Issue #41 of TAIS

In today’s issue (the first TAIS feature of 2026), we spotlight Joan Kinyua, a Kenyan digital rights activist whose work reveals that every model, system, and “smart” feature people interact with has been built on the backs of human labor. Her labor. Eight years of it.

Joan is one of the many digital workers whose labour teaches AI systems how to interpret the world. When a self-driving car “sees” a pedestrian or recognises a traffic sign, it is drawing on countless hours of human annotation, performed frame by frame. When language models grasp context and nuance, it is because human judgement has imposed structure on raw data. As Joan puts it, “AI is not magic—and it would not exist without data workers.”

What makes Joan’s advocacy urgent is that she’s speaking from lived experience. Her work with the Data Labelers Association emerged from recognizing that while content moderators gained visibility through court cases, data labelers (the majority of the workforce powering AI) remained largely invisible. As a digital rights activist focusing on fairness, transparency, and ethical practices in AI development, Joan bridges strategic advocacy, continuous learning, and collective action. Her approach involves amplifying marginalized voices, bridging the gap between technology and human rights, ensuring AI serves everyone fairly. She’s contributed insights to documentaries about data labelers, making visible the labor that tech companies prefer to keep hidden.

Joan Kinyua | President of the Data Labelers Association | Digital Rights Activist in The AI Field | In this image: speaking about the realities of data work, the challenges data workers face, the environments they operate in, and the often invisible conditions underpinning the global AI economy.

Joan believes that AI ethics must center workers whose labor actually powers these technologies, moving from abstract debates to lived experiences where workers are visible, valued, and benefits fairly shared.

Cracks in the Architecture of AI Labour Exploitation

Q: You often speak about advocating for the ethical treatment of digital workers. What first made this issue personal for you?

A: Ethical treatment of data workers is deeply personal to me because I have spent eight years working in this field. It is through my own journey, and later through advocacy, that I came to fully understand the injustices and exploitation embedded in this work. I have never enjoyed the basic protections or benefits that any worker deserves. I know what it feels like to work in an environment so tense and cold that you instinctively want to run when you see management walking down the corridor. I know the pain of being discriminated against, all under the guise of being labelled an “independent contractor.” So when I speak about ethical treatment for data workers, I am speaking from lived experience. I am speaking from the weight of real moments, real struggles, and real harm. This work is not abstract to me, it is my story, and the story of thousands of others who deserve dignity, fairness, and recognition.

Q: Many people don’t realize how central data workers are to AI systems. How do you explain their role to someone outside the field?

A: When I talk to people outside the field, I often start by saying this: AI is not magic, and it would not exist without data workers. Every model, system, or “smart” feature people.interact with has been built on the backs of human labour, our labour. Data annotators, or labelers, play a crucial role in this process because we teach AI systems how to understand the world. We are provided with projects (raw data), which may come in the form of images, text, audio, or video, and we add meaning to it so machines can learn. For example, in self-driving car projects, we label objects such as pedestrians, traffic signs, other vehicles, and obstacles in video footage, enabling the car to “see” and make safe decisions. This is just one of the projects we work on. This work gives structure to otherwise meaningless data and relies on human judgement to understand context, nuance, and cultural subtleties—things AI cannot grasp on its own. In short, data annotators are the human intelligence behind artificial intelligence.

Editorial commentary: Joan’s answers surface three points where small shifts could destabilize the entire structure of AI labor exploitation.

First, her move from abstract advocacy to visceral detail, “I know what it feels like to work in an environment so tense and cold that you instinctively want to run when you see management,” is a strategic reframing that makes ignoring the problem require active callousness rather than passive distance. When exploitation lives in policy documents, it can be debated, but when it lives in your body’s fear response, it becomes a human rights violation. This shift in communication transforms what decision-makers can no longer afford to ignore.

Second, the “independent contractor” label functions as a gatekeeper preventing access to healthcare, fair wages, social safety nets. Challenge this single classification and you systematically unlock protections for thousands at once rather than fighting individual battles. It’s why tech companies defend the label so aggressively, not because it’s technically accurate but because reclassification would fundamentally alter AI development economics. This legal designation is a load-bearing wall in exploitation architecture.

Third, her reframing “AI is not magic, it’s built on the backs of human labor” makes visible what companies need invisible. Once the public understands “smart” features are human-powered, the mythology of autonomous innovation collapses. Companies can no longer hide behind the “technological progress” narrative to justify labor conditions. The human intelligence behind AI becomes an unavoidable fact rather than a footnote.

These moments are small but consequential cracks in a carefully maintained system. When classification is questioned, when stories make harm tangible, and when AI’s human dependence enters public awareness, the foundations of a model built on invisibility and precarity begin to shift, not because the technology changes, but because the narrative holding it in place can no longer go unchallenged.

Question for the reader: If the entire work that powers AI is made visible tomorrow, how would the industry and the world respond? Most importantly, how would you respond?

Africa’s Invisible Centrality in the AI Economy

Q: Digital labor frequently happens behind the scenes. What are the biggest misconceptions you encounter about the work?

A: One of the most persistent misconceptions about this work is the widespread belief that AI operates independently, as if it were fully autonomous and self-sufficient. In reality, every AI system, every model, and every “smart” feature depends on the meticulous, often invisible labour of thousands of data workers who clean, label, and structure the raw data that makes these technologies functional. This misunderstanding not only erases the contributions of human workers but also creates significant gaps in accountability, particularly in countries where labour protections are weak or nonexistent. It can be deeply frustrating to witness big tech companies being celebrated for their “innovative” technologies while the human intelligence, expertise, and effort that underpin these systems remain largely unrecognized. By overlooking the central role of human labour, the public conversation around AI risks perpetuating a false narrative of technological progress that sidelines the very people who make it possible, leaving them exposed to exploitation and neglect.

Q: You’ve worked at the intersection of policy, advocacy, and lived experience. What gaps do you see between decision-makers and the workers affected by their policies?

A: One of the biggest gaps between decision-makers and the workers affected by their policies is a knowledge gap. When we first began having these conversations, even before creating the Data Labelers Association, most discussions focused almost exclusively on content moderators, largely due to court cases and public attention. Data labelers, the majority of the workforce powering AI, were largely invisible, and we had to struggle to create recognition and relevance for the work we do. Another major gap lies in the implementation and reach of existing laws and regulations. While there are global frameworks intended to protect digital and gig workers, they predominantly affect the Global North, with little to no enforcement in the Global South. This lack of reinforcement leaves workers in countries like ours exposed to exploitation, precarious working conditions, and minimal protections. Without bridging these gaps, policy decisions continue to be made in isolation from the realities of the people whose labour actually drives these technologies, leaving their voices unheard and their rights unprotected.

Editorial commentary: Africa is central to the global AI economy, yet much of its contribution remains systematically invisible. The belief that AI is “autonomous” masks the meticulous, human labour that powers every model, every “smart” feature. The continent provides the intelligence that underpins the global market, while the narrative of technological progress consistently erases that contribution. This is a familiar narrative that is displayed as a structural undervaluing of Africa’s workforce, and with it, a mispricing of its strategic importance.

Visibility or the lack of it compounds the problem. The issue of local policy discussions focused almost exclusively on content moderators, leaving data labelers, who form the majority of the workforce, largely unseen, is not a trivial oversight. When the architects of AI outputs are invisible to both advocates and policymakers, regulatory frameworks are built on an incomplete understanding. Africa’s most critical asset in the AI race, its skilled labour, is operating without influence, leaving the ecosystem exposed to external capture.

The continent’s position is further constrained by a regulatory vacuum. Global frameworks exist, but enforcement is concentrated in the Global North. Without mechanisms to protect digital workers locally, Africa risks being locked into a high-risk, low-protection role: the invisible engine of a global system that reaps the benefits elsewhere is a strategic vulnerability for the continent.

Question for the reader: If the continent’s labour underwrites global AI systems, what responsibility does that create for African governments, companies, and institutions in shaping the rules of this emerging economy?

Labour as Leverage, Not Just a Moral Issue

Q: AI ethics conversations often get dominated by academic or Silicon Valley voices. What does it look like to center workers and communities in those discussions?

A: To truly center workers and communities in AI ethics conversations, the discussion needs to start with the people whose labour actually powers these technologies. It means moving beyond abstract debates and considering the lived experiences of data annotators, content moderators, and other digital workers, the long hours, the emotional and mental toll, the lack of benefits and protections. Centering workers also means creating spaces for their voices to be heard and valued in policymaking, standard-setting, and ethical deliberations. It’s about recognizing that ethical AI is not just about algorithms or corporate responsibility, but about human dignity, fair treatment, and labour justice. Communities affected by AI systems must also be part of the conversation, particularly in the Global South, where many regulations and standards are often developed without their input. In practice, centering workers would involve participatory consultations, worker-led advocacy initiatives, and collaborative design of AI systems and policies. It shifts the focus from theory to reality, ensuring that ethics isn’t just a high-level ideal, but a standard that reflects and protects the people who make AI possible.

Core members of the Data Labelers Association of Kenya. Together, they bring over 50 years of combined experience in data labelling and annotation, grounding their advocacy in deep, lived knowledge of the industry.

Q: Beyond better pay, what structural changes do you believe are necessary to make digital labor fairer and more dignified?

A: Beyond better pay, one of the most important structural changes needed to make digital labor fairer and more dignified is the establishment of comprehensive social protection for workers. Many data workers currently operate in precarious conditions, without access to basic protections such as healthcare, mental health support, paid leave, or retirement benefits. Without these safeguards, workers remain vulnerable to exploitation, burnout, and long-term insecurity. Social protection is not just about safety nets; it is about recognition and dignity. When workers are supported with fair and consistent protections, their contributions are acknowledged as valuable, and their well-being becomes a priority alongside the demands of the work. Combined with clear contracts, transparent employment terms, and accessible grievance mechanisms, social protection can fundamentally reshape the digital labor landscape, transforming it from a largely invisible and precarious sector into one that is equitable, sustainable, and respectful of the human intelligence that powers AI systems.

Q: How do global supply chains in AI, from annotation to deployment, shape labor conditions in places like Kenya?

A: Global AI supply chains have a direct and profound impact on labor conditions in countries like Kenya. Most of the work, data annotation, labeling, moderation, is outsourced from tech companies in the Global North to workers here, often through multiple layers of contractors and subcontractors. This outsourcing creates distance and invisibility, meaning that the companies benefiting from our labor are rarely accountable for working conditions, wages, or protections. Because of these supply chain structures, workers in Kenya often face low pay, irregular contracts, excessive monitoring, and lack of benefits, while doing work that is essential for AI systems to function. The work is treated as replaceable and invisible, despite being intellectually and emotionally demanding. Global supply chains also create power asymmetries, where decision-makers and policy frameworks are often located far from the realities of the workers doing the labor. Ultimately, these supply chains reinforce a system where profits and innovation are centralized in the Global North, while labor risks, precarity, and exploitation are outsourced to the Global South, leaving workers like us marginalized and undervalued despite being the backbone of AI.

Editorial commentary: The issues Joan raises are not merely questions of labour; they go to the heart of Africa’s leverage in the emerging AI ecosystem.

Multi-layered outsourcing funnels profit to lead firms in the Global North while risk, precarity, and invisibility are concentrated in Africa. Without enforceable protections, the continent’s workforce remains indispensable yet disempowered. For policymakers and companies, this is a structural challenge: sustainable competitiveness in AI doesn’t depend on low-cost labour, but on investing in human capital, embedding protections, and demanding transparency throughout the supply chain.

Viewed from this angle, African actors in this space like Joan hold a critical position in the global system. The real opportunity for them is translating indispensable labour into strategic influence. Ensuring that the workforce is protected, recognized, and empowered is not a moral afterthought. Joan’s work is the foundation for long-term agency, innovation, and economic value in the AI sector.

Question for the reader: If decision-makers were to align labour protection with strategic economic influence, how could the continent reshape the rules of the global AI economy to its advantage?

Building Power in the AI Workforce

Q: What are some overlooked risks that digital workers face, especially in emerging markets?

A: Some of the most overlooked risks digital workers face, especially in emerging markets, are psychosocial and systemic rather than purely financial. While low pay and precarious contracts are often discussed, less attention is given to the mental health toll of the work. Many tasks involve exposure to harmful, violent and disturbing content, yet workers rarely receive adequate psychological support or counseling. Over time, this can lead to burnout, trauma, and long-term emotional strain. Another overlooked risk is lack of labor protections and social safety nets. Many digital workers are classified as independent contractors, which means they have little recourse in cases of exploitation, discrimination, or unfair treatment. In emerging markets, this is compounded by weak regulatory frameworks, leaving workers highly vulnerable. Finally, there are structural risks tied to visibility and recognition. Because much of the work is invisible to the public and decision-makers, workers’ contributions are undervalued, and their bargaining power is minimal. This invisibility creates a cycle where exploitation persists, and the human costs of AI development remain largely hidden.

Q: You lead organizing efforts through the Data Labelers Association. What has leading collective action taught you about movement-building in the AI space?

A: Leading collective action through the Data Labelers Association has taught me that movement-building in the AI space requires both courage and persistence. At first, it was challenging to bring together workers who were dispersed, often isolated, and hesitant to speak up because of fear of losing contracts or being blacklisted. Organizing requires creating trusting spaces where people feel safe to share their experiences and realize that they are not alone in facing exploitation or unfair treatment. It has also shown me the importance of worker-led advocacy. Too often, AI ethics and labor discussions are dominated by corporations, academics, or policymakers, while the people doing the work are left out. By centering the voices of data workers, we can influence policy, raise awareness, and push for meaningful change. Collective action is not just about negotiating for better pay or conditions, it’s about building a shared understanding of rights, dignity, and the value of our labor, and turning that understanding into a movement that can challenge systemic inequities in the AI industry.

Q: Balancing advocacy with emotional labor can be heavy. What keeps you grounded in this work?

A: Balancing advocacy with the emotional labor of this work can indeed be heavy. What keeps me grounded is the knowledge that I am giving voice to people who have been invisible for far too long. Every story shared, every struggle highlighted, and every small victory reminds me that this work has a real impact on real lives. I also draw strength from the collective resilience of the data workers themselves. Seeing colleagues come together, share experiences, and support one another reinforces why this work matters and reminds me that change is possible. On a personal level, I stay grounded by reflecting on my own journey, my story as a data worker, the challenges I have faced and the lessons I’ve learned. It is those experiences that fuel my commitment to creating a fairer, safer, and more dignified environment for all of us in this field. Ultimately, it is the combination of community, purpose, and the hope for systemic change that sustains me, even when the work feels overwhelming.

Editorial commentary: Joan provides us with a pathway for transforming dispersed, precarious digital labour into collective influence. What emerges from her insights is a subtle but repeatable logic: change begins with grounding in lived experience, moves through the creation of safe and trusting spaces, and culminates in strategic visibility that reshapes policy and power.

At the individual level, advocacy is fueled by personal history and recognition of psychosocial risks : the trauma, burnout, and weight of everyday harm that so often remain invisible. This internal pivot turns frustration into commitment, and abstraction into clarity. The next step is connection: dispersed workers, often silenced by fear of losing contracts, find spaces to share, listen, and build trust. Isolation gives way to collective resilience.

From there, the individual narratives coalesce into a shared understanding of rights, dignity, and value. This synthesis becomes the intellectual foundation for collective action. When the movement reaches strategic visibility, those doing the work are no longer silent inputs; they become the authors of the conversation, challenging inequities and influencing policies that previously ignored them.

In this process, small, individual organisms settle and take root. Over time, their structures intertwine, creating a resilient ecosystem visible even in the face of the strongest currents. Making it possible for workers’ collective agency to transform the invisible backbone of AI into a force that can shift global systems.

Question for the reader: If African digital workers could organize and assert systemic influence at scale, how might the global AI industry and its governance be forced to rethink who holds power and who sets the rules?

Professionalising AI Labour

Q: If policymakers and tech companies could adopt one change immediately, what would make the biggest difference for workers?

A: If policymakers and tech companies could adopt one change immediately, it would be to recognize and formalize data work as a profession. Right now, much of this labor is treated as temporary, invisible, or “contracted,” leaving workers without basic protections, benefits, or career pathways. By professionalizing the field, we could establish clear standards, provide training and career development opportunities, and ensure social protections such as healthcare, paid leave, and fair wages. Recognizing data work as a legitimate profession would not only validate the expertise and effort of workers but also create accountability for companies that rely on our labor. It would transform digital labor from a precarious and undervalued activity into a respected career, giving workers both dignity and long-term security in the rapidly growing AI ecosystem.

Q: Looking ahead, what does a future look like where AI development is both innovative and just, and what role do digital workers play in shaping it?

A: A future where AI development is both innovative and just is one in which the people who power these systems are visible, valued, and protected, and where the benefits of AI are not one-sided, but fairly shared between the companies, the technology, and the workers behind it. In this vision, AI is not only measured by technical sophistication or market impact, but also by how it treats the workers who make it possible and the communities it affects. Workers are included in decision-making, given fair pay, access to social protections, opportunities for skill development, and recognition for their contributions. Digital workers play a central role in shaping this future because our labor, expertise, and lived experiences inform the very foundation of AI systems. By participating in policy discussions, ethical deliberations, and system design, we ensure that AI reflects human values, respects dignity, and addresses real-world consequences. Ultimately, a just and innovative AI ecosystem depends on centering the voices of the human intelligence that powers it, making the technology not only smarter but also more equitable, responsible, and mutually beneficial.

Editorial commentary: Joan’s vision for AI imagines an industry that is not only innovative but just. Central to this vision is the recognition that data work is not temporary, peripheral, or replaceable; it is professional labour requiring expertise, dignity, and opportunity.

Professionalisation begins with formal recognition. Data workers should be acknowledged as a distinct category of professionals, not hidden under contractual labels that obscure their skills and contributions. This is more than semantics: formal employment unlocks rights, protections, and social legitimacy, transforming the workforce from invisible inputs to acknowledged stakeholders.

Comprehensive social protections, including healthcare, mental health support, and retirement benefits, are equally essential. Without them, the sector remains precarious, and its long-term sustainability is threatened. Workers who are safe, supported, and invested in are not only more productive, but their engagement ensures that AI development is aligned with human values and cultural context.

Equally critical is giving workers a voice in decision-making, ethical oversight, and system design. Advisory boards and participatory mechanisms ensure that human intelligence informs AI outputs, and that the labour sustaining the systems is recognized and valued. Structured career pathways and skill development create trajectories for advancement, shifting the workforce from replaceable labour to a skilled, strategic asset.

Finally, accountability and value redistribution embed fairness into the system itself. Annual reporting, wage transparency, and supply chain oversight are not only ethical imperatives, they are also economic and strategic tools that strengthen the sector’s resilience.

Question for the reader: If data workers were treated as a professional, protected, and influential sector, how would the global AI industry and its patterns of value and power have to change?

Closing Remarks

Joan’s insights expose the fragile narrative foundations of the global AI industry itself. AI’s power does not only rest on code and compute, but it also rests on the carefully maintained invisibility of labour, of risk, of human cost.

Once that invisibility is disrupted, new possibilities emerge. Labour becomes leverage. Recognition becomes power. Protection becomes strategy. What Joan’s work makes clear is that justice in AI is not a downstream concern. We can now see clearly that it is a precondition for sustainable innovation.

The difficulty is not imagining change, but reckoning with whether those who benefit from the current system are willing to confront the human intelligence that sustains it.

Call to Action

If these questions matter to you, there are concrete ways to respond.

Support the Data Labelers Association , which is working to organise, protect, and amplify the voices of data workers across Africa. Their work transforms isolation into collective power and visibility into influence. You can reach out to them here: info@datalabelers.org

And take the time to watch the available documentaries about data workers(I’ve linked one below). They do what policy papers cannot: they make visible the people whose labour powers the AI systems we rely on every day.

Thank you for reading!

Powering African Innovation Stories

TAIS is currently self-funded and intentionally independent. Your support helps me keep spotlighting African innovators and building a stronger ecosystem.