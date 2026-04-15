Part 3

Before you can improve a system, you have to see it. Not as it was designed but as it actually behaves, conversation by conversation, retrieval step by retrieval step, in the specific moments where something quietly goes wrong. That kind of seeing requires more than access to the data. It requires building the means to read it. And that work, too, almost never makes it into the documentation.

Many Voices, One System

By the time the first co-working session arrived, something had shifted. The tension of the discovery call had been worked through. The two teams were now in the same room with a shared understanding of what the engagement was actually for. And that meant the real work could begin. The real work, in this session, meant opening the logs. And before that could happen in any meaningful way, someone had to build a window. To understand what the logs were capturing, it helps first to understand what kind of system produced them and who built it.

WeerWi, whose name comes from the Wolof word weer, which means both the moon and the month(the two being inseparable in the lunar calendar), is not the product of a single organization. It was born out of Changeons Les Règles, a program initiated in 2017 by Apiafrique, a Senegalese social enterprise that designs and distributes reusable hygiene products for women and champions menstrual health education. In 2020, Apiafrique brought together a consortium of five organizations to give the initiative greater depth and reach: IT4Life, responsible for the mobile application development; IDInsight, bringing research and program design expertise; YUX, leading user experience and human-centred design; and the Dakar Institute of Technology(DIT), responsible for the technical development of the chatbot and, through the GCC program, for integrating a LLM to make it significantly more capable.

It is this last mandate, DIT’s specific responsibility for the chatbot’s AI layer, that brought them into this engagement with Palindrome Data. They were not representing the full consortium in a general sense. They were the technical leads on a specific component of a larger system, accountable to a broader set of partners whose decisions about the product’s design, values, and user experience had already shaped what they were building on top of.

Which matters for understanding the three relational personas at the heart of the chatbot. When a user opens the chat, she is first asked to choose who she wants to speak with: Mina, the friend; Eugénie, the aunt; or Yaay, the mother. Each carries a distinct tone and register. Yaay speaks with maternal warmth and authority. Eugénie brings the frank directness of someone who has seen things and will tell you plainly. Mina meets the user where she is as a peer, as someone navigating the same things.

The user chooses the relationship before the conversation begins. This is not a cosmetic design decision. It is a profound one and it was almost certainly a consortium-level decision. The understanding it reflects, that the same information lands differently depending on who appears to be giving it, that a young girl asking about her menstrual cycle may want the reassurance of a maternal voice, or the candor of an aunt, or the ease of a friend; comes from the kind of community-grounded research that happens before any code is written. DIT’s role was to build the LLM infrastructure that would give those personas a voice capable of genuine, contextualized conversation.

The Work Before the Session

After the discovery call, the DIT team had shared a sample of chatbot transcripts with Palindrome, real conversation logs from real users. These were the raw materials the technical lead needed to begin understanding what the system was actually doing in practice.

Working through those logs independently, before the session took place, he encountered a problem that anyone who has tried to read raw system data will recognize immediately. The logs were in JSON format, a structured data format that machines read easily and humans do not. Dense, nested, full of technical notation. The information needed to understand what had gone wrong in any given conversation was all there but it was not legible. Not in any form that allowed a human to look at a conversation and quickly understand what the system had done, at what point something had gone wrong, and why.

So before the session, the technical lead built a tool. Working in Cursor (an AI-assisted coding environment) and using Gradio, a lightweight framework for building interactive interfaces, he developed a transcript viewer that converted the raw JSON session data into a structured, navigable interface. The tool organized each conversation across eight distinct views: the conversation itself, the knowledge base retrieval process, the raw JSON data, session metadata, debug logs with error levels and timestamps, performance metrics, a credits breakdown, and a full timeline of the session. Each tab surfaced a different layer of what had happened, giving a reviewer the ability to move through a conversation not just as an exchange of messages but as a technical sequence, step by step, with everything the system did and everything it retrieved made visible at each point.

Crucially, the tool also included an evaluation panel. For each transcript, a reviewer could assign a simple rating (Good or Bad ) and add a written comment. Those ratings saved to a file, building a record across the full sample. This was not just a viewer. It was the beginning of a systematic evaluation process: a way of moving through many conversations efficiently, flagging problems consistently, and accumulating evidence about where the system was performing and where it was not.

It was in the process of building and using this tool that the first significant problems became visible. Not described. Not hypothesized. Visible, in the actual data of actual conversations, made legible for the first time by an interface designed to show exactly what had happened and when.

You cannot improve what you cannot see. The first act of this engagement was building the means to see clearly.

Opening the Window

The working session began with a moment of adaptation. The technical lead had come with a plan but as the session opened and it became clear how the implementing team’s system was actually built, that plan shifted. WeerWi’s chatbot runs on Voiceflow: a no-code, drag-and-drop platform for building conversational AI systems. It is more visual and less code-facing than the technical lead had anticipated. Which meant the session needed to be less technical in register and more of an accessible introduction to what LLM evaluation means in practice. He read the room and adjusted. The demonstration became a guided walkthrough rather than a deep technical dive, meeting the DIT team where they were rather than where the plan had assumed they would be.

That adaptability mattered because it kept the session productive and the implementing team engaged rather than alienated by a level of technical depth that did not match the interface they were working in. It was also, quietly, another instance of the with-you model doing what it was designed to do: starting from the DIT team’s actual reality rather than an assumed one.

The core of the session was the transcript viewer demonstration. The technical lead walked the implementing team through the tool he had built, showing them how it worked, what each tab made visible, and how it transformed the experience of reading their own system’s logs. For the implementing team, this was significant. They had access to their logs. They had been monitoring performance through user feedback and satisfaction ratings. But they had not had a tool that allowed them to move through individual conversations in this way, to follow the system’s reasoning step by step, to see the knowledge base retrieval process in real time, to read debug logs with error levels and timestamps, to understand precisely where in a conversation something had broken down and why.

The demonstration did not just show them a tool. It showed them a method. A way of looking at their own system that their existing monitoring and Voiceflow’s own built-in performance view had not been providing at this level of granularity. And through that method, it showed them things that the aggregate metrics had not been able to surface.

What the Logs Showed

The centrepiece of the session was the knowledge base retrieval process, examined through the Knowledge Base tab of the viewer. This was where the technical lead walked the implementing team through what was happening when the system went looking for information to ground its responses, how it searched the knowledge base, what it retrieved, the similarity scores attached to what it found, and how it decided what to use.

What the logs revealed was a chunking and retrieval problem. The knowledge base, the collection of health information the chatbot draws from when answering questions, had not been fully calibrated for how a RAG system needs to access and use content. In a well-functioning retrieval system, the knowledge base is broken into chunks of text that are appropriately sized and structured for the system to find, retrieve, and use effectively. The quality of what comes back from retrieval determines the quality of what the system can say. If the chunks are inconsistent, too short, or not in a usable format, the system will struggle to ground its responses reliably regardless of how capable the underlying language model is.

Part of the problem was the source material itself. The knowledge base was drawing from website content and website content, when scraped and ingested directly, carries a significant amount of noise: navigation elements, repeated headers, formatting artefacts, and other text that is not health information but gets indexed alongside it.

In one transcript, visible in the debug logs tab with a clear timestamp and error context, the retrieval step had returned not a chunk of health information text but a URL, a web address, and nothing else. Faced with no usable content, the system had done something it had been explicitly instructed never to do: it answered from its own knowledge anyway. A confident response, with no verified source behind it, delivered to a user who had no way of knowing the difference.

Seeing this in the transcript viewer (the retrieval step, the URL it returned, the debug log flagging the issue, the generation step that followed as if nothing had gone wrong) made the problem impossible to miss. This was not a theoretical vulnerability. It had happened. In a real conversation with a real user asking a real question about her health.

The session also surfaced something more practical: cost. The performance tab of the viewer made visible the volume of text-to-speech calls the system was making and the cost they were accumulating. The technical lead flagged this directly: turning off text-to-speech, or making it optional rather than default, could meaningfully reduce operational costs without affecting the core functionality of the chatbot. It was a small but important reminder that AI implementation in this context is not only about performance but also about sustainability, about whether a system can keep running over time without the cost of doing so becoming a barrier.

The DIT team’s reaction, from what I observed, carried a particular quality of surprise. Not the surprise of encountering something entirely unexpected, but the surprise of seeing clearly something that had been happening without being visible, a problem that existed in the system’s behavior but had not shown up in the metrics they had been monitoring. It took reading the individual conversation, step by step, through an interface built to show what the raw data concealed, to make it seeable.

The Question the Session Opened

The retrieval findings led naturally to a connected question: how do you know when retrieval is working well?

The Knowledge Base tab of the viewer displayed similarity scores alongside each retrieved chunk, numerical measures of how relevant the retrieved content was to the user’s question. But looking at those scores across the sample transcripts revealed that similar scores were producing very different quality outcomes. A score that looked adequate was sometimes attached to genuinely useful health information and sometimes to content that was too short, off-topic, or structurally unusable.

This pointed toward the evaluation question, the question the transcript viewer’s built-in rating panel had begun to address, but only at the surface level. A Good/Bad rating on a conversation as a whole is a starting point. What the session began to surface was the need for something more granular: evaluation at the level of individual retrieval steps, individual chunks, individual responses; the ability to tell not just whether a conversation went well overall but exactly where in the sequence quality broke down and why.

Building that kind of evaluation framework, one that could catch retrieval failures systematically, that could track whether changes to the knowledge base or the chunking strategy were producing real improvements, that could give the implementing team confidence that the system was genuinely serving its users rather than just producing responses that looked adequate was the possible territory the next session would go into in depth. For now, the question had been named and the groundwork laid. That was enough for this session to have done.

What the Session Left Behind

The session ended with a structured handoff. The technical lead shared the transcript viewer script with the DIT team alongside a specific set of instructions for what to do with it:

read through the conversations and identify where a user’s query was not answered well;

examine the knowledge base calls and check whether actual content was returned or only a URL or image;

look at how similarity scores related to answer quality;

check the debug logs for other technical issues;

note the cost of text-to-speech calls and consider whether they were necessary.

For every conversation with a problem, make a note of what the problem was. Then try to group those problems into categories, failure modes that shared a similar technical cause and would therefore require a similar technical solution.

This was not vague guidance. It was a precise research protocol, designed to be run by the DIT team on their dataset. The goal was to build the evidence base that the next session’s evaluation framework would be built on. Palindrome had demonstrated the method. Now the DIT team would run it.

There was one more thing worth noting about what the session did not cover. The language switching issue, Yaay, Eugénie, or Mina moving between French and English mid-conversation on WhatsApp, had been identified by the technical lead in their independent analysis of the logs. It was a real problem with direct consequences for the user experience. But it was not raised in the session itself. It was held internally, a thread to be surfaced at the right moment rather than added to a session already dense with findings.

That decision, what to name in the room and what to hold, is itself a form of contextual judgment. Not every finding needs to land at once. The session had already shifted the implementing team’s understanding significantly. There would be time for the rest.

What the first co-working session produced was not a list of problems. It was a shift in what the DIT team could see about their own system and therefore in what they could act on. The transcript viewer had made the invisible visible. The retrieval analysis had named failures that had been happening without being caught. The cost question had surfaced a sustainability dimension that performance metrics alone would never have shown. And the evaluation question had opened a thread that the work ahead would need to follow.

The surprise the DIT team carried out of that session was not the surprise of a system that had failed them. It was the surprise of a system that was more complex than it had been possible to see from the outside and the recognition that seeing it clearly was the necessary foundation for everything the engagement had promised to deliver.

What This Means Beyond This Project

There is a parallel worth drawing carefully here that connects what happened in this session to a practice the development sector has long understood to be essential.

In international development, MERL (Monitoring, Evaluation, Research and Learning) is built into serious programs as a non-negotiable function. Not because the people running the program are incompetent, but because the distance between what a program is designed to do and what it actually does when it meets real people in real contexts is always larger than anyone anticipates. MERL teams exist to close that distance, to look honestly at what is happening, surface what the implementing team cannot see from inside their own work, and build the feedback mechanisms that allow the program to improve over time rather than simply continue.

AI systems in the Global South need an equivalent. And they do not yet have one.

The tools are proliferating. Health chatbots, agricultural advisory systems, educational platforms, financial services applications, AI-powered solutions are being deployed across African contexts at a pace that the capacity to assess them is nowhere near keeping up with. Most of these systems are never examined at the level of granularity this session demonstrated. The logs exist but nobody builds a tool to read them. The failures happen but remain invisible to monitoring systems not designed to catch them. Implementing teams are accountable for outcomes they cannot fully see. And external partners, when they do come in, too often bring recommendations without first sitting with the actual evidence of what the system is doing, conversation by conversation, retrieval step by retrieval step before proposing a single solution.

What this session modelled is different. It was not evaluation in the retrospective, report-writing sense. It was something more active and more useful: a technical partner reading the evidence honestly, naming what it showed without judgment, demonstrating a method for seeing clearly, and handing that method back to the implementing team so they could own it going forward. It sits at the intersection of technical assistance and evaluation, a role the development sector has not yet fully defined for the AI era, but that this project shows is both possible and necessary.

The need for this kind of work will only grow. As AI-powered applications multiply across the Global South, many of them serving communities with specific languages, specific health contexts, specific histories of institutional trust or distrust; the gap between design and ground-level performance will keep widening unless there are partners capable of doing exactly this: getting into the logs, building the window, naming what the system cannot see about itself, and equipping the implementing team to maintain that visibility independently. That is not a niche technical service. It is, increasingly, one of the most consequential forms of support the African AI ecosystem needs and one of the least available.

What the Next Generation Can Take From This Room

One of the goals of this series is to build the record that does not yet exist, the inside account of what AI implementation actually requires on the continent, documented while the work is still in motion, so that the practitioners who come after have something to stand on. With that in mind, here is what this specific session holds for the next generation of African AI practitioners.

The gap between a system’s design and its actual behavior is normal, not a sign of failure. WeerWi was built carefully, validated rigorously, and serving real users but was also underperforming in ways its own monitoring had not caught. Both things were true simultaneously. The next generation needs to know that this is not exceptional. It is the condition of every production AI system. The question is not whether gaps exist but whether you have built the means to see them.

You need a specific kind of tool to see your own system clearly and the barrier to building it is lower than you think. Raw JSON logs exist in every system. Most teams never build the interface to read them meaningfully. The transcript viewer demonstrated in this session was not a sophisticated research instrument. It was built in an AI-assisted coding environment in the time between one session and the next. The investment is modest. The return in diagnostic clarity, in the ability to catch failures before they compound, in the confidence to make evidence-based decisions is significant.

Similarity scores alone do not tell you whether retrieval is working. This lesson does not appear in any introductory RAG tutorial, but it is one of the most practically important things a team running a retrieval-augmented system needs to know. Similar scores can produce radically different quality outcomes. Learning to look at what was actually retrieved not just how relevant the system thought it was, is a diagnostic skill worth developing early and maintaining consistently.

Cost is a design question, not an afterthought. Text-to-speech calls accumulating invisibly in the background until someone reads the performance tab, this detail will resonate with every team building AI systems in resource-constrained contexts. Sustainability is not a separate conversation from performance. It is the same conversation. Building in cost visibility from the beginning, and making deliberate choices about which features earn their operational cost, is part of what responsible AI implementation requires.

Good technical partnership looks different from extractive technical assistance and the next generation needs to know the difference so they can recognize it, ask for it, and refuse what does not serve them. The handoff of the script, the structured protocol, the instruction to run the exercise independently on the dataset, these are the signals of a partnership that is genuinely building capacity rather than creating dependency. When external technical partners come in, the question to ask is not only what they are bringing but what they are leaving behind.

Finally: adaptation in real time is part of the method, not a departure from it. The technical lead arrived with a plan, read the room, understood that the system architecture was different from what he had anticipated, and adjusted the session register without losing the substance. That flexibility, holding the goal firmly while remaining responsive to what the actual situation requires, is a skill that cannot be taught from a course. It has to be seen modelled. This series is, among other things, an attempt to make that modelling visible.

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Part 4 goes into the evaluation framework: what the implementing team found when they ran the protocol, what that evidence revealed, and what building a systematic way to track progress actually required.

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