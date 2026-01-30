Welcome to Issue #45 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

In today’s issue, we spotlight Kojo C. Apeagyei, Ghanaian policy researcher based in the UK whose work sits at the uncomfortable intersection where technological acceleration meets institutional capacity, where global AI frameworks encounter African operational realities, and where the pressure to move fast conflicts with the imperative to move wisely.

His work moves between energy sector AI at Energy Systems Catapult in the UK, responsible governance research across the continent, and mentoring West African entrepreneurs building AI startups through MEST Africa. The dual positioning creates productive tension. Kojo sees what cutting-edge deployment looks like in well-resourced contexts, then asks what responsible development requires in emerging markets with different constraints, priorities, and power dynamics.

The intellectual foundation was laid at LSE, where he earned a distinction examining AI development in Africa through the lens of power dynamics, agency, and trust. Those three words frame everything that follows, not AI as neutral tool or inevitable progress, but as contested terrain where who controls what shapes who benefits, and where trust must be earned rather than assumed.

Kojo C. Apeagyei | Award-winning responsible AI and energy consultant | African AI policy expert

This conversation opens onto questions about what happens when academia focuses on existential risks while companies make deployment decisions right now. When governments announce strategies before understanding implementation. When inclusion becomes theater rather than structural power-sharing. When creating infrastructure for today forecloses options for tomorrow.

What emerges isn’t a roadmap; those rarely survive contact with reality. It’s a navigation philosophy for moving through technological transformation when you can’t see all the risks but can’t afford to stand still either. When the darkness is real, the obstacles are real, but so is the necessity of moving forward.

The Making of a Boundary-Crosser

Q: Your journey cuts across AI research, digital governance, and advisory work. What early influences shaped your interest in responsible AI and its implications for African societies?

A: My master’s at LSE studying Data and Society crystallised my focus on responsible AI – this is where I really got to unpack how technological decisions, even minor ones, have wide-ranging impacts. But prior to this, I worked in the charity sector shaping housing policy and leading campaigns to influence government. That experience taught me how policy decisions ripple outward – a lesson that translates directly to AI governance.

Q: For young African researchers, analysts, and policymakers who want to enter AI governance, what advice would you offer on building expertise, credibility, and ethical clarity in such a fast-moving field?

A: Find experts in the field and study them. What do they write or speak about? What concerns them? This gives you a window into the frontier. From there, it’s a matter of following breadcrumbs – taking a complex topic and breaking it down into subcomponents you can study. For example, take data privacy: fears that AI can leak data might lead you to explore technical privacy-enhancing techniques (such as synthetic data and differential privacy) or sociological approaches (unpacking the rationale behind data collection decisions, identifying potential ethical breaches, conducting audits for bias). The field rewards curiosity and persistence but it also rewards specificity

Editorial commentary: What Kojo’s trajectory makes visible is a form of AI governance thinking that doesn’t start with technology at all. It starts with consequences. His grounding in housing policy and advocacy comes before his formal training in Data and Society, and that order matters. It produces a way of working in which AI systems are understood, from the outset, as sites of policy, power, and social trade-offs, not neutral tools waiting to be regulated later.

This is why his approach to responsible AI is less about abstract ethics and more about tracing ripple effects: how small technical decisions propagate through institutions, communities, and incentives. In an ecosystem often split between technologists who underestimate politics and policymakers who struggle with technical detail, Kojo’s work sits in the narrow but critical middle ground.

His advice to emerging practitioners reflects the same logic. Expertise is built by learning how complex problems break apart, by following issues like data privacy down into their technical, social, and institutional components, and then choosing where to intervene with precision. Not breadth for its own sake, but depth that connects.

What this represents for the African AI ecosystem is not just another expert voice, but a mode of practice that treats AI development itself as a governance process, and prepares people to work across boundaries where most of the real decisions are already being made.

Beyond Safety Theater to Real Governance

Q: Much of your work focuses on responsible AI development and policy. What core gaps do you see in Africa’s current AI governance landscape, and what motivated you to contribute to this space?

A: There’s a strong focus, mostly from academia, on AI safety, but this is quite removed from private sector operations. This matters because governments are inclined to turn to the private sector for job creation and economic contribution. Academia needs to do a better job of forming coalitions with the private and public sectors. Much is also made about regulation hindering innovation – which can be true in the African context due to unclear regulatory landscapes. But I think we need to start talking about governance more broadly: how regulation and standard-setting can be positive forces. What’s required to enable responsible AI, not just prevent worst-case scenarios?

Q: You’ve been active in pan-African AI conversations from national strategies to continental policy dialogues. Based on your experience, what does a truly African AI governance framework look like in practice?

A: It will look different across the continent – not all countries are starting from the same place. But there are key building blocks: outline the goal (what does good look like?), assign responsibility (which government body owns what, and how will they be held accountable?), determine how the framework will catalyse and engage the ecosystem, and finally, establish a timeline and review process. Otherwise, these frameworks tend to make a splash when announced but fizzle out. A good AI governance framework is derived from the people and in service of them. Tech in Ghana (royal edition) - photo from Dec last year where Kojo delivered a lecture on AI's success in Ghana's clean energy space being predicated on data currently missing in the industry.

Q: Given your cross-continental perspective, what lessons can African governments or innovators borrow from global AI policy models and where must Africa firmly chart its own path?

A: Everything starts with an assessment. You need to understand your landscape – strengths and weaknesses. Only after that should you formulate goals. Starting with goals before in-depth research often leads to wrong assumptions and misaligned requirements. I often see African policymakers and innovators talk about wanting to be “the hub for X on the continent” or “the African version of [a global app]”. These goals are not impossible but claiming them without an idea of what that takes to get there is misguided. AI is moving fast, so there’s pressure to move fast with it. But I think it’s better to take one solid, well-informed step than make noise with aimless steps for the sake of claiming momentum. Beyond that, there’s merit in building community and coalitions. In the policymaking domain, regional blocs can be foundational for coordination – though their effectiveness depends on political will and resourcing, which has been uneven. IA Africa - Banner from Qhala's African AI Village in Paris. Kojo produced the event as part of the Paris AI Action Summit on February 10-11, 2025,

Editorial commentary: Much of the conversation around AI governance still happens at a distance from where AI is actually being built and deployed. Academic work gravitates toward safety debates, firms make operational decisions under commercial pressure, and public institutions struggle to keep pace with both. The result is familiar: frameworks circulate, strategies are announced, but the sites where AI is already shaping jobs, markets, and services remain lightly governed.

Kojo’s work sits closer to those sites. It takes seriously the fact that governments often look to the private sector for economic growth, and that governance which cannot speak to deployment, incentives, and timelines will simply be bypassed. Safety, in this frame, is not discarded but it is no longer treated as the whole problem. Attention shifts to standards that reduce uncertainty, responsibilities that are clearly owned, and regulatory conditions that make responsible use possible rather than merely permissible.

Across national and continental policy spaces, ambition often outruns preparation. Declarations of becoming “a hub,” references to global models, and the pressure to signal momentum arrive early, while assessment, coordination, and institutional ownership lag behind. What gets lost is not vision, but durability. Without sequencing governance struggles to survive beyond its launch moment.

Kojo’s insistence on governance that holds, rather than governance that performs, mirrors a pattern running through this series. Work done in coalition tends to outlast parallel conversations. Careful sequencing tends to matter more than speed for its own sake. The pattern is visible well beyond any single region, though its consequences show up faster where institutions have less room to absorb missteps. What matters, in the end, is not the elegance of the framework but how close governance stays to the places where decisions are actually being made.

The Metaphor That Explains Everything

Q: A key theme in your work is balancing AI innovation with societal safeguards. How do you approach the tension between technological acceleration and ethical responsibility, especially in emerging markets?

A: It’s not easy. There’s a lot of weighing the possible dangers of deploying certain types of AI in different sectors against recognising potential gains. I have conversations across academia, the private and public sectors, and civil society to track different perspectives. It’s vital that countries across the continent control their AI stack and underlying infrastructure. This requires a level of bounded fearlessness to push innovation forward – otherwise we risk slowing down so much that external actors race ahead and determine what “good” looks like for us. Photo from Qhala's African AI Researchers Colloquium in Kigali, Rwanda, a side event of the Global AI Summit on Africa that Kojo produced and spoke at At the same time, AI deployment poses real risks that must be tracked. The techno-utopian narrative that AI will solve everything is false. But it will help a lot. I see it as moving through darkness: you take a step forward cautiously, hands out so you don’t bump into something, but you don’t run. You move forward – cautiously, but forward nevertheless.

Q: Your research touches on the socioeconomic impacts of AI. In your view, what are the most urgent risks and the most overlooked opportunities for African economies as AI adoption accelerates?

A: Overreliance on foreign tech is probably the most urgent risk – being locked into long-term contracts (data centres, data management, energy generation, internet cables) that prevent African startups and organisations from establishing footholds. We need to walk a tightrope of creating the infrastructure for today and tomorrow in parallel, so I think an unbalanced focus on now can vastly limit the amount of options available to the future. The overlooked opportunity is probably AI as a copilot. This is most widely applicable as it supports decision-making. We undervalue the importance of collecting, analysing, and sharing data. But if you layer a couple of datasets, you can make highly informed decisions – for example, where to build infrastructure so you see returns quickly. And I’ll caveat by saying I don’t just mean uploading all your datasets into models from OpenAI, Anthropic, GhanaNLP, Lelapa etc. and saying “tell me what to do” but really working with these models to set out the context, stress-test, adopt alternative or antagonistic perspectives. There are many ways to level up your decision-making.

Editorial commentary: Kojo reaches for a metaphor instead of a framework, and it lands because it describes the actual condition most governments are in. Moving through darkness. Limited visibility. No map. Enough risk to make recklessness dangerous, enough urgency to make standing still worse.

What matters in that image is not caution alone, but direction. Hands out, yes but still moving. That balance runs through his thinking on AI governance. Innovation that does not deny risk, and safeguards that do not quietly surrender agency by slowing everything down until decisions are made elsewhere.

The concern about overreliance on foreign infrastructure follows naturally from this. Long-term contracts, imported stacks, locked-in systems don’t just shape today’s deployments; they narrow tomorrow’s options. What looks like speed in the short term often shows up later as dependency. So the real danger is not collaboration, but foreclosure.

Against both techno-utopianism and paralysis, Kojo’s most concrete proposition is modest and immediate. AI as a copilot for decision-making. Layering datasets. Stress-testing assumptions. Using models to surface alternatives rather than outsource judgment. Not replacing human agency, but strengthening it where complexity already overwhelms existing systems. This is governance under imperfect conditions, without illusions of control. Forward movement, bounded by awareness. Enough courage to build, enough restraint to notice what building might break.

The Researcher as Contextual Architect

Q: You often engage with global policy institutions, research bodies, and African governments. How do you translate technical AI concepts into policy language that decision-makers can act on?

A: My background in communications helps. I’m used to translating complex topics into accessible language. The onus is on me to understand what I’m talking about before breaking it down to essentials. I consider what the policymaker needs to know, and how much, to make an effective decision. Time is always in short supply, so brevity matters.

Q: When advising governments or organisations on responsible AI deployment, what is your process? Walk us through how you assess context, risks, and potential long-term outcomes.

A: I’m a researcher at my core, so it starts with extensive landscaping research. I never claim to know more about a country than those who live in it, but I’m brought in as an expert, so I need to understand as much as I can: where that country stands in terms of talent, policy, data, infrastructure, markets, and investment. It’s a framework I picked up advising ministers through the digital transformation organisation, Qhala. Essentially, I’m building context – which is then augmented through conversations with policymakers and officials about what they’re seeing on the ground and their level of ambition. I bring additional context from developments across the continent, the UK, and elsewhere. This supports benchmarking and helps paint a long-term roadmap.

Global AI Summit on Africa, Kigali. Launch of the AI Governance Toolkit Kojo co-wrote. From left to right: Kojo C. Apeagyei, Shikoh Gitau (CEO, Qhala), Hon. Jerry Silaa (Minister of ICT, Tanzania), José Eko O. (Secretary of State, Ministry of Transport, Telecommunications and AI Systems, Equatorial Guinea), representative from GSMA, Innocent Bagamba Muhizi (CEO, Rwanda Information Society Authority), and Didier Nkurikiyimfura (Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, Smart Africa).

Q: When evaluating whether an AI policy intervention or governance framework is working, what indicators or metrics matter most to you?

A: A lot of this work is qualitative, and to be responsible, it needs that foundation of insights. Conversations come first: what is the staff response to adoption or a policy recommendation? What are the blockers? What’s required? This can be augmented with quantitative measures (e.g. staff confidence in using AI tools), but in my work, it’s most useful for initial landscaping. They can be misleading if relied on too heavily during review – you need to be cautious that you’re not seeking results you want by poorly framing the questions you ask. Obviously, qualitative interviews are not exempt from this, but I find it’s easier to learn through conversations with policymakers, practitioners, and academics – you can get into much deeper explorations.

Editorial commentary: Advising, in Kojo’s case, is an exercise in judgment about relevance. What needs to be said, what can be left out, and what a decision-maker can realistically act on. That judgment matters because most AI policy failures do not come from ignorance of ethics, but from overload, misalignment, and advice that assumes capacities institutions do not have.

The work starts well before recommendations appear. Extensive landscaping to understand where a country actually stands, its talent base, policy environment, data systems, infrastructure, markets, and incentives. That baseline is then corrected through conversations with officials and practitioners, where ambition meets constraint and theory meets practice. So context here is not assumed but assembled. Comparative experience enters carefully. Not as a template to copy, but as a way to test plausibility. What worked elsewhere, under what conditions, and at what cost.

This matters because imported models fail quietly. They look coherent on paper while eroding trust or stalling in implementation. Evaluation follows the same logic. Metrics establish a starting point, but they rarely explain why governance sticks or collapses. Staff confidence, resistance, informal workarounds, and institutional friction often determine outcomes more than headline indicators. Listening becomes a way of detecting failure early, before it hardens into policy.

The consequence of working this way is practical. Advice that survives contact with reality. Governance frameworks that do not evaporate after launch. Fewer performative strategies, more decisions that can actually be carried through.

Beyond Consultation Theater

Q: You’ve spoken about the importance of inclusion and equity in AI systems. What practical steps should African institutions take to ensure marginalised communities are not excluded or harmed by AI deployment?

A: I’d push for more partnerships with civil society organisations and grassroots groups closer to the ground, who can coordinate pulse checks, surveys, and feedback conversations. And not in a simple “one-off consultation” manner – they need to be embedded in ongoing governance processes so marginalised voices shape AI systems from design through deployment. Inclusion needs to be structural, which means involving affected communities in defining what success looks like, not just gathering feedback after systems are designed.

Editorial commentary: Inclusion in AI governance often stops at the moment it becomes inconvenient. Communities are consulted once, feedback is logged, and systems move forward largely unchanged. Participation becomes a gesture rather than a source of authority.

Kojo’s point shifts the problem from representation to control loops. Once-off consultations generate information, but they don’t change how systems correct themselves over time. Once deployment begins, marginalised communities disappear from view precisely when consequences start to surface. Embedding civil society into ongoing governance is about feedback latency. Who notices harm early. Who gets to signal misalignment before it hardens into infrastructure. Who stays in the room once attention moves elsewhere.

From that angle, inclusion stops being a moral add-on and starts looking like basic system design. AI systems without continuous input from those most affected don’t just risk injustice, they lose the ability to learn from their own failures. That’s the gap Kojo is naming. Not louder voices. Earlier ones and ones that don’t get switched off once the pilot phase ends.

Local Languages, Open Source, and the Diaspora Question

Q: Looking ahead, which emerging trends in AI from foundation models, to compute governance, to local-language technologies, do you believe will shape Africa’s next decade, and why?

A: Local language models are already significant. Many researchers are focused on digitalising Africa’s languages, and I think this will make AI adoption far more prevalent – people can interact with chatbots in their native languages. I’m also excited for open-source research to grow across the continent. There’s a recognition that few of us – in the world, let alone on the continent – can own the entire AI infrastructure. Africa can go far by sharing research (code, models), democratising compute access – which will require creative funding models, and building talent that circulates among startups and founds new ones. Brain drain does concern me, so we need to generate more talent and skills than we lose. But I also see many people in the diaspora wanting to develop and contribute to the continent – I’m certainly one of them.

Editorial commentary: Who gets to use AI, and on what terms, is decided long before deployment. Language sets the first boundary. Systems that only work fluently in English or French quietly narrow participation, regardless of how advanced they are. Local-language models widen that boundary, not symbolically, but functionally by determining who can interact, experiment, and build at all.

The same constraint shows up again at the level of infrastructure. Owning the full AI stack is out of reach for most actors everywhere, which shifts the question from control to circulation. Shared code, shared models, shared access to compute allow capacity to accumulate without centralising power. Open source becomes the mechanism that keeps development from stalling under scale limits.

That logic extends to people. Skills only become “lost” when there is no way back. Diaspora talent matters less as a location problem than as a circulation problem whether experience, capital, and networks can re-enter local ecosystems in forms that strengthen them rather than bypass them.

What ties these threads together is movement. Language that travels. Infrastructure that can be reused. Talent that doesn’t have to choose between staying and contributing. An ecosystem built to move is one that can grow without owning everything it depends on.

Closing remarks

The conversation doesn’t leave us with a framework so much as a posture. A way of staying in motion without pretending the ground is stable or fully visible. Decisions are made with incomplete information, institutions move under constraint, and the consequences of getting it wrong arrive unevenly. None of that is treated as an excuse to freeze, but neither is it brushed aside in the rush to keep up.

What Kojo keeps returning to, in different ways, is proximity. Staying close to where systems are actually deployed, where trade-offs show up, where people feel the effects first. Governance here is not something that happens above the work or after it, but alongside it, adjusting as conditions change and assumptions break.

The metaphor of moving through darkness holds because it resists heroics. You don’t see everything. You don’t move fast for its own sake. You pay attention. You reach forward. You correct course when you need to. It’s a description of practice rather than belief. That sensibility matters well beyond AI. It speaks to how institutions respond when technology moves faster than their ability to absorb it, when imported solutions don’t quite fit, when certainty is unavailable but decisions still have to be made. Progress will happen regardless; staying attentive while it unfolds is the harder task

That is what Kojo’s work insists on: staying oriented in conditions where disorientation would be easier and more dangerous.

