights with qualitative knowledge of organizational culture, market dynamics, and future vision requires a holistic, strategic thinking capacity that goes beyond computational analysis. While AI can automate calculations, visualisations, and even pattern detection, what remains uniquely human is the ability to interpret data through critical judgment, ethical reasoning, empathetic storytelling, and lived experience. Humans can connect trends to real-world situations, ask the right questions, and understand the social, cultural, or economic implications behind the numbers. For example, seeing a spike in package holidays is one thing, but understanding what it means for local employment, tourism skills development, or household spending requires human insight. The ability to combine data with judgement, intuition, and an understanding of the broader environment is something AI can support but not replace. That’s where analysts add true value, turning insights into meaningful recommendations that make a real difference.

Editorial commentary: Pombili’s answers keep circling the same unease. Not with numbers, or tools, or technique, but with how comfortable institutions become operating at a distance from whatever they claim to be managing. Policies justified by habit. Decisions made on proxies. “Experience” standing in for attention. The kind of administrative life where things keep moving without anyone having to look too closely at what is actually happening.

Her way into data comes from that friction. From watching guesses harden into policy, and thin signals acquire the authority of evidence. So her talk of “the power that sits quietly in the data” is really about pressure: about introducing something into these systems that makes that comfort harder to sustain, that interrupts the smoothness with which abstractions replace lived conditions.

None of this is rare. It is, if anything, ordinary. Weak categories. Convenient shortcuts. Old assumptions recycled as common sense. It shows up everywhere, but the costs are sharper here, where there is less room for error and less cushioning for those who end up living with the consequences. And in that environment, the question is never whether the data is clean enough. The question is whether anyone is willing to use it to disturb routines rather than decorate them.

Her “skeptical pragmatism” grows out of that reality. Partial datasets. Political classifications. Context that never quite fits the model. Work continues anyway. Not because the conditions are good, but because refusing to decide is still a decision. Automation can absorb the mechanics of analysis, but not the burden of interpretation. That still sits somewhere. In Pombili’s world, the analyst is not there to reassure, but to make certain kinds of reassurance unavailable.

Forensic Economics in Action

Q: You recently developed an interactive Power BI dashboard analysing Namibia’s inflation trends from 2002 to 2025. What motivated you to take on this project, and what were you hoping the data would reveal?

A: I developed an interactive Power BI dashboard to analyse Namibia’s inflation trends from January 2002 to April 2025. Many conversations about the cost of living in Namibia are based on personal experience or short-term insights, but the bigger picture is often missed. My goal was to uncover long-term trends in purchasing power, cost of living changes, and the effectiveness of economic policies, guiding critical decisions for both individuals, policy makers and the broader economy. The data helps explain the pressure points shaping the cost of living and provides a foundation for more informed decision making. These insights can help policymakers by giving them a clearer understanding of what is driving the cost of living and where interventions will have the greatest impact. For example, the data shows that food and non-alcoholic beverages are the biggest drivers of inflation, which means efforts to strengthen food security, invest in local production, or stabilise supply chains could directly ease pressure on households. At the same time, categories like housing and utilities carry a large weight in the CPI but are not growing as quickly, which helps policymakers distinguish between major household spending and high volatility areas when planning budgets or adjusting social government initiatives. Long-term inflation trends give a clearer picture of where costs are rising and where they are stabilising. It helps inform better decisions for the future, especially when planning how to grow the economy and reduce unemployment.

Q: Your analysis shows that Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages is a top inflation driver, while Housing has the highest weight but ranks much lower in growth. How do you interpret this tension between economic weight and inflation movement?

A: This contrast highlights the difference between how much a category contributes to the overall cost of living and how fast its prices are changing. Food and non-alcoholic beverages show the strongest inflation movement because they are highly sensitive to short term factors like climate change, supply chain disruptions, fuel prices, and import dependence. These pressures make food prices more volatile, which is why the inflation rate for the category is highly persistent even though it carries a smaller weight. Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages is the top contributor to inflation, even though it ranks 4th in overall weight in the consumer basket Housing, on the other hand, has the highest weight in the basket of goods and services because it takes up a large share of household spending. However, its inflation rate grows more slowly compared to other categories. Housing costs tend to move gradually over time primarily due to the nature of the Namibian market characterised by long-term leases, the slow pace of property market and the utility rates adjustments. Namibian housing prices are market driven and often influenced by supply-demand imbalances, high costs of construction, land scarcity and the evolving mortgage condition. Consequently, although housing constitutes the largest share of household expenditure, its inflation growth rate is relatively moderate and stable compared to more volatile categories such as food. This slower adjustment reflects the long-term contracts typically involved in rental agreements and the gradual changes in property values and utility tariffs, which do not exhibit abrupt month-to-month or year-to-year spikes similar to those witnessed in other categories. This tension is important for policymakers because it highlights the need to track both weight and volatility to understand the real drivers of household spending.

Q: You highlighted that Package Holidays became the strongest contributor since 2023. What does this tell us about Namibia’s post-COVID recovery, and why did this insight stand out for you?

A: The rise of Package Holidays a sub-category for hotels, cafes and restaurants which is then used as a proxy to measure tourism activities as the strongest contributor since 2023 signals that Namibia’s tourism and hospitality sector is gradually recovering after the disruptions caused by COVID-19. It shows that consumers are more confident to travel and spend, locally and internationally. This boosts interest in leisure activities, and as demand grows, prices for goods and services in the subcategory rise to keep up with the demand. Package Holidays have been leading the way as the highest contributing subcategory since 2023. This insight stood out because it is one of the clearest signs of a return to normal economic activity post-COVID. Travel is usually one of the first things people cut when times are tough, and one of the last things they restore. So, when travel spending becomes a major driver, it acts as a strong indicator that recovery is not only happening but becoming broad and stable. The sector contributes a significant share to Namibia’s GDP, creating jobs, and generating vital foreign currency. When holiday packages rise, it means more money flows into hotels, lodges, transport, tour operators, restaurants, and local attractions. This spending multiplies across the economy, supporting local businesses and stimulating growth. It also points to opportunities for policymakers and local businesses, investing in tourism related activities skills, supporting tourism establishments, and ensuring that more of the economic value from tourism is localised.

Editorial commentary: What Pombili built here is not a dashboard in the decorative sense. It works more like a piece of economic diagnosis. The time horizon alone changes the object. January 2002 to 2025 refuses the short memory of public debate and forces inflation to sit inside a frame long enough to acquire shape. Cost of living stops behaving like a mood or a moment and begins to show phases, reversals, and internal tension.

Once the span is that wide, the basket can no longer pretend to be a single thing. Food and non-alcoholic beverages keep breaking upward, exposed to climate, fuel, borders, and supply chains. Housing stays where it is, slow, heavy, absorbing more of the household budget than it ever admits in motion. Both press on the same families and the same politics, but through different mechanics. Keeping those pressures separate is an analytical choice that refuses to let weight and volatility collapse back into the same word.

Then a smaller category starts to matter. Package holidays. Quiet for a while. After 2023, leaving a visible trace again. A proxy chosen because discretionary spending does not return by accident. Followed outward into tourism, jobs, and circulation effects. A category treated not as a description, but as an instrument.

Nothing about this comes from computation alone. Someone has to insist on holding the time horizon open. Someone has to open the basket instead of summarising it. Someone has to decide which categories deserve to behave like signals and which like structure. The dashboard carries those decisions inside it. Pombili’s craft lives there. It lives in building an object that forces policy to argue with structure instead of anecdotes, and in re-engineering the question so that the wrong answers become harder to give.

The Translation Problem

Q: When presenting inflation trends, analysts often have to balance statistical accuracy with public understanding. How do you decide what to visualise, what to simplify, and what to emphasise?

A: When presenting inflation trends, the goal is to make the data accurate, clear, and accessible even to people with little background on the subject, while still offering depth for those who want to explore further. I start by identifying the core story in the data. What patterns matter most? Which categories are driving inflation? Are there any unusual spikes or drops that will affect the public or decision makers? Once that story is clear, I choose visuals that highlight it without overwhelming the viewer, by using visual cards to give a quick snapshot of the most important numbers without making them dig through charts. A line chart is usually the most effective way to show inflation over time because it makes long term movements easy to follow. I also opt to present the top drivers, such as the 10 highest or lowest contributing categories, opposed to having all of them at once in one chart, and then enable drill through options for anyone who wants to dive deeper into the details. The All Items overview page combines cards, filters, line charts, and tooltips to make inflation trends easy to understand at a glance. Simplification is important, but never at the cost of accuracy. I may combine subcategories to show a clearer overall pattern, while still allowing users to break down the data further through slicers, tooltips or detailed views. I place emphasis on categories that have major influence on household budgets and the wider economy, which is the aim of the story I wanted to uncover. Too many visuals or data points create confusion. A minimalist layout, well-chosen metrics, and intuitive navigation help viewers understand the trends quickly and capture key metrics.

Q: Month-on-month data can be volatile. How do you approach communicating volatility without causing misinterpretation or alarm?

A: When working with month-on-month data, it’s important to provide context so that short-term fluctuations are differentiated from long-term trends. I usually approach this by pairing the month-on-month figures with year-on-year changes using a combo chart plotting the year-on year changes on the secondary axis and the month-on month on the primary axis. This helps provide a clear picture, smooth out volatility and draw attention to meaningful patterns, such as whether a spike is a temporary swing or part of a bigger pattern. Clear visual design also helps prevent misinterpretation. Titles, labels, and on hover tooltips guide viewers to what the numbers actually mean and why certain movements occurred. When people understand the drivers behind a spike or drop, they are less likely to interpret volatility as a crisis. The goal is to be transparent without causing alarm. By offering context, highlighting meaningful patterns, and explaining the story behind the shifts, the audience can focus on signals rather than noise and make decisions based on the broader trend rather than every monthly change.

Q: You work with Power BI, which is increasingly popular for public-sector analytics. What do you think makes a dashboard genuinely useful for decision-makers rather than just visually appealing?

A: For decision-makers, the most important features are clarity, relevance, and context. The visuals should highlight key trends, drivers, or anomalies in a way that is easy to interpret, while allowing the option to drill down for more detail if needed. Equally important is ensuring the data is reliable and the metrics are meaningful to the decisions at hand. A dashboard becomes powerful when it helps users quickly understand what is happening, why it matters, and what actions might be taken. Usefulness comes from accuracy, insight, and the ability to inform timely decisions, not just from polished charts or graphics.

Editorial commentary: Somewhere between a number and a decision, things start to go wrong. Not because the number is wrong, but because of what it invites people to do with it.

That tension runs through everything Pombili says about how she builds and presents analysis. What sits on the first screen. What gets grouped. What gets pushed behind a drill-down. What is left as context. These are not neutral choices. They decide what feels urgent, what feels stable, and what disappears into the background.

Month-on-month inflation is a good example. On its own, it turns ordinary movement into a sequence of small crises. Placed next to a longer trend, the same movement becomes something else entirely: variation that can be judged rather than reacted to. The difference lives in the layout, not in the data.

The same discipline shapes the rest of the work. A small number of categories, chosen because they actually shape household budgets. A surface that does not try to carry everything at once. Depth that remains available without demanding it. The aim is not to make the picture simple but to make the wrong reactions harder to have.

A dashboard built this way quietly trains the kind of decisions that feel reasonable. It makes some mistakes less likely and others more visible. And in environments where overreaction and underreaction are both costly, that may matter more than any single insight the data contains.

Wrestling with Africa's Data Infrastructure Crisis

Q: Working with a dataset that stretches across more than two decades can be complex. What were some challenges you encountered while cleaning, structuring, or modelling the data?

A: Working with a dataset that spans more than two decades involves numerous challenges. Some of the records had missing values, which meant I had to decide whether to replace them with the mean/mode, or leave them out entirely depending on their impact on the trend. The date formats were also inconsistent. Some entries were written in full dates, others in partial formats, and a few were captured as plain text, so I had to standardise the records before any meaningful analysis could happen. There were also fields where numbers were stored as text, which created errors when defining the field’s data type or creating measures. In a few cases, the dataset included unknown or stray characters, likely from older data capturing systems. There was also no accompanying documentation (metadata) explaining collection methods, or specific events and calculations that might have influenced the data at the time of collection. This lack of context makes cleaning decisions difficult. These issues are common with long term datasets, especially those maintained across different data entry practices and systems, which made cleaning somewhat challenging. But, once the dataset was extracted, transformed, loaded in Power BI, I was able to do the modelling, build the necessary measures to uncover the long-term inflation patterns.

Q: Namibia’s data ecosystem faces familiar regional challenges, access, documentation, consistency. How did these realities shape the way you approached the dataset?

A: The realities of Namibia’s data ecosystem, limited access, inconsistent documentation, and varying data types, shaped my approach from the outset. Anticipating gaps, irregular formats, and inconsistencies, I first assessed data completeness, integrity and quality before any modelling. I then standardised formats, trimmed extra spaces, cleaned unknown characters, and converted fields to the correct data types to ensure accuracy. These challenges also highlighted the importance of documenting every transformation and decision, making it easier for others to follow the process. They influenced how I structured the Power BI model, ensuring it could handle missing or irregular data while maintaining integrity and producing meaningful, reliable insights. The process highlighted the need for more robust data warehouses, standardised national data collection and management systems, demonstrating the value of reliable data for accurate evidence-based decision-making to stakeholders.

Editorial commentary: Before any trend can be trusted, someone has to decide what this material is allowed to mean. Without metadata, without documentation, without continuity between systems, every act of cleaning becomes an act of reconstruction. The question is no longer “what does the data say?” but “what was the state trying to record at the time?”

This is the part of the job that never appears in dashboards. An analyst becomes, by necessity, a custodian of institutional memory not because that is the role, but because no one else is holding it. Formats get standardised. Types get corrected. Gaps get handled. Every step written down, not as good practice, but as a substitute for the archive that should have existed.

The dashboard sits on top of that repair work. The real achievement sits underneath it: making twenty years of fragmented administrative history coherent enough to be questioned at all.

Beyond Pattern Recognition to Policy Action

Q: Your insights on tourism recovery point to policy and skills implications. How do you see the role of a data analyst in connecting economic data to practical recommendations for sectors like hospitality or small business?

A: A data analyst’s role goes beyond just identifying trends, it’s about turning those trends into actionable insights that stakeholders can use. With tourism recovery, for example, the rise in package holidays points to growing demand for accommodation, transport, and leisure services. An analyst can link these insights to targeted interventions such as expanding hospitality training programmes, attractive holiday packages, supporting tourism establishments, or designing policies that help local businesses capture more of the sector’s value. In this sense, the analyst becomes a bridge between the numbers and the decisions that follow. By interpreting trends, quantifying their impact, and placing them in the wider economic context, analysts help policymakers and business leaders focus on the areas that matter most. This leads to smarter resource allocation, increased productivity and evidence-based strategies that support both economic growth and local livelihoods.

Editorial commentary: There is a big difference between noticing a trend and being in time for it. Pombili’s answer lives in that gap.

The tourism signal does not matter because it confirms recovery. It matters because it arrives early enough to rearrange preparation: skills pipelines, business readiness, support structures, procurement, local capacity. So, the chart is not a description is a warning about what will soon become a constraint.

This is the point where Pombili’s work stops being about interpretation and starts being about sequencing. Who moves first? What gets built before pressure hits? Which bottlenecks get treated as policy problems and which ones get treated as “unexpected” crises. Training programmes, SME support, investment priorities don’t sit after the data. They sit inside its timeline. If we miss that timing, even the right insight becomes useless.

Systems Thinking & Structural Change

Bonus question: Is there anything essential about your journey, your approach to data, or this inflation project in particular that hasn’t been covered, something you’d like readers to understand about your practice?

Answer: An essential part of my approach to data is that it is solution-driven. In Namibia, many government processes are slowed by fragmented systems, ministries operate in silos, each maintaining their own datasets with little integration. This makes it difficult to get a full overview of national challenges, such as poverty, unemployment, or resource allocation, which leads to duplicated efforts, inefficiencies, and delayed decision-making. Some of the research work I have done addresses these inefficiencies by designing a centralised Hadoop system that can integrate data across ministries. To demonstrate its value, I used MapReduce to combine datasets from Home Affairs, Education, and Labour, linking them through a common identifier. This approach allowed me to show how integrated data can reveal insights that would be invisible if each ministry’s data were analysed in isolation. For example, we can trace how education attainment relates to employment outcomes across regions or identify areas where multiple social interventions are needed simultaneously. The key takeaway is that centralising data and processing it effectively allows for richer, evidence-based insights that directly support better policy, streamlined processes and better service delivery. Instead of each ministry making decisions based on partial information, a unified data approach provides a holistic view, helping policymakers allocate resources more efficiently, plan targeted interventions, and ultimately improve processes. In today’s complex world, problems are interconnected, and decisions based on incomplete or fragmented information can lead to inefficiencies, wasted resources, and missed opportunities. Building data warehouses allows organisations/governments, to store, integrate, and analyse data across sectors.

Editorial commentary: In many cases, the state does not see itself as a single system. Ministries work in silos. Data lives in silos. Each part makes decisions with only a fragment of the same reality.

The work of integrating datasets across Home Affairs, Education, and Labour matters because of what becomes visible once those walls come down: how education connects to employment, where multiple vulnerabilities overlap, which problems do not belong to any single ministry and therefore tend to belong to no one.

What Pombili’s work makes possible is a different kind of visibility in which the state can no longer treat its own problems as someone else’s.

Closing remarks

Across this conversation, nothing about the work sounds heroic. It sounds patient. It sounds slow. It sounds like someone spending most of their time making things line up that were never designed to line up in the first place. Datasets that don’t agree with each other. Categories that hide more than they reveal. Systems that can’t see across their own walls.

That kind of work rarely gets framed as innovation. It looks more like maintenance. More like repair. More like the unglamorous labour of making institutions slightly more capable of knowing what they are doing. But it is hard to imagine any of the larger ambitions around AI, digital government, or evidence-based policy meaning very much without this layer underneath them—anywhere.

It also puts a spotlight on a kind of expertise that is usually invisible: the ability to reconstruct institutional memory, to decide what can be trusted and what cannot, to translate messy signals into something that does not mislead, and to build objects that quietly reshape how decisions get made. This is not a regional skillset. It is core institutional infrastructure.

What Pombili’s practice keeps pointing to is a simple tension. The problem is no longer access to data, or even tools. It is whether institutions are prepared to be changed by what their own data is already trying to show them.

So the question this work leaves with the rest of us is not an African one, or a technical one. It is an organisational one:

If evidence alone is not enough to change how institutions behave, what else is missing?

