Welcome to Issue #69 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

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Today we spotlight Kelvin Roman, founder and CEO of Daraja AI, whose entry point into one of the most underexamined arguments in African AI was not a dataset gap or a funding problem. It was a wrong answer. An AI system responded to a Swahili-speaking student in a language it technically spoke but a worldview it had never inhabited. That gap between linguistic fluency and cultural understanding became the founding question of everything he has built since.

His world operates where language meets epistemology, where the question is not whether an AI system can produce grammatically acceptable Swahili, but whether it reasons in Swahili, or merely wears it. That distinction, which sounds philosophical until you encounter its consequences in education, healthcare, and daily life, is what Daraja AI exists to close, not by adapting what already exists, but by building something the industry has largely treated as unnecessary.

Kelvin Roman | Founder and CEO of Daraja AI

Kelvin is not translating African realities into existing systems. He is building systems that begin from those realities. And his argument, which the global AI industry has not yet fully absorbed, is that this is not an act of cultural advocacy. It is the only technically sound approach to building AI that actually works for the 1.4 billion people the industry keeps describing as an emerging opportunity while continuing to serve them as an afterthought.

The Founding Insight

Q: You describe mainstream AI systems as being shaped by “Western assumptions,” not just Western languages. Was there a particular moment that made you realise the problem was deeper than translation or representation alone?

A: Yes. It was a conversation with a Swahili-speaking student who had asked an AI assistant about the seasons. The model responded confidently: “There are four seasons - spring, summer, autumn, and winter.” In East Africa, we don’t experience four seasons. We have dry and wet seasons. The rhythm of life, agriculture, and culture is built around rain, not temperature. That answer was not wrong in a Western context. But it was completely irrelevant to the person asking the question. That moment showed me the problem was not just that these models could not speak Swahili. It was that even when they could, they answered from a worldview that did not match the reality of the person on the other end. The assumptions were embedded so deeply that even a perfectly translated answer would still be wrong. Translation fixes the language. It does not fix the thinking. That is when I realised Africa does not need AI translated into its languages. It needs AI that was born in those languages, trained on African realities, and built by people who understand the difference between knowing a language and understanding the world that language describes.

Q: You’ve argued that Africa does not need AI translated, but AI “born here.” What is the difference between adapting an existing model to African contexts and building systems grounded in those contexts from the beginning?

A: When you adapt a Western model, you are starting from someone else’s worldview and trying to patch it. The model has already learned that a “family” is a nuclear unit, that a “greeting” is a quick exchange, that medicine is practiced in hospitals. Fine-tuning can teach it a few African words, but it cannot unlearn the assumptions it was trained on. When you build from the ground up, the model learns language and context simultaneously. It learns that in many African cultures, a greeting is not just “hello” - it is an inquiry into someone’s family, their health, their wellbeing, and it can last several minutes. It learns that medicine is practiced by community health workers walking between villages, not just in hospitals. It learns that “family” extends far beyond parents and children. I trained each Babel model on data specific to its language and cultural context. The Swahili model was not adapted from English. It was trained on Swahili data, validated by Swahili speakers, and benchmarked against how Swahili speakers actually communicate. The result is a model that does not just speak Swahili - it responds in a way that feels natural to a Swahili speaker. That distinction is the difference between adaptation and authenticity.

Q: To what extent do you think AI models encode particular cultural or environmental worldviews through their training data?

A: Completely. Every model is a reflection of the data it was trained on and the people who curated that data. Western models are trained predominantly on English-language internet content, academic papers, and books written from a Western perspective. The result is a model that assumes Western norms as universal truths. I observed this directly during my research. When I benchmarked Western models on Swahili tasks, they would generate responses that were grammatically acceptable but culturally tone-deaf. They would suggest solutions that assumed access to infrastructure that does not exist in rural Africa. They would recommend medical advice based on healthcare systems that operate nothing like what a patient in Northern Kenya experiences. The seasons example is the one people remember, but the problem runs much deeper. These models encode assumptions about family structure, education, governance, spirituality, conflict resolution, and economic life that simply do not translate. An AI system that has never encountered the concept of Ubuntu - the idea that a person is a person through other people - cannot meaningfully serve a community where that concept governs every social interaction. Training data is not neutral. It is a worldview compressed into numbers.

Editorial commentary: Kelvin’s distinction between AI that is translated and AI that is born in African contexts raises a deeper question about where localization belongs in the AI development process. Much of today’s approach assumes that capable foundation models can be adapted to new contexts through fine-tuning, prompting, or additional datasets. Kelvin does not reject those efforts, but he implicitly questions their starting point. If the assumptions through which a model learns to interpret the world are established during pretraining, then some aspects of context cannot simply be layered on afterwards. This shifts the conversation in an important way. Rather than asking how existing models can be made more African, Kelvin asks whether African realities should shape the learning process from the very beginning. It is a subtle but significant distinction. A predominant view in this series. The debate is no longer only about expanding language coverage or reducing bias, but about where cultural context enters the architecture of intelligence itself. That framing means that localization is not the final stage of AI development. It is one of its starting conditions.

What Is Being Built

Q: Through Daraja AI and Babel, you’re focusing on training systems from scratch on African language data. Why was it important to pursue that route rather than relying primarily on fine-tuning existing Western models?

A: Before Babel and Daraja AI, I tried fine-tuning but I quickly realised two things: First, the base model’s biases leaked through. No matter how much African language data I used for fine-tuning, the underlying model still carried its original assumptions. It would generate responses that mixed Western idioms into African language output. It would default to Western framings of problems. Fine-tuning is a layer of paint on someone else’s house. Second, and this became clear during a call with a major international development organisation, relying on someone else’s base model is an intellectual property vulnerability. If the base model provider changes their licensing terms, restricts access, or discontinues the model, everything built on top of it collapses. Africa cannot build its AI infrastructure on a foundation it does not own. That realisation triggered a strategic shift. That’s why we built our own foundation architecture from scratch. It is more expensive, more time-consuming, and technically harder. But the models, the methodology, and the infrastructure belong to Africa. This is the only path to genuine technological sovereignty.

Q: You wrote that a student asking a question in Swahili should receive an answer from a model “built to think in Swahili.” What would it actually mean for an AI system to think within a linguistic and cultural context, rather than merely translate into it?

A: It means the model’s first instinct is Swahili, not English. When a Western model receives a Swahili query, what actually happens internally is: the model processes the input, reasons in English (because that is the language of its training data), generates an English response, and then translates it into Swahili. The user sees Swahili on their screen, but the thinking happens in English. The cultural framing, the idioms, the way the argument is structured - all of it is English thinking wearing a Swahili costume. A model built to think in Swahili generates its response from Swahili patterns, Swahili logic, Swahili cultural references. When asked about agriculture, it draws on East African farming practices, not Iowa cornfields. When asked about health, it considers the realities of community health workers and rural clinics, not Western hospital systems. When asked about family, it understands the extended family structure that governs African social life. I named our Swahili model Babel-Shaaban, after Shaaban Robert - the father of modern Swahili literature. That name is not decorative. It is a statement of intent. The model carries the weight of Swahili literary tradition, not just Swahili vocabulary and so does every other Babel model.

Q: How do you preserve linguistic and contextual authenticity while still building scalable AI systems?

A: By training one model per language instead of one model for all languages. The multilingual approach - training a single model to handle dozens of languages - is the industry standard because it is efficient. But efficiency comes at the cost of authenticity. When a model is trained on 100 languages simultaneously, each language gets a fraction of the model’s capacity. The dominant languages (English, Chinese, Spanish) consume most of the model’s attention, and smaller languages are compressed into whatever space remains. We took the opposite approach. Each Babel model is a specialist. Babel-Shaaban speaks Swahili. Babel-Fagunwa speaks Yoruba. Babel-Virahsawmy speaks Mauritian Creole. Each model is trained exclusively on its language, validated by native speakers of that language, and optimised for how that language is actually used in daily life and reinforced daily to evolve with the language as it evolves in real life. We then built a bridge architecture that connects all of these specialist models. Any language can communicate with any other language through the system. Swahili to Yoruba. Lingala to Zulu. French to Hausa. All powered by dedicated models that preserve the authenticity of each language while enabling cross-language communication at scale. Scalability does not require homogeneity. You can scale by adding more specialists, each one faithful to its language, connected by infrastructure that lets them work together.

Editorial commentary: The prevailing assumption in AI is that intelligence becomes more useful as it becomes more general: one model, many languages, many users. Kelvin’s approach reverses that logic. Rather than asking a single model to understand everyone, he asks what happens when many specialist models remain deeply rooted in their own linguistic and cultural contexts while communicating through a shared architecture. This is a different vision of scalability. Instead of treating diversity as something to compress into one increasingly universal system, it treats diversity as something to preserve and connect. The implication extends beyond African languages. It suggests that future AI systems may not become more capable by becoming more homogeneous, but by enabling distinct forms of intelligence to work together without first requiring them to become the same.

What Gets Lost

Q: Many AI systems treat African languages as low-resource edge cases. What realities or forms of knowledge remain inaccessible to systems trained predominantly on Western datasets?

A: Oral knowledge systems. Africa’s intellectual heritage is overwhelmingly oral, not written. Proverbs, stories, songs, genealogies, medicinal knowledge, conflict resolution protocols, agricultural calendars - these have been passed from generation to generation through speech, not text. Western AI systems are trained on text. They cannot access knowledge that was never written down. Consider a Yoruba elder who knows the medicinal properties of every plant within a 50-kilometre radius. That knowledge exists in their memory, in the language they speak, in the proverbs they use to teach their grandchildren. No dataset contains it. No model has been trained on it. When that elder dies, the knowledge dies with them - unless we build systems that can capture, preserve, and transmit it in the language and form it naturally exists in. This is why we are building voice capabilities alongside text. Many of the people we serve do not read or write. They communicate through speech. An AI system that only understands text is an AI system that only serves the literate. In a continent where hundreds of millions of people communicate primarily through speech, that is an unacceptable limitation. We are also building SMS access to Babel - deploying AI agents to feature phones across Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. A farmer who has never touched a smartphone will be able to text a question in Swahili and receive an answer in Swahili. That is what access looks like when you stop treating African languages as edge cases and start treating them as the centre of the design.

Q: Translation often assumes meaning can move cleanly between contexts. What kinds of meaning, social context, or lived experience become distorted when African realities are filtered through externally trained systems?

A: Greetings. It sounds simple, but it is one of the most culturally loaded interactions in African life. In many African cultures, a greeting is not “hello.” It is a ritual. You ask about health, family, children, work, the rains. The greeting can last several minutes and follows a specific social protocol based on age, status, and relationship. When a Western AI system encounters a Swahili greeting and responds with a brief “Hello, how can I help you?” it has already broken the social contract. A Swahili speaker instinctively feels that something is wrong. The interaction feels cold, transactional, foreign. The AI has technically responded in Swahili but has failed to communicate in Swahili. We encountered this directly with Lingala translations. A user translated “my sincere condolences” into Lingala. The AI returned a phonetic respelling of the French word rather than an authentic Lingala expression of sympathy. Technically, the French loanword is used in some contexts. But a native Lingala speaker expressing genuine condolence would say it differently - with words that carry the cultural weight of communal grief in Congolese society. This is the distortion that happens at every level. Humour, respect, authority, love, grief, gratitude - these do not translate cleanly because they are not linguistic concepts. They are cultural experiences. Building AI that serves African communities means building AI that understands this distinction.

Sovereignty & Infrastructure

Q: Training foundational models is resource-intensive and often concentrated within a small number of global companies. What are the practical and political challenges of building foundational AI infrastructure from African contexts?

A: The practical challenge is compute. Training a large language model from scratch requires GPU clusters that cost millions of dollars per training run. African companies do not have access to the same compute infrastructure that OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic do. We use cloud GPU rentals and optimise our architectures to be as efficient as possible, but the cost disparity is real. The political challenge is dependency. Every major cloud provider is a Western company. AWS, Azure, Google Cloud - the servers are not in Africa, the pricing is not designed for African budgets, and the terms of service can change at any time. When I deploy a model on a Western cloud provider, I am building African infrastructure on someone else’s land. There is also the challenge of perception. When I tell potential partners that I trained models from scratch, the first question is often “Why didn’t you just use GPT?” There is an assumption that African technologists should consume technology, not create it. Breaking that assumption requires proving, with live products and real users, that African-built AI can compete with and sometimes outperform the models built by companies with a thousand times our resources. I benchmarked Babel-Shaaban against ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini on Swahili tasks. A user from South Africa who has spent most of his entire life preserving languages also benchmarked Babel-Kunene, our Zulu Savant against the ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini and both times Babel outperformed all of them. Not because I have more resources. Because I have more context. A model trained by someone who understands the language, the culture, and the users will always outperform a model trained by someone who treats that language as an afterthought.

Q: In your view, what would genuine linguistic sovereignty in AI actually require?

A: Three things: own the models, own the data, own the infrastructure. Own the models means training from scratch, not fine-tuning Western models that can be revoked or relicensed at any time. The architecture, the weights, and the methodology must belong to African institutions and companies. Own the data means building language datasets created by African linguists, validated by native speakers, and governed by African communities. We work with a network of over 400 professional linguists across the continent. They are not crowdsourced workers - they are experts with degrees in their languages, ensuring that every translation pair reflects how people actually speak, not how a dictionary says they should. Owning the infrastructure means deploying on African soil. Data centres in Africa, managed by Africans, governed by African data protection laws. When a patient’s health data passes through our medical imaging AI, it should never leave the country. When a government deploys our enterprise agents, the data should stay within their network boundaries. We deploy on-premise, read-only agents with full audit trails for exactly this reason. Linguistic sovereignty is not a philosophical ideal. It is a practical requirement for any continent that wants to participate in the AI era on its own terms rather than as a consumer of someone else’s technology.

Q: How do you think African AI initiatives can avoid becoming permanently reliant on frameworks defined elsewhere?

A: By building. Not advocating. Not writing policy papers. Building. I respect the work of advocacy organisations and policy researchers. But the only thing that breaks dependency is a working product that people use. When I tell someone that Africa can build its own AI infrastructure, they are sceptical until I show them Babel translating between 23 languages in real time. Then the conversation changes. Practically, this means training our own models rather than wrapping Western APIs, creating our own datasets rather than waiting for Western researchers to collect African language data, and deploying on infrastructure we control rather than depending on a single cloud provider. It also means building commercially sustainable businesses, not grant-dependent projects. If an African AI company only survives because of donor funding, it is still dependent - the dependency has just shifted from a technology provider to a funder. Our model includes a free tier for public access, paid API tiers for developers, and enterprise contracts for governments and organisations. The revenue sustains the infrastructure. The infrastructure serves the people. That cycle must be self-sustaining.

Editorial commentary: One of the subtler ideas running through this section is that infrastructure is doing much more work than the term usually suggests. In AI conversations, infrastructure often refers to GPUs, cloud platforms, and compute. Kelvin's answers point to a broader conception. Oral traditions, professional linguists, community knowledge, feature phones, local data centres, even patterns of greeting become part of the infrastructure that determines whether an AI system can actually function in a particular society. Technical systems do not operate independently of these social foundations; they are built upon them. The implication is that building AI for African contexts is not simply a matter of acquiring more computational resources. It also requires recognising forms of infrastructure that have long existed but have rarely been treated as part of the technological stack.

Impact & Stakes

Q: How do you think educational systems change when learners can engage with AI systems grounded in their own linguistic and cultural realities?

A: The most fundamental change is that the student stops translating in their head. Right now, a student in a Swahili-speaking community who uses an AI learning tool must first think in Swahili, translate to English, interact with the AI in English, receive a response in English, and then translate the understanding back to Swahili. Every step in that process loses meaning and adds friction. When the AI speaks Swahili natively, the student thinks in Swahili, asks in Swahili, and understands in Swahili. The cognitive load of translation disappears entirely. The student can focus on learning the subject matter rather than struggling with the medium of instruction. We built an education agent that does exactly this. A teacher can ask it to create a syllabus in Swahili. A student can use it as a study buddy in their own language. A district education officer can query institutional data in the language they actually use at work. The tool speaks their language, understands their curriculum, and responds within their educational context. But the deeper change is one of dignity. When a student sees their language represented in technology - not as an afterthought, not as a translation, but as the primary language of a sophisticated AI system - it validates that language. It tells the student that their mother tongue is not inferior to English. It is capable of carrying complex ideas, scientific knowledge, and technological interaction. That psychological shift matters more than any feature we could build.

Q: If African-born AI systems become widespread over the next decade, what changes do you think that could unlock beyond technology itself?

A: Economic participation. Right now, AI is creating enormous economic value - but almost exclusively in English-speaking, Western-connected markets. African-born AI systems would unlock economic participation for the hundreds of millions of people currently excluded because the technology does not speak their language. A farmer in rural Kenya who can text a question in Swahili and receive agricultural advice - on a basic feature phone, via SMS, at no cost - now has access to knowledge that was previously locked behind language barriers, internet access, and literacy requirements. That is not a technology change. That is an economic change. Healthcare access. Our medical imaging AI, MedScan, screens for brain tumours, cervical cancer, and diabetic retinopathy and delivers results in the patient’s own language. In a continent where specialist access is limited, a screening tool that works in Amharic or Yoruba or Zulu does not just diagnose - it accelerates the referral that saves a life. Cultural preservation. Africa has over 2,000 languages. Many are endangered. When a language has an AI that speaks it, that language has a new reason to survive. Children see their mother tongue represented in technology. Linguists have a new tool for documentation. Communities have a platform that validates their linguistic heritage. AI becomes an act of preservation, not just innovation. And dignity. When a continent of 1.4 billion people can interact with the defining technology of this era in the languages they think in, dream in, and pray in - that is a shift in global power that extends far beyond technology.

Q: What is something about African language AI that you think the global AI industry still fundamentally misunderstands?

A: That it is not a charity case. It is the biggest untapped market in AI. The global industry looks at African languages and sees “low-resource” - a problem to be solved with donations and research grants. They do not see 1.4 billion people who need AI and will pay for it when it speaks their language. When we launched Babel, we did not position it as a social good. We positioned it as a product. The API has paid tiers. The enterprise agents have contracts. The SMS distribution model has a revenue path. Because the moment African language AI is treated as a business, it attracts investment. And investment builds infrastructure. And infrastructure serves more people than any grant ever could. The second misunderstanding is that the data does not exist. It does. Africa has thousands of linguists, millions of speakers, centuries of oral and written tradition, and growing digital footprints across social media, messaging platforms, and local media. The data exists. What has been missing is someone willing to collect it, curate it, and train models on it with the same rigour that Western companies apply to English. We are doing that. One language at a time. One model at a time. One partnership at a time. And every day, the gap between what the global industry thinks is possible and what we are already doing gets wider.

Editorial commentary: Kelvin resists one of the most common labels in AI: low-resource. The term sounds technical, but it quietly shapes how investment, research, and commercial attention are allocated. It directs attention toward what a language lacks rather than toward the people who use it. Kelvin's answers replace that deficit framing with a market one. Instead of seeing African languages as expensive exceptions that require special accommodation, he sees hundreds of millions of potential users whose needs have yet to shape mainstream AI development. The distinction matters because it changes the logic of the conversation. If African languages are viewed primarily as a technical limitation, they remain dependent on grants and inclusion initiatives. If they are understood as the basis of large, underserved markets, they become sites of innovation, competition, and long-term investment.

Closing remarks

Throughout this conversation, Kelvin argues that language is not simply another feature to add to AI systems, but part of the foundation upon which they are built. His work challenges familiar assumptions about translation, multilingualism, and localization by suggesting that these are ultimately questions of knowledge, infrastructure, and ownership. Whether one agrees with his approach or not, he invites us to reconsider where AI systems actually begin, not with the interface users see, but with the languages, data, and worldviews from which they learn.

AI is becoming part of the infrastructure through which people learn, seek care, access information, and make decisions. As its influence grows, the challenge is no longer simply improving performance, but broadening what the technology is capable of understanding. African language AI is one expression of that challenge. At its core lies a larger question about whether intelligence can ever be considered universal if the worlds it learns from remain so unevenly represented.

Thank you for reading!

Based on today’s conversation, which cluster in TAIS Knowledge map do you think best describes Kelvin’s thematic community?

Don’t see your pick in the options? Drop it in the comments. Kelvin joins the map this weekend.

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