Rebecca Mbaya

Rebecca Mbaya

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Guiney's avatar
Kevin Guiney
Dec 9

Great analysis, Rebecca!

I'm thinking by the time you get through this deep dive into all 54 nations, you'll be ready for an economic development advisory role, or to make your move into politics!

The coup attemp did run the new cycle here in Canada.

I hope they can settle down and stabilize the government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Rebecca Mbaya · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture