Rebecca Mbaya

Rebecca Mbaya

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nathan Ngumi's avatar
Nathan Ngumi
just now

Great piece!

Africa has a lot to think about and consider critically in AI development before making serious moves that will have repercussions. Time is not our friend here. Decisions made today will have impact decades into the future.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rebecca Mbaya · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture