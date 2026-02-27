Welcome to Issue #49 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

In today’s issue, we spotlight Loba Agboola, a Nigerian design researcher and technology policy analyst whose work occupies one of the most consequential and least legible spaces in the African tech landscape: the gap between the systems being built and the people those systems were supposed to serve.

Her world moves across two parallel tracks that most practitioners keep separate. Through her studio, she pursues design research on technology solutions for social good, working directly with marginalized communities to surface the structural realities that mainstream platforms consistently miss. Through her policy and development work, she interrogates the economic and institutional conditions that determine whether African innovation can be genuinely transformative or merely cosmetic. Both tracks are animated by the same question, one she has been circling since her undergraduate years studying economics inside a technology community buzzing with revolutionary ambition: what does it actually take to build technology that works for all Africans, not just the ones already connected?

Loba Agboola |African Tech & Development Policy | Founder of New Systems Design Studio

This conversation begins with design but refuses to stay there. It moves quickly into the harder structural questions about why so many African technology solutions fail at adoption, about who is missing from policy consultations, about what genuine inclusion actually demands from researchers, designers, and policymakers. It surfaces a critique that is as much about epistemology as it is about practice: the argument that importing innovation is not just strategically flawed but fundamentally incompatible with the kind of technological revolution Africa needs, one that must be built from within, shaped by the lived realities of the people it is meant to serve.

Along the way, Loba talks about why human-centred design is inseparable from African-centred design, about the mass adoption lessons buried in the success of platforms like Moniepoint, about why iterative policymaking is more honest than reactive regulation, about the informal trust networks that top-down rollout strategies consistently overlook, and about what changes when communities stop being consulted and start being heard.

Career Journey & Intellectual Formation

Q: Can you share your journey in African technology and development policy? What experiences shaped your focus on human-centred design?



A: I think one of the most interesting things about my career is that I have always, consistently, found myself in the small intersection between technology and socioeconomic development in Africa. I’m not even playing, always, I have so many stories to tell about this career journey but for now just take me at my word. Naturally when you exist in a space like that, you tend to think about the bridges between them. I was often always thinking about the people in need around me and the ways that technology could be a source of growth and comfort to them, on a personal but also systemic basis.



The first way I tried to sate my curiosity was with design. While studying economics as an undergrad, I was in a really good technology community, where everyone was working on something revolutionary. I guess that community also encouraged me to explore the kind of work I wanted to do and the kind of impact I wanted to make. This led me to conduct research case studies on real Nigerian issues and how design could, in a way, improve the lives of different kinds of people. From my first research case studies, I just knew that this was the work I wanted to do, this was it. However, design research on social good doesn’t sell well in the Nigerian tech ecosystem. I ended up spending years doing a lot of other projects without actually doing the work that brought me to design in the first place. Eventually, I made a decision: I started my own studio so I could finally do the design research I came into the industry for, which was more focused on real social impact rather than just meeting business needs. Eventually I got exposed to the policy and development world and for me it became a means to answer the questions that had been the anchor of my career, but on a much much larger scale. It took a lot of learning and unlearning. I spent countless hours on African history, politics, and past policies to understand why we are where we are as a nation and as a continent. This helped me understand the root cause of Africa’s own lack of technological and industrial issues and, of course, how technology adoption and innovation can be a source of social good and development in the continent. I work at both simultaneously. I run my studio where I pursue design research on technology solutions for social good, and I also conduct economic and policy research on technology and industrial policy for development in Africa. Both paths allow me to explore the same question from different angles and I’m having a lot of fun with them. In terms of my long term research, I’m most focused on emerging technology policy, structural transformation and industrialization and most presciently, developing systems for grassroot innovation and technology adoption in sub-saharan africa. My goal now is to continue building on my research experience and further my studies on development in Africa to be able to design effective policies that will improve innovation, technology adoption, and socioeconomic development on the continent.

Editorial commentary: Loba’s career did not follow the incentives of the ecosystem she entered. The Nigerian tech ecosystem, particularly in its Lagos-centred form, has become highly effective at producing venture-backed startups and globally legible innovation stories, but far less equipped to sustain research grounded in social realities beyond the default user.

Launching her own studio was therefore less a pivot than a structural response. It was a way to create the conditions her questions required. Her trajectory points to a different model of practice, where design research and policy inquiry evolve together rather than sequentially. The parallel paths she now maintains function as a methodology, treating technological innovation and institutional change as parts of the same problem.

Defining Human-Centred Design in African Context

Q: How do you define human-centered design in the context of African technology and Policy?

A: Human-centred design is African centered design to me; it’s all about designing with the unique, contextual realities and experiences of everyday Africans in mind in a way that is equitable, empathetic and poised to empower.

In my experience working in the tech sector, I’ve found that a lot of founders import Western technology solutions into Africa without properly considering the existing structural and lived contexts of the people that they are building for. You know the terms, “The Uber of Africa”, “Building the next Airbnb of Africa” It’s very catchy, I know, and I’m sure it also helps with western investors but it has real implications for the future of African Innovation. I think that’s why so many founders have issues with adoption and scaling, because their solutions are not built for real African businesses and existing market processes; that could also explain the mass adoption rates for products like Moniepoint or Opay, which are catered to Nigeria’s robust informal economy. In policymaking, the issue still persists. Policies should be developed with a deep understanding of how communities actually function; this means involving affected communities from the start, testing approaches through mechanisms like sandboxes and pilot programmes, and iterating based on real feedback rather than assuming what will work.



But besides the business and policy implications, importing innovation is not even the kind of innovation we need for the continent’s technological revolution and long-term development; the type of innovation we need should be human and African centered, developed in and for African contexts by innovators who are based in Africa. I know this is really specific and a bit exclusionary, but from my research and experience, that’s how it should be. We need innate innovation, enabled by environments, incentives and institutions. I think that’s the most sustainable option we have and the best alternative to meet long-term development goals—and it’s a future I look forward to enabling everyday.

Q: Can you share an example where human-centered design directly influenced policy or tech Outcomes?

A: I mean, just look at the Nigerian technology sectors; so much great work is being done there, and this is being led by humanness and a uniquely African approach to technology. Moniepoint will always be the standout, the work they’ve done? Wow. They built a platform that serves millions of businesses in the country with banking services designed around real needs and behaviours, not imported business models. They’ve become one of Nigeria’s leading financial service platforms precisely because they centred their design around the lived realities of Nigerian merchants. And I hope their success encourages more and more innovators in the continent to start from the ground up when building solutions. This has broader policy implications too. It shows that when technology solutions are truly human-centred and contextually grounded, they scale faster and create more inclusive impact than top-down approaches. I think we need more incentives that encourage this kind of innovation in future emerging technologies, and I’ll be working to actualise that change through my policy research and development work.

Editorial commentary: The phrase "human-centred design" has accumulated enough currency in global tech circles to risk becoming meaningless, a posture more than a practice, a slide in a pitch deck rather than a commitment to process. Loba quietly strips the term back down to something with actual stakes. The equation of human-centred with African-centred is a direct challenge to the dominant model of technology transfer on the continent, in which solutions conceived in San Francisco or London are adapted, rebranded, and exported southward with minimal interrogation of fit. The "Uber of Africa" framing she invokes is familiar enough to be almost funny until you trace its downstream consequences in failed adoptions, misallocated investment, and innovation ecosystems that keep producing solutions for users who do not actually exist in the numbers assumed. The contrast with Moniepoint is instructive precisely because it is not a story about more sophisticated technology. It is a story about a more honest design that began with the informal economy as it actually functions rather than as a Western business model imagines it should. That distinction has policy implications that extend well beyond any single platform.

Systemic Gaps & Inclusion

Q: What gaps or systemic challenges in African tech ecosystems inspired your work?

A: Inclusion and equity are the crux of my work in design and policy. I think even now, many Africans are still excluded from the digital revolution due to barriers like unreliable internet access, language and literacy gaps, and constraints from gender, age, or poverty. This very large and very marginalized population of people are going to miss out on welfare access, income opportunities, and pathways to economic mobility from digital technology, which is still perpetuating underdevelopment and low quality of life in our societies.



I’ve been working to address these challenges through hands-on design and applied research. Rather than designing for an assumed “average user”, I always work directly with marginalized groups and intentionally include them in my research and testing processes. In my most recent project with New Systems Design Studio, we researched how low-income Nigerians access work opportunities. We found that mainstream job platforms such as Jobberman are poorly suited to informal workers, excluding them through data costs, complex onboarding processes, and requirements that do not reflect informal work realities. Based on these insights, we proposed alternative platform features tailored to informal and low-income users, including low-data access, simplified verification, and support for non-formal work histories. In my policy and development work, I take the same problem-solving approach. I have advised and advocated for digital policies that prioritise broad access rather than elite adoption. My goal is to ensure Nigeria’s digital transformation grows across society, creating practical pathways for all citizens to participate in and benefit from Africa’s digital economy.

Q: What role do communities play in shaping technology solutions, and how do you ensure their voices are not just heard but acted upon?

A: This is something I’m constantly learning about, honestly. What I’ve come to understand is that communities know what they need to achieve their goals. It’s our job as researchers, designers, and policymakers to listen, genuinely and empathetically, not just consult. A lot of us think we know what will drive real development goals, but in reality, there always need to be meaningful channels for people across all levels of society to shape technology solutions.



The challenge is making those channels real, you know? In my own work, I try to do this by working with communities around me and always being inclusive of all kinds of people in my research. But on a much larger scale, like shaping national policies, it’s much more complex. However, progress is being made still in the artificial intelligence sector; there’s a rise in the uptake of regulatory sandboxes for AI policy in Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, which will improve public consultations and multistakeholder involvement, but there are still gaps in inclusion and the targetedness and intentionality around inclusion, if that makes sense.



That’s something I want to work towards addressing in my work so that we can be sure that participation isn’t just for those who already have access and voice but genuinely includes the people most impacted by technology and their perspectives are being acted on.

Editorial commentary: There is a version of the African digital inclusion conversation that stays at the level of infrastructure such as connectivity gaps, device costs, digital literacy deficits. These are real, and they matter but Loba pushes past that framing toward the argument that even when the infrastructure exists, the design of the systems built on top of it can itself be a barrier. The research finding that mainstream job platforms are structurally unsuited to informal workers is a diagnosis of how digital exclusion gets reproduced at the product layer even after the infrastructure layer has been nominally addressed. The population being excluded here is not marginal. An estimated 83–85% of employment in Sub-Saharan Africa lies within the informal sector, making it the central pillar of the region’s economies. So Informal workers constitute the overwhelming majority of economic activity. Designing them out of digital labour platforms is a structural choice, usually made by people who have never needed to think about it. The intentional inclusion practice Loba describes here is a corrective to that choice. It is also, notably, more methodologically rigorous than the assumed-average-user approach it replaces.

Policy Architecture & Innovation Ecosystems

Q: How do you see policy shaping technology adoption and innovation on the continent?

A: In many ways, government policy has influenced technology uptake through regulation, infrastructure investment, and public-sector adoption. Today, however, many African governments are actively re-evaluating their approach to emerging technologies, shifting from control-focused regulation to frameworks that encourage innovation, experimentation, and private-sector participation, making me pretty optimistic about the future of technology policy on the continent. Based on my research and experience, I have observed three key trends. First, governments are using policy to expand access by investing in digital public infrastructure, such as broadband expansion, digital identity systems, and interoperable payment platforms. These foundations lower the cost of entry for innovators and make it easier for citizens to adopt new technologies at scale.

Second, there is growing use of regulatory sandboxes and innovation-friendly regulation, particularly in sectors like fintech and health tech, which allow startups to test solutions while reducing compliance barriers.

Third, policy is increasingly being used to steer innovation toward social and economic priorities such as financial inclusion, job creation, and public service delivery rather than innovation for its own sake. Almost all African artificial intelligence policies I’ve reviewed have been designed with a view to improve critical processes in the economy, like health, agriculture and education. Ultimately, I love the urgency and progress being made. At the same time, I believe more coordinated inter-agency action is needed to address foundational gaps that go beyond STI policy. I think there’s still a need for reforms in education, employment, and national innovation incentives to ensure that technological adoption and innovation are inclusive, sustainable, and, as usual, capable of reaching all segments of society.

Q: How can African governments and institutions better integrate human-centered approaches into technology policy development?

A: Ack, this is a tricky one.​​ I think African technology policymakers are already making progress in integrating diverse stakeholder perspectives, particularly through regulatory sandboxes with African business owners and startup founders.

However, I do believe that there remains a significant gap in engagement with the populations who are most affected by these policies and who also stand to benefit the most. Informal workers, low-income users, rural communities, women, and older adults are often absent from policy consultations, despite being so important to the real questions of access, adoption, and impact that technology policies seek to address. Without input from these groups, future policies risk reinforcing existing inequalities or extending them.



Strengthening human-centred technology policy therefore requires expanding stakeholder engagement beyond innovators and firms to include end users themselves through community consultations, pilot programmes in non-urban contexts, and partnerships with civil society organisations. I believe that this would ensure that technology policy is not only innovation friendly but also socially responsive and inclusive.

Q: How do you navigate tensions between rapid technological innovation and inclusive, participatory design in policy contexts?

A: I’ve actually done a lot of research about this, so I’m excited about answering this question particularly; I think the key is developing an iterative approach to innovation rather than a reactive one.



Digital technology policy is still relatively new to regulators and policymakers. In fact, in Nigeria, the digital technology sector was not even a national priority until the explosion of the tech sector in Lagos around 2016. Governments are still learning the best approaches to answering the questions of how digital technology can drive development and growth goals. Most times, when faced with a new challenge or technology, they resort to completely shutting it down to give them time to develop a somewhat comprehensive regulatory framework to guide its adoption and minimise citizen and national risk.



In my experience, I’ve found that the balance comes from iterative policymaking which is using tools like regulatory sandboxes, phased rollouts, and stakeholder consultations so innovation can continue while communities are involved from the start. Also, participation shouldn’t be limited to founders and investors but should include everyday users who experience the real impacts of these technologies. That way, policy keeps pace with innovation while remaining inclusive and grounded in lived realities.

Editorial commentary: The optimism Loba expresses here is earned rather than performative, which makes it worth taking seriously. The shift being described is real and documented across multiple African policy environments. But what distinguishes this analysis from boosterism is the precision of its conditions. The three trends she identified here are not celebrated uncritically. They are situated within a larger argument about what is still missing: coordinated inter-agency action, education and employment reform, and the kind of national innovation incentives that would make technological adoption genuinely inclusive rather than structurally concentrated. The regulatory sandbox observation is particularly significant in the current moment. Across Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, sandboxes are becoming the instrument of choice for managing the tension between innovation speed and governance responsibility. The question this section implicitly raises and that the broader body of work is positioned to answer, is whether those sandboxes are being designed to include the right participants, or whether they are, once again, optimized for founders and investors while the communities most affected wait outside.

Contextual & Cultural Grounding

Q: What lessons have you learned about designing policy or tech solutions that are contextually relevant and culturally grounded?

A: One of the most important lessons I’ve learnt is that contextually relevant policies require understanding not just what people need but how they already solve problems. I used to assume that technology adoption barriers were about access to things like infrastructure, affordability, and digital literacy. But through conversations with people, I discovered that community trust and existing social practices were equally critical. For instance, people often adopted new technologies through informal networks and word-of-mouth instead of more official channels, which meant that top-down rollout strategies often missed how communities actually make decisions. This taught me that culturally grounded design means meeting people where they are working with existing trust structures, informal economies, and local problem-solving approaches rather than imposing external frameworks. Future Innovators need to do the dirty work of drawing insights from diverse evidence-based sources, especially from affected communities themselves, and let those insights challenge their initial assumptions.

It’s also important to read broadly, have conversations, ask people questions, and create spaces for direct engagement and genuine empathy for lived experiences, which, in my view, is what turns research into solutions that actually work.

Editorial commentary: Working with survey data on perceptions of 4IR technologies (including AI, IoT and Blockchain). I worked with 191 survey respondents and used generative AI tools to assist with thematic coding of their responses. The results were largely useful, fast, structured, coherent. But the tools kept producing a dominant theme labeled “misinformation resistance.” It was wrong. because what the responses actually reflected was a historically grounded, politically informed distrust of institutions, people whose relationship with governance gave them every rational reason to be skeptical. The tools had taken a political trust phenomenon and filed it under cognitive bias. Only contextual familiarity with how that specific community receives and processes information made the misclassification visible. That was one country, one dataset. Across 54 countries with different languages, political histories, and economic structures, errors like that don’t add up. They compound.

I wrote a piece earlier last year on the study's findings but developed this specific insight more fully when I recently presented at the AI + Africa working group meeting of the MERL Tech Initiative, a space where the tension between contextual knowledge and AI-assisted research could be examined with the depth it deserves. It is a tension that Loba's argument brings into sharper relief. Her observation that technology adoption barriers are not only infrastructural but deeply social, rooted in community trust and existing informal networks, moves from observation to diagnosis when you consider how consistently it is ignored in practice. Rollout strategies for digital public services across the continent continue to default to top-down broadcast approaches: awareness campaigns, official channels, institutional partnerships with formal intermediaries. And yet communities keep finding their own ways in, through word-of-mouth and informal trust structures that formal research instruments were never designed to detect.

That gap between how adoption actually happens and how institutions assume it happens has real methodological consequences. If the most important adoption dynamics are living inside informal trust structures that standard research cannot see, the evidence base on which policies are built is systematically incomplete. Culturally grounded design, in this framing is a prerequisite for it and Loba's work arrives at exactly the right moment, when the tools are getting faster and the risk of mistaking speed for understanding has never been higher.

Mentorship & Next Generation

Q: How do you approach the mentorship and development of the next generation of African tech leaders?

A: I’m still being mentored by wonderful people who have gone before me, and constantly learning from their experiences in influencing policy and navigating the African policy space. It’s helped me to feel comfortable with the fact that i dont have all the answers right now and has taught me how to be okay with that. One of the most valuable things my mentors do is read my research and drafts giving feedback that sharpens both my analysis and how I communicate it. They've encouraged me to pay that forward, and I do.



I mentor informally, primarily through my thought leadership work and by creating the same feedback loops I've benefited from. I read drafts from other analysts, help them think through how to frame policy arguments, and share insights on translating research for different audiences: policymakers, practitioners, and the public. I've also found that this kind of hands-on engagement is where real learning happens, for both of us.

Q: What advice would you give to young Africans interested in working at the intersection of technology, policy, and human-centred design?

A: I’ll be giving advice that I definitely need to take myself. First, listen to people and their experiences as much as you can; it keeps you grounded in the realities of the people you’re researching or designing for. I got this advice from a mentor of mine, and it’s shaped how I approach my work and the kinds of issues that are meaningful to me.

Second, be an advocate. Use your platform, whatever size it is, to amplify the issues and communities you care about.

Third, ensure that your unique perspective and voice come through in your work. There are many researchers and analysts, but your specific combination of experiences, insights, and approach is what makes your contribution valuable and uniquely yours.

Finally, always assume you don’t know everything; intellectual pride is a slippery slope. Always try to lean on the work of the people who came before you, especially as a researcher. There is already a wealth of knowledge available for you; build on it instead of starting from scratch. I hope this helps.

Editorial commentary: The mentorship being described, both received and given, is not inspirational in the conventional sense. It is technical and relational simultaneously: reading drafts, sharpening analysis, helping people frame policy arguments, navigating the translation between research, practice, and public communication. It is a particular theory of knowledge transmission that is iterative, reciprocal, and grounded in the actual work rather than in abstraction. That specificity matters in the context of the African policy and tech landscape, where mentorship often gets celebrated as a value without being operationalized as a practice. The acknowledgment that she is still being mentored is also worth noting as a statement about intellectual posture. In ecosystems that tend to reward confident authority, the willingness to remain openly in formation is itself a form of modeling. The advice to the next generation follows the same logic.

Hope & the Decade Ahead

Q: What trends or shifts in African tech policy give you hope for the next decade?

A: Well, there are many shifts in African technology policy that give me hope for the next decade of technology-driven development. For example, we’re seeing a rise in the creation of artificial intelligence policies that align with global and continental standards. This shows a more proactive attitude among African policymakers towards shaping innovation in their countries, which is promising. It also shows that countries are now valuing technological change as essential to their developmental and competitive goals. Over the next decade, I believe African countries will build more comprehensive regulatory and policy frameworks that enhance innovation, adoption, and inclusion. Digital technology is also being leveraged to meet concrete economic goals across diverse fields like healthcare, agriculture, exports, and trade. A clear example is the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), which enables instant cross-border payments for AfCFTA trade. This represents digital infrastructure and policy being treated as essential economic enablers, not just nice-to-haves. This shift is just the beginning. In the next decade, I believe digital technology and infrastructure will become integral to policy and development efforts across the continent, making them significantly more effective and inclusive.

Editorial commentary: Loba’s expresses hope that is structural rather than sentimental, which gives it credibility in a conversation that has otherwise been clear-eyed about what is not working. The two developments being highlighted are significant precisely because they represent a shift in how African governments are conceptualizing the relationship between technology and development. For most of the past decade, digital policy on the continent has been reactive: responding to disruption, managing risk, attempting to regulate phenomena that were already reshaping economies before frameworks existed to guide them. The move toward proactive, development-oriented policy signals a more robust understanding of technology as a structural lever rather than a sector to be managed. The decade ahead will test whether that sophistication translates into the inter-agency coordination, inclusive stakeholder engagement, and grassroots innovation infrastructure that the analysis here consistently identifies as the missing foundations. The work being done from this position is, among other things, an attempt to ensure that it does.

Closing remarks

There is a particular kind of intellectual honesty that runs through this entire conversation, one that refuses the comfort of easy optimism without surrendering to cynicism. Loba doesn’t describe the African tech landscape as broken. She describes it as building toward something that it hasn’t yet fully committed to, an innovation culture that begins with the people it is meant to serve rather than arriving at them as an afterthought.

That distinction between technology built for Africa and technology grown from within it, is the axis around which everything in this conversation turns. It shows up in Loba’s design research that starts with informal workers rather than assumed average users. It shows up in her policy analysis that asks not just whether a framework is innovation-friendly but whether it is socially responsive. It shows up in her mentorship practice that treats knowledge transmission as a two-way process rather than a credential to be conferred. And it shows up in her critique of imported innovation that is not anti-global but deeply pro-context, an argument that the continent’s most urgent technological needs will not be met by adaptation but by origination.

What makes this perspective particularly significant in the current moment is its timing. Africa is in the middle of a policy window. Governments are drafting AI strategies, building digital public infrastructure, and experimenting with regulatory approaches that could either entrench existing inequalities or begin to dismantle them. The choices being made right now about who sits in the consultation room, about which communities are included in sandbox pilots, about what success metrics are written into policy frameworks, will shape the trajectory of technological development on the continent for the next generation. The work being done from Loba’s position is an attempt to ensure those choices are made with full awareness of what is at stake for the people who have the most to gain and the most to lose.

What also deserves to be named is the structural courage embedded in Loba’s career path. Choosing to build a studio dedicated to design research for social good in an ecosystem that has historically rewarded faster, more commercially legible work is not a small decision. Neither is choosing to pursue development policy research that centers grassroots innovation and structural transformation at a time when the loudest conversations in African tech are still dominated by unicorn valuations and venture metrics. These are deliberate choices about where to apply intellectual energy, and they reflect a long-term bet, that the innovation the continent needs most is not the kind that attracts the most headlines but the kind that reaches the most people.

This conversation doesn’t end with a solution. It ends with a sharper set of questions about inclusion, about context, about the difference between participation and genuine representation, about what it would mean to build an African innovation ecosystem that is accountable to the full complexity of African life. Those are not questions with quick answers but they are, without question, the right ones to be asking. And the fact that they are being asked with this level of rigour, from this position, and with this degree of commitment to the communities most affected, is itself a form of excellence worth recognizing.

Thank you for reading!

