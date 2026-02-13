Welcome to Issue #47 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

In today’s issue, we spotlight the team behind Mentormate, an AI tool emerging from a very specific constraint: a widening mentorship and skills-capacity gap in Southern Africa’s engineering sector. In a region where fewer than 40,000 professional engineers serve more than 60 million people and where the ratio of senior to junior engineers continues to thin, access to experienced judgement has become as critical as technical knowledge itself.

This story goes beyond just building an AI tool. It’s a story about what happens when institutional knowledge risks leaving faster than it can be transferred. When early-career engineers must navigate complex regulatory, environmental, and infrastructural realities without consistent access to senior oversight. And when generic AI systems trained elsewhere begin to enter environments whose constraints they were never designed to understand.

The team behind Mentormate. From left to right: Glen Mohale - Engineer, David Smith - Co-founder, Finely Chikwira - Co-founder

The conversation begins with a practical problem: how to make locally grounded engineering expertise more accessible in real time. But it opens onto larger questions about what it means to build AI from within professional ecosystems rather than around them. How domain knowledge gets structured. Why documentation determines what can be modelled. And what changes when contextual guidance becomes easier to access across distance and time.

This is less a story about automation and more about continuity, how expertise is preserved, extended, and applied in systems where demand for judgement continues to outpace the number of people able to provide it.

When Institutional Knowledge Walks Out the Door

Q: You recently built Mentormate, an AI tool offering specialised, locally informed guidance to built-environment professionals. What gap did you see in Southern Africa’s engineering ecosystem that made you build it ?

A: Mentormate was built because Southern Africa’s engineering ecosystem is facing a critical and widening mentorship and skills-capacity gap. South Africa alone has fewer than 40,000 professional engineers serving 63 million people, and this shortage is intensified by ongoing brain drain, which has placed engineers among the top 10 scarcest skills. At the same time, SAICE and other industry bodies have highlighted a mentorship crisis caused by retirements, resignations and a decline in structured skills transfer, leaving young engineers without reliable access to senior guidance. With 42% of South Africa’s population under 25, this gap is projected to grow even wider in the next decade from a ratio of 1:4 to 1:6, threatening project quality, institutional knowledge and delivery capacity. Mentormate was built to address this exact problem by creating a scalable, locally informed platform that provides instant access to specialised technical expertise, preserves institutional knowledge, and bridges the growing divide between senior engineers and young professionals.

Editorial commentary: There’s a quieter infrastructure crisis unfolding across many technical sectors in Africa: not just a shortage of professionals, but a shortage of mentorship pipelines through which knowledge moves from one generation to the next.

In engineering, that gap is becoming visible. As senior professionals retire or leave, they don’t just vacate roles, they take with them contextual intelligence that rarely exists in manuals: how specific terrains behave, which design shortcuts fail under local conditions, how regulations operate in practice rather than on paper. What disappears is not only expertise, but memory.

Mentormate sits at an interesting intersection of this problem. Rather than positioning AI as a replacement for engineers, it frames technology as a way to retain and redistribute expertise that already exists but is becoming harder to access. In sectors where apprenticeship and informal guidance have long carried the weight of skills transfer, that shift matters.

The broader question this raises extends beyond engineering. What happens to institutional knowledge in regions where demographic growth is rapid, senior expertise is thinning, and formal mentorship structures are weakening?

Tools like Mentormate point to one possible answer: using AI to stabilise what risks being lost. Whether such systems can truly capture the nuance of locally grounded expertise remains an open question but the problem they respond to is real. Senior-level engineering judgement is becoming harder to access as retirements and brain drain outpace mentorship pipelines.

Decision Support, Not Sign-Off Authority

Q: Many AI tools rely heavily on global or Western datasets. Mentormate is different in that it is grounded in Southern African engineering and built-environment knowledge. Why was local contextualisation so important to you? What does local relevance mean to you in the context of engineering AI?

A: Local contextualisation was essential for Mentormate because engineering is not a universal, one-size-fits-all discipline. It is deeply shaped by local standards, local materials, local legislation, local failures and the unique constraints of the Southern African environment. Many global AI tools rely on Western datasets that do not reflect how engineering is practised here, which can lead to inaccurate guidance, risky assumptions and advice that does not align with Southern African codes, municipal realities or regulatory frameworks. Ensuring that the platform is grounded in local knowledge is a way of preserving and scaling institutional memory that might otherwise be lost. Local relevance in engineering AI means providing guidance that is technically correct and contextually correct thus advice that aligns with Southern African standards, considers local conditions, incorporates lessons from regional failures and understands how design, compliance, and construction work on the ground.

Q: What does “local expertise” mean in practice for an AI system like Mentormate? How do you ensure the tool reflects Southern African standards, soil conditions, regulations and ways of working?

A: The system does not simply repeat generic engineering theory, reflects the realities, constraints, standards, and practices that define engineering work in Southern Africa. The expert personas were designed grounded in Southern Africa’s standards and regulatory environment across civil, environmental, mining, metallurgy and energy disciplines. Mentormate Mobile Their behaviour, problem-solving style, language and decision-making all align with the context of Southern African engineering practice, ensuring that the advice provided is not Westernised, but aligned with how engineers work on the ground. Mentormate: Start a conversation with Sis Nandi This is crucial because engineers must operate within municipal capacity constraints, unique soil profiles, environmental sensitivities and a specific history of infrastructure challenges and failures that global systems do not account for. Mentormate achieves this by using guard railed expert personas whose prompts explicitly embed local case studies ensuring responses remain technically accurate, locally compliant and culturally grounded.

Q: Safety, liability, and risk are non-negotiable in engineering. How do you manage the boundaries of what Mentormate should and should not advise on?

A: The first safeguard is that each persona operates strictly within its domain of expertise, and the system is explicitly instructed to decline questions that fall outside of that domain. This prevents the model from giving creative incorrect advice on topics where it lacks authority, forcing it instead to redirect the user to the correct expert. The persona frameworks also embed locally aligned ethical principles, emphasising safety-first thinking, regulatory compliance, and responsible decision-making. This ensures the system prioritises accuracy, professional duty, and environmental stewardship over convenience. Conceptually, we also treat Mentormate as a guidance and decision-support tool, not a sign-off authority. Its aim is to support engineers, not replace their judgement. By combining domain boundaries, ethical constraints, local regulatory alignment, and security controls, Mentormate operates safely while still providing meaningful, context-appropriate technical support.

Q: For engineering firms or public-sector bodies, what is the single most misunderstood aspect of integrating AI into technical workflows?

A: The most misunderstood aspects of integrating AI into technical engineering workflows is the assumption that AI is meant to replace technical judgement, rather than strengthen the decision-making ecosystem around it. Many firms imagine AI as an automated problem-solver that can independently sign off designs, interpret test results or make safety-critical decisions. The value of a domain-specific tool like Mentormate lies in its ability to improve the quality, speed, and consistency of human-led work, not to act as a substitute for professional responsibility. What often gets overlooked is that AI integration is less about automation and more about knowledge structuring, standardisation and reducing variance across teams.

Q: What role do you see Mentormate playing for early-career engineers or technicians who may not have easy access to mentorship or senior oversight?

A: Mentormate is a companion that helps them bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and the realities engineering work. Many young professionals arrive on site or into consulting environments with strong academic grounding but limited exposure to the practical decision-making, troubleshooting and documentation requirements expected of them. Mentormate helps close that gap by giving them a safe space to test assumptions, clarify uncertainties and practise technical reasoning before approaching a supervisor. Because the tool is available instantly, it reduces the hesitation or fear of “asking a silly question,” which is something that holds many junior engineers back in their early years. Beyond technical answers, Mentormate also supports early-career engineers with workplace orientation: understanding why certain procedures matter, learning how to structure engineering communication and seeing how senior engineers frame problems. This exposure delivered through the tone, discipline, and expectations encoded into each expert persona helps build the professional maturity and judgement that normally take years to develop through observation. With features such as chat history and the ability to reference standards or regulatory frameworks, the platform also encourages self-driven learning, allowing young engineers to build a personal library of insights they can return to later.

Editorial commentary: What’s at stake here isn’t whether AI is locally trained. That argument has already taken centre stage in conversations about AI for African contexts. Framing Mentormate purely as a locally grounded chatbot would place it alongside many other tools making similar claims. But that framing misses the deeper structural pressure shaping this space. Beneath it is a less discussed issue, the pool of experienced professionals available to validate decisions in real time is shrinking.

In many technical sectors across the continent, including engineering, senior oversight is becoming thinner just as demand for infrastructure and delivery is increasing. Decisions that would once move through layers of review and mentorship are more frequently made under pressure, with fewer opportunities for immediate guidance. In that environment, generic AI advice isn’t just misaligned. It enters spaces where the human systems that normally catch errors or challenge assumptions are already stretched.

What makes Mentormate distinct is how it responds to that reality. Rather than positioning AI as a replacement for engineers, it acts as a way of extending the reach of scarce senior expertise. It offers a form of interim validation, a consultative layer that can help bridge the distance between junior decision-making and experienced judgement when that judgement isn’t readily accessible.

This suggests a different role for AI in professional ecosystems facing capacity strain. Not primarily as automation, but as a stabilising mechanism in systems where demand for expert oversight is growing faster than the supply of people able to provide it. That is a different problem from the one most AI tools are built to solve, and a different way of thinking about what useful AI might look like in practice.

When Documentation Determines What's Possible

Q: Can you walk us through the knowledge-base development? Which sources, reference documents, or engineering frameworks were essential in shaping Mentormate’s reliability?

A: Firstly, was ingestion of local Southern African engineering documents that engineers rely on daily, because the platform needed to reflect the standards, constraints and regulatory realities that global AI models often overlook. By grounding the system in these local documents from the outset, Mentormate was able to produce technically accurate, locally compliant guidance rather than generic global responses. Expert-personas were prompted for discipline-specific expert frameworks. This ensures Mentormate is reliable because it aligns tightly with the way engineering is practised in Southern Africa, preserves institutional memory, and directly addresses skills-transfer gaps.

Q: What were the main technical or conceptual challenges in integrating domain-specific engineering knowledge into an LLM?

A: The major challenge was that traditional LLMs rely heavily on global or Western datasets, which meant the system often produced responses that were technically correct in theory but irrelevant or even unsafe in the Southern African context. We had to restructure how the model interprets and prioritises information. We tried a lot of LLMs and continually adjusted our matching ratings and number of sources used in answers to get the accurate answers we are seeing today.

Q: Mentormate touches on civil, energy, mining, metallurgy and more. Which technical domain was the most difficult to model into the system, and why?

A: The most difficult domain wasn’t tied to a specific field of expertise. It depended entirely on the structure and variety of documents available. Mentormate models a domain well when there are clear standards, consistent guidelines and diverse reference materials. The real challenge comes in areas where documentation is fragmented, outdated or mostly informal. In those cases, the lack of organised, well-structured material makes it harder to build a reliable expert persona, not the technical complexity of the domain itself.

Editorial commentary: Some domains integrated smoothly into the system. Others proved far more difficult, not because they were technically more complex, but because the documentation behind them was fragmented, inconsistent, or largely informal. The constraint wasn’t computational. It was organisational.

This points to a deeper issue: how unevenly professional knowledge is structured. As AI tools begin to support technical professions, a field’s ability to scale its expertise may increasingly depend on how well its knowledge has been codified. Where standards, case histories, and regulatory frameworks are clearly organised, AI can extend access to that expertise. Where knowledge remains dispersed across individuals, institutions, or legacy documents, that extension becomes far harder.

Mentormate therefore functions as more than a tool. It acts as a kind of diagnostic, revealing which parts of a profession are structurally ready to be distributed through AI and which remain bottlenecked by human availability. Mentormate’s builders shift the focus slightly. Beyond building better models, they push us to begin to ask a different question: how do professions organise their knowledge in the first place? Because that organisation will increasingly shape what AI can meaningfully support and what it cannot.

From Scarcity of Expertise to Distribution of Knowledge

Q: How do you see domain-specific AI tools like Mentormate transforming engineering practice in Southern Africa over the next decade?

A: They will increasingly serve as a stabilising layer of institutional memory, giving young professionals instant access to locally grounded guidance that would previously have required a senior engineer’s time. This will shift engineering workflows from dependence on scarce individual expertise to a more distributed, technology-enabled model where teams can make faster, more informed decisions while still aligning with the region context. As domain-specific AI becomes more integrated into daily practice, engineers will be able to validate assumptions, check compliance, interpret test results and understand risks earlier in the design process, reducing costly delays and strengthening project execution which is one of the core issues currently affecting municipalities and consulting firms. AI will not replace professional judgement, but it will elevate it by enabling engineers to work with higher confidence, improved consistency and far better access to multidisciplinary insight.

Q: If Mentormate could evolve beyond a Q&A assistant into a broader platform, what capabilities or tools would you want to build next?

A: We’re not aiming to become a broad, all-in-one platform; our priority is to deepen the quality, reliability and usefulness of Mentormate’s technical guidance. Any evolution would focus on supporting engineers more holistically throughout the project lifecycle. One of the most meaningful additions would be interactive design support, allowing users to upload sketches, drawings or site photos and receive context-aware feedback from the appropriate expert persona. Another key enhancement would be multilingual capability, so engineers can interact in languages such as isiZulu, Afrikaans, or Swahili thus making the tool more accessible in regions where English is not the primary technical language.

Editorial commentary: Across many sectors on the continent, the challenge has not only been producing knowledge, but ensuring consistent access to experienced judgement where and when it is needed. Expertise often exists, but it is unevenly distributed, concentrated in a small number of senior professionals whose time is already stretched across projects, institutions, and regions.

If tools like Mentormate take hold, they begin to change the mechanics of that distribution by extending the reach of senior engineers’ judgement beyond the moments when they can be physically present or immediately available. This shifts part of the system’s reliance away from proximity to individuals and toward access to structured, context-aware guidance.

At a continental level, this matters. Many professional ecosystems are under pressure from rapid demographic growth, infrastructure demand, and uneven institutional capacity. Training more experts remains essential, but so does finding ways to make existing expertise travel further. Domain-specific AI, if built carefully, may begin to function as one of those mechanisms, helping stabilise decision-making in environments where demand has long outpaced direct access to senior oversight.

In systems historically constrained by scarcity of expertise, even small shifts in how knowledge circulates can alter how work gets done. Tools like Mentormate raise a broader question for the continent’s professional sectors: as expertise becomes easier to access in different African languages across distance and time, how might that reshape where authority, confidence, and validation sit within everyday practice?

Closing remarks

This conversation sits at an interesting intersection between AI development and professional continuity. Rather than presenting AI as a tool for speed or automation, it frames it as something closer to infrastructure, a layer that may begin to support how knowledge moves through professions where experience has historically been unevenly distributed.

That shift matters because many technical sectors on the continent are expanding faster than their mentorship and oversight structures. As demand grows, the question is no longer only how expertise is produced, but how it is retained, accessed, and applied consistently across teams and regions.

Mentormate offers one early model of how that redistribution might take shape. Whether similar tools become embedded in practice will depend less on technological capability and more on trust, integration, and professional adoption. But the direction is clear: as expertise becomes harder to centralise, the systems that allow it to travel will increasingly shape how work gets done.

Thank you for reading!

