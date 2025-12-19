Rebecca Mbaya

Rebecca Mbaya

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rainbow Roxy's avatar
Rainbow Roxy
6d

Regarding the topic of the article, 'Capital without contextualized stakeholder engagement yielded zero sustainable impact' is so true. Makes you wonder how often this is mised.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Rebecca Mbaya · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture