Welcome to Issue #63 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

In today’s issue, we spotlight Kauna Malgwi, a Nigerian clinical psychologist, union organizer, and AI accountability advocate whose path into the hidden labor of the AI industry began not in a research lab or a policy forum, but in Maiduguri, where she lost family members to the Boko Haram insurgency and learned, before she had professional language for it, what it means for systems to fail people at their most vulnerable.

Kauna Malgwi | Founder of the Digital Rights and Mental Health Initiative (DRMHI)

Kauna works at the intersection of mental health, digital labor, and structural accountability, three fields that most practitioners treat as separate and that Kauna has spent her career insisting belong in the same room. As Chairperson of the Nigerian Content Moderators and Tech Workers Union and a researcher affiliated with institutions like DAIR and the Forecasting Research Institute, she brings clinical precision to a space that has long hidden behind the language of innovation. The workers she advocates for are the ones who absorb violence, hate speech, and graphic content so that AI platforms can call themselves safe. They are essential to how these systems function, and almost entirely absent from the conversations about how those systems are governed.

What makes Kauna’s voice distinct in this conversation is that she is not an outside observer who discovered a problem. She entered content moderation, encountered a different kind of crisis from the one she had lived through in Maiduguri, and recognized it immediately, not because she had studied it, but because she had already survived something that taught her exactly what institutional failure looks like up close. Her work today is the long aftermath of that recognition.

Origin & Identity

Q: Your work sits at the intersection of mental health, AI accountability, and labor rights. Can you take us back to the beginning? What in your personal life shaped the path that led you here?

A: I was born and raised in Maiduguri, Borno State. My early path was quite different from where I am now. I initially went to university of maiduguri to study with the intention of becoming a medical doctor. However, everything changed because of the Boko Haram insurgency and my guardian and family members killed. My family and I were forced to leave Maiduguri and relocate. That displacement was not just physical; it disrupted every part of our lives, including my education. I had to start over academically, emotionally, and psychologically. That experience shaped me in ways I did not fully understand at the time. It exposed me early to trauma, loss, instability, and what it means to rebuild your life under pressure. It also made me more aware of how systems whether social, political, or institutional can fail people in moments when they need protection the most. Over time, those experiences influenced my shift into psychology not by choice and, later, into the work I do now. When I eventually entered content moderation, I encountered a different kind of crisis one that was less visible but deeply psychological. I began to see clear parallels between personal trauma and structural harm. So, my work today sits at that intersection because my life has been shaped by both: lived experiences of disruption and a professional understanding of how trauma operates within systems. My path began long before I had language like AI accountability or digital labor rights. It started with lived experiences of trauma, injustice, and survival. I grew up seeing how systems can fail people, especially women and those with less social power. Later, my experience in content moderation made that reality even sharper. I saw firsthand what it means to absorb violence, hate, and trauma as part of your daily work while the world treats that labor as invisible. As a clinical psychologist, I could not separate what I was seeing psychologically from what was happening structurally. People were not just burnt out. They were carrying cumulative trauma, moral injury, fear, precarity, and silence. That pushed me to work at the point where personal pain meets systemic harm. My work today is really about naming what has been normalized, demanding accountability, and helping build something more human.

Q: You move across multiple roles: researcher, union organizer, clinician, and AI accountability advocate. How do you describe your work in your own words, beyond titles?

A: I describe my work as translating pain into power, evidence into action, and survival into collective resistance. I work with people whose labor sustains digital systems but whose humanity is often treated as disposable. So whether I am in a therapy-informed space, a research setting, a worker organizing meeting, or a policy conversation, I am doing the same thing: documenting harm, building solidarity, and pushing for structural change. Beyond titles, I see myself as someone who helps workers tell the truth about what these systems cost them, and then organizes that truth into something that can shift institutions.

Editorial commentary: Kauna did not choose to understand trauma, displacement, or what it means for systems to fail people at their most vulnerable. Those things chose her, in Maiduguri, before she had language for any of it. What she did with that (the decision to turn survival into a framework, grief into methodology) is the less visible part of the story. Most people who experience what she experienced either leave the field entirely or find a way to separate their personal history from their professional work. Kauna did neither. She let them inform each other, and that refusal to compartmentalise is what makes her analysis of harm so precise. She is not studying something distant. She is naming something she already knows from the inside. This is a thread that runs through many of the innovators in this series, and a reality for many practitioners on the continent more broadly. Personal history is not preamble here. It is infrastructure. It is where the ideological and structural framework gets built (the values, the questions, the refusals) before any professional context exists to receive it. What changes from person to person is where that framework eventually lands: the sector, the application, the domain in which it finds its expression. For Kauna, the lived experience of systemic failure found its professional home in the most hidden layer of the AI industry, the labor that makes the whole thing run, and the people the industry has worked hardest not to see.

The Hidden Layer

Q: Content moderation is often described as the hidden backbone of AI systems. From your experience, what does the world misunderstand or choose not to see about this layer of the industry?

A: What the world misunderstands is that content moderation is not peripheral to AI. It is foundational. These systems do not become “safe,” “clean,” or “intelligent” by magic. Human beings, often in the Global South, are doing the difficult labor of filtering violence, labeling data, making judgment calls, and absorbing enormous psychological risk. What people also do not see is the contradiction: the industry celebrates innovation at the top while burying the labor conditions at the bottom. There is a lot of language about trust and safety, but far less honesty and accountability about the human cost of producing it. And what is most overlooked is that this is not only a technical issue. It is a labor issue, a racial justice issue, a public health issue, and a global inequality issue.

Q: You bring clinical psychology into a space that is rarely framed through a mental health lens. What are the psychological realities of content moderation that are still not being taken seriously?

A: The psychological realities are severe and too often minimized. We are talking about repeated exposure to graphic violence, sexual abuse material, hate speech, self-harm content, and other disturbing material under rigid productivity targets. This kind of work can produce trauma symptoms, anxiety, depression, emotional numbing, intrusive thoughts, sleep problems, dissociation, hypervigilance, and deep exhaustion. But even that is only part of the picture. There is also moral injury: workers are asked to make impossible decisions within systems they do not control, often without adequate support, and then blamed or discarded when the damage shows up. There is anticipatory anxiety, secrecy, stigma, and the loneliness of doing socially essential work that almost nobody wants to acknowledge. So the issue is not whether moderators are “resilient enough.” The issue is whether the system is designed in a way that is psychologically survivable. Too often, it is not.

Editorial commentary: The industry has a language for what content moderators do. It calls it trust and safety, a phrase that manages, with remarkable efficiency, to make the work sound protective rather than extractive, as though the people doing it are guardians rather than absorbers. What Kauna describes is the reality underneath that language: human beings, disproportionately in the Global South, sitting with graphic violence, sexual abuse material, and hate speech under productivity targets, while the companies above them publish responsibility reports and keynote addresses about building a safer internet. The moral injury she names is the part that gets least attention. It is not just that the work is hard. It is that workers are asked to make impossible decisions inside systems they did not design, held accountable for outcomes those systems produce, and then quietly discarded when the psychological damage becomes visible. The framing the the system is not failing these workers, it is functioning exactly as designed, is what separates Kauna’s analysis from a welfare argument. She is not asking for better support structures within a broken system. She is arguing that the system’s relationship to its workers is the design, and that changing it requires confronting that directly.

Building Collective Power

Q: As Chairperson of the Nigerian Content Moderators and Tech Workers Union, you are organizing within a workforce that is often dispersed, outsourced, and precarious. What does building collective power look like in this context?

A: Building collective power in this context means starting where workers actually are: fragmented, afraid, overworked, and often made to feel replaceable. So organizing cannot rely on old assumptions. It has to be relational, politically conscious, trauma-informed, and deeply adaptive. It looks like creating trust where there has been fear. It looks like helping workers understand that what they are experiencing is not an individual failure but a labor condition. It looks like building structures where outsourced workers, contractors, and platform workers can still see themselves as part of a collective with shared interests. In practice, that means legal education, psychosocial support, leadership development, worker testimonies, strategic partnerships, and cross-border solidarity. Because these companies operate globally, worker power also has to think globally.

Q: African tech workers are deeply embedded in global AI pipelines, yet often excluded from decision-making. How does this imbalance show up in your work, and what needs to shift?

A: The imbalance shows up everywhere. African workers are trusted to do high-risk, high-volume, high-consequence labor, but not trusted with power, authorship, policy influence, or fair compensation. They are central to the functioning of AI systems but marginal in governance. In my work, this appears in how African moderators are spoken about rather than listened to, studied rather than partnered with, and used to stabilize systems they have no real say in shaping. Their expertise is treated as operational rather than intellectual. Their suffering is treated as unfortunate rather than politically significant. What needs to shift is not symbolic inclusion. It is material power. African workers must be part of decision-making on safety, labor standards, data governance, mental health protections, compensation, and technological design. Anything less preserves the same hierarchy.

Q: Your work with research institutions like DAIR and the Forecasting Research Institute places you inside spaces that shape global AI discourse. How do you navigate ensuring African perspectives are not just included, but taken seriously?

A: I navigate that by being very clear that African perspectives are not an optional add-on to global AI discourse. They are indispensable to understanding how these systems actually function. In those spaces, I try to insist on substance over tokenism. Inclusion is not enough if African voices are invited in only to affirm conversations already framed elsewhere. I push for African workers, researchers, and organizers to be recognized not just as witnesses of harm, but as producers of theory, evidence, and solutions. That also means naming power directly. Sometimes the challenge is not absence but hierarchy: whose knowledge is considered rigorous, whose pain is considered credible, whose recommendations are considered actionable. I take that seriously, and I try to intervene in ways that make it harder to dismiss African expertise.

Editorial commentary: What makes organizing in this context so difficult is that the workforce has been deliberately shaped to feel irreplaceable in their suffering and replaceable in their personhood. That combination “you are essential, but you are also expendable” is one of the most effective tools for preventing collective action ever designed. Kauna is working against it not just through legal education or policy advocacy, but through something more foundational by helping workers understand that what is happening to them is not a personal failure. That reframe, from individual inadequacy to shared labor condition, is where collective power actually begins. The work she does in institutional research spaces carries the same logic. African workers are not in those rooms to validate conclusions already reached elsewhere. They are producers of theory, evidence, and solutions and the gap between how they are treated and what they actually contribute is an epistemic one. Joan Kinyua’s organizing work in Kenya through the Data Labelers Association mirrors this on the annotation side of the same industry, different function, same workforce dynamic, same starting point: isolation first, then recognition, then solidarity. The industry’s model depends on keeping workers at the first stage. Both women are working to move them through the other two.

Building Alternatives

Q: There is a growing global conversation around “ethical AI.” From where you stand, how aligned are these conversations with the actual working conditions and realities of African digital labor?

A: There is still a major gap. Much of the ethical AI conversation remains too abstract, too sanitized, and too comfortable with talking about principles while avoiding labor conditions. You cannot claim AI is ethical while the people cleaning, labeling, reviewing, and stabilizing these systems are underpaid, psychologically harmed, outsourced, and denied a meaningful voice. Ethics that do not confront the supply chains of labor are incomplete. Ethics that do not ask who bears the risk and who captures the value are performative. So from where I stand, the conversation is only partially aligned. It becomes truly aligned when worker dignity, mental health, collective bargaining, and fair labor standards are treated as core AI governance issues, not side notes.

Q: Through initiatives like Gamayyar Tech Cooperative, you are not only critiquing systems but building alternatives. What does a more just and worker-centered AI ecosystem look like in practice?

A: A more just and worker-centered AI ecosystem would begin with a simple principle: the people who sustain the system must not be sacrificed for it. In practice, that means fair wages, trauma-informed protections, enforceable labor standards, genuine worker representation, transparent contracts, access to mental health care, and mechanisms for accountability that workers can actually use. It also means moving beyond extractive outsourcing models and investing in cooperative, community-rooted, and worker-led alternatives. A just ecosystem is one where African workers are not merely labor inputs but co-creators, owners, researchers, and decision-makers. It is one in which technology serves human dignity rather than consuming it.

Editorial commentary: The ethical AI conversation has a comfort problem. It has become, in many of its most prominent expressions, a space where principles are articulated with great care and labor conditions are mentioned with great brevity. Kauna does not attack that conversation. She simply holds it to its own standard: ethics that do not confront who bears the risk and who captures the value are not ethics. They are aesthetics. What she is building through Gamayyar Tech Cooperative matters not because it solves the problem at scale (it does not yet) but because it makes the alternative visible. And visibility, in a field that has depended on the invisibility of its supply chains, is already a form of accountability.

Sustaining the Work

Q: Advocating for worker rights, mental health, and accountability in tech can come with personal and professional risks. What has this work required of you, and how do you sustain yourself within it?

A: This work has required courage, clarity, endurance, and a willingness to remain truthful even when that truth is inconvenient. It has required me to hold grief and strategy at the same time. It has also required sacrifice, because speaking against powerful systems is never without consequence. What sustains me is partly political and partly personal. Politically, I am sustained by solidarity, by workers who keep showing up, and by the knowledge that silence would only deepen the harm. Personally, I am sustained by my christian faith, reflection, community, and the discipline of caring for my own mind while advocating for others. I have learned that sustainability is not about pretending to be unaffected. It is about building practices and relationships that let you continue the work without disappearing inside it.

Q: When you think about the future of AI from an African perspective, what gives you hope and what concerns you most?

A: What gives me hope is that African workers, researchers, organizers, and communities are refusing invisibility. There is growing clarity that Africa is not just a market, a testing ground, or a labor pool. It is a site of knowledge, resistance, and innovation. I am hopeful because more people are telling the truth about digital labor and building new models rooted in justice. What concerns me most is that exploitation may become more sophisticated while still being framed as progress. AI can deepen old inequalities under a new vocabulary: outsourcing without accountability, extraction without recognition, automation built on hidden human suffering. So my hope comes from people. My concern comes from systems that are still too comfortable treating some lives as cheaper than others. The future depends on which of those forces grows stronger.

Editorial commentary: There is a line in one of the answers here that deserves to sit with us for a moment: “holding grief and strategy at the same time”. That is not a metaphor. It is a description of what this work actually requires daily, the discipline of staying clear inside circumstances that are genuinely painful, of not letting the weight of what you are witnessing collapse the capacity you need to change it. The faith she names is part of the honest accounting of what sustains a person doing this kind of work without institutional protection, without the insulation that seniority or prestige provides, and without the option of looking away. Her closing answer carries the same honesty. Hope and concern, held together without resolving the tension between them. That refusal to offer false comfort, to end on a note of triumph that the situation does not yet warrant, is itself a form of integrity that runs all the way back to the beginning of her story.

Power vs Protection

Q: What would it mean for African content moderators and tech workers to not only be protected but to have real power in shaping the systems they sustain?

A: It would mean a historic shift in who gets to define the future of technology. Protection is important, but power is different. Power means workers can negotiate conditions, shape policy, influence system design, challenge harmful practices without retaliation, and participate in the distribution of value created through their labor. It means they are not simply shielded from abuse but positioned as stakeholders with agency. For African content moderators and tech workers, real power would mean moving from invisibility to influence, from disposability to recognition, and from extraction to participation. That would change not only their lives, but the quality and legitimacy of the systems themselves.

Editorial commentary: Everything Kauna has described resolves into the difference between being protected and having power. Protection is something granted from above. Power is something held. The AI industry has shown a growing willingness to offer the first. It has shown almost no willingness to offer the second. What Kauna is arguing, without sentimentality and without abstraction, is that the first without the second is not justice. It is a more sophisticated architecture of the same hierarchy. This needs to be named clearly, as she does here, more often than it is currently. It is one of the necessary first step toward dismantling this architecture.

Closing remarks

The AI industry has built its reputation on a particular kind of invisibility. Not the invisibility of failure, but the invisibility of the labor that makes success possible. Content moderation, data annotation, the daily human work of making these systems safe enough to sell, it happens in the Global South, under outsourced contracts, behind NDAs, and inside productivity targets that leave no room for the psychological cost to surface. The industry does not hide this because it is embarrassed by it. It hides it because visibility would make the current model unsustainable.

Kauna’s work is a direct confrontation with that logic. Not through exposure alone (though she does that) but through the harder, slower work of building collective power in a workforce that has been structurally designed to remain fragmented. The union, the research partnerships, the clinical framework she brings to spaces that have never been asked to account for psychological harm, these are the same argument made in different registers: that the people sustaining AI systems are not a labor input to be managed. They are stakeholders whose dignity, agency, and wellbeing are inseparable from the legitimacy of the systems themselves.

What stays with me after reading this conversation is not the scale of the harm she describes, though that is significant. It is the precision with which she holds two things simultaneously: the grief of knowing what this work costs people, and the strategic clarity to keep building anyway. That combination, which she names herself, is rarer than it sounds. And it is, in the end, what makes her not just an advocate for workers in the AI industry, but one of the clearest voices on what it would actually mean to build AI that is accountable to the humans it depends on.

Thank you for reading!

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Based on today’s conversation, which cluster in TAIS Knowledge map do you think best describes Kauna’s thematic community?

Don’t see your pick in the options? Drop it in the comments. Kauna joins the map this weekend.

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