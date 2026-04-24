Welcome to Issue #58 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

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In today’s issue, we spotlight Nkechika Ibe, a Nigerian gender and peace practitioner, AI safety researcher, and founder of Impact Her World Foundation, whose career has been built at the intersection of three domains that most institutions address in separate rooms (gender equality, peace and security, and emerging technology) and that Nkechika has spent a decade refusing to treat as separate problems.

Nkechika Ibe | Gender Expert (SRHR, SGBV/TFGBV, Women, Peace & Security) | Helping Social Impact Organizations Build Partnerships & Scale to Achieve SDG 17 | Speaker | AI Safety, Governance, & Research

Her world operates at the edges of where technology meets vulnerability. Not in the optimised, well-resourced environments where AI is easiest to deploy, but in the places where it is most consequential and most dangerous to get wrong, conflict-affected communities, GBV response systems, democratic participation spaces, and the lives of women and girls navigating digital harm in contexts where the infrastructure for protection barely exists. She has worked in these spaces long enough to understand not only what technology can offer but where its assumptions break down, where safety-by-design gives way to deployment-by-urgency, where the communities most affected by a system are the last to be consulted in its design. That is the territory Nkechika has made her own: not the question of what AI can do, but the harder, slower work of ensuring that what it does does not reproduce the very inequalities it was meant to address.

Origin and Entry Point

Q: Your work sits at the intersection of gender, peace and security, and emerging technologies. What early experiences shaped your commitment to working in these spaces together rather than separately?

A: It is a trajectory of career growth and curiosity that has brought me to the intersection of gender, peace and security, and emerging technologies today. My work has largely been shaped by identifying problems within my environment and feeling compelled to do something about them. I began my journey in gender equality work in 2015 during my one-year national service in Nigeria under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). I was deployed to a very remote village in South East Nigeria where I served as a teacher. During that time, I witnessed firsthand the realities faced by young girls and women, particularly harmful cultural practices and the challenges surrounding menstrual health and hygiene. Many of my students struggled with basic menstrual hygiene resources, and the stigma around menstruation meant that these issues were rarely discussed openly. As a corps teacher, I knew my time with them was limited, but I also knew I had a responsibility to do something no matter how small to improve their circumstances. That experience pushed me into working on sexual and reproductive health and rights programs, advocating for menstrual health awareness and tackling period poverty. My engagement with peace and security emerged from a different but equally powerful experience. With a background in Political Science and International Relations, I had studied conflict and security issues academically. However, witnessing the worsening security situation in Nigeria brought those issues much closer to home. Rising attacks across different regions became part of everyday news. The Owo church massacre in Ondo State was particularly devastating and felt deeply personal. It forced me to reflect on how communities could become safer and more resilient, and more importantly, how women’s agency could be leveraged in peacebuilding and community safety initiatives. That moment strengthened my resolve to engage more actively in gender, peace and security work. My entry into technology was somewhat unexpected. As a researcher, I was contracted by an IT company to contribute to the development of a database of emergency response service providers that could be deployed to address gender-based violence. The initiative was part of an #AI4COVID project designed to respond to the surge in GBV cases following the COVID-19 pandemic. For someone from a social science background, working alongside technologists was both unfamiliar and fascinating. It exposed me to the immense potential of technology to address complex social problems. At the same time, it made me aware of the risks and unintended harms that could emerge if these technologies are not designed responsibly. Over time, I began to see how these three areas, gender equality, peace and security, and emerging technologies, intersect in powerful ways. Issues like bias in technology, digital safety, and online harm all connect deeply with broader conversations about human security and social justice. These experiences collectively shaped the path of the work I do today.

Q: You’ve spent over a decade working on issues affecting women and girls across policy, advocacy, and program implementation. At what point did AI and digital systems become central to your work?

A: AI and digital systems became central to my work during a research contract I had with a Nigerian technology company shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic. The project focused on developing a data-driven response channel for survivors of gender-based violence, as reports of domestic and online abuse had significantly increased during the pandemic lockdowns. For someone coming from a social science background, stepping into a room full of engineers and technologists felt like being a fish out of water. At the same time, it was deeply fascinating. I began to see how AI-enabled tools could help map emergency response services, connect survivors to available support systems, and improve the speed of response in crisis situations. That experience was transformative for me. It exposed both the potential and the risks of AI systems, especially when deployed in sensitive contexts like gender-based violence response. ‘ After the project, I took that curiosity back to my work at Impact Her World Foundation and began intentionally building collaborations with technologists, digital rights organizations, and researchers working on the social implications of emerging technologies. Since then, my work has increasingly focused on technology-facilitated gender-based violence, online harm, and AI safety and governance. I realized that addressing digital harms against women and girls cannot happen in isolation from the broader questions of AI policy, safety frameworks, and governance systems. Contributing to conversations on responsible AI deployment, safety-by-design principles, and policies that protect women, girls, and children has therefore become a significant part of my work today.

Editorial commentary: Nkechika's philosophy is best understood as empathetic pragmatism; the conviction that proximity to harm is not a conflict of interest but the most reliable credential for fixing the conditions that produce it. Her career arc is deliberate. She moved from witnessing harm at the individual level to redesigning the systems that generate it, treating technology not as a new field but as the current form of the same infrastructure of power she has always challenged. Crucially, her outsider status among engineers was a methodological asset. Social scientists are trained to notice whose experience is absent from a design, which turns out to be the central question in AI safety. That instinct is inseparable from the personal, when the Owo massacre "felt deeply personal," she did not retreat from it. She systematized it, converting grief into frameworks for women's agency and community resilience. The same logic connects period poverty in a remote village to AI retraumatization. Both are expressions of the same root failure, designing systems without the people most affected by them. Against this, Nkechika holds a position rarer than it sounds, neither dismissing AI's potential nor deferring to its hype, but insisting that the promise is real only if the condition is structural, built with communities, not merely deployed onto them.

The Reframe

Q: Many conversations about AI focus on innovation and efficiency. From your perspective, what changes when we centre gender, safety, and peacebuilding in how these systems are designed and deployed?

A: When we centre gender, safety, and peacebuilding in AI systems, the conversation shifts from technology for efficiency to technology for societal well-being. First, it changes how we define success in AI development. Instead of measuring success purely by speed, automation, or economic value, we begin to assess whether systems reduce harm, promote fairness, and strengthen social trust. Second, it transforms how these systems are designed. Developers begin to ask different questions: Who might be excluded from this system? Whose experiences are missing from the dataset? Could this technology unintentionally reinforce discrimination or enable harm? These questions lead to more inclusive datasets, stronger safety mechanisms, and greater accountability in system deployment. Third, centering gender and safety can significantly improve public trust in AI technologies. Many communities today interact with AI systems with a mixture of curiosity and anxiety. When people see that their safety, dignity, and rights are considered in the design process, they are more likely to engage with the technology confidently. Ultimately, integrating gender, safety, and peacebuilding principles helps create AI ecosystems that are more transparent, equitable, and responsive to human realities, rather than systems that simply replicate existing inequalities at scale.

Editorial commentary: The subtext of Nkechika's answer is more damning than its tone suggests. By calling for questions like "who is excluded?" and "whose data is missing?", she implies these questions are not currently being asked as they should. That the industry's default user is privileged, and everyone else is an afterthought. Her diplomatic contrast between "efficiency" and "societal well-being" quietly names efficiency as a morally insufficient metric the industry treats as an end, when it is at best a means. Most pointedly, framing public anxiety as something that dissolves when "safety and dignity are considered" shifts the blame squarely: distrust is not a communication problem, it is a design failure. And "replicating inequalities at scale", her most restrained phrase is the sharpest warning that left uninterrupted, AI does not merely reflect bias but industrialises it.

The Ground

Q: You’ve worked on initiatives addressing technology-facilitated gender-based violence and data-driven emergency response systems. What have these projects revealed about both the risks and the potential of AI in sensitive contexts?

A: The risks are real! It is not a hoax or a campaign against innovation and technology companies. The complex nature of humans and social issues is one of the reasons why the risks of AI in sensitive contexts are more critical to address. For instance, in a humanitarian context where there is an intervention to deploy AI to survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, the question often is; how would they perceive and engage this technology? With the horrible experience they have been through, there could be a tendency to retraumatize them instead of helping them. This might be the first time that they are encountering concepts like consents, bodily autonomy or available services and these are topics that are often taboo or entirely inaccessible online. Hence, fear remains a strong barrier. How would AI break the fear component to address the problem this woman or girl has. This fear can be towards the technology itself or with regards to possible outcomes for even engaging with it. I do not believe technology would be able to solve all social problems but it could help in mitigating as much as possible. Since there is no one size fits all approach when it comes to deploying AI in complex, sensitive situations, conversations on safety, privacy, reduced bias, retraumatization and so on remain critical as they truly pose a huge risk to the intended end-users. This is also why we advocate for an effective stakeholder engagement across all levels of AI development. Co-hosting a #TFGBV stakeholder engagement workshop organised by Humane Intelligence USA

Q: Responsible AI is often discussed in abstract terms. In practice, what does “responsible deployment” look like when working in areas like SRHR, conflict settings, or democratic participation?

A: In layman's terms it is - building for us with us. My philosophy is simple: technologies that shape societies must be built with the communities they affect, not merely deployed onto them. It is also integrating certain guiding principles and practices that would make it easier, safer, convenient, and comfortable for users to trust and engage with a system. Principles and practices such as accountability and transparency, interpretability, upholding privacy and safety at all times. Taking democratic participation for instance, AI can deepen misinformation that would fuel hate speech against a certain group of people which can transcend into violence online like stalking, doxxing, harassment or offline like rape, political violence etc. This is playing out in real time today. Many democratic countries are more polarized than ever and you can trace the issue to AI and new technology. Fake videos, fake pictures, totally untrue scenarios and a hell hole of misinformation. Generally, a person that is accountable and eager to take responsibility for his/her actions, with integrity is regarded as a responsible person. AI systems are not human and so to build a system that would interact with humans as a support, innovators and technologists must be accountable, transparent, and apply some level of integrity in their deployment terms. Co-facilitating a research stakeholder engagement on #TFGBV and hate speech online organised by Center for Analytics and Behavioral Change (CABC) and supported by TikTok.

Editorial commentary: The phrase "building for us with us" quietly reassigns moral responsibility: co-design is not a best practice, it is the threshold below which deployment becomes extraction. By framing it as philosophy rather than demand, Nkechika is being diplomatic about what is structurally a denunciation, that communities are currently the recipients of technology, not its co-authors, and that this is not an oversight but a power arrangement. Her focus on fear as the primary barrier for survivors of GBV exposes the deeper design fallacy that trauma-informed users are treated as an edge case, when they are in fact the most honest stress-test of whether a system is humane at all. A technology that cannot hold the weight of the most vulnerable user has not passed a safety standard, it has simply avoided one. Most critically, by connecting AI directly to rape, stalking, and political violence, Ibe collapses the industry's favourite escape route. "Misinformation risk" is a category engineered to defer accountability, locating harm in the future, in bad actors, in misuse. She replaces that framing with the causation that irresponsible deployment is not a precondition for harm, it is already the harm.

The Translation Problem

Q: Your work spans research, convening, and policy dialogue across multiple regions. How do you translate global conversations on AI governance into locally relevant approaches that respond to lived realities?

A: One of the most valuable aspects of engaging in global AI governance discussions is the opportunity to learn from diverse perspectives and experiences. These exchanges often reveal both innovative approaches and blind spots that may not be visible within a single context. When I participate in international workshops or policy discussions, I pay close attention to the principles, strategies, and lessons emerging from those conversations. However, translating them into local realities requires careful contextualization. What works in one environment may not be directly applicable in another due to differences in infrastructure, resources, culture, or governance structures. For example, during an expert workshop in Switzerland, one of the key themes was the importance of developing clean and representative datasets to reduce bias in AI systems. While this is widely recognized as best practice, implementing it in many African contexts can be challenging due to limited data infrastructure and the high costs associated with large-scale data collection. To address this gap, I began integrating small but meaningful data collection mechanisms into some of our educational programs, particularly in school engagement activities. With appropriate approvals and safeguards, these efforts allow us to gather localized insights that reflect the lived experiences of the communities we work with. In this way, global knowledge becomes a starting point, but the solutions are adapted and shaped by local realities. Co-moderating an expert session on bias in technology at the Expert Workshop convened by EssentialTech Centre, EPFL Lausanne Switzerland.

Q: Bias in digital systems remains a persistent concern. From your engagements with research institutions and multilateral spaces, what mitigation approaches are proving most effective?

A: Bias in digital systems often originates from the datasets used to train them. Many large language models and AI systems rely on historical datasets that reflect existing social inequalities, which means they can unintentionally reproduce gender, racial, or cultural biases. One of the most promising mitigation approaches is the development of more diverse and representative datasets. This includes incorporating perspectives that have historically been underrepresented in technology development, particularly from communities in the Global South. However, building such datasets is expensive and resource-intensive, which remains a significant challenge. Another important approach is rigorous testing throughout the AI development lifecycle. During system development, there are stages where bias can enter the system through data selection, model training, or algorithm design. Conducting repeated testing and evaluation during these stages helps identify and reduce potential biases before deployment. Increasingly, we are also seeing the value of multidisciplinary collaboration in addressing bias. When technologists work alongside social scientists, gender experts, and community stakeholders, it becomes easier to identify blind spots that purely technical teams might overlook. Ultimately, mitigating bias requires a combination of better data, stronger testing processes, and broader participation in AI development.

Editorial commentary: Global AI governance is being written in a language most of the world cannot afford to speak. Nkechika’s example is precise: a Swiss workshop produces best practice on clean, representative datasets; African contexts cannot implement it because data infrastructure is expensive and scarce. What she calls "contextualization" is more accurately described as improvisation under exclusion, embedding data collection into school programs is a workaround for a system that produced the standard without budgeting for its adoption. The same structural logic poisons bias mitigation: the communities most damaged by biased AI are the least resourced to correct it. Diverse datasets cost money the Global South does not have; rigorous testing requires teams that multilateral institutions do not fund equitably; multidisciplinary collaboration assumes all disciplines are equally present at the table. Nkechika's measured tone should not obscure what she is actually describing, a field that diagnoses a problem in one room and prices its solution out of reach of the people in the next.

The System

Q: You’ve been involved in building coalitions and facilitating high-level dialogues across sectors. What makes cross-sector collaboration on AI and gender issues work and what tends to stall progress?

A: Cross-sector collaboration on AI, gender issues or even in the achievement of the Women, Peace, and Security agenda is critical and works because it provides room for effective flow of information especially on progress being done. It promotes accountability and tracking of progress. It also deepens partnership as well as the sustainability of impact. It also promotes accountability and provides evidence-based adjustments where and when needed. Such collaboration also reduces duplicity in programming which also saves money and time. However, the challenges associated with this is bureaucracy, poor budgeting and funding for such collaborations to be sustained and national priorities at a given time. Also, side by side bureaucracy, it takes a long time to get the buy-in of different sectors and/or stakeholders. Hence, this stalls progress at some point.

Q: Across your work in peace and security and technology policy, what role should African voices play in shaping global AI governance conversations?

A: I believe African voices are already playing a pivotal role in AI governance conversations. However, more people need to get involved. In Financial transactions, manufacturing and transportation, even democracy, African voices are shaping conversations in these sectors/industries. The need to expand is nevertheless crucial. There is a changing geopolitics with regards to data center concentration. Also, AI computing and computational power and ‘politics’ is currently ongoing and we are lacking our voices in these areas and at these tables. We are currently in a data deficit and compute crisis phase as we own less than 1% of the global data center capacity. Africa should not only be a consumer of AI systems but also a norm-shaper in global AI governance. Addressing structural issues that impedes this development and developing frameworks that help us establish clear relevance and power by owning and hosting AI computing power is an aspect of AI governance conversations that should be on the front burner and which I will be happy to engage in. My work in advancing the Women, Peace and Security agenda reminds us that sustainable peace cannot be built without women’s participation. The same principle applies to AI governance.

Q: Measurement and impact can be difficult in advocacy and policy work. How do you assess whether initiatives around responsible AI, gender, and peacebuilding are actually shifting systems or outcomes?

A: Measuring impact in advocacy and policy work can be challenging because change often happens gradually and across multiple levels. However, there are several indicators that signal meaningful progress. The first is programmatic adoption. When more organizations begin integrating safety-by-design principles, conducting ethical reviews of AI systems, or implementing safeguards against digital harm, it indicates that the ideas being advocated are influencing real-world practices. The second indicator is policy engagement and government response. When policymakers begin allocating funding for research, incorporating AI governance considerations into national strategies, or endorsing policy recommendations developed by civil society and research institutions, it demonstrates that advocacy efforts are influencing decision-making processes. Finally, public awareness and literacy are critical indicators of impact. Increased conversations about AI safety, digital rights, and gender inclusion suggest that more people are beginning to understand how these technologies shape their lives. When individuals and communities develop the knowledge and confidence to question, engage with, and influence technology systems, it signals a deeper shift toward responsible and inclusive digital ecosystems.

Editorial commentary: Buried in Nkechika's account of what stalls cross-sector collaboration is an irony she leaves unspoken: the institutions convening these dialogues are frequently the same ones whose bureaucracy dismantles them. Accountability and partnership are the stated goals; slow buy-in and poor funding are the actual outcomes not despite the system, but because of it. Her observation on African participation in AI governance carries a harder edge still. Less than 1% of global data center capacity is a structural prohibition. To be invited to shape norms for infrastructure you are prevented from owning is consultation without power, which is its own form of extraction. Most quietly damning is her framework for measuring impact. Programmatic adoption, policy engagement, public literacy these are institutional indicators, not human ones. They track whether organizations have changed, whether governments have responded, whether conversations have grown. None of them measure whether the woman at the end of the system is safer, freer, or less afraid. The field, Nkechika implies, cannot yet tell the difference between progress and the appearance of it.

The Tension

Q: You work across policy, research, and social entrepreneurship. How do you balance long-term structural change with the immediate needs of communities affected by technology-driven harm or exclusion?

A: One of the greatest barriers to AI deployment in Nigeria and Africa is structural deficiencies like poor electricity or lack of it, poverty, illiteracy, and so on. In a situation where there is incidence of exclusion driven by technology, for instance the introduction of Computer Based Test (CBT) has created a structural change that is drastically impacting children in remote communities without electricity or have ever had access to computer based learning. In cases like these, balancing it includes calling out these challenges and finding a way to deepen digital literacy in these communities. In fact, we are currently developing a robust digital literacy and empowerment program. We are currently at the fundraising phase and this program is an intensive structured program that puts the young and digitally disabled children at the center of the learning and engagement.

Editorial commentary: Nkechika’s answer is an honest account of what advocacy looks like on the ground when the state is not doing its job. Her CBT example makes that indictment precise: a government that digitises its exam system without electrifying its villages is administering a policy that punishes children for the state's own failures. Technology adoption, here, is exclusion with a modernisation budget. Most tellingly, her use of "digitally disabled" is a political reframe, borrowing the language of imposed condition rather than personal deficit. These children are not behind. They have been left behind, deliberately and structurally, by the very institutions digitising without them.

The Horizon

Q: Looking ahead, what emerging risks and opportunities do you see at the intersection of AI, gender, and peace and security, particularly in African contexts?

A: In the area of risks, increased AI dependence and/or over reliance of AI can undermine critical thinking skills and effective human to human relations especially with the increase in deployment of AI companions. Increased vulnerability to digital harms as these systems become more sophisticated. It also poses a huge risk to national security especially in cases where they are deployed for defense operations. A nation-state may become vulnerable to adversarial attack that can greatly undermine their national security and public safety. The spread of deepfakes, election interference and digital authoritarianism are all real risks of AI. On the other hand, AI has quite a lot of opportunities as a support to work and personal development. There are new areas coming up everyday. There is AI consulting, AI research, AI auditing, Feminist AI, digital peacebuilding and many more. Hence, it is vital for people, especially Africans to increase their AI literacy and acquire these skills for the future to be able to navigate the new world we are all currently seeing emerge before our very eyes.

Q: For practitioners and young professionals who want to work at this intersection, what skills, mindsets, or alliances will be most important to build?

A: Young professionals interested in working at this intersection should prioritize interdisciplinary learning. The challenges surrounding AI, gender, and peacebuilding require a combination of social science insight, policy literacy, and technical awareness. Understanding foundational technical concepts such as data science, product design, or web development can be extremely valuable, even for those coming from policy or social science backgrounds. Equally important is policy literacy and the ability to understand how governance frameworks shape technological systems and how advocacy can influence those frameworks. Curiosity is also essential. Emerging technologies are evolving rapidly, and practitioners must remain open to learning, questioning systems that produce harm, and developing innovative solutions that promote social good. Finally, building strong networks and alliances is critical. Engaging with experts across sectors provides access to knowledge, opportunities, and collaborative platforms that can significantly expand one’s impact.

Bonus question: Is there anything about your journey, your current work, or your vision for responsible and inclusive AI that we haven’t covered but that you’d like to share?

A: One aspect of my journey that continues to shape my work is the belief that the future of AI in Africa must be intentionally inclusive. If we do not actively design systems that reflect the realities of women, young people, and underserved communities, we risk reproducing the very inequalities we are trying to address. This vision is guiding several initiatives that I am currently working on. One of them is SHE AI, which explores how AI-enabled systems can support women’s safety, access to services, and information in ways that are accessible and culturally relevant. Another initiative is Her Digital Future Lab, a space designed to empower girls and young women to explore emerging technologies, build digital confidence, and participate more actively in shaping the technology ecosystem. Alongside these initiatives, we are also developing a Digital Literacy and Empowerment Program which I mentioned earlier, aimed at reaching young people in underserved communities who are often excluded from digital transformation due to structural barriers such as limited access to electricity, devices, or digital education. With appropriate funding, these efforts reflect a broader vision to build a future where African communities are not only users of technology but active contributors to how these systems are designed, governed, and deployed. For me, responsible and inclusive AI must transcend policy conversation to ensuring that the technological systems shaping our future are grounded in human dignity, social justice, and the lived realities of the communities they are meant to serve.

Editorial commentary: Nkechika's pivot from deepfakes and digital authoritarianism to career opportunities in AI consulting is an uncomfortable truth she leaves the reader to sit with. Africans are being asked to build futures inside a system that is actively being weaponised against their democracies. The threat and the opportunity are not separate horizons. They are the same moment. Her advice to young professionals is equally telling; listing curiosity alongside technical and policy literacy as a core skill is a quiet admission that in a field moving this fast, intellectual humility is not a personality trait but a survival strategy. Nobody fully knows what is coming, and the most honest thing she can offer is stay open.

SHE AI, Her Digital Future Lab, the Digital Literacy and Empowerment Program, three initiatives sharing one structural logic: she is not waiting for the system to include African women; she is building the infrastructure of inclusion herself. But "with appropriate funding" is the hardest pill to swallow. It is the load-bearing sentence everything else rests on and it has not yet been answered. The gap between what Nkechika is building and what she needs to build it is where the real story of responsible AI in Africa currently lives.

Closing Remarks

Across every answer, Nkechika is engaged in the same act: translating structural violence into policy language without losing what it actually costs people. That is a rarer skill than it sounds, and a more politically exposed one. The field of AI governance rewards those who can speak its dialect: frameworks, principles, multistakeholder engagement, responsible deployment. Nkechika speaks that dialect fluently, but underneath it runs a second language that names extraction as extraction, exclusion as exclusion, and harm as harm. The tension between the two is never resolved in this interview, because it cannot be. To remain in the rooms where decisions are made while refusing to adopt those rooms’ comfortable abstractions is a daily negotiation, not a solved problem. What emerges is a portrait of someone who has chosen to work inside systems she remains deeply critical of, on the calculated bet that proximity to power is more useful than purity of position.

What her responses collectively argue, without ever quite saying it, is that the field of AI governance is still more comfortable diagnosing injustice than being accountable to it. Standards are written in Swiss workshops and priced out of African contexts. Coalitions are convened by the same institutions whose bureaucracy stalls them. Progress is measured at the institution level, not at the woman in the village level. And the most urgent work like building the infrastructure of inclusion that governments will not fund and markets will not prioritise falls to practitioners like Nkechika, sustained by vision and the chronic uncertainty of “appropriate funding.” She has not solved the balance between structural change and immediate need, and she does not pretend to. What she offers instead is something harder to teach and easier to lose: the refusal to let the conversation become a substitute for the work.

Thank you for reading!

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Where do you think Nkechika sits in Africa’s AI ecosystem?

Every innovator we spotlight on TAIS contributes to Africa’s AI future from a distinct position. Based on this conversation, which cluster in TAIS Knowledge map do you think best describes where Nkechika’s work has the most impact?

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