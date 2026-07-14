Welcome to edition #47 of 54 Shades of Opportunity, a weekly deep dive into Africa’s distinct markets. Each Monday, we explore innovation, culture, and investment opportunities across the continent, one country at a time.

Note: This analysis draws on publicly available sources, including government reports, international organizations, business publications, and research institutions. It’s not exhaustive; readers should explore further and, where relevant, consult local expertise before making decisions.

Mauritania at a Glance

Mauritania is West Africa’s quiet convergence point; a vast, sparsely populated desert country where offshore gas, iron ore, gold, one of the Atlantic’s richest fishing zones, and green hydrogen potential are arriving simultaneously, positioning a nation of 5.5 million for a decade of accelerating growth that its domestic institutional capacity is only beginning to match. President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, re-elected in June 2024 for a second and constitutionally final term (winning 56% of the vote), leads a government that has achieved three things rarely occurring together in the Sahel: political stability, improving fiscal discipline, and meaningful anti-corruption prosecution, former President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz convicted December 2023, sentenced to five years in prison alongside former prime ministers and associates. GDP growth moderated to 4.0-4.2% in 2025 (down from 6.3% in 2024) as the extractive sector contracted 1.2%, a 20-23% decline in gold production at the Tasiast mine as some deposits near end-of-cycle, and delays in the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas project’s full commissioning. But the structural inflection is underway: GTA began LNG production in December 2024, first exports delivered April 2025, 2.5 million tonnes annual capacity, operated jointly with Senegal by BP and Kosmos Energy. BirAllah gas field, estimated at 60-80 trillion cubic feet, positions Mauritania for a second and larger gas development phase.

Growth is projected at 4.4% (2026) accelerating toward 4.7% (2027) as gas ramping, uranium project launch (Aura Energy, Tiris Zemmour), and iron ore expansion (SNIM targeting doubled output by 2030) compound. Fishing sector, nearly 10% of GDP, 23% of exports, 50,000+ jobs peaked at 1.5 million tonnes (2024) but faces normalization and overfishing risk. Green hydrogen: multiple multinationals signed agreements on exploitation potential, investment decisions expected 2026. Ghazouani met Trump July 2025, signaling growing US strategic interest in Mauritania as military partner and investment destination. IMF three-facility program (Extended Fund Facility, Extended Credit Facility, Resilience & Sustainability Facility, total $345M) supporting fiscal reform. Fiscal deficit narrowed to 0.3-0.6% GDP (2025). Inflation fell to 1.6% (2025). Public debt declined to 39.9% GDP. Nouakchott Stock Exchange operationalizing, sovereign credit rating process underway.

Size: 1,030,700 km² (roughly the size of Egypt or three times the size of Germany, 90% desert/semi-desert, Atlantic coastline, borders Morocco, Algeria, Mali, Senegal).

Population: Approximately 5.5 million (2026), among the world’s least densely populated (5 inhabitants/km²), Arab-Berber (Beidane/Moors) majority alongside Black African communities (Haalpulaar, Wolof, Soninke, Bambara), Arabic and French official languages, 61% urban, Islam state religion.

Capital: Nouakchott (Atlantic coast, 1.5M+ metropolitan, built post-independence as planned capital, rapidly expanding), major towns include Nouadhibou (northern port, fishing hub, iron ore export terminal), Zouerate (iron ore mining region, north), Kiffa (south), Kaédi (Senegal River valley).

Economic Profile: GDP ~$10-11B nominal (2025), 4.0-4.2% growth (2025), 4.4% projected (2026), inflation 1.6% (2025, very low), fiscal deficit 0.3-0.6% GDP (2025), public debt 39.9% GDP, gold 39% exports, iron ore 28% exports, fish 23% exports, GTA gas exports commenced April 2025, ouguiya (MRU), foreign exchange reserves 5.5 months imports.

Strategic Position: Atlantic coastline (one of world’s richest fishing grounds, EBCF upwelling system), offshore gas (GTA operational, BirAllah under development), iron ore (Africa’s second-largest producer, SNIM state company), gold (Tasiast mine, Kinross), Sahel buffer state (stable amid regional insecurity), EU strategic partner (Global Gateway migration/energy), US military cooperation, green hydrogen agreements with European multinationals, gateway between North Africa and sub-Saharan West Africa.

Political Stability and the Anti-Corruption Signal

Mauritania’s post-independence political history mirrors a regional pattern: independence from France (November 28, 1960), one-party rule under Mokhtar Ould Daddah (1960-1978), military coups (1978, 1984, 2005, 2008), transitional periods, and gradual democratic institutionalization. Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz (coup leader 2008, elected 2009, re-elected 2014) handed power constitutionally to Ghazouani in 2019, the first peaceful democratic transfer between civilian presidents in Mauritania’s history, internationally praised.

Ghazouani’s governance model distinguishes itself from Sahel neighbors in several respects. Where Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have expelled Western partners and contracted Russian paramilitaries, Mauritania has deepened partnerships with the EU (Global Gateway Initiative financial support for migration management, job creation, security early 2025), maintained US military cooperation (Ghazouani-Trump meeting July 2025 highlighted Mauritania’s role as strategic military partner), engaged multilateral institutions through IMF programming, and pursued regional diplomacy keeping the country outside the AES orbit despite geographic and Sahelian security pressures.

The anti-corruption signal is substantive rather than rhetorical. In 2019, upon taking office, Ghazouani’s government released the Court of Accounts audit covering 2007-2017, a decade of financial irregularities in public procurement documented publicly. This led to parliamentary investigation of major infrastructure and fisheries contracts, including those awarded to Chinese firms. December 4, 2023, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Court convicted former President Aziz, Ghazouani’s own predecessor and the man who handed him power, sentencing him to five years in prison for corruption, bribery, money laundering, and illicit enrichment. Former prime ministers and associates received sentences of five to twenty years. A 2023 Court of Accounts audit covering 2019-2021 identified widespread non-compliance across government ministries, signaling the reform agenda extends beyond prosecuting the previous administration.

This matters institutionally: anti-corruption prosecution of a former head of state is rare across Africa and signals a rule-of-law commitment that affects investor confidence, multilateral lending relationships, and governance credibility across institutions. Ghazouani’s El Insaf party holds a parliamentary majority since 2023. Political stability, a second presidential term (constitutionally his last), and the absence of military intervention risk distinguishes Mauritania’s governance environment from most of its immediate Sahelian neighborhood.

The remaining governance challenges are structural rather than dramatic: tax revenue mobilization at 14.7% of GDP reflects a narrow formal tax base and large informal sector; the domestic financial system remains underdeveloped (savings rate 34.3% GDP but intermediation capacity limited); capital markets are nascent (Nouakchott Stock Exchange operationalizing, sovereign credit rating process underway); and rural multidimensional poverty at 77.1% against 35.4% urban, reflects the deep spatial inequality that urbanization has not resolved.

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim: Gas Arrives After Decades of Waiting

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project is Mauritania’s most consequential infrastructure development since the SNIM iron ore complex began operations in the 1960s and its arrival, years behind original schedules, marks the beginning of a structural transformation in the country’s export profile.

GTA is a deepwater offshore gas field straddling the Mauritania-Senegal maritime boundary, approximately 10km from the coast, in water depths of 2,700 metres. The resource is significant: the GTA block alone contains substantial gas reserves; the associated BirAllah/Grand Tortue field, estimated at 60-80 trillion cubic feet, is one of West Africa’s largest known gas deposits. BP is the operator, with Kosmos Energy as co-developer. Both the Mauritanian government (through SMHPM, the national hydrocarbon company) and Senegal’s PETROSEN hold stakes.

The infrastructure concept is innovative: rather than onshore processing (which would require either Mauritanian or Senegalese territory and complex bilateral negotiations), GTA processes gas on a floating liquefaction vessel (FLNG: Floating Liquefied Natural Gas) moored at a purpose-built hub-terminal near the maritime border. A hub-terminal island hosts gas processing, condensate stabilization, accommodation, power generation, and offloading infrastructure. The FLNG vessel receives gas from subsea wells, cools it to liquefied form for tanker export, and also supplies gas for domestic electricity generation in both Mauritania and Senegal.

Production began December 2024, first LNG exports April 2025, initial capacity approximately 2.5 million tonnes per year (Phase 1). Revenues flow to both governments through royalties, profit-sharing, and taxes structured under Production Sharing Contracts, providing new fiscal space for both countries. For Mauritania, gas revenues arrive precisely as the IMF program targets fiscal consolidation, the additional receipts helping narrow the deficit (0.3-0.6% GDP in 2025) and reduce public debt (39.9% GDP, declining). The World Bank projects gas production ramping toward full capacity as the primary driver of 2026 growth recovery to 4.4%.

BirAllah (also known as Grand Tortue Phase 2 and beyond) represents the next development horizon. At 60-80 trillion cubic feet, this is a resource that, if developed fully, would transform Mauritania’s export profile for decades. Phase 2 FID discussions are ongoing; the scale of investment required exceeds Phase 1 significantly. Multiple European energy companies and Gulf investors are in dialogue. Mauritania’s revised Investment Code (January 2025) strengthens investor protections and simplifies administrative procedures specifically to attract the capital Phase 2 development requires.

European interest in Mauritanian gas is strategically motivated beyond commercial return: EU Russian gas phase-out (by 2027 target), pipeline diversification through Morocco/Spain routes, and Atlantic LNG shipping to European regasification terminals all make West African gas a structural priority for European energy security. GTA’s LNG goes primarily to European markets, the strategic alignment between Mauritanian supply and European demand is durable rather than transactional.

Iron Ore, Gold, and the Extractive Backbone

Iron ore and gold together account for approximately 67% of Mauritania’s total exports, the extractive backbone on which the economy has operated since the 1960s.

Iron Ore (SNIM): Société Nationale Industrielle et Minière (SNIM) is the state-owned iron ore company operating in the Tiris Zemmour and Inchiri regions of northern Mauritania, centered on the Zouerate mining district. Africa’s second-largest iron ore producer. SNIM operates one of the world’s longest ore railways, 704km connecting Zouerate mines to the export terminal at Nouadhibou, running ore trains that are among the longest and heaviest in the world (up to 3km long, 22,000+ tonnes of ore per train). Production reached approximately 13 million tonnes in 2022; SNIM and its development partners are targeting doubling capacity toward 26 million tonnes by 2030, driven by demand from global steel production, particularly Chinese steel mills. Iron ore represented 28% of exports in recent years. SNIM’s participation in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) supports revenue transparency. The AfDB is a development partner in SNIM capacity expansion financing.

Gold (Tasiast, Kinross): Canada’s Kinross Gold operates the Tasiast mine in the Inchiri region, one of West Africa’s largest gold operations, processing high-grade ore through a large carbon-in-leach facility. Gold represents approximately 39% of Mauritanian exports, the largest single export category. The 2025 growth slowdown was substantially driven by a 20-23% decline in Tasiast gold production as some high-grade ore zones approach end-of-cycle. Kinross has invested in Tasiast expansion (processing capacity, solar power installation reducing diesel dependence and carbon footprint), and new ore zones are being developed. However, the mine-cycle trajectory creates medium-term production uncertainty that diversification toward gas and iron ore expansion is intended to offset.

Uranium (Aura Energy, Tiris): Australian company Aura Energy is developing the Tiris uranium project in the Tiris Zemmour region, a large-scale uranium deposit with significant production potential. Aura received final construction and operating permits in July 2024. Final investment decision expected by end 2025 or early 2026, with initial capital estimated at $230M. Production would add uranium to Mauritania’s export portfolio, diversifying beyond iron ore and gold, and tapping into demand from nuclear energy expansion (global nuclear renaissance driven by decarbonization commitments). Uranium mining experience, regulatory frameworks, and environmental management capacity are being developed ahead of first production.

Copper: Copper mining has contributed to Mauritanian exports but some deposits have neared end-of-cycle (contributing to 2024 extractive sector contraction). New copper exploration and development represents a medium-term opportunity in a market where global demand for copper wiring, EV motors, and renewable energy infrastructure is accelerating.

Fishing: Atlantic Wealth and Overfishing Risk

Mauritania’s Atlantic coastline sits above one of the world’s most productive fishing grounds, the Eastern Boundary Current upwelling system (Canary Current) delivers cold, nutrient-rich water supporting extraordinary marine biomass: octopus, squid, sardines, mackerel, tuna, hake, shrimp. The fishing sector accounts for nearly 10% of GDP, 23% of exports, and provides direct employment to over 50,000 people, with substantial indirect employment in processing, logistics, and supply chains.

2024 was a record year: 1.5 million tonnes caught, over 1 million tonnes exported. EU fishing agreements provide European fleets (primarily Spanish, French, Portuguese) access to Mauritanian waters in exchange for license fees and development contributions, a revenue source and a diplomatic linkage to Brussels. Chinese and other Asian fishing fleets also operate under separate agreements. The volume of foreign fleet access has generated periodic controversy about sustainable catch levels, revenue distribution to coastal communities, and domestic processing capacity development versus raw fish export.

The normalization expected in 2025-2026, catches declining from 2024 peak raises a structural concern that the World Bank and other analysts have flagged directly: overfishing risk. If fish stocks are depleted beyond sustainable yield levels, the sector cannot maintain its economic contribution regardless of fleet capacity or agreement terms. Gradual depletion poses significant social risks for the 50,000+ directly employed and the coastal communities depending on marine livelihoods. Mauritania’s fisheries management capacity (stock assessment, enforcement against illegal fishing, regulation of foreign fleet access volumes) determines whether the sector remains a durable economic pillar or enters a decline trajectory once the resource base is exhausted.

Domestic fish processing represents an underdeveloped value addition opportunity: most fish is exported raw or minimally processed, with higher-value smoked, canned, or fillet processing occurring in European facilities. Developing domestic processing capacity would increase per-unit export revenue, create skilled employment, and reduce the sector’s dependence on foreign fleet license fees as its primary revenue mechanism.

Green Hydrogen and the Renewable Energy Potential

Mauritania’s Atlantic coast experiences strong, consistent trade winds and intense solar irradiation across its desert interior, physical endowments that have attracted green hydrogen investment interest from European multinationals seeking alternative to Russian gas and long-term decarbonization supply chains. Multiple companies have signed agreements for green hydrogen exploitation potential; investment decisions from several are expected in 2026.

The Mauritanian government introduced a regulatory framework for green hydrogen in 2024-2025, signaling proactive positioning alongside the GTA gas development, a dual strategy of near-term LNG export (addressing immediate European energy security needs) and longer-term green hydrogen development (addressing structural decarbonization demand). This positions Mauritania to serve European energy markets across the transition timeline: fossil gas in the 2025-2035 window while European infrastructure decarbonizes, green hydrogen thereafter.

Scale of renewable potential is substantial. The northern coastal regions offer wind speeds among Africa’s highest. Solar irradiation across the Sahara interior is globally competitive. Land availability for large-scale installations is effectively unlimited relative to population density. The constraint is transmission infrastructure connecting generation to the Nouadhibou port (for hydrogen export via ammonia tankers) or pipeline connectivity (longer-term, requiring EU co-investment in North African/Atlantic route infrastructure).

EU-Mauritania cooperation under the Global Gateway Initiative explicitly encompasses energy, the alignment between European financing priorities and Mauritanian renewable potential creates a partnership framework more structured than bilateral commercial negotiations alone. US interest signaled at the Ghazouani-Trump July 2025 meeting suggests potential American investment in Mauritania’s energy infrastructure as well, creating multipolarity in the country’s energy development partnerships that reduces dependence on any single external funder.

Development Constraints and Structural Transformation

Mauritania’s economic transformation is real and measurable, gas revenues arriving, iron ore expansion underway, fiscal discipline improving, anti-corruption credibility established, political stability maintained. The transformation’s limits are equally clear.

Poverty remains concentrated and spatially severe: rural multidimensional poverty at 77.1%, urban at 35.4%. Overall poverty rate estimated at 25.4-27.4% (2024), declining gradually but requiring sustained non-extractive sector growth to reach populations outside the resource economy. The World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework (FY26-30), centered on “Economic Diversification for Growth and Employment” (EDGE), acknowledges that extractive-sector growth alone will not reduce poverty at the pace required, private sector-led job creation, SME development, agricultural productivity (despite only 0.4% of land being arable, the Senegal River valley provides irrigation potential), fisheries value addition, and digital economy expansion are the diversification pathways.

Tax revenue mobilization at 14.7% of GDP reflects structural limits: narrow formal economy, large informal sector, administrative capacity constraints. The IMF three-facility program ($345M total, approximately $150M disbursed) supports tax administration reform, broadening the tax base, digitalization of revenue collection, and streamlining of tax expenditures. The Khidmaty digital government platform (launched 2024, available as mobile app) integrates all government services, business registration, tax registration, social security, investment accreditation with the national digital identity system Houwiyeti, reducing administrative friction and creating digital transaction records that support future formalization.

Financial sector depth remains limited despite a 34.3% gross savings rate, savings are not efficiently intermediated into productive investment because banking sector capacity, capital market development, and innovative financing mechanisms (venture capital, crowdfunding, leasing) are nascent. The Nouakchott Stock Exchange operationalization and sovereign credit rating process are structural steps toward capital market development, but these are medium-term trajectories rather than near-term capacity shifts.

Sahel security spillovers represent a persistent risk: Mauritania has maintained relative stability through a combination of intelligence cooperation (with France, the US, and regional partners), community engagement in border areas, and political management of Sahelian populations. The country has not experienced the jihadist territorial expansion affecting Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, a significant comparative advantage for investment attraction and economic activity continuity. Maintaining this requires ongoing vigilance as the AES countries’ expulsion of Western security partners reduces regional information-sharing and creates security vacuums along Mauritania’s eastern borders.

Medium-Term Outlook

Growth projected at 4.4% (2026) and 4.7% (2027), with the trajectory dependent on GTA gas ramping to full 2.5 million tonne capacity, uranium project FID proceeding, iron ore expansion continuing, and gold production stabilizing as new Tasiast ore zones come online. BirAllah Phase 2 development timelines still under negotiation, represent the largest upside scenario: full BirAllah development would be a multi-billion dollar investment transforming Mauritania’s fiscal and export profile far beyond Phase 1 GTA contribution.

Fiscal consolidation trajectory continues: deficit narrowing to 0.9% GDP (2026) before reaching 0.5% (2027), public debt declining toward 44.8% by 2028. Carbon tax revenues (introduced recently), gas revenues, and improved tax administration collectively improve the fiscal position without requiring the extractive-sector-dependent revenue concentration that creates vulnerability in single-commodity exporters.

Poverty reduction projected gradual: poverty rate declining from 25.4% (2026) to 24.7% (2028), meaningful but modest, reflecting the limits of extractive-led growth for broad-based welfare improvement absent deliberate inclusive growth policy execution. The EDGE framework’s focus on jobs, governance, connectivity, and resilient populations represents the structural reform agenda that will determine whether growth translates into welfare at pace.

Mauritania enters its gas era from a more stable institutional base than at almost any prior point in its history: a convicted former president signals rule-of-law credibility; a constitutionally final presidential term reduces political uncertainty; IMF program anchors fiscal discipline; and multilateral engagement (EU, US, World Bank, AfDB) provides financing and governance support across the transition. Whether the institutions being built can absorb and distribute the gas, iron ore, uranium, and green hydrogen revenues now arriving, rather than allowing them to concentrate in elite networks or leak through weak procurement, is the governance question that will define the decade.

Thank you for reading!

Disclaimer: Market conditions in African economies change quickly. While this analysis relies on credible sources, readers are encouraged to conduct additional research and seek local insights before making investment or business decisions.

Further Reading & Sources

Take a short virtual tour of Mauritania with me. Can you spot the opportunity?

Source: Pinterest

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