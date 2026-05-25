Welcome to edition #40 of 54 Shades of Opportunity, a weekly deep dive into Africa’s distinct markets. Each Monday, we explore innovation, culture, and investment opportunities across the continent, one country at a time.

Note: This analysis draws on publicly available sources, including government reports, international organizations, business publications, and research institutions. It’s not exhaustive; readers should explore further and, where relevant, consult local expertise before making decisions.

Gabon at a Glance

Gabon is Central Africa’s most consequential political story of 2023–2025: a country that spent 55 years under dynastic rule by a single family, endured a military coup in August 2023 that ended that dynasty, navigated an impressively managed transition back toward constitutional governance, and in April 2025 elected its coup leader as president with 90.35% of the vote and 70.4% voter turnout, a result that simultaneously marked Gabon’s most participatory election in decades and raised genuine questions about whether the country’s political transformation is as complete as its narrative suggests. President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, sworn in May 3, 2025, is Gabon’s fourth president, its first outside the Bongo family since independence, and the architect of a transition that the Institut Français des Relations Internationales called “almost exemplary”, while analysts simultaneously noted that Oligui had managed the process with considerable skill to ensure his own election.

The economic challenge Oligui Nguema inherits is structural and urgent. Gabon is a country of approximately 2.3 million people, one of the most sparsely populated in Africa relative to its land area, sitting on oil reserves that made it one of the continent’s wealthiest per-capita economies for three decades, but whose production has been declining since 1997 and is now falling faster as fields mature. Oil output fell 2.1% in 2025 and is projected to fall 4.7–5.8% in 2026, compressing fiscal revenues in a country where hydrocarbons account for roughly 70–80% of export earnings and a large share of government income. Public debt has risen to 73% of GDP (2024), with World Bank projections suggesting it could reach 86% of GDP by 2027, well above CEMAC’s 70% convergence ceiling. One in three Gabonese lives below the poverty line despite decades of oil income. Youth unemployment stands at 36%.

At the same time, Gabon holds assets that few African countries of its size possess: the third-largest tropical forest in the world (after the Amazon and Congo Basin, Gabon is in fact part of the Congo Basin), among the world’s highest rates of biodiversity per square kilometre, the world’s largest manganese reserves, a $500 million pioneering debt-for-nature blue bond (Africa’s first on the continent, August 2023), the recently opened Belinga iron ore mine, a functioning timber processing special economic zone at Nkok, and a new political moment in which credible reform has, for the first time since independence, genuine popular backing and institutional momentum.

Size: 267,668 km² (roughly the size of Colorado or the United Kingdom), Atlantic coastline, bordering Cameroon to the north, Equatorial Guinea to the northwest, Republic of Congo to the east and south, and the Gulf of Guinea/Atlantic Ocean to the west.

Population: Approximately 2.3–2.5 million (2024–2025), one of Africa’s least densely populated countries, 90%+ urban (among the continent’s highest urbanisation rates). Predominantly Fang (~35%), Mpongwé, Myéné, Nzebi, Bapounou, Eschira, Bandjabi, and approximately 40 ethnic groups total. French is the official language; Fang widely spoken. Capital Libreville, population ~900,000 (dominant economic and political hub on the Atlantic coast), other significant towns Franceville (manganese mining centre), Port-Gentil (oil hub), Oyem.

Capital: Libreville (seat of government, economic and diplomatic centre, ~900,000, Atlantic coast). New capital discussions have been periodically raised but no formal relocation is planned; Libreville remains the operational centre.

Economic Profile: GDP approximately $20.4B nominal (2025), GDP per capita approximately $8,500–$10,840 (among the higher in sub-Saharan Africa, masking significant inequality), growth 2.8% (2025 projected), 2.6% (2026 projected). Inflation low by regional standards — 1.2–2.1% (2024–2025), owing partly to price controls and BEAC’s restrictive monetary policy. Public debt 73.3% of GDP (2024), rising. CFA franc zone member (CEMAC peg to euro). Fiscal deficit targeted at 1.2–1.5% of GDP on cash basis (2025–2026), but rising toward 2.4–4.6% including arrears accumulation. Domestic payment arrears reached $792 million by October 2025 — a significant cash flow pressure.

Strategic Position: Atlantic coast with deep-water port access (Libreville, Port-Gentil, Owendo manganese terminal), CEMAC and ECCAS member, African Union member (suspended after the coup, suspension lifted May 2025 following election), AfCFTA member. Third-largest tropical forest globally, among the world’s leading manganese producers, significant iron ore reserves at Belinga now in early production. Historical strong ties with France (diplomatic, military, cultural), growing Chinese trade and infrastructure engagement, deepening US engagement on forest conservation finance.

The 55-Year Bongo Dynasty: Oil, Patronage, and Its End

Omar Bongo Ondimba ruled Gabon from 1967 until his death in office in June 2009. 41 years, one of the longest continuous personal rules in African history. During those four decades, Gabon transformed from a timber and cocoa economy into one of Africa’s most significant oil producers, and the Bongo political system became one of the most durable examples of petro-patronage governance on the continent. Oil revenues financed a clientelist network that reached every corner of Gabonese society through employment, contracts, and transfers sustaining political stability but creating structural dependency and suppressing the development of competitive institutions.

The Pandora Papers (2021) and multiple French judicial investigations documented the scale of wealth accumulation by the Bongo family and associates across four decades: properties in Paris and the French Riviera, bank accounts across Europe, shell company networks, and assets accumulated through oil contracting and timber concessions. Domestic infrastructure investment was real (roads, hospitals, schools, and public buildings were built) but significant portions of oil revenues that could have financed deeper development were diverted.

When Omar Bongo died in June 2009, his son Ali Bongo Ondimba succeeded him in a presidential election that was contested by opposition candidates and international observers but ultimately upheld. Ali Bongo’s 14-year presidency introduced genuine reform ambitions, the “Gabon Emergent 2025” industrial diversification strategy was substantive in design, the Nkok Special Economic Zone for timber processing was built and functional, and early steps toward environmental leadership were taken but was undermined by governance failures, rising inequality, persistent youth unemployment, and a 2018 stroke that left Ali Bongo visibly diminished and, the coup government later alleged, increasingly managed by his wife Sylvia and son Noureddin.

The August 30, 2023 election result which official figures gave to Ali Bongo over opposition candidate Albert Ondo Ossa, triggered the coup within hours of the announcement. Widespread vote-rigging allegations, internet blackouts during vote counting, and results that looked implausible in many districts created the conditions. General Brice Oligui Nguema, head of the Republican Guard who had served both Bongos, moved swiftly. By morning, Ali Bongo was under house arrest, Noureddin and Sylvia had been arrested and would eventually be charged with embezzlement, fraud, and corruption, and the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) had dissolved parliament, the Constitutional Court, and all existing institutions.

The public reception in Libreville was striking: crowds gathered in celebration. The mood was not, observers noted, that of a population fearful of a new military regime, but of one exhausted by decades of dynastic rule and relieved by its sudden end. That initial goodwill, together with Oligui’s tactical intelligence in channelling it toward a structured transition rather than consolidating military rule indefinitely defined what followed.

The Transition: A Model, With Asterisks

The 20-month transition from the August 2023 coup to the April 2025 election is the period that earned Gabon its “almost exemplary” assessments. Oligui Nguema’s management of it deserves genuine credit:

National Dialogue (April 2024): More than 500–600 participants from across Gabonese society (political parties, civil society organisations, traditional leaders, diaspora representatives) convened for a national dialogue that produced nearly 1,000 recommendations for constitutional and governance reform. The process was broadly inclusive and the outcomes substantive.

New Constitution (November 2024): A draft constitution incorporating many dialogue recommendations was submitted to popular referendum in November 2024 and approved by approximately 92% of voters. Key provisions: maximum two seven-year presidential terms (eliminating the dynasty-enabling term flexibility of the previous constitution), direct universal suffrage, no prime minister, and critically a prohibition on dynastic transfer of power. The constitution also established presidential powers on a stronger executive model, reflecting the French Fifth Republic influence.

Presidential Election (April 12, 2025): Gabon voted in its first competitive presidential election since the coup. Turnout was 70.4%, dramatically higher than recent elections under the Bongo era, reflecting genuine popular engagement. Oligui Nguema received 90.35% of the vote; his nearest rival, Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nzé, received 3.02%.

African Union Suspension Lifted (May 2025): The AU Peace and Security Council reviewed Gabon’s transition and lifted the suspension imposed after the coup, following the election and inauguration. The PSC acknowledged the completed transition while noting questions about the implications of Oligui’s election under Article 25(4) of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance which prohibits individuals who accessed power through unconstitutional means from standing for election.

The asterisks are real. The new constitution was explicitly written to allow military coup participants to stand in elections, subject to conditions, a provision crafted specifically to enable Oligui’s candidacy. Several opposition candidates alleged they did not receive public campaign financing that the new constitution guaranteed, creating resource imbalances the BTI 2026 described as significant. The 90% result, while reflecting genuine popularity in a country where anti-Bongo sentiment ran deep, was also achieved against a field of seven challengers none of whom had the name recognition, resources, or institutional backing of the incumbent transitional president. The Bongo family’s corruption trial conducted in absentia in November 2025, resulting in 20-year prison sentences for Sylvia and Noureddin has been characterised by the defendants as politically motivated, though the underlying allegations of embezzlement and abuse of public funds are supported by substantial documentary evidence gathered by French and Gabonese investigators.

Legislative elections were scheduled for August 2025. The composition of the new National Assembly and Senate will be an important indicator of whether Gabon’s political pluralism is deepening or whether Oligui’s landslide translates into a politically homogeneous legislature that concentrates power in the executive in ways the new constitution was designed to prevent.

Oil: The Structural Challenge

Gabon’s oil history is central to understanding everything else. Production peaked at approximately 370,000 bpd in 1997 and has been declining ever since. The World Bank projects declines of 2.1% in 2025, 5.8% in 2026, and 2% in 2027. In 2012, oil still represented 43% of GDP, 46% of government budget revenues, and 81% of exports. Those ratios have fallen as production has, but oil remains the dominant fiscal engine. In 2025, declining global oil prices, projected to average around $60 per barrel through 2025–2027, down from $80 in 2024 compound the production decline, putting pressure on revenues from both directions simultaneously.

The practical fiscal consequences are significant. Gabon maintains $700 million in Eurobonds that matured in June 2025 and $1.8 billion due in 2031. Domestic arrears to contractors and public agencies reached $792 million by October 2025. A figure that constrains the government’s ability to execute new investment programs and has led the World Bank to temporarily suspend disbursements. The CTRI’s Debt Taskforce, established in September 2023 to audit domestic debt that had surged from approximately $660 million to $4.95 billion between 2020 and 2023 (attributed to overbilling, fraud, and inflated contracts), recovered $157 million in its first report, a meaningful signal of intent, though business leaders have raised concerns about aggressive audit tactics that, in some cases, lacked formal due process.

The upstream oil position is managed by a mix of international majors and independents. TotalEnergies and Shell have historically been the dominant operators, with Perenco, Vaalco Energy, and others active across a portfolio of mature blocks. New licensing rounds have been launched to attract investment into underexplored acreage, and the government has revised fiscal terms to improve competitiveness. Whether new exploration can materially slow the production decline trajectory depends on whether acreage prospectivity is sufficient Gabon’s mature basin does not have the frontier exploration upside of, say, Namibia’s Orange Basin.

The non-oil fiscal position has deteriorated alongside oil: Fitch estimates the non-oil primary balance worsened to 13.7% of GDP in 2024, from 8.5% in 202, reflecting the CTRI’s more expansionary fiscal stance during the transition period, including increased infrastructure investment and social spending designed to demonstrate governance legitimacy to the population.

Beyond Oil: Manganese, Timber, Iron, and the Green Economy

The most important structural story in Gabon’s non-oil economy is the set of assets that position it for a post-oil future and these assets are genuinely significant.

Manganese: Gabon is one of the world’s largest manganese producers, accounting for roughly 20% of global output. The Moanda deposit, operated by Comilog (a subsidiary of Eramet), is among the world’s highest-grade manganese ore bodies. Manganese production and export through the Transgabonais railway to the deep-water terminal at Owendo contributes meaningfully to GDP and exports. Production disruptions from railway landslides reduced manganese export volumes in 2023, slowing GDP growth, highlighting infrastructure vulnerability. Expansion of manganese production capacity, including development of additional deposits, is a medium-term growth pillar. Manganese’s role in steel production (ferromanganese) and its growing importance in battery technology (lithium manganese oxide cathodes) positions Gabon well for both traditional industrial demand and the energy transition.

Belinga Iron Ore: The Belinga iron ore deposit in northeastern Gabon, among Africa’s largest untapped iron ore bodies, with ore grades of 60–65% iron content began early-stage production in 2024–2025 after decades of development delays. The World Bank explicitly identifies iron ore alongside manganese, timber, palm oil, and rubber as expected drivers of non-oil GDP growth. Full Belinga development would require significant railway infrastructure investment, but the commencement of initial production marks a genuine milestone in Gabon’s resource diversification.

Timber and the Nkok SEZ: Gabon covers approximately 85% of its land area in tropical forest, the third-largest tropical forest globally after the Amazon and the Congo Basin (of which Gabon is part). Timber has historically been exported as logs, capturing limited value domestically. Under Ali Bongo’s “Gabon Emergent” strategy, raw log exports were banned in 2010, forcing timber operators to process domestically. The Nkok Special Economic Zone (1,100 hectares near Libreville, developed in partnership with Singapore’s Olam) was established to process timber and later expanded into other agro-industrial activities. Today it houses dozens of wood-processing companies and is one of sub-Saharan Africa’s more successful industrial zones. The new Minister of Forestry under the Oligui government has been actively enforcing compliance with forestry laws and documentation requirements, a reform that the International Tropical Timber Organisation noted in 2025 as marking a “significant transformation toward legal compliance.” Of 65 wood-processing companies, 15 have achieved FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certification against a 2025 government target of full sector certification; the gap is real but the direction of travel is positive.

Palm Oil, Rubber, and Agro-Industry: Olam’s operations in Gabon include palm oil and rubber plantations that contribute to agricultural diversification, employ significant local workforces, and provide export revenues that are less volatile than oil. These agro-industrial investments were part of the “Gabon Emergent” industrial vision and have delivered real productive capacity.

The Blue Bond and Forest Carbon: In August 2023, ironically days before the coup, Gabon completed Africa’s first continental debt-for-nature swap: a $500 million blue bond issued to refinance existing sovereign debt, with savings of approximately $125 million ringfenced for marine conservation spending over 15 years. The deal, arranged by The Nature Conservancy and Bank of America, with political risk insurance from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), was rated Aa2 by Moody’s, far above Gabon’s sovereign credit rating of Caa1/B- demonstrating the power of structured conservation finance to access capital at terms unavailable through conventional sovereign borrowing. The blue bond commits Gabon to expanding marine protected areas and strengthening fisheries management, protecting habitat for leatherback turtles (Gabon hosts approximately a third of the world’s population), Atlantic humpback dolphins, manatees, and sawfish. Gabon has also committed to the 30x30 conservation target, protecting 30% of land, ocean, and freshwater habitats by 2030 and has historically maintained one of the world’s strongest forest protection records, with deforestation rates among the lowest in the Congo Basin. The forest sector offers additional conservation finance opportunities through REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) mechanisms, carbon credits, and potential further debt-for-nature transactions.

Development Challenges: Poverty, Inequality, and Urbanisation

The central paradox of Gabon’s development story is well-documented: decades of oil wealth have produced an upper-middle-income country in aggregate statistics and a country where one in three people lives below the poverty line in lived reality. Gabon’s HDI is 0.733 (2023), ranking 108th of 193 countries, classified as high human development, but with persistent gaps in the distribution of those outcomes. Youth unemployment at 36% and female unemployment at 28.7% represent particular concentrations of unmet potential.

Gabon’s urbanisation rate (over 90%, among Africa’s highest) concentrates both opportunity and vulnerability in Libreville. The city absorbs rural migrants seeking formal sector employment in an economy where the formal sector has not grown fast enough to absorb the labour supply. Informal economic activity accounts for an estimated 40–50% of GDP. Infrastructure quality in urban peripheries and rural areas lags the aggregate income level substantially.

The non-oil growth sectors identified above (manganese, timber processing, iron ore, agro-industry, conservation finance) are genuinely capable of generating employment and revenues if developed at scale. The ISS African Futures analysis models a “combined scenario” of integrated reforms across governance, industry, agriculture, and infrastructure that could reach GDP of $40.9 billion by 2043 (versus a business-as-usual $28.5B) and reduce poverty to 5%, outcomes far beyond the baseline trajectory. Achieving the upside scenario requires sustained policy coherence, investment in human capital (education, vocational training), and infrastructure (particularly the Transgabonais railway capacity, road networks, electricity reliability) that the Oligui government has committed to but not yet delivered at scale.

Gabon’s Regional and International Position

France has historically been Gabon’s most significant diplomatic, military, and economic partner. The Bongo family maintained exceptionally close ties with successive French governments, a relationship characterised by French diplomatic support, military basing rights (French forces remain stationed in Libreville), and cultural and linguistic affinity, alongside French judicial investigations into Bongo-linked assets in France. Oligui Nguema has maintained the France relationship while signalling a more balanced diplomatic posture, a departure from the explicitly anti-French rhetoric of other Francophone coup governments in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. The AU suspension, now lifted, was a signal that Gabon’s transition was being assessed by African institutions on its merits rather than automatically condemned.

China has become a significant trade and infrastructure partner. Chinese imports account for approximately 22% of Gabon’s import basket (equal to France). Chinese construction firms are involved in infrastructure projects. The Transgabonais railway, the 800km line that carries manganese from Moanda to Owendo and is the backbone of Gabon’s non-oil export economy has received Chinese financing for maintenance and upgrade work.

The United States has engaged substantively on forest conservation finance, with the DFC’s involvement in the blue bond as the most tangible expression. US interest in Gabon’s conservation assets as a vehicle for nature-based climate finance has created a complementary partnership alongside the more traditional French and Chinese relationships.

Medium-Term Outlook

Growth projections of 2.8% (2025) and 2.6% (2026) are modest and reflect the oil production decline drag on an economy that has not yet diversified sufficiently to compensate. The World Bank’s baseline projects poverty at above 10% in 2043 under business-as-usual, a modest improvement over current levels after two more decades. The IMF and World Bank both emphasise that fiscal consolidation, debt management, and structural diversification are the essential reform package, with particular urgency around clearing domestic arrears (which constrain private sector activity and damage contractor confidence) and maintaining access to international financing markets.

The political moment is, genuinely, Gabon’s most promising in decades. The new constitution provides institutional guardrails against a return to dynastic accumulation. The Oligui government enters its elected term with popular legitimacy, reform credentials, and a functional relationship with the international financial institutions, France, and the AU. The Debt Taskforce’s anti-corruption work, the forestry sector enforcement, and the appointment of technically competent ministers including Harvard-trained Mark Doumba as economy minister in early 2025 signal an orientation toward institutional quality that the Bongo era frequently promised but rarely delivered.

The risks are structural and political simultaneously. Oil will continue to decline regardless of policy choices, and non-oil revenues will take years to scale. Debt service obligations are substantial and constrain fiscal space precisely when investment in diversification is most needed. The legislature elected in August 2025 will be a critical indicator of political pluralism: if Oligui’s landslide translates into a parliament without meaningful opposition, the institutional checks the new constitution was designed to create could be hollowed out in practice before they are tested.

The deeper question whether a former coup leader, however popular and capable, can build the genuinely independent institutions that long-term democratic consolidation requires is one that Gabon’s history does not provide precedents for. But the starting conditions in 2025 are meaningfully better than they have been at any point since independence.

The Editor’s Take

Gabon occupies a rare position in contemporary African politics: a country whose military coup was greeted with relief rather than fear, whose post-coup transition was managed with genuine skill and institutional seriousness, and whose new elected president enters office with a combination of popular legitimacy and reform credibility that most of his predecessors never possessed. Oligui Nguema is not a democrat by formation, he is a general who led a coup but his management of the transition has been more constitutionally serious than many elected civilian governments manage in comparable circumstances. That matters.

What matters equally is the structural economic challenge he faces. Oil is declining. Debt is rising. Youth unemployment is 36%. A third of the population is poor in a country classified as upper-middle income. These are not problems that can be resolved through political goodwill alone, they require sustained policy coherence, private investment at scale, and institutional quality across the judiciary, customs administration, and regulatory agencies that has been consistently undermined by Gabon’s history of patronage governance.

The forest is Gabon’s most underutilised strategic asset. A country that covers 85% of its land in tropical forest, hosts a third of the world’s leatherback turtles, and pioneered Africa’s first debt-for-nature swap has barely scratched the surface of what conservation finance, carbon markets, and sustainable forestry could generate. The manganese and iron ore reserves are real and growing in value as the energy transition increases demand for battery and industrial materials. The Nkok SEZ proves that value-added timber processing can work. These are the foundations of a post-oil economy.

Whether Gabon builds that economy or whether the political momentum of 2023–2025 dissipates into the familiar patterns of resource dependency, elite capture, and institutional stagnation depends on decisions about institutions, not resources. The resources were always there. The Bongo dynasty had 55 years with them. Oligui Nguema has inherited both the opportunity and the warning.

Thank you for reading!

Disclaimer: Market conditions in African economies change quickly. While this analysis relies on credible sources, readers are encouraged to conduct additional research and seek local insights before making investment or business decisions.

Further Reading & Sources

Take a short virtual tour of Gabon with me. Can you spot the opportunity?

Source: Pinterest

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