There was a debate going around earlier this year, sparked by the 2026 Stanford AI Index report, over its claim that Africa has “no data centres.” On the surface that sounds absurd, obviously there are data centres in Johannesburg, in Cape Town, in Nairobi, in Lagos. So people were arguing about what the report actually meant. And I think the argument itself tells us more than the original claim did.

Quick grounding, for anyone who wants it (skip ahead if you already know this part).

Not all data centres are built the same. A regular data centre runs on standard processors, and it’s what powers your bank’s app, mobile money transfers, hospital records, government databases, the everyday digital backbone of a country. That kind of infrastructure exists across Africa and has for years. What’s different is the kind of computer needed to train or run today’s large AI models, the systems behind tools like ChatGPT, image generators, and the models being built for everything from drug discovery to voice translation. Those need specialized chips (GPUs), thousands of them wired together, plus enormous, near-constant amounts of electricity to keep them running. Think of the difference between a car engine and a rocket engine. Both are engines. Only one of them can leave the atmosphere. When the AI Index says Africa has “no data centres,” a more honest version of that sentence is: Africa has almost none of the rocket-engine kind.

Depending on exactly how you define that (by chip count, by processing power, by something else) Africa likely accounts for less than 1% of global AI compute capacity, with estimates varying depending on whether one measures data center capacity, GPU availability, or usable AI infrastructure. The clearer way to see this is through electricity, because these facilities are sized by the power they draw. Africa currently has about 360 MW of active data-center capacity online, or roughly 0.6% of global capacity. In layman’s terms, Africa’s total is closer to a single lightbulb than to a stadium’s floodlights, while the rest of the world is running on a far larger grid. That’s not a gap that closes with a few good headlines. It’s structural, and it took the rest of the world over a decade of sustained investment to get where it is.

So is this just people arguing over definitions, then?

I don’t think so, I think the gap itself is completely real, and worth taking seriously on its own terms. This year, Nvidia and Cassava Technologies announced a roughly $700 million AI infrastructure partnership to deploy thousands of Nvidia GPUs in South Africa, with expansion planned for Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco over the coming years. That is genuinely significant. It’s the kind of deal that gets a country’s tech sector talked about differently, and it will create real jobs, real training pipelines, real capability that didn’t exist before. It also, set against roughly 17 million chips already deployed worldwide, still a small fraction. Even the best current investment news doesn’t change the overall picture much. So if we’re measuring Africa’s AI future purely by how much of this hardware sits on the continent, the honest answer is: not enough, not yet, and probably not for a long while.

It’s also worth naming why the gap exists, because it isn’t a mystery and it isn’t about ability. These facilities need three things at industrial scale: capital, land, and the part people often underestimate, electricity that doesn’t go down. A single AI-grade data centre can draw as much power as a mid-sized city. Many African grids are already stretched thin serving hospitals, homes, and factories that came first. So building this kind of infrastructure isn’t just a question of writing a cheque. It’s a question of whether the power grid underneath it can carry the weight, and in a lot of places, right now, it can’t. That’s a real constraint, not an excuse, and it’s one reason the gap is likely to persist even where the investment appetite exists.

Are we asking the right questions?

Everyone arguing about the size of the compute gap is arguing about a scoreboard that isn’t the only one in the room.

Earlier this year, Microsoft and its partner G42 announced a $1 billion data-centre project in Kenya. The deal stalled not because Kenya lacked the land, location, or political interest, but because Microsoft and G42 reportedly wanted the government to guarantee annual purchases of computing capacity, and Nairobi would not commit at the level requested. Sit with that for a second. A country with almost none of this infrastructure had enough leverage to say no to the terms attached to getting some. That’s a country in a negotiation, choosing not to sign a bad contract just because the headline number was large.

Someone in our Bridge Builders circle recently put language to this that I keep returning to: “design the governance layer like you own it, because in most cases, that’s the one layer you actually do”. It’s worth unpacking what that means practically. Building chip factories, power grids, and data centres takes decades and hundreds of billions of dollars most African governments simply don’t have sitting around; that layer is genuinely out of reach in the short term, no matter how much anyone wants it otherwise. But deciding who gets access to a country’s data, under what conditions, answerable to which authority, with what recourse if something goes wrong, that layer is available right now. Regardless of how many GPUs are or aren’t in the ground. It doesn’t require matching anyone’s hardware spend. It requires writing better contracts, and being willing to walk away from bad ones, the way Kenya did.

A bigger card ?

There’s a bigger card sitting underneath that one, and I think it’s the part almost nobody is saying out loud yet. “The companies racing to build all this AI infrastructure worldwide have already committed trillions of dollars to the buildout”, the circle member added, data centres under construction, chip orders placed years in advance, power contracts signed. They can’t simply walk away from that bet, because they answer to investors who expect a return on it. That buildout doesn’t run on ambition alone. It runs on real, physical materials, rare earth minerals, cobalt, the kind of resources that go into batteries, chips, and grid infrastructure. The Democratic Republic of Congo alone produces the majority of the world’s cobalt, a mineral every major battery and chip supply chain depends on. Right now, most African governments negotiate access to those resources one country, one deal, one company at a time, which is exactly the setup that gives the buyer, not the seller, most of the leverage. If a group of resource-rich African states instead negotiated together as a bloc, setting shared terms on pricing, labour standards, and local processing requirements before any deal gets signed, the way oil-producing nations eventually did with OPEC, the leverage changes completely. “We don’t have enough compute” stops being the headline. “Here are our terms for what you need from us” becomes the headline instead. That’s a harder thing to organize than it is to write in a sentence, and it would require a level of coordination African governments haven’t historically managed on much else. But the underlying leverage is real, whether or not anyone picks it up.

One more thing, and it’s the one I find hardest to sit with. In the United States, data centers have become a genuine public fight. Communities are turning up at town halls over noise, water use, and electricity costs, while local governments and states are increasingly requiring more disclosure and oversight before projects can break ground. Whatever you think of the politics involved, something important is happening there: the public understands there’s something to fight over, and they’re doing it.

In most African countries hosting this same category of infrastructure, the water and electricity these data centres draw from grids and towns that don't have surplus to spare, the land, the terms under which foreign companies operate, that public conversation barely exists yet. Take South Africa: five Teraco data centres in Johannesburg are said to draw more than 130 megawatts combined, a scale comparable to the electricity demand of a small city. When journalists sought basic electricity-consumption figures for these facilities, some officials reportedly declined to provide them, citing privacy or lack of available data. That's not a public losing a fight over terms. That's a public that can't even get the numbers needed to start one. Not because Africans don't care but because the terms of these deals rarely make it past a press release and a ribbon-cutting photo. So maybe the real starting point for sovereignty isn't even a government's negotiating position. It might be something further upstream: whether the public knows there's a negotiation happening at all, and what's actually being traded.

So where does that leave the original debate? Semantic argument, real infrastructure gap, or a leverage problem hiding behind both? I’ve made my case for the third. The compute gap is real and it isn’t closing soon, but treating it as the whole story lets everyone skip past the layer Africa already controls, and the one it’s leaving on the table.

The crucial question sitting underneath all of this that I don’t think we’ve earned the right to skip: are we even measuring the right thing when we borrow the West’s compute metrics wholesale?

GPUs, megawatts, chip-equivalents, these numbers measure one real thing: raw capacity to train and run frontier-scale models. That’s not a fake number, and Africa doesn’t get to opt out of it existing just by disliking the framing, if a lab needs 100,000 GPUs to train something, it needs 100,000 GPUs, full stop. But that metric was built by and for institutions whose actual bottleneck is capacity. It’s a scarcity index for people who don’t have a scarcity problem with governance, materials leverage, or public trust, they have a scarcity problem with chips and power. Applying that same ruler to Africa and calling the result “readiness” measures the wrong thing, in the same way GDP measures the wrong thing about a country’s wellbeing. It’s not that 0.6% is untrue. It’s that 0.6% was never designed to capture the layer where Africa’s actual leverage lives.

So maybe the real unfinished work isn’t closing the compute gap on someone else’s terms. It’s building a different ruler entirely, one that measures something closer to governed capacity, not installed capacity. Terms secured per deal, not chips deployed. Degree of local control over what gets trained on local data, not megawatts online. Nobody outside the continent has an incentive to build that metric, because it would make the 0.6% framing look almost beside the point.

What do you think? Am I underselling how much the hardware gap actually matters, or is the governance and bargaining angle the more urgent conversation?

Thank you for reading!

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A special thank you to the Bridge Builders Circle member who talked this through with me. Our discussion became the spine of this piece, pushing the argument somewhere I wouldn't have landed on my own.