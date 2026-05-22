Welcome to Issue #62 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

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In today's issue, we spotlight Michael Jidael, a Nigerian AI safety researcher, product strategist, and co-founder and CEO of Nexenda. His career has been built across three roles that most practitioners occupy separately (product leader, alignment researcher, and institution builder) and that Michael has spent the better part of a decade refusing to treat as sequential rather than simultaneous.

Michael Jidael | Building Africa’s Frontier AI for Global Benefit | Co-Founder & CEO, Nexenda | LLMs, Agents, AI Safety, Innovation & Alignment

His world operates at the intersection of where AI systems become most powerful and where the questions about what they should do, whose values they encode, and who gets to decide remain most dangerously unresolved. Not in the well-resourced labs where alignment research is typically conducted, but in the lived reality of building frontier AI from Nigeria with constrained compute, without a local research ecosystem to lean on, and with the full weight of knowing that the communities most likely to be harmed by misaligned AI are precisely the communities with the least power to influence how it gets built. He has worked in these spaces long enough to understand not only what the problem looks like but where the existing responses fall short: where safety features get added after capability is already baked in, where inclusion gets mistaken for agency, where the most sophisticated alignment framework in the world was built without ever asking what intelligence might look like if it started from a relational rather than an individualist premise.

That is the territory Michael has made his own: not the question of whether Africa can participate in the global AI safety conversation, but the harder, more ambitious question of whether Africa has something foundational to contribute to how frontier AI gets built architecturally, philosophically, and on its own terms.

Vision & Philosophy

Q: Your work is grounded in both technical rigor and a strong sense of conviction about AI's future. What in your personal journey led you to focus on AI safety and alignment in the first place?

A: I did not start with AI safety. I started with a question I could not stop asking: what does it actually mean to build something that helps people at scale? I spent years leading product teams across fintech, AI, SaaS, and enterprise systems in Nigeria, and I kept running into the same problem. In most cases, we were building faster than we were thinking. In such brutally fast-paced environments, decisions that shaped people's financial lives, their access, their options, were being made by systems nobody fully understood, including the people who built them. That bothered me deeply. When I turned to AI seriously, the problem only sharpened. The systems becoming most powerful were also the least explainable, the hardest to steer, and in many cases, the most disconnected from the communities they were supposed to serve. I therefore realized that alignment was not a niche academic concern. It was the central engineering problem of our time. And if nobody from Africa was working on it at the frontier level, then the systems shaping African lives would be designed entirely without us. That is what pushed me from product leadership into foundational AI research. Not just building feature-rich products and tools for people, but helping determine what kind of AI the world gets to rely on.

Q: You reference underexplored philosophical perspectives alongside mathematical and systems approaches. How do philosophy and technical design interact in your work on alignment?

A: Philosophy does not decorate our work. It informs architecture. The Ubuntu principle, the idea that personhood and intelligence are fundamentally relational rather than individual, is not a cultural reference we include for identity reasons. It is a conceptual foundation that led us toward a deliberative architecture rather than an oracle system approach. The philosophy gave us a different intuition about what intelligence should look like, and that intuition produced a different kind of AI system. African council governance traditions, where high-stakes decisions require deliberation across multiple perspectives with accountability structures built in, map directly onto what alignment researchers call multi-agent oversight. We did not discover this through Western alignment literature. We arrived at it through the philosophical tradition we grew up with, and then found that the formal mathematical properties we needed were already there to be articulated. The interaction goes in both directions. Philosophy shapes our architectural intuitions, and mathematical formalization disciplines those intuitions into something rigorous and testable. Neither alone is sufficient. Together, they produce a framework that is both grounded and verifiable.

Q: You push back on the idea that inclusion is enough. What do we miss when the conversation about Africa in AI stops at access and participation?

A: We miss agency. Inclusion means you are in the room. Agency means you are shaping what happens in the room. Most conversations about Africa in AI are about the first thing: getting African voices heard, getting African data included, getting African developers trained. Those are not bad goals, but they are downstream of the more fundamental question, which is who is designing the systems and on what terms. When the conversation stops at access and participation, it implicitly accepts the existing architecture of AI development as fixed. Africa gets a seat at the table, but the table itself, where it is, who built it, what its rules are, remains unchanged. That is a form of inclusion that does not challenge the underlying power structure. What we miss most concretely is the possibility that African philosophical traditions, African approaches to knowledge, consensus, and governance, could not just inform AI applications but reshape AI architecture. That is a different and more ambitious claim than inclusion. It is a claim about intellectual leadership, and it is the claim we are making with our work as a frontier AI research and product company.

Q: You're engaging directly with questions around AGI, something often framed as the domain of a few global labs. What does it mean to approach that frontier from an African context?

A: It means taking seriously that the choices being made now about how generally capable AI systems (AGI) are designed, what values they encode, how they are aligned with human interests, will shape life on this continent for generations. If those choices are made entirely without African input, that is not a representation problem. It is a civilizational one. It also means bringing something to the problem that the existing labs do not have. Not as a compensation argument, but as a genuine intellectual contribution. The philosophical traditions we draw from, the Ubuntu framework, African council governance, Igbo relational ontology, have not been seriously engaged by the alignment research community. We believe they contain insights that are not only culturally relevant but architecturally generative. Approaching AGI from an African context also means being honest about the asymmetric risks. The populations who will bear the greatest cost of misaligned AGI are often those with the least power to influence how it is built. That asymmetry is a moral argument for African engagement at the frontier level, not as beneficiaries of AI development, but as architects of it.

Editorial commentary: Many people who enter AI safety do so through fear of what increasingly powerful systems might do in the future. Michael seems to have arrived there differently, through frustration from years of watching systems already fail people in ways that felt normal enough to ignore; financial systems nobody could explain, decision-making pipelines nobody could fully audit, technologies shaping lives without much accountability to the people living with the consequences. That difference in entry point is key because it produces someone less fixated on speculative catastrophe and more interested in the quieter problem underneath it all. The philosophical traditions such as the Ubuntu framework or the Igbo relational ontology are where that frustration finds its clearest articulation. In Michael’s work, these philosophical traditions are not invoked as cultural symbolism, but as a critique of how intelligence itself has been conceptualized in modern AI systems. They ask what happens when intelligence is designed as though it exists independently of the relationships, communities, and consequences surrounding it. That is not merely an African critique of AI. It may be one of the central critiques of AI itself and Michael happens to come from a philosophical tradition that articulated it long before the alignment field began moving in a similar direction.

What is Being Built

Q: You describe Nexenda as a frontier AI company focused on safety, alignment, and responsible innovation. In your own words, what are you actually building?

A: We are building frontier AI of African origin designed to be safe, reliable, and human-centered from the ground up. Not an AI product with safety features added on top or retrofitted as an afterthought, but one where alignment is a foundational architectural primitive, and formalized mathematically. The core of what we are building is anchored in a novel framework, which formalizes deliberative multi-expert consensus as the basis for how AI systems reason and make decisions. It draws from African philosophical traditions, particularly the Ubuntu principle that intelligence is not singular but relational, and it comes with formal safety theorems designed with AGI in mind. We have also built our own mini compute infrastructure in Nigeria - powered by solar, to support model training and research experimentation without relying on external providers. In short, we are building the AI that Africa should have at the frontier. And we are doing it in a way that we believe the entire world needs, whether or not they know it yet.

Editorial commentary: “Whether or not they know it yet.” That phrase says a great deal about how Michael sees Nexenda’s place in the field. He is not describing Africa as a future participant in frontier AI. He is describing it as a source of ideas the field itself may eventually have to reckon with. That’s an interesting framing because he does not speak about African AI in the language of representation or market opportunity. He speaks about it in the language of architecture, reasoning systems, consensus models, and alignment theory. The claim is that certain philosophical traditions from the continent may contain concepts sophisticated enough to shape the future of AI itself.

Building AI: Practice & Methodology

Q: You've made a deliberate choice to build AI safety into the foundation rather than as an afterthought. What does that change in how systems are designed, trained, and deployed?

A: It changes everything, starting with the architecture itself. Most AI systems today are trained first for capability, then evaluated for safety, then patched where the evaluation finds problems. That sequence is not accidental. It reflects a set of priorities where performance is primary and safety is a constraint applied after the fact. When you invert that, safety becomes a design requirement from day one, and the architectural choices will look fundamentally different. In our case, that means the mechanism by which the system arrives at outputs is itself structured around consensus and interpretability rather than single-path generation. It means our training pipeline has alignment objectives baked into it, not appended as a final fine-tuning step. It means we can trace how a decision was reached, not just what decision was reached. And it means we have formal proofs governing the safety properties of the system, not just empirical observations from red-teaming. The practical consequence is slower iteration in some areas, but significantly higher trust per unit of capability. We think that is the right trade-off, especially as systems become more powerful.

Q: AI alignment is often discussed in abstract or theoretical terms. How does it show up concretely in the systems you're building today?

A: In our work, alignment shows up first in the architecture. Our novel framework captures this and the research paper is scheduled for publication at the end of this quarter (Q1 2026). It also shows up in our interpretability approach. We are not just asking what the model outputs. We are asking which parts of the system contributed to that output, under what reasoning path, and whether any of those paths violate our formal safety constraints. This is work our co-founder Ayda Sultan leads, and it is happening in parallel with model development, not after it. It also shows up in what we are choosing not to build. Alignment means making active decisions about deployment contexts, about the populations a system should and should not serve without human oversight, and about the kinds of tasks where the system should surface uncertainty rather than confidence. Those are alignment decisions, even though they just look like product decisions to most people.

Editorial commentary: The thing neither answer says outright is that building this way sometimes means choosing not to build things you technically could. That may sound obvious, but it cuts against the logic of much of the AI industry, where capability is often treated as justification in itself. Reading Michael’s description of alignment, you get the sense that he is not talking about a layer added onto a finished system. He is talking about a filter that shapes the system before it exists: what gets trained, what gets deployed, where uncertainty is surfaced, where human oversight remains necessary. Even the idea of interpretability changes in that context. It stops being something you check afterward and becomes part of how the system is allowed to reason in the first place. The implication underneath all of this is restraint. Not as hesitation or lack of ambition, but as a design principle. And in a sector still obsessed with speed, scale, and capability accumulation, that may be one of the more radical positions a frontier AI company can take.

Challenges & Constraints

Q: You've built research infrastructure from scratch: hardware, compute, even power systems. How has working without the default assumptions of Silicon Valley shaped your approach to AI development?

A: Silicon Valley's default assumption is abundant, cheap, reliable infrastructure. You spin up cloud compute in seconds, you do not think about power stability, and you move fast because the environment absorbs the cost of your mistakes. We do not have that. We built our own mini GPU cluster in Nigeria, and we had to account for power reliability from day one, which is why it mostly runs on solar. Every compute decision we make is intentional because we cannot afford otherwise. What that forces is rigor. You think harder about what you actually need versus what is convenient. You design training pipelines that are efficient from the start rather than brute-forcing scale. You build in a way that is inherently more deliberate, and in many cases, more thoughtful than the move-fast culture that abundant infrastructure enables. It also shapes how we think about AI development for the continent. If we build AI that requires Silicon Valley infrastructure from day one, we have not built AI for Africa. We have built AI that we must depend on others to access. Compute sovereignty is not a side concern for us. It is core to what we are doing, especially in training and research.

Q: You argue that access is not just about data or talent, but about compute. What does compute sovereignty mean in practice, and why is it so critical for Africa's role in AI?

A: Compute sovereignty means owning the infrastructure required to train, evaluate, and deploy your own AI systems, on your own terms, without depending on external providers who can revoke access, impose restrictions, or simply price you out. Right now, almost all serious AI development in Africa runs on infrastructure owned by American or Chinese companies. That means African AI development exists at the pleasure of decisions made elsewhere. In practice, compute sovereignty means building or owning GPU infrastructure, developing the technical capability to manage and scale it, and creating the policy environment that allows it to be powered, cooled, and operated reliably. It is infrastructure work, energy work, and policy work all at once. We have started by building our own mini cluster using consumer hardware, but the vision is much larger than Nexenda. Africa needs compute infrastructure at a national and continental scale. The reason this matters for AI specifically is that whoever trains the models shapes what those models know, value, and optimize for. If Africa does not train its own frontier models, then African knowledge systems, African languages, African contexts will remain underrepresented in the systems that govern more and more of global life. Compute is not just a resource. It is political.

Q: There's a tendency to frame constraints as limitations. In your case, they seem to have become part of the strategy. What did building under constraint force you to understand that others might overlook?

A: Constraint forces clarity. When you cannot brute-force a problem with resources, you have to understand it more deeply. We learned to ask what is actually necessary versus what is simply the path of least resistance when you have abundant capital. Those are very different questions, and the answers reveal a lot. Building under constraint also sharpened our sense of what we are optimizing for. Teams with unlimited compute optimize for scale. We had to optimize for precision, for efficiency, and for correctness from the start. That turned out to be deeply aligned with alignment research itself, which is fundamentally concerned with building systems that are right rather than just powerful. The less obvious insight is that constraint builds a certain kind of honesty. You cannot hide behind resources. When something does not work, you have to understand why, because you cannot simply throw more compute at it. That discipline, I believe, produces better researchers and better systems. So to us, constraints became the needed miracle!

Editorial commentary: The solar-powered GPU cluster is easy to romanticize as a story about resilience. That misses the point. Michael talks about infrastructure almost the same way he talks about alignment: as a question of dependency, control, and who gets to shape the conditions under which intelligence is built. In that sense, the cluster is more an attempt to reduce reliance on systems owned elsewhere and governed elsewhere than it is just technical infrastructure. Not because external infrastructure is inherently bad, but because dependence has a way of quietly shaping ambition. That is a different philosophy of AI development altogether. One shaped less by abundance and speed than by constraint, precision, and deliberate trade-offs. And oddly enough, those constraints seem to have pushed the company closer to the very kinds of rigor alignment research demands in the first place.

Ecosystem & Broader Landscape

Q: Most frontier AI research is concentrated in a handful of global labs. What does it take, not just technically, but structurally, to build credible frontier research from Africa?

A: Technically, it takes rigorous work that can withstand peer review at the highest levels. We are not interested in being credible by African standards. We are interested in being credible by global standards, which means our research has to be mathematically sound, reproducible, and novel. The framework we developed comes with formal proofs. That was a deliberate choice. Formal methods travel. Structurally, it takes a team with genuine depth. Our founding team covers: Alignment and interpretability research led by Ayda Sultan (Co-founder, Alignment & Interpretability Lead).

Compute infrastructure, engineering research, and technological advancement led by Udochukwu Nwokoma (Co-founder & CTO )

AI safety research direction, human-centered innovation, product development, and the strategic vision of the company led by Michael Jidael (Co-founder & CEO) It also takes institutional relationships, which is why we have been deliberate about engaging with researchers, policymakers, and organizations across both Africa and the global AI community. Credibility is partly social and institutional, not just technical. But perhaps the most important structural factor is narrative clarity. You have to be able to articulate clearly and confidently what you are building, why it matters, and why it requires being built from Africa rather than simply built in Africa. That distinction matters. We are not outsourcing frontier AI to Africa. We are claiming that Africa has something foundational to contribute to how frontier AI gets built.

Q: As systems become more powerful, the stakes of getting alignment wrong increase. How do you think about responsibility and accountability when building at that level?

A: Responsibility at this level cannot be informal. It has to be structural. That is one of the reasons our alignment framework is formalized mathematically rather than articulated as principles. Principles are easy to claim and hard to verify. Formal proofs create a basis for accountability that can be examined, challenged, and improved. We want our safety claims to be falsifiable, because unfalsifiable safety claims are not really safety claims at all. We also think about accountability in terms of who is affected. The communities most likely to be harmed by AI systems that are powerful but poorly aligned are rarely the communities being consulted when those systems are designed. We take that seriously as a design constraint, not as a communication exercise after the fact. It influences what we build, what we do not build, and where we choose to deploy with human oversight versus without. The honest answer is that the weight of this work does not get lighter as the systems become more powerful. It gets heavier. What keeps us grounded is the clarity of why we are doing it, to ensure that when frontier AI systems reach the capabilities that will genuinely reshape the world, there is at least one architecture that was built with safety at its foundation, not as an addition, from a place that has historically had no voice in these decisions.

Q: Is there anything about your work, your approach, or the broader conversation on AI safety and Africa that you feel is often misunderstood or not asked?

A: The most common misunderstanding is that what we are doing is primarily about Africa. It is not. We are building from Africa, and that origin is integral to our approach, but the work is about AI development globally. The alignment framework we have developed is not designed for African AI. It is designed for AI systems that need to be safe at AGI scale, full stop. The African origin therefore is a source of intellectual contribution, not a geographic limitation. The question that rarely gets asked is: what would AI development look like if it had started with Ubuntu as a foundational premise rather than individualist optimization? That is not a rhetorical question. It has a technical answer, and we are building it. The reason it does not get asked is that most people asking questions about AI safety and Africa are still operating within the frame of inclusion, as in, how do we include Africa in the AI story that already exists. At Nexenda, we are proposing a different story, one where the future of AI has an African origin. The last thing I would add is that people often underestimate what it takes to do this work from here. Not just the infrastructure challenges, but the intellectual isolation, the absence of a local research ecosystem at this level, the need to build credibility with global institutions while also building trust within your own community. That tension is real and it does not get easier. What keeps us going is the conviction that this work matters, and that if we do not do it, it will not get done.

Editorial commentary: One of the quieter tensions running through these responses is that Nexenda is trying to establish credibility in two directions at once. Outwardly, toward global research institutions that tend to take frontier work seriously only after it has passed through familiar channels of validation. And inwardly, toward communities that have learned to be skeptical of ambitious technological promises, especially when those promises are tied to systems they do not control. Established labs inherit a degree of legitimacy from the ecosystems around them: the universities, the funding networks, the reputations accumulated over decades. Michael and his team do not have that luxury. They have to build technical credibility while simultaneously explaining why the work matters and why it needs to emerge from Africa in the first place. He also names isolation and it is worth taking seriously, not as a hardship narrative but as a structural reality that shapes every decision Nexenda makes. The formal proofs are the clearest expression of it. When you are building from a place the field has not yet learned to take seriously, you cannot rely on reputation or relationships to make your safety claims land. You need something that can be picked up, examined, and tested by someone who has never heard of you. That is what the proofs are for.

Closing remarks

The global AI safety conversation has a geography problem. The labs setting the terms of alignment research, the philosophers shaping its assumptions, the institutions deciding what counts as rigorous work; they are concentrated in a relatively small number of places, drawing from a relatively narrow set of intellectual traditions. That is not necessarily the result of exclusion alone. It is also what happens when capital, infrastructure, and urgency accumulate in the same ecosystems for long enough.

What makes Michael’s work with Nexenda interesting is not simply that he is building frontier AI from Africa. It is that Michael and his team seem to be questioning whether some of the foundational assumptions behind current alignment research were too narrow to begin with. In their framing, philosophical traditions like Ubuntu are not a cultural layer added onto existing systems. They are an alternative starting point for thinking about intelligence itself: how decisions are reached, how accountability is structured, and what it means for a system to remain meaningfully connected to the people affected by it.

Whether these alternatives ultimately reshape the broader field remains to be seen. But the larger point may be harder to dismiss: the future of AI alignment will likely be shaped not only by bigger models and more compute, but also by which philosophies are allowed to define what intelligence is for in the first place.

Thank you for reading!

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A quick note before you go : TAIS Knowledge map got smarter.

Since we last wrote, TAIS Knowledge Map has had a round of upgrades, all pointed at the same question: can a map help you think, not just look?

A few things to try:

System Translation Check in STATS PANEL: pick a cluster, country, or region and see how it stacks up across the 5 layers of an AI ecosystem (Foundations, Capital & Capacity, Governance & Policy, Deployment, Connective Tissue). Gaps show up as “None” or “Limited” a quick read on what a place has and what it’s missing.

Innovation Classification : filter the innovators by Type, Maturity, and Scale. Separate continental infrastructure plays from early-stage local solutions in one click.

Informal Economy Lens : a toggle for the 7 innovators building with the informal economy, not around it. Because most African AI lives there.

Policy Research (beta): ask a question, and the map pulls together what the practitioners themselves have said across interviews. Try it on sovereignty, language, or governance.

A reminder: the map is still a work in progress, a prototype of what could be but it argues back now and that’s the point.

Based on today’s conversation, which cluster in TAIS Knowledge map do you think best describes Michael’s thematic community?

Don't see your pick in the options? Drop it in the comments. Michael joins the map this weekend.

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