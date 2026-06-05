Welcome to Issue #64 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

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Today we spotlight Mutheu Nyagah Khimulu, a Kenyan cybersecurity lawyer, digital transformation strategist, and one of the most distinctive voices working at the intersection of law, technology, and African sovereignty.

She became Kenya’s first formally trained cybersecurity lawyer completing her LLM at the University of Maryland in her mid-forties, as a self-described grandmother of the class, finishing with a 4.0 GPA and the Dean’s Award for Excellence. She tells that story not to impress but to make a point: if a digital immigrant could do that, imagine what Africa’s digital natives are capable of given the right investment and environment.

Mutheu Nyagah Khimulu | Kenya’s first formally trained Cybersecurity Lawyer as well as one of the first in Africa. Pan African Afro Optimist| CounterTerrorism | Crisis Management | AI & Emerging Technologies | International Policy Development

That reframing is the thread that runs through everything she does. Her world operates where digital transformation meets national security, where cybersecurity law meets Pan-African policy, and where the question is never simply whether a technology works, but for whom, on whose data, under whose control, and at whose expense.

That is the territory Mutheu has made her own: not whether Africa can participate in the global AI conversation, but whether Africa will shape it, on its own terms, answerable to its own people.

Origin & Identity

Q: Your work sits at the intersection of technology strategy, institutional transformation, and innovation. What first drew you into this space?

A: Honestly? A combination of stubbornness, love of a challenge, and a deep refusal to accept the status quo. I have always been someone who thinks outside the box and looks for solutions that go beyond the obvious, solutions with long-lasting, structural impact rather than quick fixes. But there is also something much bigger driving me, I am a proud daughter of Kenya and a committed Pan-Africanist and Afro-Optimist. That identity is not just a label, rather it is a lived philosophy. When I look at Africa, our youthful population, the extraordinary depth of homegrown talent, the sheer creativity and resilience of our people, I simply refuse to accept that we should be bystanders in the global digital transformation story. I believe as Africans we Can i.e., AfriCAN … it’s in our name! It keeps me up at night that Africa risks having its data and resources exploited by the Global North and developed East, again, to our continued detriment, while we are excluded from the true value that our own assets create. That is ultimately what drew me to this space. I did not come into cybersecurity, digital transformation, and AI because it was the fashionable thing to do. I came because I could see that the decisions being made, about digital infrastructure, about legal and regulatory frameworks, about who gets to shape how emerging technologies are deployed, would determine Kenya’s the Silicone Savanah, and indeed Africa’s future. And I wanted to be in the room where those decisions are made, not reading about them from the outside. When I pursued my LLM in Cybersecurity, Counter Terrorism and Crisis Management at the University of Maryland, becoming Kenya’s first formally trained cybersecurity lawyer and one of the first in Africa, it was not simply about acquiring a qualification. It was a deliberate strategic move to equip myself to serve Kenya and Africa better. When I pursued my LLM in Cybersecurity, Counter Terrorism and Crisis Management I did it as a mature student in my mid-forties, quite literally the grandmother of the class. I was born before the internet, before mobile phones, before colour television even reached our living rooms. I am, in every sense, a digital immigrant who had to learn this world as a second language. And yet I finished with a 4.0 GPA and the Dean’s Award for Excellence. If I could do that at that age, with that starting point, then imagine what Africa’s young people can achieve. They are not digital immigrants like me; they are digital natives. They have grown up breathing this technology. They think in it. They dream in it. The only thing standing between them and world-class excellence is opportunity, investment, and the right enabling environment. That realization is a large part of why, despite being a lawyer by training, I made a deliberate choice not to pursue traditional legal practice. What Africa needs far more urgently than another advocate in a courtroom, is people committed to building capacity, developing Afrocentric policy frameworks, and creating the governance structures that will allow our young people to rise, and in rising, lift all of us with them. And this is what I do with unapologetic tenacity.

Editorial commentary: Mutheu presents herself as an African institution-builder who sees technology as a tool for securing Africa’s future rather than an end in itself. She frames digital transformation as a question of sovereignty, arguing that the real challenge is not a lack of talent on the continent but the absence of the policies, governance structures, investment, and opportunities needed to unlock that talent. Her pursuit of specialized training was less about personal achievement and more about deliberately positioning herself where decisions about Africa’s digital future are made, because she believes that the continent’s future will not be determined by talent alone but by who builds, governs, and benefits from the systems that shape opportunity. Even her story of returning to university in her forties serves as evidence that Africa’s youth, who are already digital natives, are capable of world-class excellence if given the right environment. Mutheu’s answer here is a valid justification for choosing ecosystem-building over a conventional legal career, reflecting a belief that individual success matters most when it creates pathways for collective advancement. So her underlying message is that Africa does not need more proof of its potential; it needs stronger institutions, more inclusive governance, and a greater role in shaping the digital systems that will determine how value, power, and opportunity are distributed in the future.

Transformation & Leadership

Q: Many organisations talk about digital transformation, but few actually change how they operate. From your experience, where does transformation usually stall?

A: It stalls at the gap between intention and commitment. Almost every institution I have worked with whether they are governments, intelligence agencies, private sector bodies, every single one of them can articulate a compelling vision for transformation. They have the PowerPoint presentations, the policy and strategy documents, the consultancy reports. What they lack is the willingness to do the uncomfortable work that transformation actually demands. There are a few recurring patterns I see including these three: The first is that transformation is treated as a project rather than a journey. Organisations budget for it, run a pilot, declare success, and then expect the culture, the processes, and the people to somehow align themselves around the new tools. But real transformation is not a project, rather it is a sustained, intentional shift in how an organization thinks, decides, and operates. The second-place transformation stalls pertain to leadership. And I want to be precise about what I mean, because leadership ambivalence takes many forms. Sometimes it looks like a CEO who delegates “digital transformation” to a junior team whilst continuing to make every consequential decision exactly the way they always have. Sometimes it looks like beautifully crafted political leader’s public-facing speeches peppered with all the right words including, AI, digitalization, cybersecurity, data-driven, with absolutely nothing behind them when you look past the podium. And sometimes, frankly, it is simply a leadership that has decided it cannot be bothered to do the hard work, of truly understanding what transformation requires of them personally. But the form I find most consequential and most dangerous, is when leaders do not genuinely understand the national security and socio-economic implications of pursuing digital transformation without digital security walking right beside it. Cybersecurity is not a technical add-on you bolt on at the end. It is the foundation. You cannot build a digitally transformed institution, government, or economy on an insecure base, because the risks are not just operational, they are existential. Yet this connection is still widely misunderstood at the highest levels of leadership, and that gap has very real consequences. Whatever form it takes, the effect is the same. People are extraordinarily perceptive. An organization or government reads its leadership with remarkable accuracy, and when those at the top are not genuinely walking the talk, not just speaking it, transformation does not die loudly or dramatically. It dies quietly, in committees, one deferred decision at a time. And then there is the legal and policy vacuum, and in Africa, this is not just acute, it is urgent in ways that go far beyond any single institution or country. Let me put it plainly: you can deploy the most sophisticated technology in the world, but if the legal framework is not ready and ready to embrace fast evolving and emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence, no data governance policy, no cybersecurity regulation, no clear accountability structure, you have built a beautiful house on sand. That much is true everywhere. But in Africa, the stakes of getting this wrong are compounded by something that is often underappreciated: cybercrime is a transnational crime. It does not stop at borders. A cybercriminal operating out of one jurisdiction exploits a gap in another, moves money through a third, and causes harm in a fourth, often all within minutes. If our laws are fragmented, if our standards are inconsistent, if our enforcement frameworks cannot speak to each other across borders, we are essentially handing those criminals a competitive advantage over us. And they know it and are exploiting it. And if anyone needs convincing that this is not a theoretical concern, the numbers tell a very sobering story. We are not talking about hypothetical future risks, we are talking about losses that are happening right now, at scale, across our continent. Africa is losing somewhere between four and ten billion dollars annually to cybercrime, according to INTERPOL and leading cybersecurity researchers, with some estimates suggesting the broader economic drag could be far higher. By 2026, 62% of African Chief Audit Executives now rank cyber incidents as their single biggest business risk, above financial risk and above liquidity risk. Let that sink in for a moment. The people whose entire professional function is to identify and manage organizational risk are telling us that cyber threats keep them up at night more than anything else. And when you look at specific countries, it becomes even more concrete. Nigeria’s financial institutions lost over fifty-two billion naira to fraud in 2024 alone. South Africa consistently ranks among the highest in the world for the average cost of a single data breach. And Kenya, my homeland, recorded losses of approximately KES 29.9 billion, that is roughly 230 million US dollars, in a single quarter in 2025. One quarter. That is not a warning sign on the horizon. That is a crisis that is already here. Which is precisely why building the legal and policy scaffolding alongside our technology, and not after it, is not optional, rather it is existential. This is why I am so committed to the harmonization of Africa’s digital laws, policies, and standards, not just at the regional level, but continentally, and with one eye firmly on our place in the global market. The African Continental Free Trade Area cannot reach its potential if our digital frameworks are a patchwork. AU Agenda 2063 cannot be realised if a business operating digitally across three African countries has to navigate three entirely different data protection regimes, three different cybersecurity standards, and three different liability frameworks. The friction alone kills the promise. We have a very concrete example of this already. Variations in data protection and cybersecurity laws across African countries, even within regional blocs like the EAC or ECOWAS, create real barriers to cross-border digital trade and cooperation. A company seeking to expand digitally across East Africa, for instance, faces a compliance landscape so inconsistent that the cost and complexity of navigating it often makes expansion prohibitive, particularly for smaller, homegrown African businesses. Meanwhile, large multinational corporations with entire legal departments have no such problem. Fragmented laws, in practice, favor the already powerful. Thus, when I talk about harmonization, I am not talking about bureaucratic tidiness. I am talking about building the legal infrastructure that makes African digital integration real, that enables our businesses to trade seamlessly across the continent, our institutions to cooperate on cybercrime without jurisdictional dead ends, and our people to benefit from a genuinely connected African digital economy. And we must do this on our own terms. Harmonization must mean convergence toward frameworks that serve African interests, African realities, and African values and not simply adopting Global North standards wholesale because they already exist and it is easier. That shortcut has a long-term cost we cannot afford. One of my deepest commitments is ensuring that the legal and policy scaffolding is built alongside the technology, not as an afterthought. But more than that, that it is built together, as Africans, so that when we open our digital doors to the world, we do so from a position of strength, coherence, and self-determination.

Q: Leadership plays a major role in whether transformation succeeds. What kinds of leadership mindsets enable meaningful technology adoption?

A: Curious, humble, and courageous. In that order. Curious leadership asks questions even when it feels embarrassing not to know the answer. The leaders I have seen successfully shepherd technology transformation are almost always people who are genuinely interested in understanding, not just the technology, but its human implications, its risks, its possibilities. They read, they engage, they challenge their teams with substantive questions, rather than delegating all technical thinking downward. Humble leadership knows its limits. The worst technology disasters I have observed and I have observed a few, almost always involve a leader who was too proud to admit they did not understand what was being deployed, or too invested in a particular solution to hear legitimate concerns from their team or from affected communities. Humility is not weakness. In a fast-moving technological environment, it is one of the most strategically valuable leadership traits there is. And courageous leadership makes the hard calls to slow down when deployment is not responsible, to insist on governance structures even when they create friction, to challenge vendors and partners who are not being transparent. Courage also means protecting the people who raise concerns. Transformation fails when internal dissent is silenced. I would add one more quality that I think is particularly important in African contexts: Pan-African vision. The leaders who will shape Africa’s digital future are those who are building not just for their institutions, but for the continent. That spirit of ubuntu i.e., I am because we are, applied to digital transformation is enormously powerful.

Editorial commentary: One thing that is easy to miss in Mutheu’s answers is that she never really talks about technology as the solution. Even when discussing digital transformation, AI, cybersecurity, or regulation, her focus keeps returning to people, institutions, and leadership. The thread running through both responses is a frustration with performative transformation, the gap between what organisations say they want and what they are actually willing to change. She insists that cybersecurity, governance, and legal frameworks are not supporting structures but foundational ones, particularly in African contexts where fragmented policies can become barriers to both innovation and cooperation. There is also a subtle shift in scale throughout her answers. Questions about organisational leadership evolve into reflections on continental coordination, digital sovereignty, and Africa’s place in the global digital economy. This reveals someone who thinks beyond individual projects or institutions and sees transformation as a collective African challenge. At its core, her argument is deceptively simple: the technology is rarely the hardest part. The harder task is building leaders and institutions willing to do the uncomfortable work that real transformation demands.

AI & The African Context

Q: You've worked with institutions to navigate emerging technologies such as AI and advanced analytics. What do you think organisations misunderstand most about adopting these tools?

A: The biggest misunderstanding is that AI is a product you purchase and deploy. It is not. AI is a capability you build and it requires a fundamentally different kind of organizational readiness than deploying software. I see institutions rush to acquire AI tools because of fear of being left behind and I understand that anxiety, particularly in an African context where we have seen what happens when we fall behind in technology cycles. But acquiring a tool is not the same as becoming capable. The questions that matter are: Do you have clean, representative data?

Do you have people who understand both the technical and the ethical dimensions of what the AI is doing?

Do you have governance frameworks that hold the system accountable?

Do you have legal structures that protect the people affected by its decisions? The second major misunderstanding is the assumption that AI is neutral. It is not. AI reflects the data it was trained on, the choices its designers made, and the interests of those who commissioned it. In an African context, this is not an abstract concern rather it is existential. And I want to unpack exactly why, because I think we are still not having this conversation with the urgency it deserves. Start with our data. Africa is generating enormous volumes of it, from mobile transactions to agricultural patterns to health records to social interactions, and much of it is flowing, often with very little friction, into foreign platforms and applications. Those platforms use our data to train their models, build their products, and then sell those products back to us at prices that put them out of reach for the very communities whose data made them possible. That is not a business transaction. That is extraction. And it is happening at continental scale, right now. But the problem runs deeper than economics. Ask yourself honestly: does the AI being deployed across Africa today actually capture who we are? Does it understand the nuance of our languages, not just Kiswahili or Zulu or Amharic as standalone tongues, but the way language shifts across regions, communities, faiths, and generations? Does it understand our cultural frameworks, our communal decision-making structures, our spiritual and ethical reference points, which in many cases are profoundly different from the individualistic, secular assumptions baked into most Global North AI systems? In the vast majority of cases, the answer is no. And when we deploy these tools uncritically, we are not just accepting a suboptimal product. We are actively participating in the erasure of ourselves from the digital realm. We are building a digital Africa in someone else’s image, and then wondering why it does not quite fit. There is also a language exclusion dimension that does not get nearly enough attention. The majority of AI platforms and digital services operate primarily in English, French, or Mandarin. The hundreds of millions of Africans who do not speak those languages fluently are not just underserved by these platforms, they are effectively locked out of the digital economy entirely. We talk about digital inclusion as though it is simply a matter of connectivity and devices. But if the platforms people can access do not speak their language, do not reflect their reality, and were not designed with them in mind, connectivity alone solves very little. And then there is agriculture, which is not a peripheral concern in Africa but the backbone of our economies and the foundation of our food security. Climate change has already disrupted the traditional seasonal knowledge systems that generations of African farmers relied upon to know when to plant, when to harvest, when to expect rain. Smart agriculture including precision farming, AI-driven weather and soil analysis, digital market access, is genuinely transformative in this context. I am not dismissive of it. But I am deeply concerned about who controls those platforms. If the systems that African farmers are coming to depend on for critical decisions are owned and operated by foreign entities, those entities can reprice, restrict, or withdraw access at will. That is not a conspiracy theory, rather it is a straightforward business reality. And in the context of food security, it is a national security issue. The idea that a foreign platform could effectively hold African agricultural decision-making hostage, even inadvertently, should be keeping our policy makers up at night. All of this is why I push constantly for AI that is built by Africans, for Africans, on African data, governed by African frameworks, and answerable to African communities. Not because I am opposed to global collaboration, I am not. But because the alternative, continuing to be consumers of other people’s AI rather than architects of our own, carries consequences that go far beyond inconvenience. It touches our sovereignty, our cultural survival, our economic independence, and our food security. The most important question to ask before deploying any AI system on this continent is not simply ‘Does it work?’ It is ‘For whom does it work, on whose data, under whose control, and at whose expense?’ Until we make those questions non-negotiable, we will keep building on other people’s foundations and wondering why the structure never quite feels like home.

Editorial commentary: Mutheu’s reflection is interesting because it begins as a critique of how organisations adopt AI and gradually reveals that her real concern is power. On the surface, she is warning against treating AI as a product rather than a capability, but beneath that argument lies a much broader question: who gets to build the systems that increasingly shape our lives? The discussion quickly broadens from technical readiness to issues of data extraction, language, culture, food security, and sovereignty. For her, AI is not simply a technology story; it is a story about ownership and representation. She is asking readers to consider what happens when a continent becomes a source of data but not a producer of the systems built from it, or when digital tools become widespread without adequately reflecting the realities of the people using them. Perhaps the most familiar thread for regular TAIS readers is her insistence that the key question is not whether an AI system works, but for whom it works and under whose control. Like many innovators featured in this series, she shifts the conversation away from performance and efficiency toward agency and self-determination. Her argument is less about AI adoption and more about ensuring that Africa remains an active author of its digital future rather than a passive consumer of it.

The Human Side of Transformation

Q: Technology adoption is often framed as a technical problem, yet it’s usually cultural or organizational. How do you approach the human side of digital transformation?

A: With deep respect and deep honesty. Because those two things i.e., respect for people’s lived reality and honesty about what transformation actually means, are the only foundation on which meaningful change can be built. I always start by listening before I prescribe. I spend real time understanding an institution’s culture i.e., what is celebrated, what is quietly punished, what the unwritten rules are, because the formal organogram almost never tells you how an organization actually works. The human architecture is always more complex, and more important, than the official one. I also believe deeply in building local champions, because sustainable transformation cannot be driven from the outside. It needs people within the institution who genuinely understand the vision, believe in it, and have both the skills and the standing to carry it forward through the inevitable moments of friction and doubt. Identifying and empowering those internal change agents is always a core part of my work. And I am always honest about disruption, because pretending transformation is painless is not kindness, it is a setup for a much harder conversation later. Jobs change. Power dynamics shift. Workflows that people have depended on for years become obsolete. If you are not upfront about that, the resistance you face downstream will be far more damaging than the difficult conversation you avoided at the start. But here is the larger frame I always bring to these conversations, and it is one I think Africa needs to hear more clearly and more often. Digital transformation, including AI, is not a rupture in human history. It is part of the circle of life. Humanity has always evolved, and our tools have always evolved with us. Think about what urban centres looked like not so long ago. The primary mode of transport was the horse, the donkey, the ox-drawn cart. Then the automobile arrived and changed everything. The people who could only work within the animal-drawn transport economy, who did not or could not adapt, did indeed lose their livelihoods. That was real and painful. But look at what transport became. Today there are millions of jobs across land, sea, air, and now space, built on vehicular technology in forms that no one in the age of the horse cart, could have imagined. The disruption was real. So was the expansion. The same arc applies to digital transformation and AI. Yes, some entry-level jobs will be rendered obsolete and I will not be dishonest about that, because it is factual. But numerous others will be created, in forms we are only beginning to imagine. The answer is not to resist the tide. It is to ensure that our people are equipped to rise with it, which means investing urgently and seriously in upskilling across our populations. But and this is a critically important but for Africa specifically, we also need to have an honest, grounded conversation about which jobs we actually need to automate, rooted in our own lived realities rather than borrowed assumptions. Because the context here is fundamentally different from the Global North, and we cannot afford to ignore that difference. By 2050, projections suggest that approximately one in every two young people on the planet will be African. Let that land for a moment. While many Global North countries are grappling with ageing populations, shrinking workforces, and dangerously low population growth indices and therefore genuinely need AI automation to sustain basic economic functions, that is not the challenge Africa faces. Our challenge is almost the opposite: we have an enormous, young, growing population that needs productive, dignified employment. Automating jobs that currently provide livelihoods for millions of African people, simply because the technology exists to do so, and because that is what is being done elsewhere, is not progress. It is a choice and it is a choice with consequences we will live with for generations. So yes, let us embrace digital transformation. Let us build the skills, the infrastructure, and the policy frameworks that allow our people to thrive in a technology-enabled future. But let us do it on African terms, with African eyes open, asking African questions including the uncomfortable ones about who benefits from each automation decision, and who bears the cost. That is not anti-innovation. That is wisdom. And I love the wisdom of our African ancestors, passed down through our proverbs, because two of them together say everything that needs to be said about this moment. The first reminds us what is at stake if we get inclusion wrong: “A child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.” If digital transformation leaves Africa’s young people behind i.e., excluded, unemployed, invisible in systems not built for them, we should not be surprised by what follows in turn of social strive because inclusion is not charity, rather it is survival. But the second proverb, and one of my personal favorites, reminds us how we walk toward that inclusive future: “If you want to go fast, go alone but if you want to go far, go together.” Africa’s digital future will not be built by a handful of us sprinting ahead while the majority watch from the margins. It will be built by all of us, our youth, our women, our differently abled, our rural communities, our policy makers, our innovators, ALL moving forward together, in the spirit of ubuntu, of leaving no one behind. That is the Kenya and indeed Africa I am working toward. That is the Africa I believe we are capable of becoming.

Foundations & Readiness

Q: Many organisations want to become ‘data-driven’ but struggle to build the underlying systems. What foundational elements must be in place before AI can be useful?

A: The first and most critical element is data governance. Before you can use data intelligently, you need to know what data you have, where it lives, who can access it, how it was collected, and whether it is accurate. Most organisations have far more data than they realize and far less of it is usable than they assume. Without a data governance framework, AI will amplify your data problems, not solve them. The second element is legal and regulatory readiness. Data privacy laws, cybersecurity regulations, liability frameworks for automated decision-making, these are not bureaucratic obstacles. They are the foundations of trustworthy systems. In Africa, some of this regulatory infrastructure is still being built, which is both a challenge and an opportunity. It is a challenge because organisations cannot wait forever for regulation to catch up. It is an opportunity because those of us advising on policy have the chance to shape frameworks that are fit for African realities, rather than simply transplanting frameworks designed elsewhere. The third element is human capacity. The best AI system in the world is useless if the people operating it do not understand what it is doing, why it is making the decisions it makes, or how to intervene when it goes wrong. This is why I am so committed to capacity building because you cannot build an AI-enabled Africa without investing in African minds. And finally, leadership buy-in. Not passive endorsement but active, informed, committed leadership. Leaders who ask the hard questions, who hold their teams accountable for responsible use, and who are willing to make difficult decisions when systems are not performing as intended.

Editorial commentary: The technology sector often swings between utopian promises and catastrophic predictions, Mutheu resists both extremes and she is willing to sit within that complexity. She is neither dismissive of AI nor uncritical of it. Instead, she repeatedly returns to a more difficult question: what does responsible transformation actually look like in the context of African realities? Her discussion of institutional culture, local champions, and honest conversations about disruption suggests that technology adoption is as much an exercise in trust-building as it is a technical undertaking. She also challenges the assumption that automation is inherently progress, that’s an interesting take. While many countries are turning to AI in response to shrinking workforces, Africa faces a different demographic reality, one defined by a rapidly growing youth population in need of meaningful economic opportunities. Rather than asking how quickly jobs can be automated, she asks whether those are the jobs Africa should be automating in the first place. It is a subtle but important distinction. Throughout her reflections, technology is treated not as an inevitability to which society must adapt, but as a set of choices that should be guided by human priorities, local context, and long-term consequences.

Patterns & The Road Ahead

Q: You operate across ecosystems, including the private sector, public sector, and development spaces. What patterns do you see emerging in how African organisations are approaching AI?

A: Several patterns are emerging, and they are a mix of exciting and cautionary. On the positive side, I am seeing a growing sophistication in how African organisations talk about AI. The conversation has matured from ‘AI is the future’ to more nuanced discussions about what AI can and cannot do in specific African contexts, what the risks are, and what governance is needed. That shift in the quality of the conversation is significant. I am also seeing genuine innovation happening at the grassroots level i.e., African entrepreneurs, researchers, and technologists building AI applications that address distinctly African problems including, agriculture, healthcare, financial inclusion and public safety. This is exactly the kind of home-grown innovation that gives me hope. When I addressed Pan African Parliament members on AI, Emerging Technologies, Data Protection, Privacy and Cybersecurity in July 2025, the engagement was remarkable, because our leaders were asking the right, hard questions, not just the easy ones. However, I am also seeing some troubling patterns. One is the tendency to adopt AI tools without the accompanying legal, ethical, and governance infrastructure which, is like essentially buying the car without the roads, the traffic laws, or the driving lessons. Another is the fragmentation of approach across African countries. We are each trying to solve the same problems independently, which means we are also making the same mistakes independently and losing the benefits of scale and collective learning. This is precisely why Pan-African policy harmonization is so important to me. And I am watching carefully for the exploitation pattern, where African data, generated by African people and reflecting African realities, flows out of the continent to train models that then get sold back to us at a premium. That is a version of extractive colonialism adapted for the digital age, and we must name it and resist it.

Q: Looking ahead, how do you see the role of strategic technology advisors evolving as AI becomes more embedded in everyday systems?

A: The role is both expanding and deepening and it needs to, urgently. As AI becomes embedded in critical systems including healthcare, justice, financial services, national security, educational and public administration, the stakes of getting it wrong rise enormously. That means the advisory role becomes less about helping organisations understand new tools and more about ensuring that the integration of AI into systems that affect human lives is done with appropriate rigor, accountability, and care. I think the most valuable advisors will be those who can navigate across disciplines i.e., those who understand the technical dimensions, the legal and regulatory environment, the ethics, the organizational change management, and the geopolitical context. Narrow expertise is no longer sufficient because the questions are too interdisciplinary. I also think advisors will increasingly need to work at the ecosystem level, not just with individual clients, but helping to shape the standards, policies, and norms that govern how AI is used across sectors and borders. This is where I see the Pan-African dimension of the work becoming even more critical. If African advisors are not at the table where global AI governance is being shaped, those frameworks will continue to be designed without us and we will continue to pay the price, to our unnecessary detriment. And finally, I believe the advisor of the future must be a bridge-builder between the technical and the non-technical, between the global and the local, between the urgency of innovation and the necessity of responsibility. That is a role I embrace wholeheartedly.

Editorial commentary: Mutheu is clearly encouraged by what she is seeing across the continent: more sophisticated conversations about AI, stronger engagement from policymakers, and a growing number of African innovators building solutions for African realities. Yet her optimism is consistently tempered by caution. For every sign of progress, she identifies a structural weakness that could undermine it: fragmented policy approaches, inadequate governance frameworks, and the continued extraction of African data without corresponding ownership or influence. This shows that she is neither an AI evangelist nor a skeptic. Instead, she approaches technological progress as something that must be actively shaped and defended. That perspective also explains her view of strategic advisors. In her telling, their role is no longer simply to help organisations adopt new technologies, but to help societies navigate the consequences of those technologies. Beneath both reflections lies a larger question: as AI becomes increasingly embedded in African institutions, will Africans have a meaningful role in shaping the rules, standards, and priorities that govern its use?

Optimism

Q:What keeps you optimistic about Africa’s ability to shape its own technological future?

A: Our people. Full stop. Every time I sit in a room with young African innovators, researchers, policy makers, and legal minds who are grappling with these challenges and not borrowing frameworks from elsewhere, but genuinely thinking through what works in our African context, I feel a kind of energizing clarity. The talent is here. The creativity is here. The hunger is here. Africa is the youngest continent on earth. That is not just a demographic fact rather it is a technological asset. Our young people are digital natives who are also deeply rooted in African realities, African languages, African community structures. They understand problems that no outside developer will ever fully understand. And they are solving them. I am also optimistic about the direction of Pan-African policy conversations. The African Union’s frameworks on data governance, cybersecurity, and digital transformation are imperfect and need to be strengthened, but their existence signals a growing continental consciousness about the need to shape our own digital future. When I speak to Pan African Parliament Committees, when I work with regional bodies, I see African leaders who are not waiting to be told what to do, they are asking the right questions and building the right structures. And I hold onto something personal. I alone cannot achieve what needs to be achieved and I am clear-eyed about that. But I have never found that reality discouraging, because our ancestors understood it long before any of us did. There is an African proverb that says “A single bracelet cannot jingle alone.” It is such a simple image, and yet it captures everything. A bracelet is beautiful in itself, but its music, the sound that announces presence, that celebrates, that calls people together, only happens when there are others alongside it. That is precisely how I understand this work. I operate in my sphere of influence as fully and as intentionally as I can. I show up completely in every room I am in, for every institution I advise, for every young person I mentor, for every policy framework I help shape. But I am one bracelet. The music we are trying to make i.e., an Africa that is digitally sovereign, inclusive, secure, and self-determined, requires all of us. Every African professional, every institution, every policy maker, every innovator, every community leader, doing their best within their own sphere, consistently and with conviction. Not waiting for a hero. Not waiting for the Global North or Developed East to hand us a solution. But each of us showing up, fully, where we are. If we do that, if we truly do that together, we will get there. We will achieve AU Agenda 2063. Not as a gift from anyone, but as the fruit of our own collective work, in the spirit of ubuntu, bracelet by bracelet, until the whole continent rings. That belief does not waver.

Editorial commentary: Mutheu’s reflection is particularly memorable here because it moves away from systems and returns to people. Throughout the interview, Mutheu has spoken about governance frameworks, institutional readiness, digital sovereignty, and continental coordination. Here, however, she reveals the source of her optimism: Africans themselves. The image of the bracelet is especially touching because it captures a philosophy that runs quietly beneath many of her answers. Progress, in her view, is not the result of a single visionary leader or breakthrough innovation. It is the cumulative effect of many people contributing within their own spheres of influence. This field is often dominated by narratives of disruption and individual achievement, so her emphasis on collective responsibility feels distinctly African. The future she describes is not one that will be built by a handful of experts or institutions, but by a continent of people choosing to participate in shaping it. That belief in both individual agency and collective action may be the most consistent thread running through everything she has shared.

Bonus

Q: Is there anything about your work or perspective that we haven’t covered but that you feel is important to share?

A: Yes, and it is something I feel strongly about. We talk a great deal about digital transformation, AI, and innovation as technical and policy challenges. And they are. But they are also profoundly human challenges. At the heart of every system, every framework, every piece of legislation I work on, there are people. People whose safety, livelihoods, dignity, and opportunities are affected by how we get this right or wrong. I never lose sight of that. My entry into cybersecurity law was not accidental. It was born from my experience working with over 2,000 victims of the 1998 US Embassy bomb blast in Nairobi, people who had suffered catastrophically and needed legal recourse. That work taught me early that expertise is not an end in itself. It is a tool in service of people. Everything I have done since then from playing a pivotal role in the drafting Kenya’s Anti-money laundering legislation which created Kenya’s Financial reporting Center and the Asset Recovery Agency whilst at the Central Bank of Kenya, as the first lawyer in its history permanently based in the Banks Supervision Department, to advising on national cybersecurity strategy to various African leaders and Intelligence Chiefs, to mentoring young women into cybersecurity careers, has been animated by that same conviction. I am also a woman in a field that remains stubbornly male-dominated, and I am deliberate about making space for other women. Through my work as a Google Women Techmakers Ambassador, through mentoring in the Women in Cybersecurity programme, through the Kenya Girl Guides Association where I championed STEM integration and launched the Bravo Guides Branch for women aged 35 to 60, to being a Founding Member of PAWO Kenya (PAWO is the “mother” of the Organization of African Unity todays African Union) I am trying to ensure that the doors that were opened for me, do not close behind me. Africa’s technological future cannot be built by half its population. We need the full range of African minds, voices, and experiences in this space. That is not just a matter of justice, although it is certainly that. It is a matter of getting the best outcomes for everyone. So that is what I would want to leave readers with: this work is ultimately about people. About building an Africa where technology serves its people, ALL OF ITS PEOPLE, rather than the other way around.

Closing remarks

Over the course of this conversation, Mutheu takes us through the interconnected worlds of cybersecurity, digital transformation, AI governance, policy, and leadership. Yet beneath each of these topics runs a remarkably consistent thread: technology is never the destination. It is a tool. The real work lies in building the institutions, frameworks, and human capacity needed to ensure that technological progress serves society rather than outpaces it.

Her refusal to separate technology from the contexts in which it operates is remarkable. Whether discussing AI adoption, digital sovereignty, cybersecurity, employment, or governance, she continually returns to questions of responsibility, inclusion, and long-term stewardship. Her perspective challenges us to look beyond the excitement of emerging technologies and ask harder questions about who benefits, who participates, and who gets to shape the future being built.

At a time when conversations about AI are often dominated by what technology can do, Mutheu reminds us to remain focused on what technology is for. And in doing so, she offers a vision of Africa’s digital future that is not defined by catching up to the rest of the world, but by drawing on its own strengths, realities, and aspirations to chart its own path forward.

The challenge she leaves us with is both simple and profound: the future is not something that arrives. It is something we build, together.

Thank you for reading!

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Based on today’s conversation, which cluster in TAIS Knowledge map do you think best describes Mutheu’s thematic community?

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