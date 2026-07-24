Rebecca Mbaya

Rebecca Mbaya

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C P L M
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Congratulations, Michel Wenezoui, for this bold and forward-looking vision. You convincingly demonstrate that African languages are not only a cultural heritage to preserve but also a strategic infrastructure for the future of artificial intelligence. As the author and champion of this vision, you are paving the way toward Africa's digital sovereignty. I strongly encourage policymakers, institutions, researchers, and investors to support this groundbreaking initiative, which has the potential to reshape the continent's digital ecosystem. Wishing you every success as you continue to advance this remarkable work.

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