Welcome to edition #45 of 54 Shades of Opportunity, a weekly deep dive into Africa’s distinct markets. Each Monday, we explore innovation, culture, and investment opportunities across the continent, one country at a time.

Note: This analysis draws on publicly available sources, including government reports, international organizations, business publications, and research institutions. It’s not exhaustive; readers should explore further and, where relevant, consult local expertise before making decisions.

Mali at a Glance

Mali is the Sahel’s most contested sovereign space, a vast landlocked country where a military junta, jihadist insurgents, Russian paramilitaries, and Chinese mining companies are simultaneously competing for territorial and resource control while the economy records modest growth despite all of it. General Assimi Goïta, who led two coups (August 2020, May 2021) and in July 2025 received a renewable five-year presidential mandate from a transitional parliament, has spent four years systematically dismantling Mali’s Western security and diplomatic architecture: French forces expelled (2022), UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA expelled (2023), ECOWAS formally exited (January 2025), political parties banned (May 2025), media banned from covering political activity, and Russian Africa Corps (formerly Wagner) contracted as principal security partner.

GDP grew 4.1% in 2025 below earlier projections of 4.9-5% as a jihadist fuel blockade targeting tankers serving Bamako directly disrupted electricity production and economic activity from September 2025 onward. The dominant story of 2025 was the Barrick-Loulo-Gounkoto standoff: Mali’s largest gold mine (35% of national gold production, $900M+ revenue) was subjected to provisional state administration from late 2024, production collapsed -23% nationally, four Barrick employees were detained, arrest warrants issued against senior executives, then a December 2025 settlement saw Barrick pay $436M (244 billion CFA francs) to restore operational control, withdraw ICSID arbitration proceedings, and resume operations in early 2026, though production recovery remains slow as contractor relationships disrupted during the standoff have not been fully restored. Lithium offers a new revenue stream: the Goulamina mine (Ganfeng Lithium, China) inaugurated late 2024, a second mine at Bougouni (Hainan Mining, China) opened in 2025, with IMF projecting growth rebounding to 5.4% in 2026 contingent on mining normalization. Approximately 23.8 million people, GDP ~$21B nominal, agriculture employs 80% of the labor force, gold historically 75%+ of export earnings, poverty rate 36.4% (2025), capital Bamako population 3M+.

Size: 1,240,192 km² (roughly the size of South Africa or twice the size of Texas, landlocked, two-thirds Sahara/Sahel desert, one-third arable south).

Population: Approximately 23.8 million, more than doubled from 9.2 million in 1990, growth rate among the world’s highest, diverse ethnic groups including Bambara, Fulani, Tuareg, Soninke, Dogon, others, French official language, Islam practiced by ~90% of population.

Capital: Bamako (southwest, Niger River, 3M+ metropolitan, one of Africa’s fastest-growing cities), major towns include Mopti (central, Niger Inland Delta), Gao (northeast, historically contested), Timbuktu (historic, north, intermittently accessible), Sikasso (south, agricultural hub), Kayes (west, gold region).

Economic Profile: GDP ~$21B nominal (2025), 4.1% growth (2025, revised down from 4.9-5% projections), 5.4% projected (2026, contingent on gold recovery), inflation expected to exceed WAEMU 3% ceiling (driven by conflict-related food disruptions, energy costs), gold historically 75%+ exports, lithium emerging, cotton ~31% agricultural growth driver, fiscal deficit 3.3% GDP (2025), public debt ~51.8% GDP, CFA franc (WAEMU member), highest electricity cost in the region (130 CFA francs/kWh).

Strategic Position: Landlocked Sahelian state, Alliance of Sahel States (AES) founding member with Burkina Faso and Niger, WAEMU member (CFA franc, regional financial integration), Africa’s third-largest gold producer, 13th globally, 881 metric tonnes estimated deposits across ~300 artisanal sites, 2 million people (~10% population) dependent on gold sector, Niger River system (inland agriculture, fishing), proximity to West African coastal ports (Abidjan, Dakar) via road, access periodically disrupted by security conditions.

Coups, Consolidation, and the Break with the West

Mali’s post-independence political history has oscillated between civilian governance and military interruption since 1960. Modibo Keïta’s single-party socialist government (1960-1968) deposed by Moussa Traoré’s military junta. Traoré ruled until 1991 mass protests (democracy movement) forced transition to multiparty system. Alpha Oumar Konaré (1992-2002) and Amadou Toumani Touré (2002-2012) represented the most stable democratic period, Mali gaining international recognition as a West African democratic model.

March 2012, a military coup deposed Touré months before scheduled elections, triggered by military discontent over the government’s handling of a Tuareg rebellion in the north (MNLA: Movement for the Liberation of Azawad captured Kidal, Gao, Timbuktu). The power vacuum enabled Islamist groups (AQIM, Ansar Dine, MUJAO) to seize northern territories. French military intervention (Operation Serval, January 2013) reversed territorial losses. Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta won subsequent elections (2013, re-elected 2018), but governance deterioration, corruption perceptions, and military reverses against jihadist groups eroded legitimacy.

August 2020: Colonel Assimi Goïta led a coup deposing Keïta following mass protests (M5-RFP coalition). May 2021: Goïta staged a second coup against the transitional government he nominally served within, declaring himself head of state. Constitutional Court validated the move. Both coups triggered ECOWAS sanctions, diplomatic condemnations, later lifted or reduced under regional pressure but set the trajectory toward systematic Western disengagement and Russian alignment.

The break with France was decisive and symbolically loaded: French military forces (Operation Barkhane, roughly 5,100 troops at peak) expelled in 2022 after a decade fighting the insurgency the French presence had helped contain. MINUSMA (UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission), present since 2013 with 13,000+ uniformed personnel, expelled in 2023 after Bamako demanded withdrawal. France closed its embassy in Bamako (January 2023). The European Union training mission withdrew. Development aid from France, the EU, the US, and others was suspended or reduced substantially. Goïta characterized these departures as assertions of sovereignty against neocolonial interference, a framing with significant domestic and regional resonance.

May 2025, the junta banned all political parties and their activities, citing public order concerns. Media banned simultaneously from covering political activities. July 2025, Mali’s transitional parliament (CNT, National Transition Council appointed, not elected) granted Goïta a renewable five-year presidential mandate, with legislation stipulating that transitional officials remain eligible to participate in any future elections. The bill effectively codified indefinite rule without a transition timeline. International election observers, previously engaged during Mali’s democratic period, have no current role.

The Alliance of Sahel States and the Russian Partnership

January 29, 2025, Mali formally exited ECOWAS alongside Burkina Faso and Niger — completing a process begun in January 2024 when all three announced their withdrawal after the regional bloc applied sanctions and pressure for democratic restoration. The three countries, all under military governance, had established the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) in September 2023 (Liptako-Gourma Charter). August 2024, they deepened integration into a Confederation of Sahel States. The second AES Heads of State summit (Bamako, December 2025) launched two major initiatives: the Confederal Investment and Development Bank and a Confederal Stabilization Fund. The AES has announced intention to create a common currency replacing the CFA franc currently they remain within WAEMU and use the franc though implementation timeline and feasibility remain contested. The confederation also agreed to a joint military force addressing the shared jihadist threats crossing their borders.

Russia’s engagement with Mali predates the AES but has intensified significantly since 2021. The Africa Corps (formerly Wagner Group, reorganized under Russian Defense Ministry control following Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death in 2023) operates across Mali in a security partnership contracted by the junta. The arrangement’s financial logic has been documented: Mali’s four largest gold mining companies (Resolute Mining, Barrick Gold, B2Gold, Allied Gold) contributed an estimated $588M in taxes and royalties to the junta — revenue that has reportedly funded the Africa Corps’ approximately $10.8M monthly fee. Russia has simultaneously accumulated influence over artisanal mining sites: Africa Corps forces seized the Intahaka mine (largest artisanal site in northern Mali, accommodating up to 4,000 miners) in February 2025; by early 2023, Russia-linked operators had taken over at least three artisanal sites south of Bamako. Wagner-linked entities founded two mining shell companies in Mali (2021 and 2022), following a playbook used previously in the Central African Republic. Russia has earned more than $2.5B from African gold trade since 2022, with Mali’s production a meaningful component.

The security partnership’s effectiveness against jihadist groups is contested. Jihadist attacks on fuel tankers serving Bamako (September 2025) disrupted supplies to the capital directly, the kind of infrastructure targeting that the Africa Corps presence has not prevented. JNIM (Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, al-Qaeda affiliate) has advanced territorial control in central and northern regions, strengthening its financial base through mining site taxation, kidnapping (30 foreign national kidnappings in 2025 versus 7 in 2022-2024 combined), and attacks on banks and industrial sites. The Islamic State in the Greater Sahara operates in the tri-border area. Conflict casualties remained 2,000-3,000 deaths in 2025, stable but concentrated in areas where JNIM has advanced and rapid stabilization appears unlikely. Abuses attributed to the Malian army and its allied paramilitary groups have been documented, further undermining the junta’s rural legitimacy.

The Barrick Standoff: Sovereignty, Resource Nationalism, and Investment Risk

The Barrick-Loulo-Gounkoto dispute is the most consequential episode in Mali’s recent economic history, a collision between state resource nationalism, Russia’s mining influence ambitions, international investment frameworks, and the fiscal realities of a government funding both a war and a $10.8M monthly security contract.

Loulo-Gounkoto is one of the world’s largest gold mines, 683,000 ounces produced in 2023, proven and probable reserves of 6.7 million ounces, measured and indicated resources of 9.1 million ounces, contribution of roughly 5-10% of Mali’s GDP. Canada’s Barrick Gold is the operator. The dispute’s timeline reflects an escalating pattern:

2023 Mining Code reform increased state and local investor participation in mining projects from 20% to 35%, eliminated tax exemptions previously granted during exploitation phases. Barrick’s licenses were based on the 1991 mining code, creating legal conflict over which framework applied. Late 2024, the Malian government imposed provisional state administration over the Loulo-Gounkoto complex, displacing Barrick’s management and halting normal operations. December 2024, arrest warrants issued against senior Barrick executives. Four Barrick employees detained. Barrick filed arbitration at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). Russia’s Africa Corps was simultaneously reported in Malian sources to be targeting Loulo-Gounkoto for control — following a pattern established in artisanal site takeovers and consistent with documented Wagner/Africa Corps strategy of using junta relationships to access high-value mining assets.

November-December 2025, a negotiated settlement was reached. Barrick pays $436M (244 billion CFA francs) to Mali, all charges dropped, detained employees released, ICSID arbitration withdrawn, provisional state administration terminated, operational control restored to Barrick. Early 2026, Barrick resumed operations but key contractor relationships disrupted during the standoff were not restored. French construction company Bouygues’ mining services subsidiary Gounkoto Mining Services (GMS) exited during the dispute; restructuring contractor relationships toward state-aligned or non-Western service providers is suspected but not confirmed. Barrick revised its 2026 production guidance downward for the complex and excluded the Gounkoto pit from portions of annual operational planning. Recovery is measured in quarters, not weeks.

The fiscal consequence was significant: Mali’s total national gold output contracted 23% in 2025 — directly attributable to disruptions at this single complex. At elevated global gold prices sustained through 2025 and into 2026, each quarter of suppressed production represented substantial opportunity cost for both Barrick shareholders and Malian state revenue. The ICSID withdrawal precedent also matters structurally: by settling on host government terms outside international arbitration, the dispute signals to future investors that large-scale resource conflicts in AES jurisdictions may be resolved through negotiation under political pressure rather than binding international legal frameworks, changing the risk calculus for capital allocation across the region.

Lithium: China’s New Sahel Position

While the Barrick conflict dominated headlines, China was quietly establishing a new resource base. The Goulamina lithium mine (Ganfeng Lithium, China’s largest lithium chemicals producer) inaugurated in late 2024, Mali’s first lithium mine. A second lithium mine at Bougouni (Hainan Mining) opened in 2025. Both are Chinese-operated. Both feed into Chinese-controlled battery supply chains.

IMF projects lithium production as a meaningful growth contributor alongside gold recovery, projecting 2026 growth at 5.4% contingent on mining normalization. World Bank similarly identifies lithium output as underpinning the 2026-2027 growth average of approximately 5%. The Confederation of Sahel States’ December 2025 Confederal Investment and Development Bank is partly designed to mobilize financing for resource sector development under AES governance frameworks rather than Western multilateral conditions.

The lithium-gold-Russia-China configuration in Mali’s resource sector represents a notable geopolitical arrangement: Chinese companies operate the lithium mines; Russian forces provide security for the junta and control artisanal gold sites; the junta extracts revenues from international gold companies partly to fund Russian security contracts; Western companies like Barrick pay large settlements to maintain licenses in a legal environment they can no longer appeal internationally via ICSID. This configuration does not require any single actor’s explicit coordination, it emerges from each actor pursuing its own interests within the Malian political space the junta controls.

Agriculture, Energy, and Structural Constraints

Agriculture employs roughly 80% of Mali’s labor force and contributes approximately 40% of GDP, a structural dependence that makes climate variability, conflict-related crop losses, and input access critical macroeconomic variables, not merely sectoral concerns. Cotton production grew 31.3% in 2024, a strong performance offset by flood-related crop losses in ~5% of sown areas during 2024 rains. Food crop farming and services (particularly telecommunications) have shown resilience amid security pressures. The agricultural sector employs an estimated 2 million people in gold-related activities alone (artisanal mining at approximately 300 sites), a figure underscoring that gold is both a formal mining sector and an informal livelihood system for over 10% of the population.

Electricity is the economy’s most acute structural constraint and its most expensive. At 130 CFA francs per kilowatt-hour, Mali has the highest electricity cost in the region, a combination of heavy dependence on imported oil for power generation (60% of the electricity mix), the fragile financial situation of Électricité du Mali (EDM, the state utility), and frequent power failures that hamper all productive sectors. The September 2025 jihadist fuel blockade targeting Bamako-bound tankers directly hit electricity production, compounding a pre-existing cost and reliability crisis with an acute supply disruption. Public investment aimed at increasing energy supply grew 6.5% in 2024, but the structural challenge of providing affordable, reliable power to a vast, sparsely populated, landlocked country experiencing active conflict along key supply routes is not resolved by incremental investment alone.

Infrastructure connectivity depends on roads linking Bamako to coastal ports (Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire, Dakar in Senegal) for the landlocked country’s import/export flows. Freight and insurance costs represent 70% of imported services, a structural tax on competitiveness that keeps logistics costs elevated. The ECOWAS exit complicates preferential access arrangements and regional trade facilitation mechanisms that previously applied to Malian goods.

Medium-Term Outlook

Growth is projected to rebound toward 5.4% in 2026, contingent on Loulo-Gounkoto returning to historical production levels, lithium output scaling, agricultural performance continuing, and no recurrence of the fuel blockade or comparable supply chain disruptions. These are not trivial contingencies: each depends either on political decisions by the junta (mining sector stability), Chinese operational execution (lithium), weather (agriculture), or jihadist restraint (logistics). None is fully within the government’s control.

Macroeconomic pressures that persist structurally: current account deficit widening to 6.5% of GDP (2025) reflecting high import costs including energy; inflation above the WAEMU 3% ceiling driven by conflict-related food disruptions and energy costs; fiscal deficit at 3.3% GDP (2025) as military and security spending expansion offsets revenue gains; public sector wages consuming 55% of tax revenues; public debt trajectory on an upward path.

The WAEMU membership (and CFA franc) provides monetary stability that the junta has not abandoned despite stated intention to create an AES common currency — the gap between the stated intention and the economic reality of creating a new currency among three low-income, conflict-affected states without international reserves suggests the CFA framework will persist for the foreseeable medium term regardless of political rhetoric. Regional credit flows through WAEMU’s financial integration architecture continue financing portions of the balance of payments deficit.

Development assistance flows have been substantially reduced; France, the EU, the US, and others suspended or cut programs following the coups, governance deterioration, and Russia partnership. Remittances from the Malian diaspora partially offset reduced aid, alongside gold and lithium export revenues. World Bank and AfDB retain analytical engagement and some project financing; IFC commitments in Mali reached $493M (March 2026) across finance, infrastructure, services, and agro-industry signaling that multilateral development finance has not fully disengaged even as bilateral Western aid contracted.

Mali’s medium-term trajectory is shaped by a structural question that economic forecasts cannot resolve: whether a military government that has dismantled democratic institutions, banned political parties and media coverage of political life, expelled Western security and development partners, and contracted Russian paramilitary forces to protect its position can simultaneously maintain the investment environment, regulatory predictability, and governance legitimacy needed to develop its gold, lithium, and agricultural sectors at scale. The Barrick settlement suggests that international mining capital will pay very large sums to stay in a high-value resource environment but that the terms and precedents set in those settlements accumulate into a new normal for investment risk that future capital decisions will price accordingly.

Thank you for reading!

Disclaimer: Market conditions in African economies change quickly. While this analysis relies on credible sources, readers are encouraged to conduct additional research and seek local insights before making investment or business decisions.

Further Reading & Sources

Take a short virtual tour of Mali with me. Can you spot the opportunity?

Source: Pinterest

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