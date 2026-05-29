Rebecca Mbaya

Rebecca Mbaya

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Sharon Chou's avatar
Sharon Chou
7h

I'm in the midst of reading Karen Hao's Empire of AI, with a particularly searing portrayal of how content moderation is actually done.

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