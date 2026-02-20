Welcome to Issue #48 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

In today’s issue, we spotlight Jessica Wangai, a Kenyan data analyst and decision intelligence practitioner whose work lives at the crossroads of numbers and narrative, where data either becomes the foundation for smarter, more human decisions, or gets buried in reports that inform no one and change nothing.

Her world spans multiple fronts: leading data strategy and analytics at ActionLab, equipping Kenya’s public servants with the tools and mindset to govern in an AI-shaped world, and helping organizations across industries build the kind of data cultures that actually stick. Running through all of it is one relentless conviction that the value of data has never been in the numbers themselves, but in what happens when the right people understand what those numbers are really saying. And she doesn’t just work within ecosystems, she helps build them.

Earlier this year, she was part of the team that launched a cross-border AI challenge bringing together innovators, public institutions, and private sector voices across the UK and Kenya. The highlight wasn’t the launch itself, but what happened in the room when the innovators finally met in person, how quickly collaboration emerged once people with shared challenges, complementary skills, and aligned ambitions were intentionally brought together. She also moderated a panel that brought some of the sharpest minds in the space into conversation, grounding the discussion in both the practical and the possible. It was, by her own reflection, a powerful reminder of what becomes possible when innovation ecosystems are built with intention rather than assumption.

Jessica Wangai | Data || Decision Intelligence || AI

Today’s conversation begins with a practical challenge: how do you design analytics systems that reflect the complexity of real environments, that earn the trust of decision-makers who’ve been burned by data before, that bridge the distance between a spreadsheet and a strategy? But it moves quickly beyond the technical. It surfaces harder questions about what happens when organizations collect data without knowing what decisions it should serve. When transformation programmes are rolled out without the culture to sustain them. When AI arrives in public institutions before the people inside those institutions have had a chance to shape what it’s for.

Along the way, Jessica unpacks why data maturity is as much about mindset as it is about tools, why proving value early is more powerful than building perfectly, why intuition and analytics are not opposites but partners, and what it actually takes to move an organization from gathering information to genuinely learning from it.

What surfaces from this conversation is a case for a different relationship between people and data entirely. It is one grounded in context, built on trust, and oriented not toward metrics for their own sake, but toward decisions that are more honest, more informed, and more accountable to the realities they’re meant to serve.

Career Journey & Personal Development

Q: Your affinity for numbers began early in life, from effortlessly memorizing phone numbers to naturally gravitating toward mathematics. Looking back, how did these early experiences shape your path into data analysis and decision intelligence?

A: I’ve always loved numbers from a young age, but early in my career I realized that numbers alone rarely tell the full story. What initially drew me in was not just calculation or memorization, but a fascination with the structure and patterns behind information. As I began working with data professionally, I saw that the real value of analytics lies beyond the numbers themselves in understanding context, behavior, and the qualitative realities that shape what the data represents. That realization pulled me deeper into the analytics world and eventually into decision intelligence, where quantitative insights are strengthened by qualitative understanding. Today, my work sits at that intersection: transforming data into meaningful insight by combining numbers with human, institutional, and systemic context so decisions reflect reality, not just metrics.

Q: You’ve shared that Excel was your entry point into analytics. What was the moment when you realized that data analysis wasn’t just a useful skill, but a field you wanted to build a full career in?

A: Excel was my entry point into analytics, but the defining moment came during my time at Safaricom. Quarterly review meetings were always high-pressure, but I found myself enjoying the challenge. Using Excel, I built dashboards that went beyond reporting numbers , they told a story and supported recommendations. When I saw how data could move a conversation from “what happened” to “what should we do next,” it clicked. That’s when I realized data analysis wasn’t just a tool, but a career path where logic, strategy, and measurable impact come together.

Editorial commentary: There is a particular kind of professional that the African tech and data landscape desperately needs but rarely produces by design. That is someone who didn’t arrive at analytics through a prescribed pipeline, but who developed a relationship with data that was always fundamentally about meaning rather than mechanics. What’s easy to miss in this origin story is how countercultural it actually is. Across the continent, most data roles have historically been filled by people trained to report, not to interpret. To produce, not to question. The shift from “what happened“ to “what should we do next“ that defined this career trajectory is precisely the shift that most African organizations are still struggling to make institutionally. The fact that it happened at an individual level, early, and inside one of East Africa’s most complex corporate environments, suggests that the analytical instinct being described here wasn’t borrowed from a Western framework or imported through a certification programme. It was developed in context, shaped by the specific pressures and realities of doing data work in environments where the infrastructure is uneven, the stakes are high, and the margin for abstraction is low. That grounding is not incidental to the work. It is the work.

Technical Practice & Project Management

Q: As Data Lead at ActionLab, you’re responsible for transforming complex data into insights that drive growth and operational efficiency. What does a typical project look like for you from start to finish?

A: As Data Lead at ActionLab, my approach is deliberately design-led and use-case driven. Every project starts with understanding the decision we are trying to support not the data itself. We work closely with stakeholders to clearly define the problem, the users involved, and what success would actually look like in practice.From there, we design the use case before building anything. This means mapping the user journey, identifying the critical questions that need answers, and agreeing on the minimum insight required to demonstrate value. Rather than over-engineering solutions upfront, we focus on delivering a small, meaningful proof of value early on. Once value is demonstrated, we iterate. We refine the analysis, incorporate feedback, and only then scale the solution whether that means improving data pipelines, introducing more advanced analytics, or integrating the insights into operational systems. From start to finish, the goal is the same: show value first, build trust in the data, and scale incrementally so solutions are practical, adopted, and sustainable.

Q: Leading cross-functional teams requires both structure and intuition. What practices have you developed to manage project lifecycles, from scoping to delivery, in a way that maintains clarity, alignment, and momentum?

A: Leading cross-functional teams requires just enough structure to create clarity, and enough intuition to know when to adapt. As mentioned earlier, I anchor every project around three constants: a clearly defined problem, shared success metrics, and an agreed decision timeline. This ensures alignment from the outset, even when teams come from different disciplines. From a lifecycle perspective, I break work into short, intentional phases — scoping, proof of value, iteration, and delivery. During scoping, we align on the use case, constraints, and roles. In early delivery, the focus is on momentum: producing something tangible quickly to build confidence and shared ownership. I also prioritize lightweight but consistent rituals — regular check-ins, visible progress tracking, and clear decision points — so teams always know where we are and what’s expected next. At the same time, I leave room for intuition: listening closely to team dynamics, stakeholder signals, and when a project needs recalibration rather than acceleration. The result is a delivery process that stays focused, flexible, and forward-moving ; where teams remain aligned, decisions happen on time, and outcomes stay tied to real value.

Q: When advising an organization that wants to become more data-driven, what’s your step-by-step process for assessing their readiness and building a roadmap they can actually implement?

A: My approach starts with understanding the organization’s goals and decision-making practices, then assessing data readiness; quality, access, and skills. I prioritize high-value use cases, co-create a phased roadmap with quick wins and long-term improvements, and emphasize adoption through culture, training, and process design. The result is a practical, implementable path to becoming data-driven.

Editorial commentary: One of the most persistent failure modes in African digital transformation is the over-engineered solution, the expensive system procured, deployed, and abandoned because it was built before anyone had established whether the organization was ready to use it. It is a pattern that has repeated itself across sectors, from health data systems in West Africa to agricultural analytics platforms in the Great Lakes region, and it continues to consume significant donor and government investment with underwhelming returns. What makes Jessica’s project methodology worth examining closely is that it is, in effect, a direct response to that failure mode. The insistence on designing the use case before building anything, on delivering a proof of value before scaling, on earning trust incrementally rather than assuming it; these are not just best practices borrowed from agile methodology. They are hard-won adaptations to the specific realities of data work in environments where institutional trust is fragile, where technical capacity varies dramatically across teams, and where the cost of getting it wrong is often borne by the communities the data was meant to serve. This approach offers something more valuable than a framework. It offers a discipline, in a landscape where “digital transformation” has become a phrase that can mean everything and nothing.

Stakeholder Communication & Data Storytelling

Q: You often sit between technical teams and business stakeholders. How do you bridge that gap and ensure that analytical work translates into decisions that move an organization forward?

A: Bridging the gap between technical teams and business stakeholders is less about translating jargon and more about aligning on intent. I start by grounding everyone in the same question: what decision are we trying to make, and why does it matter now? With technical teams, I’m very precise about assumptions, data limitations, and what the analysis can realistically support. With business stakeholders, I focus on implications, trade-offs, and confidence levels rather than methods. The goal is to create a shared understanding of risk and opportunity.I also design analytical outputs for action. That means framing insights around options, scenarios, and recommendations, not just dashboards. When people can clearly see what changes if they act — or don’t act — the analysis naturally becomes part of decision-making. Ultimately, trust is the bridge. By showing value early, being transparent about uncertainty, and staying close to how decisions are actually made, analytical work moves from being informative to being influential.

Q: Data storytelling is central to your work. When you turn complex analysis into narratives that resonate with diverse audiences, what principles or techniques guide you?

A: For me, data storytelling is about turning numbers into insight that people can act on. The first principle is clarity: I focus on the key message first, then build the narrative around it, avoiding unnecessary complexity. The second is audience empathy. Different stakeholders process information differently — a technical team may want granular metrics, while executives need trends and implications. I tailor visuals, language, and framing to meet their needs. Third, I combine analysis with context and impact. Numbers alone rarely motivate action, but showing why they matter, what decisions they inform, and what trade-offs exist, makes insights tangible and relevant. Finally, I emphasize visual and narrative coherence. Clear charts, dashboards, or maps work best when they tell a story from problem to insight to recommendation. When done well, data storytelling bridges the gap between insight and decision, turning analysis into meaningful action.

Editorial commentary: Africa's data gap is not primarily a collection problem. Across the continent, organizations are generating more data than ever before, from mobile transactions to health records to agricultural yields to urban mobility patterns. The gap is interpretive. The gap is communicative. The gap lives in the space between what the data shows and what the people who need to act on it are able to understand, trust, and use. This is the space that Jessica’s storytelling practice is designed to inhabit and it is worth being precise about why that matters at scale. When analytics outputs are designed for action (framed around options, scenarios, and trade-offs rather than presented as conclusions), they do something politically important in organizational contexts where data culture is still being established. They position the analyst as a strategic partner rather than a reporting function. They make it harder for insights to be ignored, reframed, or quietly shelved. And they build the kind of organizational memory that makes the next data conversation easier than the last. Jessica’s approach to storytelling is less a communication skill and more a change management tool. Across the African public and private sectors, where data-informed decision-making is still more aspiration than practice in many institutions, this distinction matters.

C-Suite & Strategic Advisory

Q: You’ve worked closely with C-suite executives and department heads to define KPIs and data strategies. What have you learned about helping leaders make truly data-driven decisions in environments that are traditionally intuition-based?

A: One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that data doesn’t replace intuition — it sharpens it. In intuition-driven environments, leaders are often making decisions based on deep experience, but without a consistent way to test or validate those instincts. My role has been to help leaders see data as a strategic ally rather than a constraint. That starts with defining KPIs that reflect real decisions, not abstract metrics. When indicators are clearly linked to outcomes leaders care about — growth, risk, efficiency, or service delivery — data becomes immediately relevant. I’ve also learned that confidence matters as much as accuracy. Leaders don’t need perfect models; they need timely, understandable insights and a clear sense of trade-offs. By framing data around scenarios, options, and implications, analytics complements intuition instead of competing with it. Ultimately, truly data-driven decision-making happens when leaders trust both the data and the process behind it. Building that trust — through transparency, iteration, and demonstrated value — is what shifts organizations from intuition-led to insight-informed.

Q: You’ve worked across different industries and sectors, each with unique data needs and challenges. What patterns or lessons stand out to you about how Kenyan organizations can better leverage data for real impact?

A: Across sectors, one pattern is clear: organizations that succeed with data treat it as a strategic asset, not just a reporting requirement. In many Kenyan organizations, data exists but is fragmented, siloed, or underutilized. The biggest impact comes when teams connect data across systems, prioritize the questions that matter most, and build simple, actionable insights first. Another lesson is that context matters. Data is only valuable if it reflects the realities of the environment it’s meant to inform. This means understanding local operational challenges, incentives, and decision-making processes. Finally, the culture around data is as important as the technology. Organizations that foster curiosity, accountability, and cross-team collaboration see far more value than those that focus purely on tools. When Kenyan organizations combine strategic focus, contextual relevance, and a culture of evidence-based decision-making, data can move from being a byproduct of operations to a driver of meaningful impact.

Editorial commentary: There is an ongoing and sometimes frustrating debate in African tech and governance circles about the role of data in executive decision-making. On one side, the argument that African institutions need to move faster toward evidence-based leadership. On the other, a legitimate pushback that the evidence being demanded is often decontextualized, that the models being applied were built for different environments, and that institutional knowledge, the kind that lives in the intuitions of experienced leaders, carries a kind of validity that raw data cannot always capture. Jessica’s advisory philosophy offers a way out of that false binary. The reframing of intuition not as an obstacle to data-driven leadership but as an asset that data can sharpen is, in the context of the African executive landscape, a genuinely useful intervention. It creates the conditions for leaders to engage with analytics without feeling that their experience is being discredited. It shifts the dynamic from confrontation to collaboration and produces something that purely technical approaches to data strategy rarely achieve: sustained adoption. Because leaders who trust both the data and the process behind it don't just make better decisions in the moment, they build organizations that are structurally more capable of learning.

Public Sector & Digital Transformation

Q: You recently facilitated the Digital Transformation & AI Foundations Capstone at the Kenya School of Government. What did you observe about this first cohort of public servants stepping into AI-supported governance?

A: One of the most striking observations from the first cohort was the level of hesitation many participants brought into the room. A significant number initially viewed AI through the lens of job displacement, which created understandable fear and resistance to engaging deeply with the subject. However, as the capstone progressed, that fear began to shift. Once participants were exposed to practical, governance-relevant use cases such as improving service delivery, policy analysis, or operational efficiency , AI became less abstract and less threatening. It was no longer about replacement, but about augmentation. What stood out was how quickly public servants began reframing AI as a tool that strengthens institutional capacity rather than undermines it. By grounding discussions in real public-sector challenges and emphasizing human oversight, ethics, and accountability, the cohort moved from hesitation to cautious confidence. This transition underscored an important insight for AI-supported governance: adoption doesn’t start with technology, but with trust, relevance, and clear alignment to public value.

Q: You’ve said that digital transformation begins from within, through personal renewal, professional growth, and institutional evolution. In your experience, what mindsets or cultural shifts are most important for public-sector transformation?

A: In my experience, successful public-sector transformation starts with people. Personal renewal — a willingness to unlearn old habits and embrace new ways of working — is just as important as professional growth. Leaders and teams need to cultivate curiosity, adaptability, and a problem-solving mindset. Beyond individuals, the culture of the institution must support learning, experimentation, and accountability. Public-sector organizations often operate under rigid processes, so encouraging safe spaces for innovation, iterative decision-making, and evidence-based experimentation is critical. Finally, collaboration across departments and with external partners is essential. No single office or team can drive transformation alone. When the mindsets of curiosity, openness, and shared ownership are combined with a culture that values experimentation and accountability, digital transformation moves from being a technical exercise to a sustained, institution-wide evolution.

Editorial commentary: The arrival of AI in African public institutions is happening faster than most governance frameworks are equipped to manage. From predictive policing tools in Southern Africa to automated benefits systems in East Africa to AI-assisted policy analysis platforms being piloted across the continent, governments are making consequential decisions about technology adoption with limited regulatory guidance, uneven technical capacity, and critically without sufficient engagement of the civil servants who will be expected to use these systems daily. Jessica’s observations with regards to what unfolded during the Kenya School of Government capstone are therefore not anecdotal. They are diagnostic. The fear of job displacement that greeted the first cohort is not unique to Kenya. It is the default emotional landscape of AI introduction in public sector environments across the continent, and it is one that most deployment strategies fail to adequately address because they are designed by technologists rather than by people who understand how institutions actually change. The insight that adoption begins with trust, relevance, and alignment to public value rather than with the technology itself is the kind of lesson that should be shaping national AI strategies. What the facilitation approach described here models is something closer to what the continent actually needs: a methodology for introducing AI into public institutions that starts with the people inside those institutions, takes their fears seriously, grounds the technology in their lived professional challenges, and builds toward confident, accountable use rather than reluctant compliance.

Mentorship & Thought Leadership

Q: For young Africans aspiring to careers in analytics, decision intelligence, or AI, what guidance would you offer on balancing technical skill-building with curiosity, storytelling, and long-term impact?

A: My guidance for young Africans aspiring to careers in analytics, decision intelligence, or AI is to cultivate a T-shaped skillset — deep technical expertise paired with broad, complementary skills. Depth (Technical Skills): Master the fundamentals. Tools and technologies will evolve, but the core analytical methods remain constant. Be insatiably curious about why a model works, not just how to run the code. Breadth (Impact Skills): Technical proficiency gets you to the table, but storytelling, curiosity, and empathy determine whether your insights influence decisions. Understand the problems you are solving, the people affected, and the broader context. Ultimately, the most impactful analysts are those who combine rigor with insight to drive meaningful, ethical change. Your goal is not merely to produce data, but to use it to shape decisions and create long-term impact for the continent.

Editorial commentary: The question of pipeline, of who is entering the African data and AI workforce, with what skills, what values, and what vision of their own role, is one of the most consequential and least glamorous conversations happening in the continent's tech ecosystem. The tools are advancing rapidly, the investment is growing, the conferences are multiplying but the deeper question of whether the next generation of African analysts, engineers, and AI practitioners are being prepared not just to use these systems but to shape them, critique them, and hold them accountable to African realities, receives far less serious attention than it deserves. Jessica’s guidance is worth reading as a contribution to that conversation rather than simply as career advice. The T-shaped skillset framework being advocated for is a direct challenge to the dominant model of tech talent development on the continent, which still tends to privilege certification over judgment and tool proficiency over systems thinking. The framing of impact as long-term, ethical, and continental in scope quietly raises the stakes of what it means to build a career in this space. It suggests that the young African analyst is not just a professional in formation but a participant in a much larger project, one that will determine whether AI and data become forces for equity and self-determination on the continent, or simply the latest iteration of technological dependency dressed in the language of innovation.

Closing remarks

There is a particular moment in conversations like this one where the technical and the human stop feeling like separate registers and begin to sound like the same thing. This conversation reached that moment more than once.

Jessica’s work is worth paying close attention not because of the breadth of it though the breadth is considerable, spanning corporate analytics, public sector transformation, cross-border innovation ecosystems, and continental mentorship. It is the coherence. Every strand of her work is animated by the same underlying insistence that data only earns its value when it is connected to the decisions of real people operating in real environments, with all the complexity, constraint, and context that entails. That is a deceptively simple idea. It is also one that the African data and AI landscape has not yet fully reckoned with.

The continent is at an inflection point. Investment in AI and data infrastructure is accelerating. Governments are drafting digital strategies. Innovation hubs are proliferating. But infrastructure without insight culture, and technology without trust, tends to produce systems that serve the people who built them rather than the communities they were meant to reach. Jessica’s work spotlighted in this issue sits in direct tension with that tendency, not through opposition but through an alternative practice that asks harder questions earlier, builds more carefully, and measures success not by deployment but by adoption, not by output but by impact.

What also deserves to be named explicitly is the significance of this kind of practitioner emerging from within the continent rather than arriving with solutions designed elsewhere. The decision intelligence frameworks, the public sector facilitation methodology, the cross-border collaboration architecture, none of this was imported wholesale. It was built in response to specific African institutional realities, refined through the friction of actual implementation, and grounded in a contextual literacy that no external playbook could have provided. That is not a small thing in a landscape still navigating the tension between globally sourced expertise and locally grown knowledge. This is precisely the kind of contribution that shifts what is possible.

The work is ongoing and the questions it raises do not have final answers but they are the right questions. And the fact that they are being asked, and acted on, from this position, in this moment, in this ecosystem, matters more than it might immediately appear. This is the kind of work that doesn’t always make the loudest noise but it is frequently the kind that lasts.

Thank you for reading!

