Welcome to Issue #65 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

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Today we spotlight Justice Mukaro, a Zimbabwean AI infrastructure builder, data strategist, and founder of Strateji, whose path into one of the continent’s most overlooked problems, the foundational layer beneath every AI system, began not in a computer science department but on a basketball court in Zimuto, where he learned, before he had language for it, that you can build something meaningful without ideal conditions.

Justice Mukaro | Founder of Strateji | Mandela Washington Fellow 25 | Tech-Innovator | Commercial Model | Diplomatic Entrepreneur | New Generation Program Fellow

His world operates where data infrastructure meets sovereignty, where the unglamorous work of structuring, governing, and localising data determines whether the AI systems built on top of it actually serve the communities they claim to. Not in the well-resourced environments where AI products are designed and celebrated, but in the harder, less visible work of ensuring that African data is collected, stored, and governed within African ecosystems, so that the value it generates does not quietly leave the continent before anyone notices it has gone.

Justice is not building applications. He is building what applications depend on. And his argument, which runs through every answer in this conversation, is that Africa’s most consequential decisions about AI are not being made at the model level. They are being made at the infrastructure level, right now, mostly by default, and largely without the continent’s meaningful input. Strateji is his answer to that, not a protest against the status quo, but a deliberate construction of the alternative.

Origin & Identity

Q:You describe yourself as someone shaped by technology, sports, writing, and comedy. What in your personal journey brought these worlds together, and how did that lead you to building in AI?

A: My journey began with basketball at Zimuto High School, where we built a team from the ground up without access to proper facilities or equipment. That experience instilled in me the discipline to work under constraints, the ability to mobilize people around a shared vision, and the resilience to persist despite limitations. I carried these lessons into university and beyond, where I continued to build and lead teams in increasingly competitive environments. In parallel, writing and comedy became important tools for expression and communication. Writing helped me structure ideas and think clearly, while comedy enabled me to simplify complex concepts and connect with diverse audiences. Over time, I began to see how these seemingly different pursuits converged around a common thread: understanding people, systems, and how to communicate effectively within them. When I entered the field of technology, particularly artificial intelligence, I recognized an opportunity to apply these skills at scale. Building in AI is not solely a technical endeavor; it requires an understanding of human context, systems thinking, and the ability to translate complexity into usable solutions. My journey across sports, writing, and comedy ultimately shaped how I approach building by combining discipline, creativity, and a strong focus on real-world impact.

Q: You reference the concept of ikigai, the intersection of what you love, what you are good at, what the world needs, and what you can be paid for. How has that idea concretely shaped the decisions you have made as a founder?

A: The concept of ikigai has served as a practical framework for decision-making throughout my journey as a founder. It encourages alignment between purpose, capability, impact, and sustainability. For me, that intersection lies in building systems that leverage data and artificial intelligence to address real challenges across the African continent. This framework has guided me away from pursuing trends or short-term opportunities and toward building foundational infrastructure that addresses systemic gaps, particularly in data access, quality, and governance. It has also influenced how I think about scale and long-term value, ensuring that what we build is not only innovative, but also relevant, usable, and economically viable within the contexts we serve.

Editorial commentary: One subtle thread connecting these reflections is the role of constraint. At first glance, Justice’s answers appear to be about basketball, comedy, writing, and ikigai. But when you take a closer look, what you see is a founder philosophy shaped by learning how to build without ideal conditions. The story of creating a basketball team without proper facilities mirrors the logic behind his approach to entrepreneurship: start with what is available, focus on what matters most, and build patiently from there. Even his interpretation of ikigai is less romantic than it first appears. Rather than treating purpose as self-discovery, he uses it as a filter for decision-making, helping him determine which opportunities are worth pursuing and which distractions to ignore. The startup ecosystem often celebrates speed, scale, and constant reinvention, so there is something refreshingly disciplined about Justice’s perspective. The common thread is not passion or technology, but intentionality: the ability to remain focused on a long-term mission despite limited resources, competing opportunities, and changing trends.

What is Being Built

Q: What is the underlying system or gap that Strateji is designed to address?

A: Strateji is designed to address the gap between data generation and meaningful artificial intelligence application in Africa. While significant amounts of data exist across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and climate, it is often fragmented, unstructured, and externally controlled. This limits the ability to develop locally relevant and effective AI systems. Our approach focuses on building the infrastructure layer required to bridge this gap. Through platforms such as AmanziCloud, we enable data to be collected, structured, governed, and utilized within African contexts. The objective is to move from raw data to actionable intelligence while ensuring that ownership, control, and value creation remain within local ecosystems.

Justice in Kenya for an interview on CIO TechTalk Africa-February 2026. Apple Podcasts

Q: You position Strateji as making AI safer and smarter for Africa. What does “safe” mean in the contexts you are working in, and who should define that?

A: In our context, “safe” refers to artificial intelligence systems that are developed and deployed in ways that respect local realities, protect data, and align with societal needs. This includes considerations such as data sovereignty, ethical governance, and the prevention of harm or unintended consequences, particularly in vulnerable communities. Importantly, the definition of safety should not be imposed externally. It must be shaped by local institutions, policymakers, and communities who understand the environments in which these systems operate. Our role is to provide the infrastructure and governance frameworks that enable this local ownership and decision-making, ensuring that safety is both contextually grounded and practically enforceable.

Editorial commentary: Much of the conversation around African AI focuses on gaps in talent, funding, or technological capability. Justice’s argument points elsewhere. His concern is not that Africa lacks the ingredients for AI, but that it captures too little of the value created from them. Data is generated locally, problems are understood locally, and demand exists locally, yet the systems that transform those inputs into intelligence, products, and economic value are often controlled elsewhere. Seen through this lens, Strateji is less an AI company than an attempt to repair a broken value chain. This perspective is particularly interesting because it treats infrastructure as a form of power. On the surface, the discussion is about data platforms, governance frameworks, and AI readiness. Beneath it lies a deeper question: who controls the foundations on which intelligence is built, and therefore who gets to shape the rules, capture the value, and define what responsible AI looks like. Even his definition of safety reflects this logic. Safety is not presented as a technical standard to be imported, but as something that should emerge from the realities, priorities, and institutions of the communities most affected by these systems.

The Data Layer

Q: You are building Afrocentric datasets for AI, something that often receives less attention than models or applications. Why is this layer so critical, and what is at stake if it is overlooked?

A: Datasets form the foundation upon which artificial intelligence systems are built. They determine how these systems interpret and respond to the world. When African data is absent, poorly structured, or externally controlled, the resulting systems are often inaccurate, biased, or misaligned with local realities. Developing Afrocentric datasets ensures that AI systems reflect the diversity, languages, and conditions of the environments in which they are deployed. If this layer is overlooked, Africa risks remaining a consumer of technologies that do not adequately serve its needs. More importantly, it risks losing the opportunity to shape the development of AI systems in ways that are representative, inclusive, and contextually relevant.

Q: With AmanziCloud, you are thinking about decentralized infrastructure and data exchange within the African Continental Free Trade Area. In practical terms, what would it mean for African data to circulate on African terms?

A: In practical terms, it means that data is stored within the continent, governed by local institutions, and exchanged under frameworks that prioritize African interests. This involves the deployment of decentralized infrastructure, the establishment of clear data governance policies, and the creation of systems that allow institutions to collaborate without relinquishing control over their data. It also means that the value derived from data, whether economic, technological, or strategic, is retained within African ecosystems. By enabling data to circulate under locally defined rules, we create the conditions for more equitable participation in the digital economy and reduce dependency on external systems.

Q: Decentralisation is often used loosely in technology discussions. In your work, what does it actually look like at the level of architecture, governance, and everyday use?

A: In our work, decentralisation is both a technical and institutional concept. Architecturally, it involves the use of distributed infrastructure, where data is stored across multiple nodes rather than centralized systems. This reduces dependency on single points of control and improves resilience. From a governance perspective, decentralisation means that each institution retains authority over its data, with clearly defined permissions governing access and usage. In everyday practice, this translates into organizations being able to securely store, manage, and share data within their own environments while still participating in broader collaborative ecosystems. The goal is to enable control, trust, and interoperability without creating dependency.

Editorial commentary: On the surface, it looks like Justice is talking about datasets, cloud infrastructure, and data governance. Beneath that, however, is a broader argument about what autonomy looks like in a digital age. Historically, control over territory, resources, and institutions has shaped a society’s ability to determine its own future. Justice suggests that data is increasingly becoming part of that equation. The significance of Afrocentric datasets, decentralized infrastructure, and locally governed data exchanges is therefore not merely technical. It is about ensuring that African realities are represented in the systems that increasingly shape economic, social, and political life. Perhaps the most overlooked idea in these reflections is that decentralisation is not being presented as an engineering preference but as a governance philosophy. The goal is not simply to distribute data across more servers, but to distribute authority, allowing institutions to collaborate without surrendering control. The discussion is less about where data is stored than about who gets to exercise agency over it. The deeper question is whether Africa will participate in the digital economy primarily through systems designed elsewhere, or whether it can build the foundations needed to shape those systems for itself.

Building From Zimbabwe

Q: You are building out of Zimbabwe while engaging continental ambitions. How does your local context shape the way you think about scale, opportunity, and constraint?

A: Building in Zimbabwe requires operating without ideal conditions, where innovation is often driven by necessity rather than convenience. This environment has shaped my approach by instilling resilience, resourcefulness, and the ability to move forward despite structural limitations. It has also influenced how I think about scale. Rather than building for optimal conditions, we design systems that function effectively in constrained environments characterized by limited infrastructure, fragmented systems, and diverse user needs. If a solution works in Zimbabwe, it is likely to be adaptable across many parts of the continent. In this sense, constraint becomes a design advantage, forcing the creation of systems that are robust, inclusive, and scalable from the outset.

Justice after securing second place in AI Innovation at the BRICS Youth Innovation Summit in South Africa in 2024, He attended the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia.

Q: What role does self-belief play in how you build and communicate your work?

A: Self-belief is fundamental to the process of building, particularly when working on ideas that are not yet widely understood or validated. In many cases, you are operating ahead of available resources, institutional support, or external recognition. Without a strong sense of conviction, it becomes difficult to sustain progress. For me, self-belief enables me to pursue ambitious objectives, such as developing AI infrastructure within African contexts, and to communicate that vision with clarity and confidence. It also influences how I engage with partners, stakeholders, and teams. While self-belief does not replace execution, it plays a critical role in sustaining momentum, especially during the early stages when uncertainty is high.

Editorial commentary: Much of the technology industry is built around the assumption that innovation emerges from environments with abundant resources, mature infrastructure, and easy access to capital. Justice’s experience building from Zimbabwe suggests a different possibility. When resources are limited, assumptions are tested more quickly, inefficiencies become impossible to ignore, and solutions must prove their value under real-world conditions. In this framing, constraint becomes a form of validation rather than a barrier. This perspective also sheds light on his discussion of self-belief. The confidence he describes is not rooted in optimism alone, but in a willingness to pursue ideas that may appear unconventional from the outside. These reflections reveal a founder who sees peripheral contexts not as places waiting to catch up, but as environments capable of generating their own models, insights, and advantages. The implication is subtle but important: Africa’s contribution to the future of AI may not come despite its constraints, but partly because of them.

Creative Practice & Communication

Q: You move between technical work and creative expression. How do these creative practices influence the way you build, communicate, and lead?

A: Creative practices are integral to how I build and lead. Writing enhances clarity of thought and enables me to structure complex ideas effectively. Storytelling allows me to communicate technical concepts in ways that are accessible and engaging, which is essential when working in fields such as artificial intelligence and infrastructure. Comedy has shaped how I connect with people. It fosters relatability, builds trust, and creates an environment where complex or challenging topics can be discussed openly. More broadly, these practices ensure that my work remains grounded in human experience. They serve as a reminder that technology is ultimately about people, and that effective leadership requires both technical understanding and the ability to communicate meaningfully.

Editorial commentary:A common assumption in technology is that the best ideas win. Justice’s reflection suggests something different: the best-understood ideas do. His creative practice is not a departure from his technical work, but a way of ensuring that complex ideas can be understood, trusted, and acted upon by others.

Ecosystem & Broader Landscape

Q: From your perspective, what are people focusing on too much, and what are they not paying enough attention to when it comes to AI on the continent?

A: There is currently a disproportionate focus on models and applications, such as chat interfaces and surface-level use cases, without sufficient attention to the foundational systems that support them. Infrastructure, data quality, and governance are often overlooked, despite being critical to the long-term viability of AI systems. At the same time, insufficient attention is being given to data ownership and control. Questions around who owns the data, how it is structured, and where it is stored will ultimately determine who benefits from AI. Without investment in these foundational layers, there is a risk that the continent will remain dependent on external systems rather than building its own sustainable and autonomous capabilities.

Q: What shifts do you believe your work is already setting in motion in how Africa participates in the global digital economy?

A: I believe our work is contributing to a shift from Africa being primarily a consumer of digital technologies to becoming a builder of foundational systems. By focusing on data infrastructure, compute, and governance, we are helping to create the conditions necessary for locally relevant AI systems to emerge and scale. This also represents a shift in how value is created and retained. Rather than data being extracted and processed externally, we are advocating for models in which data is stored, governed, and monetized within African ecosystems. Over time, this enables more meaningful participation in the global digital economy, not only through usage but through ownership, innovation, and contribution to the systems that underpin it.

Justice in India where Strateji secured a partnership with BlockSynergy Ltd, a blockchain company.

Editorial commentary: Justice speaks less like a startup founder and more like a systems builder. Founders are often expected to describe products, markets, and competitive advantages. Justice repeatedly zooms out to discuss ecosystems, incentives, and participation. This section makes that tendency particularly visible. The shift he describes is not one company succeeding, but an entire region changing its relationship to technology. Whether that ambition proves achievable remains to be seen, but it reveals something important about the scale at which he thinks.

Closing remarks

At first glance, this conversation is about AI, data infrastructure, and the future of African technology. Yet beneath those themes lies a deeper preoccupation with agency.

Across his reflections, Justice repeatedly returns to the importance of building rather than merely consuming, shaping rather than reacting, and creating systems that reflect local realities rather than inheriting assumptions from elsewhere. Whether discussing entrepreneurship, data governance, decentralized infrastructure, or the practical realities of building from Zimbabwe, he approaches technology not as an end in itself, but as a means of expanding what African individuals, institutions, and communities are able to do for themselves.

This perspective is notable because it resists both technological determinism and technological pessimism. The future, in his telling, is neither something that simply arrives nor something that is decided elsewhere. It is something that can be influenced through deliberate choices about what is built, who participates, and how value is created and retained.

The conversation leaves us with a broader question: what does it take for a society to move from using systems designed by others to helping shape the systems on which its future depends? Justice’s work represents one possible answer. Not by starting with the applications people see, but by focusing on the foundations that make meaningful participation possible in the first place.

Thank you for reading!

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Based on today’s conversation, which cluster in TAIS Knowledge map do you think best describes Justice’s thematic community?

Don't see your pick in the options? Drop it in the comments. Justice joins the map this weekend.

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