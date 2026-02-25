Part 5(and final): A Russian national named Vyacheslav Trahov travelled to Ghana and Kenya. He wore Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, a consumer product sold by an American company fitted with a camera. He used them to secretly record intimate encounters with women. He uploaded short clips to TikTok and YouTube. He sold full videos through a paid Telegram channel. Then he flew back home to Russia and that was it.

Both Ghana and Kenya launched formal proceedings. Ghana summoned the Russian ambassador and pursued extradition through Interpol. But Russia’s constitution prohibits the extradition of its own citizens. The case is stalled. The harm had been committed, recorded, distributed, and monetised across at least five African countries, via American platforms, by a Russian national, for a paying audience that exists nowhere and everywhere all at once.

Which institution failed in this case? No single institution failed. The system itself had no architecture for what happened.

The Standard Diagnosis Is Wrong

The instinct, when cases like this emerge, is to reach for a familiar vocabulary: weak institutions, governance gaps, underdeveloped legal systems. And there is truth in that vocabulary. Kenya and Ghana face real constraints in digital forensics, cross-border legal coordination, and enforcement capacity. Those gaps are real and consequential. But the diagnosis misses the fact that even states with well-resourced courts, functioning extradition treaties, and sophisticated cybercrime units would have struggled with this case. The problem here is not the quality of Kenya’s institutions measured against some internal standard. The problem is that the harm moved through a system of platforms, jurisdictions, and constitutional barriers that no single institution however strong, was designed to govern.

This is the first reframing Part 5 of this series asks you to make: AI exposes that most institutions were designed to manage territory and that the world increasingly runs on networks.

For most of modern history, institutional strength meant: internal rule of law, bureaucratic efficiency, contract enforcement, administrative capacity, political stability. These are reasonable metrics. They capture something real about a state’s ability to organise collective life, protect rights, and project legitimate authority. But embedded in all of them is an assumption so foundational it was never examined: that power, harm, and governance happen within borders. Courts enforce contracts between parties who exist within a jurisdiction. Police pursue offenders who can be arrested. Regulations bind firms that can be fined. The entire architecture of institutional strength is built on the premise that the state can reach what it needed to govern.

AI and the broader digital infrastructure it runs on breaks that premise at every layer. AI systems are trained in one country, owned in another, deployed across dozens more. They generate harm globally. They extract value globally. They scale in ways that outpace any single regulator’s ability to track, let alone control. The enforcement mismatch is not incidental. It is structural.

Three Disruptions, Not One

It is useful to be precise about the ways AI disrupts traditional institutional design. There are three distinct mechanisms, and conflating them produces confused analysis.

The first is enforcement mismatch: Harm moves faster than legal coordination. By the time Interpol was involved in the Trahov case, the videos had already been distributed to paying subscribers across multiple continents. The harm was not contained, it was ambient. Legal systems that operate sequentially, through notice and procedure and treaty, are structurally slower than platforms that operate algorithmically and instantly. The second is sovereignty dilution: States increasingly rely on infrastructure they do not own, do not control, and cannot meaningfully audit. A government that deploys a foreign AI system for service delivery has embedded a dependency into its own administrative function. If that system’s logic changes, if the vendor withdraws, if the data flows to foreign intelligence, the state has limited recourse. It has outsourced a core function of governance without retaining the capacity to replace it. The third is accountability fragmentation: In the Trahov case, who was responsible? The platform that hosted the content? The company that built the glasses? The algorithm that recommended the videos? The payment system that processed subscriptions? Responsibility is distributed across entities in multiple jurisdictions, each of whom can point somewhere else. The result is an accountability maze that the harmed parties cannot navigate.

The previous three parts of this series have moved through an expertise crisis, an AI system operating without institutional mediation, and AI inside institutions that embed genuine values and accountability. Part 4 confronted the hardest question: are those institutions even worth preserving?

The African context does not make that question easier. But it does make it more urgent and more precise because the three disruptions described above do not land evenly. They land harder where administrative infrastructure is thinner, where legal systems have fewer resources for cross-border coordination, where the negotiating position with major tech firms is weaker.

When AI tools are adopted in African contexts without building local governance capacity alongside them, the visible problem gets solved, a service gets delivered, a process gets automated while the underlying institutional gap remains. Administrative reform is bypassed. Legal infrastructure stays underdeveloped. Foreign tech firms become de facto public infrastructure. And because the immediate problem appears solved, the political incentive to invest in local capacity quietly disappears.

This is where the techno-solutionism critique has genuine force. Not that AI is inherently extractive. Not that all external technology reproduces colonial logic. But that uncritical adoption without institutional development, without asking who owns this, who governs it, who captures the value, who bears the risk, reproduces dependency structures regardless of intent. The logic is familiar even if the mechanism is new.

What Must Institutional Strength Include Now?

This is not an argument that all institutions are weak, or that no progress has been made, or that the traditional metrics are worthless. The European Union’s GDPR and AI Act represent genuine attempts to build regulatory capacity commensurate with the scale of the technology. They are imperfect but they demonstrate that institutional adaptation is possible.

The argument here is sharper than that. The traditional metrics of institutional strength are necessary but no longer sufficient. A state can have an independent judiciary, efficient bureaucracy, and stable political governance and still be structurally unable to protect its citizens from algorithmic harm originating abroad, prevent value extraction through data systems it doesn’t control, or negotiate meaningfully with technology firms whose market capitalisation exceeds its GDP.

Institutional strength in the AI era must now include digital sovereignty capacity:

the ability to govern critical AI infrastructure domestically or through trusted partnerships; cross-border enforcement mechanisms

the treaties, technical capacity, and coordination structures to pursue harm that crosses jurisdictions; data governance infrastructure

the legal and technical frameworks to control how citizen data flows and to whom; negotiation leverage with major technology platforms;

and the demonstrated ability to prevent technological dependency from becoming a structural vulnerability.

This is structural and it applies to every state, not only African ones. The Trahov case exposes fragility in Ghana and Kenya, yes. But it also exposed fragility in Russia, whose constitutional prohibition on extraditing citizens became a shield for an offender its own legal system had no political will to pursue. And it exposed fragility in the United States, whose platforms hosted and distributed the harm with no meaningful mechanism for accountability.

AI as a Stress Test

The most useful frame for this series may be the simplest one: AI is a stress test of sovereignty.

Stress tests do not create weaknesses, they reveal them. The weaknesses were always there. What changes is that they can no longer be managed quietly, deferred, or overlooked. The borderless, instantaneous, algorithmically-scaled nature of AI systems means that design flaws in governance architecture become visible at speed and at scale.

Some institutions are adapting, most are not and most were never designed for this environment. Not because their architects were incompetent, but because the environment did not exist when they were built.

This series began with an expertise crisis. A world in which the people making decisions about AI lacked the synthesis required to understand what they were deciding. It passed through institutions that were bypassed, institutions that held, and the unsettling question of whether institutions deserve to be held at all.

Part 5 does not resolve that question. It reframes it. The old measures no longer matter. What matters now is whether the people inside these institutions can see what is changing clearly enough, and move fast enough, to build governance for a world no one originally designed for.

Sovereignty once meant control over territory. What does it mean in a world governed by algorithms?

That is the foundational question of the next fifty years of governance. And the fact that most institutions have not yet seriously asked it is, itself, the answer.

