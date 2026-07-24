Welcome to Issue #71 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

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Today we spotlight Michel WENEZOUI, founder & CEO of MEYNG whose path into African language AI began not in a machine learning lab but in twenty-three years of infrastructure work, the layer beneath the product that nobody notices until it breaks, monitoring and running the systems that keep banks, ministries, and multinationals running. Originally from the Central African Republic, his world operates where infrastructure discipline meets linguistic stewardship, where a verified vocabulary, a citable grammar specification, and a continuous correction loop from native speakers determine whether an AI system actually holds up on the language people live in, or just performs well on a familiar test. Not in the space where language coverage gets announced as solved, but in the harder, less visible distinction underneath: whether a system is merely visible able to produce Sango on demand or usable, dependable enough to carry a health message, a legal form, a classroom.

Michel WENEZOUI |Founder & CEO @ MEYNG — Building AI infrastructure for African languages | Creator of SangoAI | 20+ yrs Cloud & Digital Transformation

He is building the case for what coverage is missing. His argument is that the absence of African languages from commercial AI was never a technical limitation, it was a decision, and decisions can be made differently. He refuses to let “visible” stand in for “usable,” publishing the gap in his own model’s performance rather than obscuring it, because pretending otherwise, he argues, is how the field loses trust. And he locates the real moat in AI sovereignty not in secrecy but in governance: a model can scrape scripture, he says, but it can’t scrape consent.

Michel’s work at MEYNG starting with Sango, his mother tongue, deliberately chosen as the hardest case so the method would transfer to the next African language and the one after, is his answer to a question the industry rarely pauses to ask: not just whether a language appears in a system, but whether the people who speak it stay in charge of what gets built, corrected, and governed in their name.

From Infrastructure Career to Language as the Missing Layer

Q: After more than two decades working in cloud and digital transformation, you chose to focus on African language AI infrastructure, beginning with Sango. What shifted in your thinking that made language infrastructure feel like a necessary focus area rather than a side application of your technical work?

A: For twenty-three years I built and ran infrastructure — the layer beneath the product that nobody notices until it breaks. Monitoring, service delivery, the systems that keep a bank, a ministry, a multinational running. That work taught me what technology does when it's solid: it lets people and institutions level up. It only lifts people, though, when it's accessible and inclusive — when it meets them where they are, not where someone else assumes they should be. That conviction is why, in 2009, I founded HCW, an education nonprofit named after my father, Hervé-Charles WENEZOUI, which trains teachers and awards the top students in the Central African Republic. The moment it became concrete, I remember exactly. About five years ago we ran a training session in a hall in Bangui for eNdara, our learning platform — teachers and students in the room, and the hall's own staff working the event. I got talking with one of those staff members. He wasn't even there to attend; he'd been pulled in by what was being taught, and he wanted to go deeper. But he couldn't follow all of it — the language was a barrier, and he was missing part of the very thing he had become curious about. He had the will and the interest; what stood in his way was simply that the material wasn't in his language. I kept thinking about how many people sit in exactly his position — ready to take part, stopped not by ability but by language. I wasn't the first to see this, and I won't be the last. But I decided to work on it — so that anyone could get onto the internet, and into knowledge, in their own language. I started building a tool. Then AI arrived and changed what was possible, and the idea sharpened into what I now call "AI that finds you": technology that meets you in your own language and your own context, as an individual, instead of forcing you to come to it. The systems I had run for global institutions all assumed French or English; nothing assumed Sango, the language five million people actually live in. That is what MEYNG builds — the missing infrastructure layer for African languages — and SangoAI is the first thing we built on it. Not a side application of a technical career. Its most necessary use.

An HCW award ceremony in the Central African Republic, recognizing students to build their confidence — the work that first showed Michel the language barrier.

Editorial commentary: Michel's story challenges a familiar idea about the digital divide: that once people have access to the internet, the problem is largely solved. But access to a system is not the same as access to what the system contains. A person can be connected and still be excluded if the language through which knowledge, services, and opportunity are delivered is not one they can fully inhabit. This shifts the question from who has internet access? to something more fundamental: who was the internet built to understand? If the answer is still overwhelmingly English and French, then language is not a feature missing from the digital infrastructure. It is a fault line running through it.

Why Sango, and What's Actually Misunderstood

Q: You are currently building SangoAI, one of the few structured AI systems focused on Sango, a language spoken in the Central African Republic. Why did you choose Sango as the entry point for MEYNG’s broader language infrastructure work?

A: Three reasons that reinforce each other. The honest first one: Sango is my mother tongue. You build best for problems you've lived. The second corrects what most people assume. Sango is not an undocumented language. It carries more than a century of scholarship — dictionaries and grammars going back to 1911, academic work, religious translations, and in the last few years a real push to get Sango onto the internet. The raw material exists. What does not exist is structured, machine-readable data: a verified vocabulary, grammar a computer can apply, the kind of examples a modern AI system actually learns from. So the problem was never "there's nothing." It's that everything lives in books, in PDFs, and in people's heads — not in a form a machine can use. The knowledge is rich; the data layer is empty. Filling that layer is the work. The third reason is strategic: Sango is a hard case on purpose — more spoken than written, tonal, carrying French loanwords, with no large parallel corpus to lean on. If you can turn a century of raw material into a working data foundation for a language this under-resourced, the method isn't Sango-specific; it transfers to the next African language, and the one after. That's why, at MEYNG, SangoAI is module one of our language infrastructure, not a one-off. We chose the hardest, most personal case so everything we learn carries forward.

SangoAI app screenshot: SangoAI — translating and teaching Sango, the national language of the Central African Republic

Q: What is something about African language AI development that you think is still widely misunderstood by people outside the field?

A: Two things. First, people assume the absence of African languages in AI is a technical limitation. It isn't. Over seven thousand languages are spoken on Earth; commercial AI systems seriously cover fewer than two hundred. The rest aren't missing because it's impossible — they're missing because no one decided they mattered. That's not a gap in the market. For 1.4 billion Africans and hundreds of languages, that is the market. The barrier was a decision — and decisions can be made differently. Second, and more subtle: people confuse coverage with usability. When a large platform adds a language, the headline reads "solved." But being present in a system is not the same as being dependable in it — the moment you hit a different domain, a spoken register, an idiom, it can fall apart. That gap — between present and dependable — is where the real work lives, and it never finishes: a language keeps moving, and the people who speak it have to stay in charge of it. "Built with our things, without us" is what I want to end — not because outsiders built it badly, but because the speakers were never in the room. We're changing who's in the room.

Editorial commentary: There is a difference between a language being included in AI and being usable in it. The first can be measured by a checkbox: Is the language supported? The second is much harder to establish. Can the system understand how people actually speak? Does it recognise idioms, registers, tone, and meaning outside the examples it was trained on? Michel's distinction exposes a weakness in how the industry measures linguistic inclusion. A language can be technically present while its speakers remain poorly served. The real measure of linguistic inclusion is not the number of languages AI can list as “supported.” It is whether the people who speak those languages recognise themselves in how the system understands them and whether they have a say in defining what that understanding should look like.

Visible vs. Usable: Defining the Real Bar

Q: Many African languages are spoken widely in daily life but remain underrepresented in digital systems. In your view, what is the difference between a language being “visible” in AI systems and being genuinely usable within them?

A: Visible means a system can produce the language on demand — type a sentence, get Sango back. Usable means you can depend on it for something that matters: a health message, a legal form, a classroom. Those are very different bars. I can show the gap on my own model, not someone else's. We fine-tuned an open model on the Sango data that exists. On the kind of text it was trained on, it scored well — clearly above the untrained baseline. On unfamiliar, out-of-domain text, it scored below the untrained model. It had memorized a domain, not learned the language. We measured that and published it openly, because pretending otherwise is how this field loses trust. That is the whole distinction. "Visible" is a good number on a familiar test; "usable" is holding up on the text people actually send you. Closing that gap isn't a bigger model — it's verified vocabulary, grammar a machine can apply, domain glossaries for health and civic language, and native speakers correcting it over time. Visible is where most languages stop. Usable is the whole job.

Q: Translation systems often struggle with cultural context, idiomatic meaning, and local nuance. In your experience, what aspects of Sango are most difficult for AI systems to capture accurately?

A: A few things, and they compound. First, tone: Sango is tonal — pitch carries meaning — but tone isn't always written, so the same written word can carry different meanings a reader resolves from context and a machine often can't. Second, French loanwords: Sango lives alongside French and absorbs it, so real speech constantly code-switches, and a system has to know when a French-looking word is functioning as Sango and when it isn't. Third, Sango is more spoken than written — the living language is in conversation, radio, markets, not a large written archive — so the everyday register is exactly the part with the least data. And there's a trap that follows from that scarcity: a model trained on the little data that does exist tends to overfit to it — fluent on that narrow slice, then hallucinating or regressing on anything longer or unfamiliar. Idiom and proverb, where meaning is cultural rather than literal, are hardest of all. These aren't edge cases; they're the center of how the language is used — which is exactly why scale alone doesn't solve it. It needs native-speaker judgment encoded into the system.

Editorial commentary: Michel's “visible versus usable” distinction exposes a deeper problem in how the AI industry defines linguistic progress. The moment a language can be generated, it can be counted as “supported,” even when the system has learned little beyond the narrow data it was given. His own model demonstrates the danger: improving on familiar material while performing worse on unfamiliar text is not language understanding, it is memorisation dressed up as fluency. That distinction becomes especially important for languages like Sango, where there may be no competing systems for users to fall back on. A model that sounds convincing but fails outside its training domain does not merely produce a poor user experience; it can create a false sense of inclusion. The language appears to have entered the AI era, while its speakers still cannot reliably use the technology for the things that matter. A language has not truly entered the AI era simply because a model can produce it. The real test is whether its speakers can trust that model when they need it.

What Infrastructure and Sustainability Actually Require

Q: Through MEYNG, you are building translation APIs, NLP tools, datasets, and dictionaries. When you use the term “language infrastructure,” what does that include beyond the technical systems themselves?

A: The technical systems — translation, vocabulary, models, APIs — are only the visible part. Infrastructure is also what makes those systems trustworthy and durable: a verified vocabulary, where native speakers decided what's correct, not a scraper; a grammar specification others can build on and cite; a benchmark that defines what "good" even means for the language. And the human layer underneath — the speakers who contribute and correct, the institutions that adopt it, the governance over what data is collected and who benefits. Roads aren't just asphalt; they're standards, maintenance, and rules of the road. Language infrastructure is the same. If it's only code, it decays and it belongs to whoever hosts it. If it includes the community and the standards, it belongs to the people who speak the language — and it lasts.

The open‑source Sango translation model on HuggingFace, free for any researcher or organization to build on.

Q: Language AI systems require continuous investment, maintenance, and institutional support, not just initial model development. What are the biggest challenges in making African language technologies economically sustainable over time?

A: This is the honest hard part. Building the first model is cheap; keeping a language system alive — correcting it, expanding vocabulary, adding domains, holding quality — is continuous work that needs continuous funding. For a low-resource language you can't lean on consumer scale: five million speakers won't fund it through ads the way English does. So the model has to be institutional — organizations that need the language to do their work paying for reliable infrastructure, plus data licensing and grants for the public-good parts. And the real challenge isn't the technology cost, which is small; it's the sales cycle and the proof. Institutions rightly want a reference deployment, documentation in their language, a service guarantee, before they commit. So sustainability is sequencing: earn the proof points first, and the revenue follows. We're early in that sequence — and honest about it.

Q: You are currently targeting NGOs, UN agencies, and telecom operators as early users of your systems. Why do you see these institutions as important entry points for African language AI adoption?

A: Because that's where the need is most acute and most immediate. An NGO or a UN agency working in the Central African Republic has to reach people in Sango — health guidance, civic information, education — and today they translate twice, or they don't reach them at all. They feel the absence of this infrastructure every day. I know that need from the inside: I've run an education nonprofit in CAR for seventeen years, so I understand how these organizations actually work, what they can adopt, and where generic tools fail them. Telecoms are similar — to serve customers in their own language at scale, they need infrastructure, not a consumer widget. These institutions also work in low-bandwidth, sometimes offline conditions — which is exactly what we've been proving out, running a service over WhatsApp because that's where people already are. They aren't just early customers; they're the users whose problems define what the infrastructure has to do.

Q: You have built both open datasets and commercial APIs within the same ecosystem. How do you think about balancing open access with the need to build viable, long-term commercial infrastructure?

A: I don't see them in tension — they do different jobs. The open layer is the public good and the trust: the vocabulary and the model are published openly, so any researcher, student, or developer working on Sango can build on them instead of starting from zero — and openness is how a small project earns credibility and gets cited. The commercial layer keeps the lights on: organizations that depend on the language pay for the reliable, supported infrastructure around it — the API, the service guarantees, the domain-specific work. Open drives adoption and trust; commercial funds the maintenance that open-source-and-abandoned projects never get. The principle is simple: publish the foundation, charge for the dependable service on top. The data belongs to the community; the reliability is what we're paid to guarantee.

Editorial commentary: There is a difficult contradiction at the heart of language infrastructure: the languages that most need investment are often the least commercially attractive to conventional technology markets. Michel's model attempts to resolve that tension by separating the value of the foundation from the value of the service built on top of it. The language itself, its vocabulary, data, and core resources can remain open and community-owned, while institutions pay for the reliability, maintenance, and specialised applications they need. But that approach also raises a larger question for the AI industry: if the market alone cannot justify building infrastructure for millions of speakers, who is responsible for making sure those languages are not permanently excluded from the technologies that increasingly shape access to knowledge and services?

Stewardship, Sovereignty, and the Decade Ahead

Q: Language systems are not static; they require ongoing updates, correction, and community engagement. What does long-term stewardship of African language AI look like in practice?

A: Treating the language as something you maintain, not something you ship once. Concretely: a correction loop, where speakers flag what's wrong and those corrections actually flow back in, so it improves with use instead of freezing. Deliberately expanding into the domains people need — health, civic, education — not just the data that was easiest to find. Publishing the vocabulary and grammar as living standards that linguists can challenge and improve, so the reference stays honest. And governance: being clear about what's collected, how it's used, and that the community benefits. The goal isn't to own Sango — no one should. It's to be a reliable steward of the infrastructure, accountable to the people who speak it, for as long as it's needed. That accountability is the part a one-time model release can never provide.

At the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, May 2026, where MEYNG was invited as part of Africa's next chapter of innovation.

Q: If African language infrastructure continues to develop over the next decade, what kinds of changes do you think it could enable for communication, access, and economic participation?

A: If this layer gets built, the shift is simple to state and large in consequence: people stop having to leave their own language to participate. A farmer, a patient, a student, an entrepreneur in Bangui deals with technology, government, and the economy in Sango — not in a borrowed language they half-speak. AI stops being something you reach only if you already speak English or French, and becomes something that meets you where you are. Multiply that across hundreds of African languages and well over a billion people and it isn't a feature — it's access to the digital economy itself. I don't think the question is whether this gets built; the window is open now. The question is who builds it, and whether these languages get a real foundation or a thin layer of coverage. A decade out, I'd like it to be normal that five million speakers is reason enough for a language to be fully supported — not "too small to bother with."

TAIS Bridge Builders Circle Question: While Sango is largely neglected or unrepresented by mainstream AI systems since it's more spoken than written, is it possible that this represents a possible edge/moat in terms of maintaining data sovereignty and enforcing local governance and control? If frontier labs do not have access to this data in a meaningful way, and likely can't without aid from someone such as yourself, how can this be used as leverage? Or am I off base?

A: You're directionally right, and I'd refine it. The premise to adjust: frontier labs aren't starting from zero on Sango. They've absorbed what's on the internet — which, for Sango, is overwhelmingly religious translation. So it's not that they have no access; it's that what they can reach is narrow, and they have no path to the rest without doing the slow, human work of building it with the community. That's the real point. The leverage isn't secret data. It's three things a large lab structurally can't replicate. First, legitimacy: the verified, everyday-register data — health, civic, market, cultural language — only exists if native speakers choose to create and govern it. A model can scrape scripture; it can't scrape consent. Second, the standard: whoever defines how Sango AI quality is measured sets the bar everyone else is judged against. Third, the relationships — with speakers, institutions, and the organizations on the ground. Those compound; they don't transfer. So I'd locate it less in "we hold data they can't get" and more in "sovereignty is governance, not secrecy." The community decides what's collected, how it's used, and who benefits. That's more durable than a locked dataset — because even if a lab eventually assembles the data, it can't retroactively become the trusted, accountable steward of it. You're not off base at all. I'd just put the moat in trust and governance rather than in inaccessibility.

Editorial commentary: The most consequential part of Michel’s vision may be that it treats language infrastructure as something that must remain accountable long after the technology is launched. That changes the nature of the competitive advantage. The moat is not that others cannot eventually assemble similar data; it is that they cannot easily replicate the relationships, legitimacy, and governance required to build that data responsibly in the first place. This matters because the race to build AI infrastructure is often framed around who has the most compute or the largest datasets. For underrepresented languages, the harder asset may be trust: who speakers allow to collect their language, who decides what counts as an accurate representation, and who has the right to determine how that knowledge is used. If Michel is right, then linguistic sovereignty will not be secured simply by owning a model. It will depend on who remains accountable to the language long after the model has been built.

Closing remarks

The story of African language AI is often told as a story about representation: which languages are missing, which models support them, and how many more can be added. Michel’s work points to a more consequential question. What does it take for a language to become part of the digital world without its speakers having to leave that language behind?

SangoAI begins with a language that has never lacked history, knowledge, or speakers. What it has lacked is the infrastructure through which that knowledge can move into the systems shaping modern life. Building that infrastructure is therefore about more than making AI speak Sango. It is about creating the conditions for people to access education, healthcare, public services, and economic opportunity without first having to cross a linguistic barrier.

That makes Michel’s argument ultimately less about one language than about who gets to participate in the technological future, and on whose terms. If AI becomes an increasingly important interface to knowledge and opportunity, then the languages that remain poorly supported will not simply be absent from the technology. Their speakers will be placed at a structural disadvantage within it.

The challenge ahead is therefore not just to bring more African languages into AI, but to build the foundations that allow them to remain there, maintained by their speakers, accountable to their communities, and capable of evolving with them. The question is whether the AI era will finally meet people where they are, or whether millions will once again be expected to change themselves to fit the technology.

Thank you for reading!

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Based on today’s conversation, which cluster in TAIS Knowledge map do you think best describes Michel’s thematic community?

Don’t see your pick in the options? Drop it in the comments. Michel joins the map this weekend.

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